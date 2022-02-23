Explosions could be heard Wednesday in Kyiv, Odessa and several other Ukrainian cities as Russian President Vladimir Putin declared the start of a “special military operation” against Ukraine, the scope of which wasn’t immediately clear.
Several loud explosions could be heard in the directions of Kyiv’s Boryspil airport, shortly after Ukraine announced the closure of its airspace. Blasts were also reported in the eastern Ukrainian cities of Kharkiv and Mariupol.
“I have taken the decision to carry out a special military operation,” Mr. Putin said in a televised address, saying he was forced to act by claims of “genocide” in Ukraine that have been refuted by neutral observers, including the United Nations. “Our plans do not include occupying Ukrainian territory.”
Just before dawn Kyiv time, local residents were ordered into bomb shelters amid reports of incoming air attacks.
“Stay calm, stay at home, the army is doing its work,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address shortly after the strikes began. He said he had spoken to U.S. President Joe Biden, who promised to mobilize international support. “Glory to Ukraine,” Mr. Zelensky said at the end of his short address.
Russia-Ukraine crisis live updates: Putin authorizes military action in eastern Ukraine, explosions heard in several cities
Mr. Biden said in a statement he would announce “further consequences” for Russia on Thursday after Moscow’s “unprovoked and unjustified attack” on Ukraine.
“President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable,” Mr. Biden said in a statement late Wednesday evening Washington time, shortly after Mr. Putin announced a further invasion of Ukraine and amid reports of bombs and artillery fire in several Ukrainian cities.
Mr. Biden will meet with the leaders of the G7 virtually, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, on Thursday morning. Mr. Biden said he would make an address afterwards to announce his next steps.
“Tonight, Jill and I are praying for the brave and proud people of Ukraine,” he said.
Bob Rae, Canada’s ambassador to the United Nations, described Mr. Putin as “a war criminal” and called for the world to line up behind Kyiv.
“Every possible assistance must be provided the people and government of Ukraine,” he tweeted.
Tallinn
NATO
RUSSIA POSITIONS
(as of Feb. 18)
Baltic
Sea
Amari
Tapa
Multinational
battle groups
ESTONIA
Ground forces
Air bases
Air policing
mission
Naval bases
Adazi
NATO members
LATVIA
Riga
Non-NATO
Lielvarde
Moscow
Siauliai
LITHUANIA
Rukla
BELARUS
RUS.
Vilnius
Yelnya
Minsk
Malbork
RUSSIA
Orzysz
Asipovicny
Klintsy
POLAND
Pochep
Baranovichi
Marshala
Zhukova
Rechytsa
Brest
Warsaw
Voronezh
Lask
Pripyat River
Soloti
Kyiv
UKRAINE
Boguchar
Claimed by
separatists,
held by Ukraine
Transnistria:
Russian-backed
breakaway region
of Moldova
Luhansk
Volgograd
SLOVAKIA
Held by
pro-Russian
separatists
Donetsk
:
HUNGARY
Dnieper
River
ROMANIA
Persianovskiy
Rostov
Craiova:
NATO multinational
brigade 4,000 troops
Korenovsk
Bucharest
Sevastopol:
Russian Black
Sea Fleet HQ
Crimea:
Annexed by
Russia in 2014
BULG.
Deveselu:
NATO missile
defence system
Black Sea
GEORGIA
THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: GRAPHIC NEWS
Tallinn
NATO
RUSSIA POSITIONS
(as of Feb. 18)
Baltic
Sea
Amari
Tapa
Multinational
battle groups
ESTONIA
Ground forces
Air policing
mission
Air bases
Naval bases
Adazi
NATO members
LATVIA
Riga
Non-NATO
Lielvarde
Moscow
Siauliai
LITHUANIA
Rukla
BELARUS
RUS.
Vilnius
Yelnya
Minsk
Malbork
RUSSIA
Orzysz
Asipovicny
Klintsy
POLAND
Pochep
Baranovichi
Marshala
Zhukova
Rechytsa
Brest
Warsaw
Voronezh
Lask
Pripyat River
Soloti
Kyiv
UKRAINE
Boguchar
Claimed by
separatists,
held by Ukraine
Transnistria:
Russian-backed
breakaway region
of Moldova
Luhansk
Volgograd
SLOVAKIA
Held by
pro-Russian
separatists
Donetsk
:
HUNGARY
Dnieper
River
ROMANIA
Persianovskiy
Rostov
Craiova:
NATO multinational
brigade 4,000 troops
Korenovsk
Bucharest
Sevastopol:
Russian Black
Sea Fleet HQ
Crimea:
Annexed by
Russia in 2014
BULG.
Deveselu:
NATO missile
defence system
Black Sea
GEORGIA
THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: GRAPHIC NEWS
Tallinn
NATO
RUSSIA POSITIONS
(as of Feb. 18)
Tapa
Baltic
Sea
Amari
Multinational
battle groups
ESTONIA
Ground forces
Air bases
Air policing
mission
Naval bases
Adazi
NATO members
LATVIA
Riga
Non-NATO
Lielvarde
Moscow
Siauliai
LITHUANIA
Rukla
RUS.
Vilnius
Yelnya
BELARUS
Malbork
Minsk
RUSSIA
Orzysz
Asipovicny
Klintsy
POLAND
Pochep
Baranovichi
Marshala
Zhukova
Rechytsa
Brest
Warsaw
Voronezh
Lask
Pripyat River
Soloti
Kyiv
UKRAINE
Boguchar
Claimed by
separatists,
held by Ukraine
Transnistria:
Russian-backed
breakaway region
of Moldova
Luhansk
Volgograd
SLOVAKIA
Held by
pro-Russian
separatists
Donetsk
:
HUNGARY
Dnieper
River
ROMANIA
Persianovskiy
Rostov
Craiova:
NATO multinational
brigade 4,000 troops
Korenovsk
Bucharest
Sevastopol:
Russian Black
Sea Fleet HQ
Crimea:
Annexed by
Russia in 2014
BULG.
Deveselu:
NATO missile
defence system
Black Sea
GEORGIA
THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: GRAPHIC NEWS
Earlier Wednesday, Ukraine declared a state of emergency and reservists began reporting to their units as President Volodymyr Zelensky braced the country for a Russian assault.
By early morning Thursday, the main airports in eastern Ukraine were closed after warnings were issued to pilots to avoid the airspace. In a video address, Mr. Zelensky said he had tried to call Russian President Vladimir Putin, but the Kremlin had not answered.
“The Ukrainian people want peace,” Mr. Zelensky said after midnight in Kyiv. He spoke in his native Russian, but acknowledged that it was unlikely most Russians would hear his message via the Kremlin-controlled media. “Any spark,” he warned, “could burn everything down. You are told that this flame will liberate the people of Ukraine, but the Ukrainian people are free.”
After weeks of questioning Western intelligence reports that suggested Mr. Putin was planning a large-scale invasion of Ukraine, Mr. Zelensky and his officials have shifted in recent days to preparing for war.
The 30-day state of emergency will see additional police deployed into the streets and around critical infrastructure, as well as giving them powers to stop people and demand to see their documents. The measures were approved by parliament, which is controlled by Mr. Zelensky’s party, and are expected to come into force Thursday.
“These are preventive issues so that the country remains calm and the economy works,” said Oleksiy Danilov, head of the country’s National Security and Defence Council, in a statement. He said Russia was seeking “to achieve [its] goal through internal destabilization.”
Russia’s goal, Mr. Putin has made clear, is to destroy or at least fundamentally alter the Ukrainian state. Earlier this week, he recognized the independence of two breakaway regions of southeastern Ukraine – and sent columns of Russian troops into those areas – while questioning whether Ukraine should exist as an entity separate from Russia.
Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.