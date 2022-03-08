Refugees fleeing the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine wait for hours to board a train to Poland, outside the station in Lviv, Ukraine, March 8, 2022.KAI PFAFFENBACH/Reuters

Russia has asserted the right to inflict new damage on Europe by shutting off flows of natural gas, even as Moscow made new promises to allow people to leave the cities it continues to bombard — including Sumy, which was struck by 500-kilogram bombs Monday night, killing at least 18 civilians.

Two of the dead were children, the Ukrainian government said Monday.

Russia pledged that its guns and artillery would go silent around the cities of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol on Tuesday, allowing people to leave places that have been under heavy shelling, starved of water and electricity.

“Let’s try again,” Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said, in a grim reminder that attacks since Saturday on safe corridors for escape — and even evacuation gathering points — have killed civilians and spread terror. On Monday, Mr. Podolyak had reported “small positive [developments] in improving the logistics of humanitarian corridors” after a third round of talks with Russian negotiators.

Nearly two weeks after Russian forces invaded Ukraine, the country’s catalogue of suffering continues to expand. In the eastern city Kharkiv, attacking forces “carried out shelling and air bombardment with new vigour,” Ukraine’s State Emergency Service reported. Firefighters there pulled four bodies from fires and debris. In Mykolaiv in the south, shelling caused 11 fires, killing four. In Makariv, a Kyiv suburb, at least 13 people died after an attack on an industrial bakery. In Sumy, a city near the Russian border, at least 18 people died after “an air strike that the enemy ruthlessly inflicted on the residential sector,” the emergency service said.

“They’re bombing the life out of everything that is moving,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Three generations of women from left, Svetlana, Lisa and Ludmilla who fled from Odessa, Ukraine, sit at the border crossing in Kroscienko, Poland.Markus Schreiber/The Associated Press 1 of 10

Refugees fleeing the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine wait for hours to board a train to Poland, outside the train station in Lviv, Ukraine.KAI PFAFFENBACH/Reuters 2 of 10

A woman holds the hand of a child as she walks with others, who fled Ukraine, at the border crossing in Kroscienko, Poland.Markus Schreiber/The Associated Press 3 of 10

French President Emmanuel Macron (bottom, left), German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (bottom, right) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (top) attending a video-conference to discuss the Ukraine crisis, at the Elysee Palace in Paris.BENOIT TESSIER/AFP/Getty Images 4 of 10

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with Latvia's Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins in Riga, Latvia.TOMS NORDE/AFP/Getty Images 5 of 10

A young boy cries sitting on the shoulders of his brother as they search for their mother after fleeing the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, outside the train station in Lviv, Ukraine.KAI PFAFFENBACH/Reuters 6 of 10

Members of the Belgian Armed Forces prepare to leave Belgium to be rebased in Romania as part of the NATO Response Force (NRF), following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.JOHANNA GERON/Reuters 7 of 10

Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand talks to Latvian counterpart Artis Pabriks in Riga, Latvia.INTS KALNINS/Reuters 8 of 10

A student holds a placard during a prayer for peace in Ukraine at a school in Chennai.ARUN SANKAR/AFP/Getty Images 9 of 10

A woman, right, puts out her arms to welcome her sister and niece, who fled Ukraine, at the border crossing in Kroscienko, Poland.Markus Schreiber/The Associated Press 10 of 10

Nonetheless, fear of remaining in cities with tenuous access to even the basic necessities of life has driven tens of thousands to seek escape, despite the dangers of movement across a country at war. Hundreds of Indian medical students were among those seeking a way out of Sumy, after days of air raid sirens drove them into a dark bomb shelter where “there are no heaters, nothing. We feel very, very cold, and very suffocated there,” Mohammad Mahtab Raza told The Globe and Mail.

All the students wanted, he said on Sunday, was a way out. He and other students could not be reached Tuesday. Russian attacks on communications infrastructure have made Internet access increasingly difficult.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, meanwhile, said Russia has “every right” to “impose an embargo on pumping gas” through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Europe, after the cancellation of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which would have deepened the continent’s reliance on Russian energy.

“So far, we are not making this decision. No one will benefit from this,” Mr. Novak said. “Although European politicians are pushing us to this with their statements and accusations against Russia.”

Russia’s interdepartmental coordination headquarters for humanitarian response in Ukraine blamed the “incapacity and inability of the Ukrainian side” for the failure of evacuation corridors since the weekend.

Dominik Stillhart, director of operations at the International Committee of the Red Cross, said “the issue for now is that despite all our conversations with both parties, the parties haven’t agreed military to military what exactly the agreement is about.”

Such an agreement, he told CNN, is needed to “finally and hopefully bring relief to the people who are waiting just for one thing: to get out of the hell that these towns have been turned into in the past 10 days.”

Each day has brought new reports of fear for people still living in Ukraine. Over the weekend, a chicken farm near Kherson, a southern port city that has fallen under Russian control, spread word that it was struggling to feed its flock and urged people to come and take chickens for food.

By Tuesday, however, the farm’s plea had confronted the realities of a war that has killed thousands of civilians, according to Ukrainian authorities. “Nobody could take the chickens. People who tried to go there came under fire,” said Zoia Molchanova, a Kherson resident.

Yet Ukrainian authorities said they still held hope that Tuesday would offer a new opening for people to leave their war-torn homes.

“We pray,” Deputy Infrastructure Minister Dmytro Zhyvytsky wrote on Facebook, “that the mode of silence remains.”

