Smoke rises in the air in Lviv, western Ukraine, March 26, 2022.Nariman El-Mofty/The Associated Press

A pair of Russian missiles slammed into an oil depot in Lviv, Ukraine on Saturday injuring five people. It was unclear if any residential buildings had been hit.

Roman Nechyporuk was looking out the window of the restaurant he owns up the hill from the depot when the explosion shook the building and sent customers running to the basement.

The missile strike sent flames shooting into the air and thick black smoke billowing upward. The attack came around 4:30 pm when the restaurant, called the Grill on the Castle, was packed with diners.

“You can’t even describe the moment,” Mr. Nechyporuk said. “It just happened in a second.”

Restaurant staff said people in the nearby park came running inside seeking shelter. Manager Ira Belia said she helped several down to the basement and then the closeness of the strike began to sink in. “Then my hands started to shake,” said Ms. Belia. The strike was the closest yet to the city and Mr. Nechyporuk said he’s worried about future strikes. “It’s the first time the war got so much closer,” he said. “For us this is the closest day of the war.”

Local authorities urged residents to take shelter. “There were three powerful explosions near Lviv from the direction of Kryvchytsy, now there is an air raid warning, so keep calm and take shelter,” said regional Governor Maksym Kozytskyy in an online post, referring to an area in the eastern outskirts of the city.

– with files from Reuters

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.