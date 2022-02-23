Tokyo, Feb. 23: A Ukrainian living in Japan takes part in a protest near the Russian embassy.Issei Kato/Reuters

Latest updates

Ukraine’s parliament will vote Wednesday on whether to introduce a 30-day state of emergency as the country fears a Russian invasion could come soon. The declaration would introduce special restrictions to keep order, but not martial law or a general mobilization, Ukrainian security official Oleksiy Danilov said.

Russia’s legislature gave President Vladimir Putin a vaguely worded mandate on Tuesday to send Russian forces “abroad.” Mr. Putin has already sent troops to Donetsk and Lugansk, two eastern Ukrainian breakaway states that he now recognizes as independent countries, but claims Kyiv could avert crisis by recognizing the Russian claim to Crimea, distancing itself from NATO and declaring itself a neutral state.

Canada joined the United States and allies in ramping up sanctions on Russia on Tuesday, which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called “a stand against authoritarianism.” Canadians cannot have financial dealings with Lugansk and Donetsk, two state-backed Russian banks and an expanded list of Russian individuals.

Follow senior international correspondent Mark MacKinnon (@markmackinnon) for updates from Ukraine. For continuing coverage, Globe digital subscribers can go to the topic pages for Ukraine, Russia or NATO and select “follow” to be notified of new stories as they are published.

Situation in Ukraine and Eastern Europe so far

Where are Russian and NATO troops?

Tallinn NATO RUSSIA POSITIONS (as of Feb. 18) Baltic Sea Amari Tapa Multinational battle groups ESTONIA Ground forces Air bases Air policing mission Naval bases Adazi NATO members LATVIA Riga Non-NATO Lielvarde Moscow Siauliai LITHUANIA Rukla BELARUS RUS. Vilnius Yelnya Minsk Malbork RUSSIA Orzysz Asipovicny Klintsy POLAND Pochep Baranovichi Marshala Zhukova Rechytsa Brest Warsaw Voronezh Lask Pripyat River Soloti Kyiv UKRAINE Boguchar Claimed by separatists, held by Ukraine Transnistria: Russian-backed breakaway region of Moldova Luhansk Volgograd SLOVAKIA Held by pro-Russian separatists Donetsk : HUNGARY Dnieper River ROMANIA Persianovskiy Rostov Craiova: NATO multinational brigade 4,000 troops Korenovsk Bucharest Sevastopol: Russian Black Sea Fleet HQ Crimea: Annexed by Russia in 2014 BULG. Deveselu: NATO missile defence system Black Sea GEORGIA THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: GRAPHIC NEWS Tallinn NATO RUSSIA POSITIONS (as of Feb. 18) Baltic Sea Amari Tapa Multinational battle groups ESTONIA Ground forces Air policing mission Air bases Naval bases Adazi NATO members LATVIA Riga Non-NATO Lielvarde Moscow Siauliai LITHUANIA Rukla BELARUS RUS. Vilnius Yelnya Minsk Malbork RUSSIA Orzysz Asipovicny Klintsy POLAND Pochep Baranovichi Marshala Zhukova Rechytsa Brest Warsaw Voronezh Lask Pripyat River Soloti Kyiv UKRAINE Boguchar Claimed by separatists, held by Ukraine Transnistria: Russian-backed breakaway region of Moldova Luhansk Volgograd SLOVAKIA Held by pro-Russian separatists Donetsk : HUNGARY Dnieper River ROMANIA Persianovskiy Rostov Craiova: NATO multinational brigade 4,000 troops Korenovsk Bucharest Sevastopol: Russian Black Sea Fleet HQ Crimea: Annexed by Russia in 2014 BULG. Deveselu: NATO missile defence system Black Sea GEORGIA THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: GRAPHIC NEWS Tallinn NATO RUSSIA POSITIONS (as of Feb. 18) Tapa Baltic Sea Amari Multinational battle groups ESTONIA Ground forces Air bases Air policing mission Naval bases Adazi NATO members LATVIA Riga Non-NATO Lielvarde Moscow Siauliai LITHUANIA Rukla RUS. Vilnius Yelnya BELARUS Malbork Minsk RUSSIA Orzysz Asipovicny Klintsy POLAND Pochep Baranovichi Marshala Zhukova Rechytsa Brest Warsaw Voronezh Lask Pripyat River Soloti Kyiv UKRAINE Boguchar Claimed by separatists, held by Ukraine Transnistria: Russian-backed breakaway region of Moldova Luhansk Volgograd SLOVAKIA Held by pro-Russian separatists Donetsk : HUNGARY Dnieper River ROMANIA Persianovskiy Rostov Craiova: NATO multinational brigade 4,000 troops Korenovsk Bucharest Sevastopol: Russian Black Sea Fleet HQ Crimea: Annexed by Russia in 2014 BULG. Deveselu: NATO missile defence system Black Sea GEORGIA THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: GRAPHIC NEWS





Russian troops in Donetsk and Lugansk

Russian troops and armoured vehicles are on the move in the self-declared “people’s republics” of Donetsk and Lugansk, two regions in eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region where pro-Russian rebel groups seized power in 2014. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Feb. 21 that Moscow would recognize their independence, which Canada, the United States and other allies of Ukraine do not. Russian legislators voted to give Mr. Putin a mandate to send Russian troops “abroad,” without much specificity on where they might go next.

People wave Russian flags in Donetsk on Feb. 21 to celebrate President Vladimir Putin's recognition of its independence.Alexei Alexandrov/The Associated Press





Russian troops in Belarus

Thousands of Russian soldiers that had been scheduled to leave drills in Belarus on Feb. 20 have instead stayed put, heightening fears that they could invade Ukraine from the north if forces in Donbas strike from the east. Belarus has been ruled since 1994 by the autocratic President Alexander Lukashenko, an ally of Mr. Putin’s who’s preparing for a Feb. 27 referendum that, if passed, could change the constitution to keep him in power until 2035.

A satellite image from Feb. 22 shows assembled vehicles near Mozyr, Belarus, at a small airfield north of the Ukrainian border.©2022 Maxar Tech/AFP via Getty Images





Russian ships in the Black Sea

The Black Sea has been increasingly busy with Russian ships on naval exercises since early February, including amphibious assault craft that Ukraine fears could be used for an invasion. One are of concern is Odessa, a busy port founded by Russian empress Catherine the Great that now lies west of Russian-annexed Crimea. Another is Ochakiv, a town of 15,000 east of Odessa, near where the Dnipro and Southern Bug rivers enter the Black Sea; the U.S. Navy has invested in a maritime operations centre there, which Mr. Putin has singled out as a threat to Russia’s fleet.

Ochakiv Mayor Serhiy Bychkov stands by a mosaic depicting the town’s history of fishing and vineyards.The Globe and Mail

Canada and U.S. sanctions and military actions so far

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in Toronto in 2019.Chris Helgren/Reuters

Canada was the first western state to recognize Ukraine’s independence in 1991, and relations have been strong since. Not so with Russia, whose annexation of Crimea was strongly denounced by Ottawa at the time. Over the years, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his No. 2, Chrystia Freeland – an MP of Ukrainian descent whose work in the 1980s with Ukraine’s independence movement made her persona non grata in the USSR – have deployed many sanctions against Russian officials and businesses. Here’s how that has intensified recently.

Canadian, U.S. and European sanctions against Russia

The United States, Canada, Britain and the European Union each stepped up their Russian sanctions on Feb. 22 after President Vladimir Putin recognized the rebel republics in Donbas. Major changes so far include:

Western companies are forbidden to do business with the Donetsk or Lugansk republics.

Westerners cannot do business with Vnesheconombank or Promsvyazbank, the institutions that finance Russia’s military and development projects.

Russian sovereign debt is off-limits to Canadian and U.S. investors, which will restrict Moscow’s access to western capital.

Countries have expanded their lists of Russian individuals forbidden from doing business with the West. Canada’s list, for instance, now includes everyone in the lower house of Russia’s parliament, which voted to give Mr. Putin permission for military deployments abroad.

Canadian military and economic aid to Ukraine

Canada announced $7.8-million in shipments of lethal weapons to Ukraine on Feb. 14, as well as a $500-million loan.

In January, Mr. Trudeau extended Operation Unifier, a military training mission in Ukraine, for three more years. Canadian troops in Ukraine were later moved to Poland as the risks of invasion grew.

Canadian military deployments in Latvia

Operation Reassurance, a multinational NATO mission to shore up Eastern Europe against Russian aggression, is currently Canada’s largest military commitment abroad. On Feb. 22, the Trudeau government announced more gunners, a second frigate and a long-range patrol aircraft to be sent to Latvia, where Canada is leading a 10-country battle group.

Russia vs. Ukraine and NATO: How we got here

A demonstrator in Kyiv holds a placard of Russian President Vladimir Putin reading 'murderer' on Jan. 9.Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

Nov. 2021 - present: Military buildup and diplomatic gridlock

Tensions on the Ukrainian frontier began to escalate late last year, when Russian President Vladimir Putin moved tens of thousands of soldiers into the region, armed with tanks and artillery. It was his latest move in a years-long effort to deter Ukraine from joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, a 30-country alliance that, since the mid-2010s, has resisted Russian efforts to expand its influence in Eastern Europe.

The Kremlin’s list of demands from NATO and its most powerful member, the United States, sought guarantees that Ukraine would be left out of the alliance and included in a Russian “sphere of influence” of ex-States. The West didn’t give in to these demands, and offers of other military agreements failed to mollify Moscow.

A tank drives in Donetsk on Feb. 22.Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

Feb. 21, 2022: Putin’s Donbas declaration

Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland has been a conflict zone since 2014, when pro-Russian separatists seized power and declared two breakaway states based in the provinces, or oblasts, of Donetsk and Lugansk. A 2015 peace deal, the Minsk accords, made the fighting less intense, but skirmishes continued with no progress on a political settlement with the rebels. Russia accused Ukraine of flouting Minsk by accepting weapons and training from the West – hence Mr. Putin’s demands to remove NATO forces. Then, Mr. Putin announced that Moscow would recognize Donetsk and Lugansk as independent states and deploy a “peacekeeping” force there, which, in Kyiv’s view, amounted to an invasion and an act of war.

Dec. 2021 - present: Nord Stream 2 standoff

The fate of a Russian natural-gas pipeline, Nord Stream 2, was also tied up in the Ukraine conflict. The US$11-billion undersea conduit was still waiting on German and European Union approval when tensions with Russia first escalated. The Ukrainians, Poles and Americans were against it, arguing it would give Mr. Putin leverage to withhold gas if Europe – which is facing a gas shortage this winter – didn’t do what he wanted. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who took office in December, had supported the project as finance minister to Angela Merkel, but once the Russians made their move into Donbas he suspended the approval process.

Europe’s gas pipelines Gas pipelines Entry stations RUSSIA Nord Stream 2 NETH. Yamal BRITAIN Sudzha Mallnow BEL. POLAND UKRAINE Sokhranovka FRANCE CZECH REP. Russia exports around 16 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of natural gas to Europe ITALY TURKEY GRAphic news, Sources: BP Review of world energy; Reuters Europe’s gas pipelines Gas pipelines Entry stations RUSSIA Nord Stream 2 NETH. Yamal BRITAIN Sudzha Mallnow BEL. POLAND UKRAINE Sokhranovka FRANCE CZECH REP. Russia exports around 16 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of natural gas to Europe ITALY TURKEY GRAphic news, Sources: BP Review of world energy; Reuters Europe’s gas pipelines Gas pipelines Entry stations Nord Stream 2 RUSSIA NETH. Yamal BRITAIN Sudzha Mallnow BEL. GERMANY POLAND UKRAINE Sokhranovka CZECH REP. FRANCE ITALY Russia exports around 16 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of natural gas to Europe TURKEY GRAphic news, Sources: BP Review of world energy; Reuters

The national question and Russia and Ukraine’s fraught history

Ukrainians light candles in Kyiv this past November at a monument to victims of the Soviet-era famine of 1932-33, in which millions died.GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images

Russians and Ukrainians are East Slavic peoples with a common cultural ancestry, but also a long legacy of one group exploiting the other. Ukrainians were ruled by Czarist Russia from the 18th to early 20th centuries; broke away from the collapsing Russian Empire from 1917 to 1921, only to be absorbed into the Soviet Union; then became independent again when the union collapsed in the 1990s.

Mr. Putin – who grew up in the USSR and worked for its feared intelligence agency, the KGB – doesn’t think either of Ukraine’s breaks with Russia really count as independence. In the revisionist history he laid out in his Feb. 21 speech, the Bolshevik revolution of 1917 was what created the first Ukrainian republic, not the will of Ukrainians themselves, and the collapse of “historical Russia” in 1991 was a tragedy. “Ukraine never had a tradition of genuine statehood,” he said to justify his policy of keeping the country within a Russian orbit, whether it wants that or not.

This is not how Kyiv or its allies see the past or future of Ukraine. Since 2014, when a popular uprising ousted Ukraine’s pro-Russian president Viktor Yanukovych, Ukraine has moved closer to the West, and has taken steps toward membership in not just NATO but the European Union. Fearful of seeing Ukraine dragged back into a Russian empire, President Volodymyr Zelensky’s government has been calling on western allies for help.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict: More from The Globe and Mail

The Decibel

Is Vladimir Putin’s deployment of troops to Donbas a prelude to a wider invasion, or has the invasion started? Senior international correspondent Mark MacKinnon speaks with The Decibel. Subscribe for more episodes.

The Globe in Ukraine

Putin grows impatient with American influence in strategically important Ukrainian fishing town Ochakiv

Withdrawal of Western observers from eastern Ukraine weakens monitoring mission, Ukrainian official says

Why Ukraine fears a canal that once flowed into Crimea could be a key target in a new Russian attack

Opinion

Editorial: In Ukraine, Soviet nostalgist Vladimir Putin is trying to rewrite history

Doug Saunders: Putin’s fictions endanger all of us in ex-colonies

David Shribman: From Trump to Putin, the Age of Disruption is now under way

With reports from Mark MacKinnon, Nathan VanderKlippe, Paul Waldie, Steven Chase, The Associated Press and Reuters