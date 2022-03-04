Ukraine awoke a country in agony on Friday, with its capital hit by fresh missile strikes and multiple cities under grinding Russian siege.

At a children’s hospital in the northern city of Chernihiv, which is surrounded on all sides by Russian forces, the cancer ward has run out of painkillers, and will soon run out of food.

“I need most to be in a secure place, and to continue his treatment. It means to leave this city, which is being occupied every day, every hour, more and more,” Yana, the mother of two-year-old, Nikita, one of the 11 children trapped in the cancer ward, said in a video shared with The Globe. “We want to be moved to a secure place. Just to continue our treatment. There’s nothing more I need.”

The video was filmed in the basement bomb shelter underneath the Chernihiv Regional Children’s Hospital. On Thursday alone, 47 people were killed in Russian airstrikes on the city.

In the town of Volnovakha, on the frontline in Eastern Ukraine, Dmytro Lubinets, the local MP, said bodies are lying on the streets and there are so many dead that it’s impossible to count.

“I can’t tell you figures at all – we can’t guess how many people left, there are definitely indeed bodies lying on the streets because we can’t get to them to deliver burials,” Mr. Lubinets said in a telephone interview. He said thousands of people were still stuck in the town, which had a pre-war population of 21,000, as it was pounded by relentless Russian shelling. “There are two schools we can’t reach and know there are huge basements used as shelters, but we can’t get there so we don’t know the conditions.”

Meanwhile, a huge fire at a facility adjacent to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant – the largest in Europe – continued to burn on Friday, hours after Russian forces had taken control of the facility.

Thousands of people have been killed and more than one million people have fled Ukraine since the war began just over a week ago. In televised remarks on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the war was going “according to plan.”

Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said Russia was committing war crimes.

“Russia is fighting with a deliberate violation of all conventions, laws and rules of war, trying to cause maximum damage to Ukrainian critical infrastructure, civilian infrastructure, and ordinary people. Trying to cause maximum panic moods and the refugee crisis,” he said in a statement released by Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence. “The Russian command could not help knowing what threatens Ukraine and, frankly, the whole of Europe, with a large-scale tank attack directed against the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant…. The consequences, the risks, the amount of destruction – everything was thought out by the Russians in advance.”

Mr. Podolyak made the statement early Thursday, after a third round of negotiations failed to reach either a ceasefire, or an agreement on humanitarian evacuation corridors.

