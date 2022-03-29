Kseniya Valdinova, 26, and her partner Andzey Khilya, 33, in Kyiv's Independence Square on March 29, 2022. The couple have no faith in Russia's promises to pull back troops from outside the city.ANTON SKYBA/The Globe and Mail

Russia has promised to scale back its attacks on Kyiv in order to boost “mutual trust,” but there were only minimal signs of a pullback Tuesday and the announcement was met with derision from many civilians in the capital.

At the start of peace talks in Istanbul Tuesday, Russia’s deputy defence minister, Alexander Fomin, said Moscow would “radically reduce military activity in the direction of Kyiv and Chernihiv.” He said the move was aimed at “increasing mutual trust, creating the right conditions for future negotiations and reaching the final aim of signing a peace deal with Ukraine.”

His comments seemed to back up remarks last week from Sergei Rudskoi, the head of the Russian General Staff’s Main Operational Directorate, who said Russia’s forces would shift their attention to eastern Ukraine and to “achieving the main goal: the liberation of Donbas.”

However, Moscow’s lead negotiator in the talks, Vladimir Medinsky, later clarified Mr. Fomin’s announcement of a pullback. “This is not a ceasefire, but this is our aspiration, gradually to reach a de-escalation of the conflict at least on these fronts,” he told Russia’s Tass news service Tuesday.

There is no doubt among military observers that Russia’s invasion has run into significant problems and has stalled across much of the country because of Ukrainian resistance, particularly outside Kyiv. However, shelling continues in several cities, and on Tuesday an airstrike destroyed a government building in the port city of Mykolaiv.

On Kyiv’s Independence Square, there was little faith that Russia was serious about withdrawing.

“I don’t believe them,” said Kseniya Valdinova who was walking through the nearly deserted square Tuesday with her partner, Andzey Khilya. “They might pull back but only to reform. They will try and try to take Kyiv.”

The two live northwest of Kyiv, near Irpin, which has been under heavy attack for weeks. The Ukrainian army said it had recaptured the town from the Russians, and Ms. Valdinova said she and Mr. Khilya could hear constant fighting. They also said there had been no let-up in air-raid warnings.

Mr. Khilya, 33, said they had left Kyiv for Lviv, in western Ukraine, shortly after the war started on Feb. 24. But they decided to return home in order to contribute to the humanitarian effort. Ms. Valdinova, 26, works for Nova Poshta, the country’s largest delivery service, which has shifted much of its operations to delivering food, medicine and other supplies to people in need. Mr. Khilya runs an online business that sells nuts and dried fruit. On Tuesday they spent part of the day handing out nuts to soldiers stationed at checkpoints in the square.

Ms. Valdinova said that while they have been scared at times, it’s nothing compared to what much of the country is going through. “It’s not comparable at all to people living on the front line and in the hotspots and being bombed every day,” she said. “I can’t even imagine that fear that people who are living under constant fire are feeling. So compared to them, we are fine.”

Bogdan Zubar, 45, also had no confidence in what Russia promised. “They never tell the truth,” he said as he paused in the square. He too said he hadn’t noticed any change in the air-raid warnings or the faint sound of shelling. “You can hear the artillery,” he said.

Mr. Zubar is a game developer, and his family – his wife, Olga, and two young sons, ages 6 and 11 – recently fled to Spain. They’ve settled in well, and his boys’ new classmates even drew a picture to welcome them to their new school. Mr. Zubar proudly pulled out his phone to show the drawings and the message the students had written in Ukrainian: “Welcome. We will always support you.” He smiled and spoke about how much he missed them – but how happy he was that they were safe.

Military officials in Ukraine, the United States and Britain said they had seen signs of Russia withdrawing forces from around Kyiv. But U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he had not seen indications that Russia was serious about peace. “There is what Russia says, and there is what Russia does. We’re focused on the latter,” he said.

Tuesday’s talks ended without substantial progress. Ukrainian negotiators have said their government would agree not to join NATO or host foreign troops, both long-standing demands of Russian President Vladimir Putin. But the Ukrainians said they would need security guarantees from several countries, including Israel, Canada, Poland and Turkey. If agreed to, the proposals would require a referendum in Ukraine. And Russia would have to agree not to oppose Ukraine’s membership in the European Union.

Both sides would also have to continue discussing the future of the southeastern Donbas region. It contains Luhansk and Donetsk, which Russia has formally recognized as independent states.

One of the surprising members of Ukraine’s negotiating team has been Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, who has been considered a friend of Mr. Putin’s. Until Western sanctions hit, Mr. Abramovich owned Chelsea Football Club in Britain; he is being forced to sell the club because his assets were frozen by the British government.

Mr. Abramovich, whose late mother was from Ukraine, was present during negotiations Tuesday, although his role has not been clear. The investigative news outlet Bellingcat reported Monday that he and two Ukrainian delegates suffered symptoms of nerve agent poisoning after attending talks on March 3. They all reportedly recovered.