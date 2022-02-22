A Ukraine army soldier walks in the town of Schastia, near the eastern Ukraine city of Lugansk, on February 22, 2022, a day after Russia recognised east Ukraine's separatist republics and ordered the Russian army to send troops there as "peacekeepers."ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered troops into two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine after recognizing their independence. Here are the latest updates:

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has suspended the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline designed to bring Russian gas to Germany on Tuesday after Russia formally recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

Oil hit its highest since 2014 as tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated after Moscow ordered troops into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, adding to supply concerns that are pushing prices to near $100 a barrel.

As the European Union mulls sanctions, Russia’s lower house of parliament voted to approve friendship treaties with the two separatists regions in Ukraine – Donetsk and Lugansk “people’s republics” – escalating a crisis with Ukraine and the West.

U.S. President Joe Biden is imposing sanctions on two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized them as independent entities. Canada, the European Union and Britain all said they were also preparing sanctions that would roll out in the coming days.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into two separatist regions of eastern Ukraine – Donetsk and Lugansk – after recognizing the regions’ independence, and dispatched Russian troops into the breakaway areas, escalating the crisis between Moscow and Kyiv and increasing the prospects of a full-scale invasion.

Feb. 22, 8:20 a.m. ET

Germany has stopped Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline but severity of other sanctions is still in doubt

Europe’s big unity tests began today, only hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin formally recognized the independence of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and poured his “peacekeeper” soldiers into those areas.

Within minutes of the formal takeover of Donetsk and Luhansk, the United States and various European countries threatened to hit Russia with immediate sanctions. This was predictable. When Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, the sanctions came fast and some are still in place.

But the extent and intensity of the new sanctions are hard to predict. By rights, they should be at Crimea-level times 10, since Moscow’s recognition of the two separatist regions was a clear violation of international law and may be a prelude to a wider war. UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid told Sky News Tuesday morning “that you can conclude the invasion of Ukraine has begun.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz removed some doubt about the sanctions package on Tuesday, when he said he had stopped the certification of the new Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline that goes from Russia to northern Germany. Nord Stream 2 was completed in the autumn but had yet to deliver any gas, so Germany will not lose gas deliveries since there weren’t any from this pipeline.

Europe’s gas pipelines Gas pipelines Entry stations RUSSIA Nord Stream 2 NETH. Yamal BRITAIN Sudzha Mallnow BEL. POLAND UKRAINE Sokhranovka FRANCE CZECH REP. Russia exports around 16 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of natural gas to Europe ITALY TURKEY GRAphic news, Sources: BP Review of world energy; Reuters Europe’s gas pipelines Gas pipelines Entry stations RUSSIA Nord Stream 2 NETH. Yamal BRITAIN Sudzha Mallnow BEL. POLAND UKRAINE Sokhranovka FRANCE CZECH REP. Russia exports around 16 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of natural gas to Europe ITALY TURKEY GRAphic news, Sources: BP Review of world energy; Reuters Europe’s gas pipelines Gas pipelines Entry stations Nord Stream 2 RUSSIA NETH. Yamal BRITAIN Sudzha Mallnow BEL. GERMANY POLAND UKRAINE Sokhranovka CZECH REP. FRANCE ITALY Russia exports around 16 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of natural gas to Europe TURKEY GRAphic news, Sources: BP Review of world energy; Reuters

Still, cracks formed in the Western resolve on hitting Russia with sanctions even before Mr. Putin sent his troops into eastern Ukraine; those cracks may not fully close even if the audacity of Mr. Putin’s move should automatically dictate across-the-board unity among the NATO and European Union countries.

- Eric Reguly

Feb. 22, 7:26 a.m. ET

World leaders condemn Russia over Ukraine moves as tensions continue to escalate

With the smell of war in the air over Europe, world leaders got over the shock of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s order to deploy troops to separatist regions of eastern Ukraine and they are focused on producing as forceful a reaction as possible.

Germany made the first big move, taking steps to halt the process of certifying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia – a lucrative deal long sought by Moscow, but criticized by the U.S. for increasing Europe’s reliance on Russian energy supplies.

The West insisted Putin’s bold moves in Ukraine violated countless international agreements and since the words of diplomacy had failed, it was time to move toward action.

A conflict could devastate Ukraine and cause huge economic damage across Europe, which is heavily dependent on Russian energy. But Asian nations are also worried.

President Moon Jae-in instructed his officials to prepare for the economic fallout in South Korea if the Ukraine crisis worsens and U.S.-backed nations levy stringent economic sanctions on Russia.

- The Associated Press

A worker put a lid on a pipe at the construction site of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in Lubmin, northeastern Germany.TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Feb. 22, 6:46 a.m. ET

Germany’s Scholz halts Nord Stream 2 as Ukraine crisis deepens

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz put on ice the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline designed to bring Russian gas to Germany on Tuesday after Russia formally recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

Europe’s most divisive energy project, Nord Stream 2 is designed to double the amount of gas flowing from Russia straight to Germany, bypassing traditional transit nation Ukraine, on the bed of the Baltic Sea.

It has faced resistance within the European Union, from the United States as well as Ukraine, on the grounds it increases Europe’s energy dependence on Russia, denies Ukraine transit fees and makes it more vulnerable to Russian invasion.

“In light of the most recent developments we must reassess the situation in particular regarding Nord Stream 2,” Scholz said at a news conference with his Irish counterpart, adding that the economy ministry would look again at the certification process given Russia’s actions.

- Reuters

Feb. 22, 6:36 a.m. ET

Oil hits its highest since 2014 as tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalate

Oil hit its highest since 2014 on Tuesday as tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated after Moscow ordered troops into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, adding to supply concerns that are pushing prices to near $100 a barrel.

The United States and its European allies are poised to announce new sanctions against Russia after President Vladimir Putin formally recognized the two regions in eastern Ukraine, escalating a security crisis on the continent.

“The potential for a rally over $100 a barrel has received an enormous boost,” said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM. “Those who have bet on such a move anticipated the escalation of the conflict.”

Brent crude, the global benchmark, was up $3.38, or 3.5 per cent, at $98.77 at 1000 GMT, having earlier reached $99.50, the highest since September 2014.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude jumped $4.40, or 4.8 per cent, to $95.47 versus Friday’s settlement, having earlier reached $96, also the highest since 2014.

- Reuters

Feb. 22, 5:46 a.m. ET

As EU mulls sanctions, Russia escalates Ukraine crisis with vote to back treaties with breakaway regions

Russia’s lower house of parliament voted on Tuesday to approve friendship treaties with two self-proclaimed people’s republics in eastern Ukraine, escalating a crisis with Ukraine and the West.

The treaties, which enter force once President Vladimir Putin signs them, could pave the way for Moscow to build military bases there, adopt a joint defence posture and tighten economic integration.

European Union ministers said they would agree on Tuesday to the first round of tough but incremental sanctions against Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement on Monday, followed by his signing a decree on the deployment of Russian troops to Donetsk and Luhansk, drew international condemnation and immediate U.S. sanctions.

The EU has repeatedly said it was ready to impose “massive consequences” on Russia’s economy if Moscow invades Ukraine but has also cautioned that, given the EU’s close energy and trade ties to Russia, it wants to ratchet up sanctions in stages.

- Reuters

Feb. 21, 9:23 p.m. ET

U.S. imposes sanctions on two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden is imposing sanctions on two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized them as independent entities and announced he would send in Russian troops.

Canada, the European Union and Britain all said they were also preparing sanctions that would roll out in the coming days.

Neither the United States nor Canada, however, described Mr. Putin’s actions of openly sending Russian forces onto Ukrainian territory as an invasion, which would trigger a much larger round of sanctions on Russia itself.

Mr. Biden on Monday issued an executive order barring U.S. citizens, residents and corporations from undertaking new trade, investment or financing with the self-described peoples’ republics of Donetsk and Lugansk.

The order will also allow the U.S. government to impose personal sanctions on anyone who “operates” in those areas of Ukraine.

Mr. Biden said the aim of the order was to “deny Russia the chance to profit from its blatant violations of international law.”

- Adrian Morrow and Steven Chase

Kristina Makarenko sits in a shelter after hearing separatists had returned to their artillery positions in the village of Vrubivka, Ukraine, on Feb. 21, 2022. The village had been shelled earlier in the day.LYNSEY ADDARIO/The New York Times

Feb. 21, 9:13 p.m. ET

Many of Ukraine’s bomb shelters will not provide protection if war breaks out

Sets of stairs leading down from street level across the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson were built to allow residents to access underground emergency shelters – concrete-fortified havens built for protection in case of the kind of war that now looms over the country.

Now, many of those former shelters house subterranean businesses, including a sushi restaurant, women’s fashion shops and a jeweller.

Sold into commercial use by city officials and property owners, the ex-shelters are not simply untended sanctuaries that can easily be restored to their original function. Many of them are no longer capable of offering protection if war breaks out.

“I wouldn’t go into a shelter like this,” said Yevhen Tereschenko, who was minding the counter in an army surplus store that operates out of one of Kherson’s former shelters. He was surrounded by knives, camouflage clothing and air guns shaped like M-16 assault rifles.

Civilian bunkers across the country have met similar fates. Late last year, official statistics showed that just 11 per cent of Ukraine’s 21,000 underground shelters were operational. Since then, the number of Russian troops surrounding Ukraine has swelled, with an estimated 190,000 soldiers under Moscow’s command now encircling the country.

- Nathan VanderKlippe

Feb. 21, 2:36 p.m. ET

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into two separatist regions of Ukraine after recognizing independence

Russian President Vladimir Putin has recognized the independence of two separatist regions in southeastern Ukraine and dispatched Russian troops into the breakaway areas, escalating the crisis between Moscow and Kyiv and increasing the prospects of a full-scale invasion.

Mr. Putin made the announcement and signed the recognition documents at the end of a 40-minute televised address on Monday, most of which was delivered in anger, lamenting the end of the Soviet Union and the loss of territories such as Ukraine that once were part of the Russian empire.

Hours after Mr. Putin spoke, videos posted to social media showed long columns of what appeared to be Russian troop trucks and armoured personnel carriers crossing the Ukrainian border into the separatist-controlled areas.

Recognition of the Donetsk and Lugansk “people’s republics” as independent entities immediately raised the stakes along a front line in the Donbas region that has already seen a dramatic increase in artillery fire – nearly all of it emanating from the separatist-controlled areas – since Thursday.

Mr. Putin’s bitter words, which were backed by the presence of between 170,000 and 190,000 Russian troops massed around Ukraine’s borders, also hinted at an intent to dismantle a state that recently celebrated the 30th anniversary of its independence from Moscow.

- Mark MacKinnon

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.