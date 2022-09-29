Russian soldiers stand guard on Sept. 29 near banners in Moscow's Red Square that read: "Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson - Russia!'ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images

At a signing ceremony in Moscow on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to officially annex four Ukrainian regions – about 15 per cent of Ukraine’s territory – that his troops have occupied since the war began.

This week the regions’ inhabitants voted, sometimes at gunpoint, in annexation campaigns that Ukraine and its allies say are illegitimate, but which Moscow says are proof that the people want to be part of Russia. Many of those Ukrainians are now fleeing the country before it’s too late to avoid conscription into the Russian army.

Once the annexation is complete, Mr. Putin has said he’ll defend the regions by force, and nuclear force if necessary. Ukraine and its allies are considering their next moves carefully. Here’s what you need to know.





An Orthodox priest conducts a service for reservists in Sevastopol, Crimea, on Sept. 27.Alexey Pavlishak/Reuters

War in Ukraine: An overview

This isn’t the first time Mr. Putin has laid claim to part of Ukraine in recent years. In 2014, seizing on the chaos after the ouster of Ukraine’s Kremlin-allied president, Russian forces invaded the Crimean Peninsula and staged a highly disputed vote to have it rejoin Russia. Ukraine and its allies, including Canada, consider Crimea to be occupied Ukrainian territory.

Since war broke out this past February, the Black Sea coast around Crimea and the eastern regions bordering Russia have seen the heaviest fighting. Many of those lands are under Russian control now, though Ukrainian counteroffensives have hemmed them in more successfully in recent weeks.





Graffiti in the city of Luhansk shows children with Russian flags on Sept. 27.The Associated Press

Luhansk

Luhansk is the name of the easternmost oblast, or province, of Ukraine, and also the name of its largest city. Together with Donetsk, it’s part of an industrial heartland called Donbas that, long before the war, had a large ethnic Russian population. In 2014, Russian-backed separatists declared themselves as the Luhansk People’s Republic, seizing control of part of the oblast but claiming it in its entirety. A 2015 peace deal de-escalated, but did not stop, the breakaway republic’s battles with Ukrainian forces. Then, this past February, Mr. Putin recognized the breakaway republic’s sovereignty and send a “peacekeeping” force there, one of the provocations preceding the war.





The ruins of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol on Sept. 15.AFP via Getty Images

Donetsk

As in Luhansk, Donetsk has a pro-Russian junta that declared itself a separate state in 2014, and was recognized by Mr. Putin earlier this year. Donetsk oblast includes Mariupol, the port where Russian and Ukrainian troops spent months fighting for control of the city proper and a strategic steel factory. The siege ended in May when the Ukrainian defenders of the Azovstal factory surrendered and were taken to Russian-held territory.





Kherson residents visit an interior ministry office on July 25 to acquire Russian citizenship and passports.Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

Kherson

The city of Kherson, the invaders’ first major conquest of the war, has been in Russian hands since March, when Crimean officials began spreading claims that Kherson’s people wanted reunification with Russia. Cementing control over Kherson’s oblast is important to Moscow’s war effort because it allows troops to move more easily from Crimea to Odesa, a Ukrainian-held city that Mr. Putin, citing its historic ties with Russia, sees as symbolically important.





A serviceman with a Russian flag on his uniform stands guard near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in August.Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

Zaporizhzhia

“Zaporizhzhia” is the name of three things critical to the war: A city of about 750,000 people, a nuclear power plant south of it – one of Europe’s largest – and the oblast, north of Kherson, that encompasses both. Russian troops have occupied the power plant since March, and they and their Ukrainian counterparts blame each other for shelling in the area. Its reactors were shut down in September as Ukraine’s Energy Minister told The Globe and Mail it was close to a “Fukushima scenario,” referring to 2011′s nuclear disaster in Japan.





What happens to these four regions next?

Pomp in Moscow: Mr. Putin says he’ll be at the Kremlin on Friday for a signing ceremony to formally annex Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, whose Russian-approved leaders will also attend. A rock concert will follow in Moscow’s Red Square. Russia’s parliament would then need to ratify treaties to incorporate the territories, which its leader says could happen by Oct. 4.

Mr. Putin says he’ll be at the Kremlin on Friday for a signing ceremony to formally annex Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, whose Russian-approved leaders will also attend. A rock concert will follow in Moscow’s Red Square. Russia’s parliament would then need to ratify treaties to incorporate the territories, which its leader says could happen by Oct. 4. Military draft: The Donetsk and Luhansk republics already had their own conscription policies when the war started, and Moscow has been calling up more and more of its reservists to fight in Ukraine. Once Russia’s military considers the annexed regions’ residents to be Russians, they might be forced to join up – unless those unwilling to do so can flee the country, as many men of fighting age have been doing already.

The Donetsk and Luhansk republics already had their own conscription policies when the war started, and Moscow has been calling up more and more of its reservists to fight in Ukraine. Once Russia’s military considers the annexed regions’ residents to be Russians, they might be forced to join up – unless those unwilling to do so can flee the country, as many men of fighting age have been doing already. Nuclear tensions: Russian officials have said they’ll consider the annexed regions part of the country’s nuclear umbrella, and when hostilities continue there – which is likely – the world will watch anxiously to see whether Mr. Putin carries out his threat to use tactical nuclear weapons.

With reports from Mark MacKinnon, Nathan VanderKlippe, Reuters and The Associated Press

