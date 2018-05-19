Royal wedding highlights: Meghan’s dress, the celebrity guests, a surprising sermon and more





Open this photo in gallery Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle ride a horse-drawn carriage, after their wedding ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. PHIL NOBLE/Reuters

Loyal Royal watchers in Canada got an early start on Saturday to catch the much-anticipated union of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. But for those who missed the 7 a.m. ET ceremony, here’s a look at the highlights.

The dress

The “what-will-she-wear” guessing game finally ended when Meghan stepped out in a sleek gown by British designer, Clare Waight Keller.

Story continues below advertisement

The long-sleeved dress with a boat neck had been eagerly anticipated by royal fans around the world, with speculation over which designer would be chosen.

The Globe’s style reporter calls the choice “sophisticated and minimalist,” a nod to the bride’s confident style: “It was sleek, chic and relatively fuss-free - the perfect choice for Markle, an assured and self-possessed professional who has nothing to prove, and only the desire to revel in a joyous and historic moment that will be spoken of for some time to come.”

For more on the dress, catch up with Odessa Paloma Parker’s analysis here.

Open this photo in gallery Meghan Markle walks down the aisle Danny Lawson/The Associated Press





The celebrity guests

On top of the usual cast of princes and princesses, Hollywood royalty was well represented on Saturday: Oprah Winfrey and actor George Clooney and his wife Amal were joined by former soccer star David Beckham, his fashion designer wife Victoria and James Corden, the British host of the American TV chat show “The Late Late Show.”

Other guests included tennis ace Serena Williams, the siblings of Harry’s late mother Princess Diana, singer Elton John, who sang at Diana’s 1997 funeral, British actor Idris Elba, and two of Harry’s ex-girlfriends.





Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The scene-stealing sermon

A black U.S. Episcopalian bishop, Michael Bruce Curry, stole the show with an impassioned wedding address on the “feeling-bomb” of love, quoting black U.S. civil rights leader Martin Luther King.

“Imagine our neighborhoods and communities when love is the way. Imagine our governments and countries when love is the way,” he said in a rare nod to politics in a highly orchestrated British state occasion.

“When love is the way, we actually treat each other like we are actually family,” he said. Read a full transcript of the speech here or watch a snippet here.

Social media lit up with surprise during the rousing address.

All of the INCREDIBLE reactions to Rev Bishop Michael Curry #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/UgOnshtZKL — Sophie Hall (@SophLouiseHall) May 19, 2018

I doubt St. George's Chapel had seen the energy of a black priest until Bishop Michael Curry walked in. That was amazing. #RoyalWedding — Tomkeen Mobegi, Jr. (@tomkeen_mobegi) May 19, 2018

The Canadian connection

Canada’s Jessica Mulroney played a starring role in the ceremony.

Not only were Jessica and her husband, Ben Mulroney, guests at the wedding, but their four-year-old daughter, Ivy, was one of six bridesmaids, and their two sons, seven-year-old twins Brian and John, were page boys alongside Prince George and Prince Harry’s godson, Jasper Dyer.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery Jessica Mulroney arrives at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Ms. Mulroney, a 37-year-old, Toronto-based bridal expert, stylist and public-relations manager, was reportedly flown to Kensington Palace in January to help Ms. Markle pick her dress for the big day. The two are believed to have been friends since 2011, when Ms. Markle moved from Los Angeles to Toronto to film Suits. They reportedly bonded over a shared love of yoga.

Open this photo in gallery Page boys John and Brian Mulroney IAN WEST/Getty Images

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered his congratulations via Twitter

Congratulations to the @KensingtonRoyal newlyweds! Sending Canada’s best wishes to Prince Harry & Meghan for a lifetime of happiness together: https://t.co/KmiHa1ugyH — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 19, 2018





A break in tradition

Meghan did not vow to “obey” her husband in the vows, nor was her father present to walk her down the aisle.

Thomas Markle, 73, a former lighting director for TV soaps and sitcoms, pulled out of the ceremony this week, telling the U.S. celebrity website TMZ he had had heart surgery on Wednesday.

Confusion over his attendance marred the build-up to the wedding, which had been choreographed for months by royal aides, and his name still appears in the order of service.





The rings

Meghan’s ring was created from a piece of Welsh gold and gifted to her from the Queen, while Prince Harry’s ring was a platinum band with textured finish. (Unlike other senior male royals, Harry opted to wear a ring.) Both pieces were made by Cleave and Company.



