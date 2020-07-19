 Skip to main content
World

Roger Stone calls Black radio host racial slur during interview

BobCaina Calvan
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

Roger Stone, former campaign adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives at U.S. District Court, in Washington, on Nov. 6, 2019.

Tom Brenner/Reuters

Roger Stone, a political operative whose 40-month prison sentence was commuted this month by President Donald Trump, his long-time friend, used the racial slur “Negro” on air while verbally sparring with a Los Angeles-based Black radio host.

The exchange occurred on Saturday’s Mo’Kelly Show, whose host – Morris O’Kelly – grilled Stone on his conviction for lying to Congress, tampering with witnesses and obstructing the House investigation into whether Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election.

O’Kelley on his program’s website said “Stone could have reached for any pejorative, but unfortunately went there,” adding that “Stone offered an unfiltered, unvarnished one-sentence expression of how he saw the journalist interviewing him.”

O’Kelley characterized “Negro” as the “low-calorie version of the N-Word.”

Stone’s attorney on Sunday said he was unaware of the broadcast and had no immediate comment.

Stone was sentenced to 40 months in prison, but Trump commuted that sentence on July 10 – just days before Stone was to report for detention.

As O’Kelley asserted that Stone’s commutation was because of his friendship with Trump, Stone’s voice goes faint but can be heard uttering that he was “arguing with this Negro.”

O’Kelley then asks Stone to repeat the comment, but Stone goes momentarily silent.

The first part of Stone’s statement was not entirely audible, but the radio program transcribed the complete sentences as, “I can’t believe I’m arguing with this Negro.”

O’Kelley persisted on having Stone respond.

“I’m sorry you’re arguing with whom? I thought we were just having a spirited conversation. What happened?” O’Kelley said. “You said something about `Negro.”' Stone said he had not. “You’re out of your mind,” he said.

The interview then continued.

During the program, Stone said the president acted out of compassion and that the jury that weighed his case was tainted.

“I did not get a fair trial,” Stone said.

“My life was in imminent danger,” Stone said, saying he was at risk of being infected by the coronavirus in prison. “I think the president did this as an act of compassion. He did it as an act of mercy.”

At one time, “Negro” was common in the American vernacular to describe African Americans. By the late 1960s, the word was scorned by activists in favour of such descriptors as “Black.” These days, some view the antiquated word as derogatory.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day's most important headlines.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

