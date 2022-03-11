Ukraine’s defence minister has accused Russian forces of killing more civilians than soldiers in his country, as new attacks struck a psychiatric facility and western airfields early Friday morning.
Among the targets was a psychiatric residential facility about 80 kilometres from Kharkiv region, two days after the bombing of a children’s hospital and maternity ward in Mariupol.
On Friday, Russian shelling rendered the Oskil psychoneurological residential institution “uninhabitable,” Yuriy Shparaga, director of the social services department for the Kharkiv region, said in an interview.
“They have no electricity, they have no heat,” he said.
At the time of the attack, 330 people were in the facility. No injuries were immediately reported, because staff had brought patients into a shelter after an air alert sounded a warning prior to the attack. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine has organized temporary provision of some electricity and heat.
But that is not a permanent solution, and evacuation of patients and staff is needed, Mr. Shparaga said. The facility is located near conflict areas, but not near any military installations, he said.
The attack on a civilian facility amounted to “a war crime against civilians,” Mr. Shparaga wrote on Facebook.
Russia has denied attacking civilian targets in an invasion it has called a campaign to “demilitarize” Ukraine.
But as of Thursday, Russian forces “have killed more Ukrainian civilians than the total number of all military personnel killed in fighting,” Ukraine’s defence minister Oleksii Reznikov said in a video address.
“The Kremlin is bombing schools, hospitals and maternity hospitals,” he said.
At least 70 Ukrainian children have been killed in the war, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said. “This aggression is a barbaric crime,” he wrote on Twitter.
More than 2.5 million refugees have left Ukraine, the United Nations said.
Early morning aerial attacks on Friday also damaged airports in Ivano-Frankivsk and Lutsk, both of which had been used by the Ukrainian military. Those strikes brought Russian bombardments within 105 kilometres of Poland and Romania, both NATO member states. Four soldiers died in Lutsk from rockets dropped by a Russian bomber, local administrators said.
Though the extent of the damage was not immediately clear, the Russian Ministry of Defence claims it has now “disabled” 90 per cent of Ukraine’s military airfields, leaving the country with severely weakened air force capabilities.
In Ivano-Frankivsk, Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv said in a video posted to Facebook that the city’s air alert system had failed. He warned people living close to the airport to “leave their houses” and take cover in bomb shelters. “Lutsk is under attack,” he warned.
At least one person died in another attack on Dnipro, in east-central Ukraine, the first to strike that city. ”Kindergarten, residential block, shoe factory gone. 2 people killed,” Lesia Vasylenko, a Ukrainian member of parliament, wrote on Twitter. Further explosions were reported Friday in Kyiv.
The U.K. Ministry of Defence, in an intelligence update, said logistical issues and Ukrainian resistance have “hampered the Russian advance,” but warned that Russian forces were likely to take the next few days to regroup for new offensives. “This will probably include operations against the capital Kyiv,” it warned.
