Royal Family scrambles to defuse crisis over future roles of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Open this photo in gallery Royal memorabilia featuring Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is displayed for sale in a store near Buckingham Palace, in London, on Jan. 10, 2020. DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

The Queen and other members of the Royal Family are scrambling to resolve the growing crisis over the future roles of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as Ms. Markle headed back to Canada to stay out of the limelight.

The Queen has reportedly ordered staff to move quickly to address the couple’s demand for greater freedom and more financial independence. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said this week that they want to step back from their roles as senior members of the Royal Family and divide their time between Britain and North America, which is expected to include more time in Canada.

They made the statement on Wednesday shortly after returning to Britain from a six-week break from royal duties. They’d spent part of that time at a mansion on Vancouver Island with their eight-month old son, Archie. Ms. Markle travelled back to Canada on Thursday to be with Archie who, according to news reports, had been left with family friend Jessica Mulroney, a fashion stylist who lives in Toronto. Prince Harry has remained in Britain to continue discussions with the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William. It’s unclear if Prince Harry will join his family in Canada but he is slated to host the draw for the 2021 Rugby League World Cup at Buckingham Palace on Thursday. The Duke of Sussex is patron of the Rugby Football League and the World Cup is being held in England.

Journalist Tom Bradby, who is close to the couple, said the royal rift came after Prince Harry and Ms. Markle were told that there were plans for changes at the royal household. "The couple’s view was they came back and wanted to talk to the family about their plans,” Mr. Bradby told ITV. "It had been made clear to them in their absence there was going to be a slimmed down monarchy and they weren’t really a part of it.”

Documents show that the couple have spent months making plans to strike out on their own. Last July they withdrew from the Royal Foundation, a charity that they jointly headed with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. “These changes are designed to best complement the work and responsibilities of Their Royal Highnesses as they prepare for their future roles, and to better align their charitable activity with their new households,” Kensington Palace said at the time.

Just weeks before that announcement, Prince Harry, 35, and Ms. Markle, 38, had quietly registered “Sussex Royal” as a trademark for more than 100 products and services, according to the U.K.’s Intellectual Property Office. Among the items listed were clothing, magazines, newspapers, post cards, calendars as well as “marketing and promotion of charitable campaigns,” “cultural activities,” “personal development training” and “arranging and conducting of conferences.” They’d also registered “Sussex Royal The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” and this week unveiled a website that featured slick photographs and details of the current charity work, which includes several organizations tied to the Commonwealth.

It’s not clear how the couple plan to earn an income from their new foundation or what duties they will continue to perform as members of the Royal Family. And it’s unclear if they will keep their royal titles.

They said this week that they will give up receiving a portion of the Sovereign Grant, an annual stipend that’s given to the Royal Family from the government. The grant is derived from revenue generated by the Crown Estate, a £14.3-billion ($24.4-billion) real estate portfolio that includes buildings, parks and the seabed around England, Wales and Northern Ireland. The grant was £82.4-million last year and will rise to £85.9-million this year.

The bulk of their income comes from the Duchy of Cornwall, a private company set up in 1337 to provide money for the immediate heir to the throne. The Duchy has about £1-billion worth of holdings in agriculture, real estate and financial investments and it is currently headed by Prince Charles. Last year Prince Charles received around £21.6-million from the company. He gave Prince Harry and his brother Prince William about £5-million each. It’s not clear if Charles will continue funding Prince Harry at the same level.

Executive protection services specialist talks about the task of keeping the high-profile couple safe. Reuters

The couple has also indicated that they expect to keep the same level of security protection, which is paid for by taxpayers. It is understood that Home Secretary Priti Patel, who is responsible for the security measures, has been involved in the current discussions about the couple’s future roles. And if Prince Harry and Ms. Markle spend more time in Canada, Canadians would likely have to pay the cost of their protection.

Prince Harry and Ms. Markle have also announced major changes to how they will interact with the media. The couple have been fiercely critical of the British press and they launched lawsuits last October against two main tabloids over allegations of unfair coverage of Ms. Markle. This week they said they will shun Britain’s main news outlets and no longer participate in the Royal Rota, a pool system that gives a handful of journalists exclusive access to royal events on the understanding that they will share their reporting with other media. Prince Harry and Ms. Markle said the rota was outdated and favoured the major newspapers, which they accused of misreporting. Instead, they plan to make better use of social media and work with “grassroots media organisations and young, up-and-coming journalists.”

Their plan drew a sharp rebuke from the National Union of Journalists, which accused Prince Harry and Ms. Markle of preventing journalists from doing their jobs. “The rota system is not perfect, but it does allow U.K. media to cover the British Royal Family – an institution maintained by the public purse,” said Michelle Stanistreet, the NUJ’s general secretary. “We cannot have a situation where journalists writing about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can only do so if they have the royal seal of approval. We reject sweeping criticism of journalists and media organisations by the Duke and Duchess, who simultaneously claim to respect the role of the media.”

