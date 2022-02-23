A Ukrainian army officer looks at his phone in a local train in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Ukraine urged its citizens to leave Russia as Europe braced for further confrontation.Emilio Morenatti/The Associated Press

Russia’s parliament has formally given President Vladimir Putin the power to send troops “abroad” - leaving the door open for a wider invasion of Ukraine. Here are the latest updates:

Ukraine will introduce a nationwide state of emergency in which special restrictions will apply in order to keep the country calm and protect its economy amid fears of a Russian invasion, a senior Ukrainian security official said on Wednesday.

The United States and its allies sought to step up sanctions pressure on Russia over the deployment of troops in separatist regions of eastern Ukraine. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also announced on Tuesday that Canada will place a “first round” of new economic sanctions on Russia for its decision to recognize independence of the two breakaway regions in Ukraine.

Oil prices fell on Wednesday, retreating from seven-year highs hit the previous day as it became clear that the first wave of U.S. and European sanctions on Russia were unlikely to disrupt oil supplies.

Explainer: What’s the latest in the Russia-Ukraine crisis? Here’s what you need to know about the troops in Donbas, Canada’s sanctions and more.

8:55 a.m. ET

Ukraine will ask Turkey to close Black Sea access to Russia if war breaks out, ambassador says

Ukraine views the presence of Russian warships near its borders in the Black Sea as a threat and will ask Turkey to consider shutting two waterways to Russian vessels if Moscow invades, Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar said on Wednesday.

Russian’s recognition of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine this week has prompted a swift backlash and sanctions from Western powers. Turkey, which borders both Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea, is against sanctions in principle, but has called Russia’s move unacceptable.

Earlier this month, six Russian warships and a submarine transited the Dardanelles and Bosphorus straits to the Black Sea for what Moscow called naval drills near Ukraine waters.

Asked about the presence of Russian warships near Ukrainian borders, Bodnar told Reuters in an interview that the vessels posed “a great danger” for Kyiv, adding the Russian naval concentration in the Black Sea was “overwhelming”.

“We believe that, in case of a wide military invasion or the starting of military activities against Ukraine - when the war becomes not only de facto but de jure - we will ask the Turkish government to consider the possibility of closing the Black Sea straits for the aggressor state,” he said.

- Reuters

8:33 a.m. ET

Russia evacuating embassy in Ukraine as crisis escalates

Russia began evacuating its embassy in Kyiv, and Ukraine urged its citizens to leave Russia on Wednesday as the region braced for further confrontation after President Vladimir Putin received authorization to use military force outside his country and the West responded with sanctions.

Russia began pulling personnel from its diplomatic posts in Ukraine, state news agency Tass reported, a day after the Foreign Ministry announced a plan to evacuate, citing threats. By Wednesday afternoon, the Russian flag was no longer flying over the embassy in Kyiv, according to an Associated Press photographer. Police surrounded the building.

After weeks of trying to project calm, Ukrainian authorities also signaled increasing concern on Wednesday. The Foreign Ministry advised against travel to Russia and recommended anyone there leave immediately, saying Moscow’s “aggression” could lead to a significant reduction in consular services.

- The Associated Press

Where are Russian and NATO troops?

Tallinn NATO RUSSIA POSITIONS (as of Feb. 18) Baltic Sea Amari Tapa Multinational battle groups ESTONIA Ground forces Air bases Air policing mission Naval bases Adazi NATO members LATVIA Riga Non-NATO Lielvarde Moscow Siauliai LITHUANIA Rukla BELARUS RUS. Vilnius Yelnya Minsk Malbork RUSSIA Orzysz Asipovicny Klintsy POLAND Pochep Baranovichi Marshala Zhukova Rechytsa Brest Warsaw Voronezh Lask Pripyat River Soloti Kyiv UKRAINE Boguchar Claimed by separatists, held by Ukraine Transnistria: Russian-backed breakaway region of Moldova Luhansk Volgograd SLOVAKIA Held by pro-Russian separatists Donetsk : HUNGARY Dnieper River ROMANIA Persianovskiy Rostov Craiova: NATO multinational brigade 4,000 troops Korenovsk Bucharest Sevastopol: Russian Black Sea Fleet HQ Crimea: Annexed by Russia in 2014 BULG. Deveselu: NATO missile defence system Black Sea GEORGIA THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: GRAPHIC NEWS Tallinn NATO RUSSIA POSITIONS (as of Feb. 18) Baltic Sea Amari Tapa Multinational battle groups ESTONIA Ground forces Air policing mission Air bases Naval bases Adazi NATO members LATVIA Riga Non-NATO Lielvarde Moscow Siauliai LITHUANIA Rukla BELARUS RUS. Vilnius Yelnya Minsk Malbork RUSSIA Orzysz Asipovicny Klintsy POLAND Pochep Baranovichi Marshala Zhukova Rechytsa Brest Warsaw Voronezh Lask Pripyat River Soloti Kyiv UKRAINE Boguchar Claimed by separatists, held by Ukraine Transnistria: Russian-backed breakaway region of Moldova Luhansk Volgograd SLOVAKIA Held by pro-Russian separatists Donetsk : HUNGARY Dnieper River ROMANIA Persianovskiy Rostov Craiova: NATO multinational brigade 4,000 troops Korenovsk Bucharest Sevastopol: Russian Black Sea Fleet HQ Crimea: Annexed by Russia in 2014 BULG. Deveselu: NATO missile defence system Black Sea GEORGIA THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: GRAPHIC NEWS Tallinn NATO RUSSIA POSITIONS (as of Feb. 18) Tapa Baltic Sea Amari Multinational battle groups ESTONIA Ground forces Air bases Air policing mission Naval bases Adazi NATO members LATVIA Riga Non-NATO Lielvarde Moscow Siauliai LITHUANIA Rukla RUS. Vilnius Yelnya BELARUS Malbork Minsk RUSSIA Orzysz Asipovicny Klintsy POLAND Pochep Baranovichi Marshala Zhukova Rechytsa Brest Warsaw Voronezh Lask Pripyat River Soloti Kyiv UKRAINE Boguchar Claimed by separatists, held by Ukraine Transnistria: Russian-backed breakaway region of Moldova Luhansk Volgograd SLOVAKIA Held by pro-Russian separatists Donetsk : HUNGARY Dnieper River ROMANIA Persianovskiy Rostov Craiova: NATO multinational brigade 4,000 troops Korenovsk Bucharest Sevastopol: Russian Black Sea Fleet HQ Crimea: Annexed by Russia in 2014 BULG. Deveselu: NATO missile defence system Black Sea GEORGIA THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: GRAPHIC NEWS

7:51 a.m. ET

Ukraine to impose state of emergency but no martial law yet

Ukraine will introduce a nationwide state of emergency in which special restrictions will apply in order to keep the country calm and protect its economy amid fears of a Russian invasion, a senior Ukrainian security official said on Wednesday.

The state of emergency will last for 30 days and can be extended for another 30 days, Oleksiy Danilov told a briefing. Parliament must now vote to enact the decision.

Introducing a state of emergency gives powers to the authorities, who can choose which ones to implement. These could include restrictions on transport, extra protection for critical infrastructure and a ban on strikes.

Regional authorities can make decisions on whether to introduce curfews and other measures, Danilov said.

“These are preventive measures to keep calm in the country, so that our economy and our country can work,” Danilov said.

“Depending on the threats that may arise in certain territories, there will be either a more strengthened or more weakened state of emergency. We are talking about border areas where we have a border with the Russian Federation, with Belarus,” he said.

Ukraine has introduced a series of measures including the conscription of reservists as it braces for a possible military offensive from Russia, which sent troops into eastern Ukraine this week to prop up two breakaway regions.

- Reuters

7:10 a.m. ET

U.S. and its allies seek to step up sanctions pressure on Russia over Ukraine crisis

The United States and its allies sought on Wednesday to step up sanctions pressure on Russia over the deployment of troops in separatist regions of eastern Ukraine, in one of the worst security crises in Europe in decades.

The Ukrainian military said one soldier had been killed and six wounded in increased shelling by pro-Russian separatists using heavy artillery, mortar bombs and Grad rocket systems in the two breakaway regions over the previous 24 hours.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has massed more than 150,000 troops near Ukraine’s borders, according to U.S. estimates, and signed a decree on the deployment of troops in the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk enclaves to “keep the peace” – a justification the United States says is “nonsense.”

Putin on Monday recognized the separatist enclaves in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine which adjoin Russia, deepening Western fears of a major war in Europe by raising the prospect of a full-scale invasion beyond the breakaway areas.

The United States, the European Union, Britain, Australia, Canada and Japan responded with plans to target banks and elites while Germany froze a major gas pipeline project from Russia.

- Reuters

6:48 a.m. ET

Oil prices fall as Russia, Ukraine supply fears wane

Oil prices fell on Wednesday, retreating from seven-year highs hit the previous day as it became clear that the first wave of U.S. and European sanctions on Russia were unlikely to disrupt oil supplies.

Brent crude was down 59 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to $96.25 a barrel at 10:27 GMT, after hitting $99.50 on Tuesday, the highest since September 2014.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 76 cents, or 0.8 per cent, to $91.15 a barrel, after reaching $96 on Tuesday.

Prices jumped on Tuesday on worries that Western sanctions on Russia for sending troops into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine could hit energy supplies.

However, analysts expect oil prices to continue seeing a level of support from the Russia-Ukraine crisis for the time being, with some Western countries promising to impose more sanctions if Russia launches a full invasion of its neighbour.

- Reuters

6:00 a.m. ET

Opinion: In Ukraine, Soviet nostalgist Vladimir Putin is trying to rewrite history

It is still unclear how far Russian President Vladimir Putin is willing to go in Ukraine, but in a televised address from the Kremlin on Monday, he gave a one-hour lecture on the history – his version – of the Russian Empire, the Soviet Union and the post-Soviet Union. It might as well have been titled, “Russia is Real, Ukraine is a Fiction.”

Mr. Putin has been cagey about his plans in Ukraine. He issues ultimatums that cannot be met, then engages in talks. He masses troops at the border, then says he will never invade.

On Tuesday he continued the game, authorizing the sending of troops into two enclaves in Ukraine already effectively occupied by Russian forces, but saying that he had yet to send them in. It is unclear what the man who took three bites out of Ukraine in 2014, and has waged a low-intensity war inside the Ukrainian regions of Luhansk and Donetsk ever since, intends to do next.

Held by pro-Russian separatists Claimed by separatists, held by Ukraine Annexed by Russia in 2014 BELARUS RUSSIA POLAND Kyiv Luhansk UKRAINE Donetsk MOLDOVA ROMANIA Crimea 0 200 Black Sea KM MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN; OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS Held by pro-Russian separatists Claimed by separatists, held by Ukraine Annexed by Russia in 2014 BELARUS RUSSIA POLAND Kyiv Luhansk UKRAINE Donetsk MOLDOVA ROMANIA Crimea 0 200 Black Sea KM MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN; OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS Claimed by separatists, held by Ukraine Held by pro-Russian separatists Annexed by Russia in 2014 BELARUS RUSSIA POLAND Kyiv Luhansk UKRAINE Donetsk MOLDOVA ROMANIA Sea of Azov Crimea 0 200 Black Sea KM MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN; OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS; REUTERS

But in Monday’s speech, he made it clear how he would remake the region if he faced as little opposition beyond Russia as within. He would absorb Ukraine, all of it, and likely the other former states of the Soviet Union, too.

- The Editorial Board

6:00 a.m. ET

Analysis: From Trump to Putin, the Age of Disruption is now under way

Now the Age of Disruption has extended its reach into global politics.

Its first elements were visible five years ago, when a new American president – impatient with customs and convention, contemptuous of experts and of the bromides of the past, sure of his own vision and disdainful of the homilies of experts – questioned the pinions of domestic and international politics, the very flying buttresses that supported three-quarters of a century of relative peace and unprecedented prosperity.

This week, we are witnessing the denouement of a disquieting second act, when a Russian President – resentful of the institutions that constricted his homeland even as it allowed its Cold War rivals to prosper, affronted by the Western diplomatic practices that had morphed into traditions, impatient with the fealty that world leaders paid to the maestros of the classical symphonies of statecraft – shattered all the rituals of global behaviour, sent troops into the two separatist territories of Donetsk and Luhansk, and defied anyone to stop him, in what Joe Biden described in remarks Tuesday as a “flagrant violation of international law.”

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin may not have had a real alliance, but the two of them – their actions animated by their grievances, their outlooks underpinned by “truths” unsupported by verifiable facts – are twin forces on the global stage, the natural political progeny of a period of disruption that has altered how business is conducted, how news and information are transmitted, and how entertainment is produced and sold.

- David Shribman

More reading:

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.