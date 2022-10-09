The roof of a home made of mud and wood in northern Pakistan caved in early Sunday killing nine family members, including eight siblings, police said.

Police officer Imtiaz Khan said the incident in the town of Chilas in the Gilgit Baltistan region claimed the lives of four daughters and four sons of a restaurant waiter and his wife. Khan said the father was at work when it happened.

Neighbours who heard the crashing sound of the house coming down rushed to the home but efforts to rescue the family were unsuccessful. Police said the siblings killed were ages 2 to 12.

Such incidents are not uncommon in Pakistan, where implementation of safety standards is lacking and many people live in poorly constructed structures for lack of financial resources.

