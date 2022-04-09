Ukrainian soldiers carry the coffin of a fallen comrade toward Saints Peter and Paul Garrison Church for the funerals of military personnel Ruslan Koval, 49; Viacheslav Ubyivovk, 44; and Liubomy Gudzeliak, 37, in Lviv, Ukraine, on April 6, 2022.MAURICIO LIMA/The New York Times News Service

Here are the latest updates on the war in Ukraine:

Civilian evacuations moved forward in patches of battle-scarred eastern Ukraine a day after a missile strike killed at least 52 people at a train station where thousands were waiting to leave the increasingly vulnerable region before an expected Russian onslaught.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Saturday that Russian forces appeared to have committed war crimes by targeting civilians in Ukraine, but she said lawyers must investigate the alleged incidents.

Ten humanitarian corridors to evacuate people from Ukraine’s besieged regions have been agreed for Saturday, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

9:00 a.m. ET

More civilians flee east Ukraine after deadly station strike kills at least 52

A Ukrainian police walks by calcinated cars outside a train station in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, that was being used for civilian evacuations, after it was hit by a rocket attack.FADEL SENNA/AFP/Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky demanded a tough global response to Friday’s train station attack in Kramatorsk, calling it the latest sign of war crimes by Russian forces and hoping to prod Western backers to step up their response to help his country defend itself.

“All world efforts will be directed to establish every minute of who did what, who gave what orders, where the missile came from, who transported it, who gave the command and how this strike was agreed,” Zelensky said in his nightly video address, his voice rising in anger.

Russia denied it was responsible and accused Ukraine’s military of firing on the station to try to turn blame for civilian slayings on Moscow. A Russian Defense Ministry spokesman detailed the missile’s trajectory and Ukrainian troop positions to bolster the argument. Western experts and Ukrainian authorities insisted that Russia launched the missile.

– The Associated Press

8:50 a.m. ET

Putin may cite Ukraine war to meddle in U.S. politics, intelligence officials say

Russian President Vladimir Putin may use the Biden administration’s support for Ukraine as a pretext to order a new campaign to interfere in American politics, U.S. intelligence officials have assessed.

Intelligence agencies have so far not found any evidence that Putin has authorized measures like the ones Russia is believed to have undertaken in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections in support of former President Donald Trump, according to several people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive findings.

But given Putin’s antipathy toward the West and his repeated denunciations of Ukraine, officials believe he may see the U.S. backing of Ukraine’s resistance as a direct affront to him, giving him further incentive to target another U.S. election, the people said. It is not yet clear which candidates Russia might try to promote or what methods it might use.

The assessment comes with the U.S. electoral system already under pressure. The American public remains sharply divided over the last presidential election and the insurrection that followed at the U.S. Capitol, when supporters of Trump tried to stop the certification of his loss to President Joe Biden. Trump has repeatedly assailed intelligence officials and claimed investigations of Russian influence on his campaigns to be political vendettas.

– Reuters

8:40 a.m. ET

Russia’s actions appear to be war crimes, EU’s von der Leyen says

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and other officials stand next to a mass grave as they visit the town of Bucha, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, outside of Kyiv, Ukraine, April 8, 2022.VALENTYN OGIRENKO/Reuters

Leaving Ukraine after a visit, she said she had seen with her own eyes on Friday the destruction in the town of Bucha near Kyiv. A forensics team began exhuming a mass grave on Friday containing the bodies of civilians who local officials say were killed while Russians occupied the town.

“My instinct says: If this is not a war crime, what is a war crime, but I am a medical doctor by training and lawyers have to investigate carefully,” von der Leyen told reporters on board a train leaving Ukraine on Saturday.

“I saw the photos, (Ukrainian prime minister) Denys Shmyhal showed me: Killing people as they are walking by. We could also see with our own eyes, that the destruction in the city is targeted into the civilian lives. Residential buildings are no military target,” she said, referring to Bucha.

– Reuters

8:30 a.m. ET

More evacuations needed from Ukraine’s Luhansk as shelling increases, governor says

More people need to evacuate from the Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine as shelling has increased in recent days and more Russian forces have been arriving, Luhansk Governor Serhiy Gaidai said on Saturday.

He said that some 30 per cent of residents still remain in cities and villages across the region and have been asked to evacuate.

“They (Russia) are amassing forces for an offensive and we see the number of shelling has increased,” Gaidai told public television.

Ukraine has increasingly been warning that Russia plans intensified attacks in the country’s east and south after withdrawing its troops from areas to the north of the capital, Kyiv.

The United States said this week that Moscow probably plans to deploy tens of thousands of soldiers in eastern Ukraine.

– Reuters

8:20 a.m. ET

Ukraine says 10 humanitarian corridors agreed for Saturday

Daryna Kovalenko, 19 , holds her dog Tim, while arriving at Kyiv's train station after leaving her home in Chernihiv, Ukraine, through a humanitarian corridor, March 21, 2022.Rodrigo Abd/The Associated Press

The planned corridors include one for people evacuating by private transport from the city of Mariupol, Vereshchuk said.

– Reuters