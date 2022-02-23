Military vehicles are seen on a street on the outskirts of the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine on Thursday, Feb 23, 2022.ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/Reuters

Explosions could be heard Wednesday in Kyiv, Odessa and several other Ukrainian cities as Russian President Vladimir Putin declared the start of a “special military operation” against Ukraine, the scope of which wasn’t immediately clear.

Several loud explosions could be heard in the directions of Kyiv’s Boryspil airport, shortly after Ukraine announced the closure of its airspace. Blasts were also reported in the eastern Ukrainian cities of Kharkiv and Mariupol.

“I have taken the decision to carry out a special military operation,” Mr. Putin said in a televised address, saying he was forced to act by claims of “genocide” in Ukraine that have been refuted by neutral observers, including the United Nations. “Our plans do not include occupying Ukrainian territory.”

Just before dawn Kyiv time, local residents were ordered into bomb shelters amid reports of incoming air attacks.

“Stay calm, stay at home, the army is doing its work,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address shortly after the strikes began. He said he had spoken to U.S. President Joe Biden, who promised to mobilize international support. “Glory to Ukraine,” Mr. Zelensky said at the end of his short address.

Russian armored vehicles are loaded onto railway platforms at a railway station in region not far from Russia-Ukraine border, in the Rostov-on-Don region, Russia.The Associated Press 1 of 26

Russian military trucks and buses are seen on the side of a road in Russia's southern Rostov region, which borders the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic.STRINGER/AFP/Getty Images 2 of 26

Customers stand in line at a gun shop in Kyiv amid rising demand for bullets and weapons.ANTON SKYBA/The Globe and Mail 3 of 26

Ukrainian servicemen eat dinner after their duty at the frontline near Svitlodarsk, eastern Ukraine.Evgeniy Maloletka/The Associated Press 4 of 26

A woman crosses the contact line between pro-Moscow rebels and Ukrainian troops as Ukrainian border guard guards in the settlement of Stanytsia Luhanska.GLEB GARANICH/Reuters 5 of 26

A man walks a dog along a coast of the Sea of Azov in Ukraine's industrial port city of Mariupol.ALEKSEY FILIPPOV/AFP/Getty Images 6 of 26

A Ukrainian serviceman stands at his position at the line of separation between Ukraine-held territory and rebel-held territory near Svitlodarsk, eastern Ukraine.Evgeniy Maloletka/The Associated Press 7 of 26

Ukrainian reservist 28-year-old Anton Lytvyn packs his military equipment at his house as his pet Chinchilla "Chuchu" watches on from his cage after he was called up to active duty in Kyiv.Chris McGrath/Getty Images 8 of 26

A woman crosses into Ukrainian-held territory near Shchastya from the separatist Luhansk region that has been recognized by Russia as independent.LYNSEY ADDARIO/The New York Times News Service 9 of 26

Evacuees board a train at a railway station before leaving the separatist-controlled town of Makiivka outside Donetsk, Ukraine.ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/Reuters 10 of 26

Berlin's Brandenburg Gate was illuminated in the colours of the Ukrainian flag to show solidarity with the country during the tensions with Russia.Markus Schreiber/The Associated Press 11 of 26

Demonstrators hold placards and flags as they attend a protest outside the Russian Embassy, in London.Alberto Pezzali/The Associated Press 12 of 26

U.S. Army soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division, deployed to Poland to reassure NATO allies, at an airbase, near Arlamow Poland.KACPER PEMPEL/Reuters 13 of 26

Crosses installed during a protest against Russia's actions in the separatist-controlled Donbas region of Ukraine are seen outside the Russian embassy in Kyiv.VALENTYN OGIRENKO/Reuters 14 of 26

Police officers and members of the Ukrainian National Guard arrive at the Russian embassy in Kyiv on Wednesday.VALENTYN OGIRENKO/Reuters 15 of 26

A police officer and members of the Ukrainian National Guard outside the Russian embassy in Kyiv.VALENTYN OGIRENKO/Reuters 16 of 26

Workers unload material from a diplomatic vehicle inside the compound of the Russian Embassy in Kyiv.DANIEL LEAL/AFP/Getty Images 17 of 26

Workers leave the Russian Embassy in Kyiv with their materials. Moscow's foreign ministry Sergey Lavrov announced it would evacuate diplomats from the country soon, saying this was to "protect their lives".DANIEL LEAL/AFP/Getty Images 18 of 26

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) and his counterparts Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda (R) and Polish President Andrzej Duda pose with signed documents at a press conference on Wednesday.SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP/Getty Images 19 of 26

Militants of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic stand outside a military mobilization point in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine.ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/Reuters 20 of 26

Ukrainian frontier guard patrols an area along the Ukrainian-Russian border in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine.ANTONIO BRONIC/Reuters 21 of 26

A Ukrainian frontier guard checks a man's documents at the Hoptivka (Goptovka) crossing on the Ukrainian-Russian border in the Kharkiv region on Wednesday.ANTONIO BRONIC/Reuters 22 of 26

Citizens collect water from a well in the town of Schastia, near the eastern Ukraine city of Lugansk, on February 23, 2022, after the town's pump stations were knocked out of power by shelling.ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP/Getty Images 23 of 26

Ukrainian servicemen wait till mortar attack is over at their position on the front line with Russia-backed separatists near the town of Schastia.ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP/Getty Images 24 of 26

Ukrainian servicemen on the front line with Russia-backed separatists near the town of Schastia, near the eastern Ukraine city of Lugansk, on Wednesday.ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP/Getty Images 25 of 26

People leave Ukraine through the Hoptivka (Goptovka) crossing on the Ukrainian-Russian border in the Kharkiv region.ANTONIO BRONIC/Reuters 26 of 26

Mr. Biden said in a statement he would announce “further consequences” for Russia on Thursday after Moscow’s “unprovoked and unjustified attack” on Ukraine.

“President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable,” Mr. Biden said in a statement late Wednesday evening Washington time, shortly after Mr. Putin announced a further invasion of Ukraine and amid reports of bombs and artillery fire in several Ukrainian cities.

Mr. Biden will meet with the leaders of the G7 virtually, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, on Thursday morning. Mr. Biden said he would make an address afterwards to announce his next steps.

“Tonight, Jill and I are praying for the brave and proud people of Ukraine,” he said.

Bob Rae, Canada’s ambassador to the United Nations, described Mr. Putin as “a war criminal” and called for the world to line up behind Kyiv.

“Every possible assistance must be provided the people and government of Ukraine,” he tweeted.

Tallinn NATO RUSSIA POSITIONS (as of Feb. 18) Baltic Sea Amari Tapa Multinational battle groups ESTONIA Ground forces Air bases Air policing mission Naval bases Adazi NATO members LATVIA Riga Non-NATO Lielvarde Moscow Siauliai LITHUANIA Rukla BELARUS RUS. Vilnius Yelnya Minsk Malbork RUSSIA Orzysz Asipovicny Klintsy POLAND Pochep Baranovichi Marshala Zhukova Rechytsa Brest Warsaw Voronezh Lask Pripyat River Soloti Kyiv UKRAINE Boguchar Claimed by separatists, held by Ukraine Transnistria: Russian-backed breakaway region of Moldova Luhansk Volgograd SLOVAKIA Held by pro-Russian separatists Donetsk : HUNGARY Dnieper River ROMANIA Persianovskiy Rostov Craiova: NATO multinational brigade 4,000 troops Korenovsk Bucharest Sevastopol: Russian Black Sea Fleet HQ Crimea: Annexed by Russia in 2014 BULG. Deveselu: NATO missile defence system Black Sea GEORGIA THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: GRAPHIC NEWS Tallinn NATO RUSSIA POSITIONS (as of Feb. 18) Baltic Sea Amari Tapa Multinational battle groups ESTONIA Ground forces Air policing mission Air bases Naval bases Adazi NATO members LATVIA Riga Non-NATO Lielvarde Moscow Siauliai LITHUANIA Rukla BELARUS RUS. Vilnius Yelnya Minsk Malbork RUSSIA Orzysz Asipovicny Klintsy POLAND Pochep Baranovichi Marshala Zhukova Rechytsa Brest Warsaw Voronezh Lask Pripyat River Soloti Kyiv UKRAINE Boguchar Claimed by separatists, held by Ukraine Transnistria: Russian-backed breakaway region of Moldova Luhansk Volgograd SLOVAKIA Held by pro-Russian separatists Donetsk : HUNGARY Dnieper River ROMANIA Persianovskiy Rostov Craiova: NATO multinational brigade 4,000 troops Korenovsk Bucharest Sevastopol: Russian Black Sea Fleet HQ Crimea: Annexed by Russia in 2014 BULG. Deveselu: NATO missile defence system Black Sea GEORGIA THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: GRAPHIC NEWS Tallinn NATO RUSSIA POSITIONS (as of Feb. 18) Tapa Baltic Sea Amari Multinational battle groups ESTONIA Ground forces Air bases Air policing mission Naval bases Adazi NATO members LATVIA Riga Non-NATO Lielvarde Moscow Siauliai LITHUANIA Rukla RUS. Vilnius Yelnya BELARUS Malbork Minsk RUSSIA Orzysz Asipovicny Klintsy POLAND Pochep Baranovichi Marshala Zhukova Rechytsa Brest Warsaw Voronezh Lask Pripyat River Soloti Kyiv UKRAINE Boguchar Claimed by separatists, held by Ukraine Transnistria: Russian-backed breakaway region of Moldova Luhansk Volgograd SLOVAKIA Held by pro-Russian separatists Donetsk : HUNGARY Dnieper River ROMANIA Persianovskiy Rostov Craiova: NATO multinational brigade 4,000 troops Korenovsk Bucharest Sevastopol: Russian Black Sea Fleet HQ Crimea: Annexed by Russia in 2014 BULG. Deveselu: NATO missile defence system Black Sea GEORGIA THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: GRAPHIC NEWS

Earlier Wednesday, Ukraine declared a state of emergency and reservists began reporting to their units as President Volodymyr Zelensky braced the country for a Russian assault.

By early morning Thursday, the main airports in eastern Ukraine were closed after warnings were issued to pilots to avoid the airspace. In a video address, Mr. Zelensky said he had tried to call Russian President Vladimir Putin, but the Kremlin had not answered.

“The Ukrainian people want peace,” Mr. Zelensky said after midnight in Kyiv. He spoke in his native Russian, but acknowledged that it was unlikely most Russians would hear his message via the Kremlin-controlled media. “Any spark,” he warned, “could burn everything down. You are told that this flame will liberate the people of Ukraine, but the Ukrainian people are free.”

After weeks of questioning Western intelligence reports that suggested Mr. Putin was planning a large-scale invasion of Ukraine, Mr. Zelensky and his officials have shifted in recent days to preparing for war.

The 30-day state of emergency will see additional police deployed into the streets and around critical infrastructure, as well as giving them powers to stop people and demand to see their documents. The measures were approved by parliament, which is controlled by Mr. Zelensky’s party, and are expected to come into force Thursday.

“These are preventive issues so that the country remains calm and the economy works,” said Oleksiy Danilov, head of the country’s National Security and Defence Council, in a statement. He said Russia was seeking “to achieve [its] goal through internal destabilization.”

Russia’s goal, Mr. Putin has made clear, is to destroy or at least fundamentally alter the Ukrainian state. Earlier this week, he recognized the independence of two breakaway regions of southeastern Ukraine – and sent columns of Russian troops into those areas – while questioning whether Ukraine should exist as an entity separate from Russia.

