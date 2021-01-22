Russia arrests allies of Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny as part of crackdown ahead of planned protest

Open this photo in gallery Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny is escorted out of a police station in Khimki, Russia. ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP/Getty Images

Kira Yarmysh didn’t even get a chance to join a planned protest against the jailing of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny before the country’s security forces arrested her, too.

“The police were watching the door of my apartment for eight hours yesterday, and in the evening, they started pounding and demanding that I open it, because [they said]: ‘What’s the difference whether you are detained now or on Saturday?’ ” Ms. Yarmysh told The Globe and Mail on Friday in a Telegram message sent from inside a Moscow courtroom. The 31-year-old activist, who is Mr. Navalny’s press secretary, was later sentenced to 10 days in jail, meaning she won’t be able to take part in nationwide protests that are expected on Saturday.

Mr. Yarmysh was just one in a series of Mr. Navalny’s key allies who were arrested over Thursday and Friday, in a crackdown that analysts said revealed the Kremlin’s nervousness about the events set in motion by the Russian opposition leader’s Jan. 17 return to the country.

Mr. Navalny, who spent the past five months recuperating in Germany after being poisoned with a Novichok-class nerve agent, was arrested as soon as he presented his passport on Sunday to border guards at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport. Mr. Navalny – the Kremlin’s most vocal domestic critic for a decade – has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of personally ordering the attempt on his life that caused him to collapse into a coma before being evacuated to Berlin for specialist treatment.

The saga has raised tensions between the Kremlin and the White House in the first days of U.S President Joe Biden’s term in office. Mr. Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan said this week that the opposition leader “should be immediately released,” suggesting Russian authorities should instead focus on punishing those who poisoned Mr. Navalny. Canada and many European governments have also spoken out against Mr. Navalny’s treatment.

The Kremlin looks unlikely to bend to the pressure. On Friday, Bloomberg reported that prosecutors were considering embezzlement charges that could keep Mr. Navalny in jail for an additional 10 years. He already faces up to 3½ years in prison for violating the terms of his parole on a 2014 fraud conviction, which was widely seen as punishment for his political activities.

Since his arrest, Mr. Navalny has used his social media accounts to call on his supporters to protest against Mr. Putin’s regime. “Don’t be afraid, take to the streets. Don’t go out for me, go out for yourself and your future,” the 44-year-old anti-corruption activist said in a video recorded inside a police station, shortly before he was transferred to Moscow’s infamous Matrosskaya Tishina (”Sailor’s Silence”) prison.

In another video released this week, which the opposition leader recorded before he returned to Russia, Mr. Navalny alleged that Mr. Putin was the beneficial owner of a US$1.35-billion palace – covering an area almost 40 times the size of Monaco, with its own indoor ice rink, vineyards and a tunnel to a private beach – near the Black Sea resort town of Gelendzhik. In the video, which had been watched more than 50 million times on YouTube as of Friday, Mr. Navalny said the palace had been built with money provided by Russia’s top businesspeople, amounting to what he called “the largest bribe in history.”

Though Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has denied that Mr. Putin is the owner of the palace, the video further raised the stakes in Mr. Navalny’s bold challenge to the 68-year-old Mr. Putin, who has ruled Russia as president or prime minister since 1999.

“Of course, Putin and his cronies are not happy that their shenanigans are exposed in such depth and detail, and to such a large audience,” said Vladimir Ashurkov, the London-based executive director of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, a non-profit organization established by Mr. Navalny.

Mr. Ashurkov didn’t want to predict the size of Saturday’s protests, but he said there appeared to be unprecedented support for Mr. Navalny online, particularly on TikTok, which has a younger user base than other social networks. “Many people who didn’t voice support for Mr. Navalny [before] are doing it this time.”

Hashtags such as “freeNavalny” and “23January” trended on TikTok this week, leading Roskomnadzor, Russia’s state censorship agency, to threaten social media companies with fines if they didn’t delete posts that called on people to join protests. On Friday, Roskomnadzor reported that TikTok had deleted 38 per cent of the pro-opposition comments, while rival Instagram had deleted 17 per cent. YouTube and Russia’s own VKontakte network were said to have each deleted about 50 per cent of the posts that had been flagged by the state agency.

Mr. Peskov said Friday the warnings to social media companies were a “natural” response to the calls for “unauthorized, unlawful events.” Mass gatherings are currently banned because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nabi Abdullaev, a Moscow-based analyst with the Control Risks consulting firm, said that if the opposition was hoping to generate real pressure on the Kremlin, it needed a crowd bigger than any of those previously seen during a decade of intermittent protests against Mr. Putin’s rule. That might be difficult to achieve on a cold January day in the middle of a pandemic, and with the opposition’s most charismatic leader behind bars.

“It’s a lockdown, it’s cold and there has been a very strong official campaign to prevent younger people from coming [to the protests] that has worked to a certain extent.” Mr. Abdullaev said. Many parents were planning to keep their children from joining the protests because of fears of police violence, he said.

Ms. Yarmysh, however, said popular anger over Mr. Navalny’s arrest – and the revelations about the Black Sea palace – had reached a point where a large number of Russians were ready to brave the cold, the pandemic and the police. “I’m sure there will be a lot of people,” she said shortly before she began her jail sentence.

Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny called a court hearing to which he was taken on Monday 'the highest degree of lawlessness,' in some of his first public comments since being detained at the Russian border. Reuters

