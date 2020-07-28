Royal Bank cuts ties with embattled WE Charity

The Royal Bank of Canada has decided to cut all of its ties to WE Charity less than a week after announcing a review of its partnerships with the embattled organization.

RBC has been one of WE’s main sponsors for more than a decade and, last Thursday, the bank said it was reconsidering its relationship in light of the controversy surrounding WE. On Tuesday the bank went further.

“After reviewing our partnership, RBC and WE Charity have reached a mutual agreement to end all sponsorship and donation programming,” said Gillian McArdle a spokesperson for the bank. “Enabling youth remains a key priority for RBC in our commitment to helping communities prosper. We continue to focus on opportunities that help youth develop skills, gain work experience, and more easily access mental well-being services through our broad programming and RBC-created resources.”

Story continues below advertisement

How WE got here: A timeline of the charity, the contract and the controversy

The Royal Bank has been deeply involved with WE since 2009. In 2012, it became a national co-title sponsor for WE Day events across Canada, and David McKay, the CEO, has been among the co-chairs of WE Day in Toronto. The bank has also been a partner in a WE Charity scholarship program, a WE awards initiative and helped build the WE Incubation Hub in Toronto. Carlos Pinto, Royal Bank’s former global head of corporate development, is also on the board of WE Charity UK.

Several other major sponsors have also begun to disassociate from WE.

Telus Corp. said last Thursday that it was ending its sponsorship agreement with the charity, which was supposed to expire in 2022. The company had several partnerships with WE and contributed around $20-million to the charity over the years.

KPMG has also suspended its relationships with WE in Canada and the UK, as has Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd., which said last Friday that it had halted all donations. Loblaw Cos. Ltd., which has also been a significant WE sponsor, said it had no plans to work with the organization again.

WE has been embroiled in controversy for weeks over a federal government contract the organization received to administer the $912-million Canada Student Service Grant. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the grant program on April 22 and the government disclosed in June that WE would run it. The contract was cancelled on July 3 after accusations of conflicts of interest.

In a statement last Friday, WE said that after the charity announced plans recently to reorganize and pause WE Day events, it “reached out to our Canadian corporate partners of WE Schools and WE Day to proactively pause our related partnerships.” The charity added: “Our corporate partners’ 25-year commitment helping youth serve Canada should be celebrated, rather than expose them to undue criticism.”

The Globe and Mail has a sponsorship partnership with WE Charity. The agreement expires on Aug. 31 and will not be renewed.

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.