 Skip to main content

World

Register
AdChoices

Exit poll, early tally indicate runoff for Croatia president

Jovana Gec
ZAGREB, Croatia
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Voters cast their ballots at a polling station in Zagreb, Croatia, Dec.22, 2019.

The Associated Press

Croatia’s tight presidential election appeared set to be decided in a runoff as initial returns and an exit poll suggested that none of the candidates won the office outright during the first round of voting Sunday.

Exit poll results released by state broadcaster HRT said that liberal opposition candidate Zoran Milanovic was leading the race, followed by conservative incumbent Kolinda Grabar Kitarovic and right-wing singer Miroslav Skoro.

With about 62% of ballots counted, the partial election returns indicated a similar outcome.

Story continues below advertisement

If confirmed in the final tally, Milanovic, a leftist former prime minister, and Grabar Kitarovic, who is seeking a second consecutive term, would face each other in the second round vote on Jan. 5.

The ruling conservatives hoped to keep their grip on power days before the Croatia takes over the European Union’s rotating presidency for the first time.

Some 3.8 million voters in the EU’s newest member country chose from among 11 candidates in Sunday’s election, but only the top three finishers were considered to be serious contenders.

Despite the election taking place on a rainy day during the holiday season, election authorities said turnout was higher than during the last presidential election in 2014. Some 100,000 more voters cast ballots by mid-afternoon compared to the same point on Election Day five years ago.

Croatia’s presidency is largely ceremonial. The office holder formally commands the army and represents the country abroad. But retaining the post is important for the ruling Croatian Democratic Union party, whose government is set to assume the EU chairmanship on Jan. 1.

The EU job will include overseeing Britain’s departure from the bloc, expected on Jan. 31, and the start of post-Brexit trade talks.

Grabar Kitarovic started off her campaign looking strong but her position weakened after a series of gaffes. The 51-year-old incumbent is known for flirting with the extreme right while seeking also to portray herself as a peoples’ president.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are deciding in which direction Croatia will go,” Grabar Kitarovic said while voting in Zagreb, the Croatian capital.

She was still believed to have a slight lead going into the election, followed closely by Milanovic, who promised during the campaign to turn Croatia into a “normal” tolerant country. Skoro played an anti-establishment, nationalist card.

Although Croatia has recovered since the devastating 1991-95 war that followed the breakup of former Yugoslavia, it still is one of the poorest nations in the EU and corruption is believed to be widespread.

The nation of 4.2 million people is best known for its stunning Adriatic Sea coast, which includes over 1,000 islands and picturesque coastal towns such as the medieval walled city of Dubrovnik.

Critics blasted the government for setting the election date three days before Christmas, a time when many people travel abroad. The ruling HDZ party, they said, counted on the support from Croats who live abroad and normally flock home for the holidays.

After voting in Zagreb, Milanovic predicted there would be a runoff.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have done all we could, I have done my best,” he said. “People could see that and now it is up to them to decide.”

Skoro urged citizens not to stay at home because of the rain.

“The voters decide today about the future of our country,” he said. “Changes have to happen and people must come out to vote despite bad weather.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies