Royal controversy intensifies amid reports Meghan Markle’s father to testify in legal row with tabloid

The controversy swirling around Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has intensified amid reports that Ms. Markle’s father is prepared to testify against her as part of a legal battle with a British tabloid.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been in a long-running battle with the British press, and last October Ms. Markle launched a lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday over allegations the tabloid waged a campaign of false reporting about her. The case largely centres on a letter she sent to her father, Thomas Markle, shortly after the couple’s wedding in 2018. Ms. Markle has alleged the paper’s publication of the letter was part of the malicious campaign and that it violated copyright and data protection laws.

The newspaper’s owner, the Daily Mail General Trust, hit back this week and in a court filing the company said the Duchess "did not have a reasonable expectation of privacy that the contents of the letter were private and would remain so”. The filing added that Ms. Markle “immaculately” wrote the letter knowing it would be leaked and that “Thomas Markle had a weighty right to tell his version of what had happened between himself and his daughter including the contents of the letter.” The company also argued that Ms. Markle encouraged friends to speak out on her behalf for an article in People magazine despite saying that she did not court publicity when it came to the relationship with her father who lives in the United States.

Queen agrees to let Harry and Meghan live part-time in Canada

The relationship between the two appears to have broken down around the time of the couple’s wedding on May 19, 2018. Ms. Markle invited her father and in the run up to the wedding he caused controversy by staging photographs of himself buying a new suit. The court filings show text messages from Ms. Markle admonishing him for seeking publicity. He later pulled out of the wedding because of health issues and, according to the court filing, sent his daughter a text saying; “I’m sorry my heart attack [is an] inconvenience for you.” On Wednesday Ms. Markle’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, indicated that Mr. Markle would testify if the case goes to trial. “If he is called, he will come,” she told the BBC.

A messy trial with a major tabloid would be an added nightmare for the Royal family. The couple have already opened a rift with other Royals by demanding more freedom and financial independence. They also want to divide their time between Britain and Canada.

Ms. Markle has been holed up in a mansion on Vancouver Island with the couple’s eight-month old son Archie. She surfaced briefly in public on Tuesday and made a visit to a women’s centre in Vancouver. Prince Harry has remained in London and has a public engagement on Thursday at Buckingham Palace where he slated to host the draw for the 2021 Rugby World Cup. He is expected to join Ms. Markle in Canada later.

The Queen has agreed to a transition period for the couple and ordered Palace officials to work out details of their future roles. It’s not clear how long that will take or what duties the couple will have going forward. It’s also unclear if they will keep their Royal titles and their access to Frogmore Cottage, a home near Windsor Castle. The couple have trademarked "Sussex Royal" for a host of products and they've set up a website to publicize their charitable activities.

The Duke and Duchess have not hidden their dislike of the press and last week they announced changes to how they will interact with the media. They plan to largely shun Britain’s main news outlets and they will no longer participate in the Royal Rota, a pool system that gives a handful of journalist exclusive access to Royal events on the understanding that they will share their reporting with other media. Prince Harry and Ms. Markle said the rota was outdated and favoured the major newspapers which they accused of misreporting. Instead they plan to make better use of social media and work with “grassroots media organizations and young, up-and-coming journalists.”

The move has drawn sharp criticism from many commentators and Royal observers. The National Union of Journalists has also said that the move will compromise how journalists do their jobs. “We cannot have a situation where journalists writing about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can only do so if they have the royal seal of approval,” Michelle Stanistreet, NUJ’s General Secretary, said last week.

