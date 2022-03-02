Russia has invaded Ukraine. Here are the latest updates:
- Russian forces mounted a major offensive Tuesday, shelling Mariupol, surrounding Kherson, killing dozens of soldiers in Okhtyrka, striking a government building in central Kharkiv with a missile and a television tower in Kyiv killing five people. Troops advanced on the capital and reached the outskirts with a 65-kilometre long military convoy that has since stalled.
- UN Assembly to vote Wednesday afternoon on a resolution demanding Russia stop war after hearing 120 speeches. Unlike Security Council resolutions, General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding but they do have clout in reflecting international opinion. The final 10 speakers Wednesday morning include a late addition, Russian ally Belarus.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the European Union to prove that it sided with Ukraine in its war with Russia as the World Court says it will hold hearings on March 7-8.
- U.S. President Joe Biden joined allies in banning Russian planes from U.S. airspace during his State of the Union address. Beijing is offers to play role in ending attack on Ukraine after receiving criticism for appearing to stand by Russia. Ottawa is banning Russian ships from Canadian waters.
- A United Nations agency said at least 136 civilians have been killed, including 13 children, 400 have been injured and more than 660,000 people have fled Ukraine. Canada is providing the UN $100-million in new humanitarian assistance.
12:42 a.m. ET
Svitolina of Ukraine beats Potapova of Russia in WTA event
MEXICO CITY — Elina Svitolina put on the yellow and blue colors of Ukraine and beat Anastasia Potapova of Russia 6-2, 6-1 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Monterrey Open, deciding she could do more for her country by playing than boycotting the match.
Top-seeded Svitolina earlier said she wouldn’t play against Potapova in Mexico or against any Russian or Belarusian opponents until the International Tennis Federation and the men’s and women’s tennis tours barred competitors from those countries using any national symbols, flags or anthems.
The tennis governing bodies issued a statement Tuesday confirming that Russian and Belarusian players will still be allowed to compete at the top level, but without national flags.
“Today it was a very special match for me,” the 27-year-old Svitolina said. “I was focused. I was on a mission for my country.” she said.
Svitolina is a two-time Grand Slam semifinalist with 16 career tour-level singles titles who has been ranked as high as No. 3 and is currently No. 15.
“All the prize money that I’m going to earn is going to be for the Ukrainian army,” said Svitolina, who won this tournament in 2020. The Monterrey Open has $31,000 in prize money for the champion.
-AP
12:30 a.m. ET
Twitter to comply with EU sanctions on Russian state media
Twitter will comply with the European Union’s sanctions on Russian state-affiliated media RT and Sputnik when the EU order takes effect, the social network said on Tuesday.
“The European Union (EU) sanctions will likely legally require us to withhold certain content in EU member states,” a Twitter spokesperson said in an e-mailed statement to Reuters.
“We intend to comply with the order when it goes into effect.”
Outside the EU, Twitter said it would continue to focus on reducing the visibility of content from these outlets as well as labelling it.
Facebook owner Meta, Alphabet Inc’s Google, YouTube and TikTok have said they are blocking access to RT and Sputnik in the EU. On Tuesday, Meta said it was globally demoting posts from Russian state media.
-Reuters
12:10 a.m. ET
UN Assembly to vote Wednesday on resolution demanding Russia stop war
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Country after country, from Europe’s economic powerhouse to a tiny Pacific island nation, have lined up to lash out at Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and urge support for a U.N. resolution demanding an immediate halt to Moscow’s offensive and withdrawal of all Russian troops.
Russian President Vladimir Putin did have a few supporters Tuesday at the U.N. General Assembly’s emergency session, including Cuba and North Korea. And there were countries that took no position on the draft resolution, such as Surinam and South Africa, which urged compromise and diplomacy to find a lasting resolution to the crisis.
The 193-member General Assembly scheduled a vote on the resolution for Wednesday afternoon after hearing 120 speeches. Unlike Security Council resolutions, General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding but they do have clout in reflecting international opinion.
The final 10 speakers Wednesday morning include a late addition, Russian ally Belarus. Its representative will address the world body just before the United States and is virtually certain to support Moscow’s invasion. The draft resolution “deplores the involvement of Belarus in this unlawful use of force against Ukraine” and calls for it to comply with its international obligations.
As of late Tuesday, the resolution had 94 co-sponsors, including several surprises to U.N. diplomats — Afghanistan, where the Taliban ousted the elected government last August, and Myanmar, where the military overthrew the elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, 2021.
-AP
10:51 p.m. ET
Analysis: In first State of the Union address, Biden captures the moment telling Putin ‘freedom will always triumph over tyranny’
The annual State of the Union Address is an American set-piece, a sturdy tradition required by the Constitution, and beginning with the 20th century, 87 of these messages have been delivered in person and most of them have concentrated on domestic affairs.
Not this one.
Not in a Capitol sealed off by a fence. Not in a capital warily watching the Russian invasion of Ukraine and shuddering as Vladimir Putin has his nuclear forces on alert.
“The world is clearly choosing the side of peace and security,” Joe Biden said, telling Ukrainians, represented in the hall by Oksana Markarova, Kyiv’s ambassador to Washington, “We stand with you.”
The principal elements of the speech were addressed as much to Mr. Putin as to the audience in the chamber and at home across the country.
“The free world is holding him accountable,” Mr. Biden said, adding that the Russian president was “more isolated from the world than he has ever been.”
10:01 p.m. ET
Asian shares slip, oil surges again as Russia sanctions bite
Asian stocks came under renewed pressure and oil prices jumped after rising worries about the impact of aggressive sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine sank shares in Europe and on Wall Street.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes closed about 1.6% lower, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped nearly 1.8%.
Global sanctions against Russia have prompted a string of major companies to announce suspensions to or exits from their businesses in the country.
Exxon Mobil said on Tuesday that it will exit Russia operations, including oil production fields, following similar decisions by British oil giants BP PLC and Shell, and Norway’s Equinor ASA.
Exxon’s announcement comes as the price of oil continues to surge above $100 per barrel. On Wednesday morning, global benchmark Brent crude jumped 2.6% to $107.69 per barrel, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 3% o $106.50.
-Reuters
9:56 p.m. ET
Putin will pay ‘over the long run’ for Ukraine invasion, Biden says in State of the Union address
Reuters
U.S. President Joe Biden led a standing ovation for the embattled Ukrainian people in a State of the Union speech that he rewrote to assail Russian President Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine.
He launched heavy criticism of Putin in his remarks, saying the Russian leader had badly miscalculated Ukraine.
“He thought he could roll into Ukraine and the world would roll over. Instead he met a wall of strength he never imagined. He met the Ukrainian people,” he said. “From President Zelenskiy to every Ukrainian, their fearlessness, their courage, their determination, inspires the world.”
Biden said Putin ignored efforts to prevent war, and announced the United States will ban Russian flights from American airspace.
The annual speech to Congress gave Biden a platform to highlight his agenda, reassure fretful Americans and seek to boost his sluggish poll numbers amid dire warnings his fellow Democrats could face losses in November congressional elections.
-Reuters