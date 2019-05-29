 Skip to main content

World Russia, Serbia blame pro-NATO and Western influences for Kosovo police raid

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Russia, Serbia blame pro-NATO and Western influences for Kosovo police raid

BELGRADE, Serbia
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Kosovo police special unit members secure the area near the village of Cabra, north western Kosovo, during an ongoing police operation on May 28, 2019.

Visar Kryeziu/The Associated Press

Russia and Serbia have blamed pro-NATO and Western influences for an armed raid by Kosovo police in the Serb-dominated north of Kosovo that raised tensions in the region.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday that Tuesday’s incident was instigated by “those who want to create a buffer zone from Russia on the Balkans” and who “want to push everyone to NATO.”

The armed operation angered Serbia, which immediately put the Serbian army on full alert in response. A Russian UN employee was among more than two dozen people arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

Serbian President Aleksadar Vucic says NATO-led peacekeepers in Kosovo “lied” when they said they had informed Belgrade in advance of the police action.

The raid was the latest flare-up in long-simmering tensions between Serbia and its former province.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter