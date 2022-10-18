A man fills jerry cans with fuel on Oct. 18, in Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine.Carl Court/Getty Images

Hours after 26 Russian missiles knocked out electricity and water supplies across parts of Ukraine Tuesday, Mykhaylo Pukaylo began taking orders for an increasingly rare commodity in the country: generators.

Mr. Pukaylo works at an Epicentr K in Lviv, part of a national chain of hardware stores similar to Home Depot, and has been selling generators as fast as he can stock them. He has had to clear out almost his entire supply to fill orders from online shoppers as far away as Kyiv.

“Panic plays a huge role in this,” he said as he stood next to a row of near-empty shelves. Several customers gazed at the meagre offerings – including a Chinese brand called Goldmoto priced at just over $3,000 – and walked away disappointed. “We couldn’t spend this winter without one,” said a 57-year-old shopper named Roman who did not want to give his last name and planned to keep searching.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that ever since Russia intensified its bombardments of electricity, heat and water services on Oct. 10, 30 per cent of the country’s power stations have been destroyed, causing widespread blackouts. “No space left for negotiations with Putin’s regime,” he tweeted.

Earlier this week Mr. Zelensky asked people to cut their energy use between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. in order to save supplies and prevent power outages. “We must reduce our electricity consumption,” he said. “This is a step that, along with others, will ensure the failure of Russian terrorist plans.”

The bombing campaign appears to be a new phase in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s effort to demoralize Ukrainians just as winter begins to set in. Even cities far from the front lines such as Lviv, which have been relatively calm for months, have been hit in recent days.

Mr. Pukaylo and his co-workers don’t have to look far to see the damage caused by the offensive. Russian rockets struck a power station right across the street from their Epicentr K store at about 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 10. Twisted, blackened metal still sticks up from the site, and the roof of a main building has been blown off. Several shops around the station were also badly damaged, although the hardware store was untouched. Once the all-clear siren sounded that day, shoppers lined up outside the store to buy generators, batteries and chargers, Mr. Pukaylo said.

The mayor of Zhytomyr said drone strikes had left much of the city’s 250,000 residents without power for several hours Tuesday. In Kyiv, officials said missiles hit a critical thermal power plant and a residential building, killing five people. Oleksandr Khorunzhyi, a spokesman for Ukraine’s emergency services, said 1,162 settlements remained without power.

Russia’s latest assault on civilian infrastructure has involved a mix of long-range rockets and Iranian-made “kamikaze” drones, known as Shahed-136 in Iran and rebranded as Geran-2 by Russia. Tehran has denied supplying Russia’s military with drones, but Ukraine said it has ample evidence that more than 100 of the low-flying weapons have slammed into buildings in the past 10 days.

Ukrainian officials said that while the drones cause less damage than missiles, they still pose a significant threat because dozens are fired in a single attack and they appear in unexpected areas. Even if the military can shoot down most of them, a large number still get through.

Rescuers stand next to a building heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, on Oct. 18, in Mykolaiv, Ukraine.VALENTYN OGIRENKO/Reuters

“Tehran bears full responsibility for the destruction of relations with Ukraine,” Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba told a news conference Tuesday. “I am submitting to the President of Ukraine a proposition to sever diplomatic ties with Iran.”

Mr. Kuleba said the government would also ask Israel for air defence systems. Israel has condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but has stopped short of supplying military aid to Kyiv for fear of jeopardizing Moscow’s co-operation in Syria. “Our support for Ukraine does not include weapons systems and weaponry – and there is no change to that position,” Israeli Justice Minister Gideon Saar told the country’s Army Radio.

The head of NATO said Tuesday that the alliance will deliver air defence systems to Ukraine to help stop the drones. “The most important thing we can do is deliver on what allies have promised, to step up and deliver even more air defence systems,” said Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. ”NATO will in the coming days deliver counter-drone systems to counter the specific threat of drones, including those from Iran.”

The talk of air defence systems coming at some point won’t do much for shoppers in Lviv looking to cope with power cuts. Mr. Pukaylo said demand for generators had gotten so bad that some unscrupulous merchants were slapping top brand-name labels on inferior products and charging top dollar. Even as he spoke about the challenge of finding a generator, a fellow employee walked up and said: “I work here and I can’t even get one.”

With files from Reuters