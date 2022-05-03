Washington, May 3: Protester Renee Bracey Sherman sits outside the U.S. Supreme Court after the leak of a draft document outlining the case for overturning 1973's Roe v. Wade ruling.Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Abortion rights: Latest updates

Protesters, mostly pro-choice but some anti-abortion, massed in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington on Tuesday in response to news that its judges might overturn Roe v Wade, a 1973 ruling at the foundation of modern abortion rights in the United States.

The court’s arguments against Roe v. Wade are outlined in a draft document, published by the news outlet Politico, in which Judge Samuel Alito wrote for a majority opinion that Roe was “egregiously wrong from the start.” The draft, if verified, offers an unprecedented look into court deliberations that are normally meant to be secret.

If Roe is overturned, decisions about whether to allow or forbid abortion would fall to states, and battle lines are hardening about which states will do what. Governor Gavin Newsom said California would seek an amendment to the state constitution to “enshrine the right to choose,” as other states such as Vermont have done.

Politico’s Supreme Court leak: The basics

The Contemplation of Justice statue is seen at the U.S. Supreme Court building.Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

What the Supreme Court’s draft decision says

On May 2, the U.S. media outlet Politico published a leaked document, dated February of 2022, outlining the debate among Supreme Court justices about a challenge by the state of Mississippi to Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that legalized abortion in the United States. The Globe and Mail and wire services could not independently verify the authenticity of the document, which is labelled a “1st Draft” of the “Opinion of the Court.” It calls for the rejection of Roe v. Wade and a 1992 ruling, Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania v. Casey, that clarified its conclusions:

We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled. The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision, including the one on which the defenders of Roe and Casey now chiefly rely – the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment. ... Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences. And far from bringing about a national settlement of the abortion issue, Roe and Casey have enflamed debate and deepened division. It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.

Supreme Court Judge Samuel Alito in 2019.Susan Walsh/The Associated Press

Which judges support overturning Roe v. Wade?

The decision was signed by Samuel Alito, a judge appointed by former Republican president George W. Bush. Politico reported that four other Republican-appointed judges voted with Mr. Alito: Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. It was unclear how Chief Justice John Roberts would vote or whether he would draft his own written opinion.

Will this draft become official at some point?

The court had been expected to give a final word on the Mississippi case before its term ends in late June or early July, but it’s hard to say whether the February draft is their definitive take. Judges’ deliberations are supposed to be secret, and their opinions can often change in the drafting process. It’s rare for them to be leaked in advance in this way.

Which U.S. states have restricted abortion already?

An anti-abortion protester stands outside a Planned Parenthood facility in Jacksonville, Fla., this past March.Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Overturning Roe won’t immediately make abortion illegal nationwide; it will leave each of the 50 states to decide its own path. Some Democrat-governed states, including Colorado, Maryland and Vermont, have strengthened protections for abortion providers and those seeking their services. But several Republican-governed states have done the opposite, with the expectation that, if Roe is struck down, their laws will more easily survive court challenges. These include:

Arizona: Governor Doug Ducey in March signed a bill banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. It allows exceptions for medical emergencies, but not rape or incest. It will take effect later this year if not blocked in court.

Governor Doug Ducey in March signed a bill banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. It allows exceptions for medical emergencies, but not rape or incest. It will take effect later this year if not blocked in court. Florida: Governor Ron DeSantis in April signed a 15-week abortion ban, with exceptions for medical emergencies or fatal abnormalities in the fetus, but not rape, incest or human trafficking. The ban is due to take effect on July 1.

Governor Ron DeSantis in April signed a 15-week abortion ban, with exceptions for medical emergencies or fatal abnormalities in the fetus, but not rape, incest or human trafficking. The ban is due to take effect on July 1. Kentucky: The legislature in April overrode Democratic Governor Andy Beshear’s veto to enact several abortion restrictions, including a 15-week ban, a requirement that fetal remains be cremated or interred and a requirement that a combination birth-death or stillbirth certificate be issued for each abortion. The law took immediate effect, but a judge has temporarily blocked its enforcement.

The legislature in April overrode Democratic Governor Andy Beshear’s veto to enact several abortion restrictions, including a 15-week ban, a requirement that fetal remains be cremated or interred and a requirement that a combination birth-death or stillbirth certificate be issued for each abortion. The law took immediate effect, but a judge has temporarily blocked its enforcement. South Dakota: Republican Governor Kristi Noem signed a bill in March requiring women to make three in-person doctor’s visits to complete a medication abortion. The legislation’s implementation depends on the outcome of a federal court case.

The right-wing long game on Roe v. Wade

Norma McCorvey, left, alias Jane Roe, stands with her attorney, Gloria Allred, outside the Supreme Court in 1989.GREG GIBSON/AFP via Getty Images

What is Roe v. Wade about?

The 1973 case centred on a pregnant Texan woman, Norma McCorvey, known in the court proceedings as Jane Roe. Texan law at the time forbade abortion except if the mother’s life was in danger. Her lawyers argued that a woman’s right to choose is a form of privacy protected by the Constitution’s 14th amendment, which has to do with due process, and that the Texas law was so broad that it infringed on those rights. Seven of nine judges, including five nominated by Republicans, ruled in her favour.

Originalism, Trump and the pushback to abortion

Over the decades, Roe’s opponents would embrace a school of legal thought called originalism, which argues that laws should be narrowly interpreted based on what the people who wrote them believed at the time. A common originalist argument against abortion – one that Judge Alito’s opinion draws on – is that, since the U.S. Constitution doesn’t mention abortion rights directly, courts should not infer that such rights exists. The opposite school – sometimes known in the United States as living constitutionalism, and in Commonwealth realms such as Canada as the “living tree” doctrine – posits that, as societies evolve, the interpretation of laws should be broad enough to account for those changes.

Through groups such as the conservative Federalist Society, originalists, including anti-abortionists, have spent more than 30 years trying to influence judicial appointments so that their school prevails at the highest levels of the U.S. court system. They found a willing ally in president Donald Trump, who appointed three of the judges now opposing Roe – Mr. Gorsuch, Mr. Kavanaugh and Ms. Barrett – and said overturning Roe was a possible outcome of this. Mr. Trump also blocked federal funding for groups such as Planned Parenthood, which the Biden administration later tried to undo.

Pro-choice activists gather at the Supreme Court on May 2.STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

What can Joe Biden and Congress do if Roe v. Wade is overturned?

With midterm elections coming up in November, President Joe Biden and the Democrats have two arenas where they can fight for women’s right to choose even if the Supreme Court’s final ruling strikes down Roe.

Congressional: The House of Representatives, which the Democrats currently control, voted last year to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would codify abortion rights into federal law. The bill got stalled by a procedural vote in the Senate, where Democrats and Republicans are evenly matched. If Democrats try again, they would need at least 10 Republicans to support the bill before it can advance to a final vote, and 60 votes in total to pass it. That could be much easier or harder depending on how Nov. 8′s midterm rebalances the parties in the House and Senate.

The House of Representatives, which the Democrats currently control, voted last year to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would codify abortion rights into federal law. The bill got stalled by a procedural vote in the Senate, where Democrats and Republicans are evenly matched. If Democrats try again, they would need at least 10 Republicans to support the bill before it can advance to a final vote, and 60 votes in total to pass it. That could be much easier or harder depending on how Nov. 8′s midterm rebalances the parties in the House and Senate. State: Devolving responsibility for abortion law to the states will dramatically heat up the races for state governorships and legislatures this fall. From now into the summer, many of these races are in the primary stage, in which state parties decide who their candidates will be.

How do abortion rights work in Canada?

Dr. Henry Morgentaler leaves the Supreme Court in Ottawa in 1988.Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press

Abortion is legal across Canada, at any stage of pregnancy and for any reason. That’s the result of 1988′s R. v Morgentaler ruling, in which Canada’s Supreme Court struck down a law that forbade abortions except in cases where the mother’s life was threatened. Because Canada has only one Criminal Code in federal jurisdiction – unlike the United States, which has 50, one for each state – there can never be a situation where some provinces deem abortion illegal but not others.

Access to abortion is another matter. While abortion is covered under the Canada Health Act, that only means provinces can’t make patients pay for the procedure; it doesn’t obligate provinces to provide it. From 1982 to 2017, Prince Edward Island didn’t offer abortions locally, and it took a Charter of Rights and Freedoms challenge to change the provincial government’s mind on the issue.

