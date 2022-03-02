City officials in Przemysl have been scrambling to cope with the influx of Ukrainians fleeing the war, forcing some to stay in the train station overnight.Anna Liminowicz/The Globe and Mail

Russia has invaded Ukraine. Here are the latest updates:

Russian forces mounted a major offensive Tuesday, shelling Mariupol, surrounding Kherson, killing dozens of soldiers in Okhtyrka, striking a government building in central Kharkiv with a missile and a television tower in Kyiv killing five people. Troops advanced on the capital and reached the outskirts with a 65-kilometre long military convoy that has since stalled.

UN Assembly to vote Wednesday afternoon on a resolution demanding Russia stop war after hearing 120 speeches. Unlike Security Council resolutions, General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding but they do have clout in reflecting international opinion. The final 10 speakers Wednesday morning include a late addition, Russian ally Belarus.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the European Union to prove that it sided with Ukraine in its war with Russia as the World Court says it will hold hearings on March 7-8.

U.S. President Joe Biden joined allies in banning Russian planes from U.S. airspace during his State of the Union address. Beijing is offers to play role in ending attack on Ukraine after receiving criticism for appearing to stand by Russia. Ottawa is banning Russian ships from Canadian waters.

A United Nations agency said at least 136 civilians have been killed, including 13 children, 400 have been injured and more than 660,000 people have fled Ukraine. Canada is providing the UN $100-million in new humanitarian assistance.

Ilona Koval, from Odessa, weeps as she traveled together with some of the girls she trained as figure skaters, at a temporary refugee camp on the Ukrainian border in Palanca, Moldova.LAETITIA VANCON/The New York Times News Service 1 of 46

People arrive at a train station in Budapest from Zahony after crossing the border as they flee Ukraine.Janos Kummer/Getty Images 2 of 46

A Ukrainian mother and her child leave a tent installed by the Romanian Emergency Service at the Siret border point with Ukraine.DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP/Getty Images 3 of 46

A civilian trains to throw Molotov cocktails to defend the city, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine.VIACHESLAV RATYNSKYI/Reuters 4 of 46

Smoke rises from a building after a blast, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv.CARLOS BARRIA/Reuters 5 of 46

Martin Mpofu, center, a student from Zimbabwe in weak health, is helped by his brother Maneedi, right, and Hatim Redouani, from Morocco, as they cross from Ukraine into in Medyka, Poland.MAURICIO LIMA/The New York Times News Service 6 of 46

Local citizens of Chernihiv hide in the shelter of Chernihiv Central Hospital after airstrike alert is announced.Sergey Zosimenko via Anton Skyba/Sergey Zosimenko via Anton Skyba 7 of 46

Pro-Russian separatists are seen next to an abandoned tank on a road between the separatist-controlled settlements in the Donetsk region, Ukraine.ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/Reuters 8 of 46

Armed men rest on a check-point in the city of Brovary outside Kyiv.GENYA SAVILOV/AFP/Getty Images 9 of 46

The view of military facility which was destroyed by recent shelling in the city of Brovary outside Kyiv.GENYA SAVILOV/AFP/Getty Images 10 of 46

A man walks past a board with a message reading "Putin is lost. The entire world is with Ukraine!" set in Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP/Getty Images 11 of 46

Women carry their belongings as they walk in a deserted street of Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP/Getty Images 12 of 46

Independence Square in Kyiv shows the Independence monument behind sand prepared to make a protective barrier.SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP/Getty Images 14 of 46

People are placing sandbags next to the local cultural center building to protect it in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine.yulyadahl/Getty Images 15 of 46

Clothes brought by volunteers are seen inside a lyceum building in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine.yulyadahl/Getty Images 16 of 46

People take part in a basic military training in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine.yulyadahl/Getty Images 17 of 46

Molotov cocktails are seen on the street in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine.yulyadahl/Getty Images 18 of 46

A view of the square outside the damaged local city hall in Kharkiv, Ukraine.SERGEY BOBOK/AFP/Getty Images 19 of 46

Ukrainian service members stand guard outside the regional administration building, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine.VYACHESLAV MADIYEVSKYY/Reuters 20 of 46

An armed man is seen inside the damaged local city hall of Kharkiv, Ukraine.SERGEY BOBOK/AFP/Getty Images 21 of 46

A view shows an ammunition case in a street in Kharkiv, Ukraine.VYACHESLAV MADIYEVSKYY/Reuters 22 of 46

A view of the damaged headquarters of the Kharkiv administration hit by shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine.SERGEY BOBOK/AFP/Getty Images 23 of 46

Combination picture shows a monitor displaying a projectile striking the regional state administration building, as the Russian invasion continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine.STATE EMERGENCY SERVICES OF UKRAINE/Reuters 24 of 46

Emergencies personnel work in the damaged local city hall of Kharkiv, Ukraine.SERGEY BOBOK/AFP/Getty Images 25 of 46

View of a school destroyed as a result of fight not far from the center of Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, located some 50 km from Ukrainian-Russian border.SERGEY BOBOK/AFP/Getty Images 26 of 46

A school destroyed as a result of fight not far from the centre of Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.SERGEY BOBOK/AFP/Getty Images 27 of 46

Members of an Ukrainian civil defence unit pass new assault rifles to the opposite side of a blown up bridge on Kyiv's northern front.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images 28 of 46

Rescuers remove debris in the regional administration building, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine.VYACHESLAV MADIYEVSKYY/Reuters 29 of 46

People who have fled Russia's invasion of Ukraine wait at the Shehyni border crossing to enter Poland, near Mostyska, Ukraine.THOMAS PETER/Reuters 30 of 46

Volunteers pack donated goods at Avus city highway parking lot to be loaded onto Ukrainian trucks as the first humanitarian aid transport to Ukraine organized by a local residents' initiative in Berlin, Germany.FABRIZIO BENSCH/Reuters 31 of 46

German singer and actress Yvonne Catterfeld unloads the goods from a car at Avus city highway parking lot to be loaded onto Ukrainian trucks as the first humanitarian aid transport to Ukraine organized by a local residents' initiative in Berlin, Germany.FABRIZIO BENSCH/Reuters 32 of 46

Pro-Ukraine demonstrators protest against Russia outside the venue of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.JOSEP LAGO/AFP/Getty Images 33 of 46

Ukrainians living in Greece and supporting people collect household necessities to be sent to Ukraine, at the Vlatadon monastery in Thessaloniki.SAKIS MITROLIDIS/AFP/Getty Images 34 of 46

People wait in line to buy food in front of a supermarket beside a damaged building in Kyiv.DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP/Getty Images 35 of 46

Volunteers make camouflage nets for the Ukrainian military at a library in western Ukrainian city of Lviv.YURIY DYACHYSHYN/AFP/Getty Images 36 of 46

A Ukrainian woman holds her mother's hand as they cross the train tracks after arriving at the railway station in the Hungarian-Ukrainian border town of Zahony.ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP/Getty Images 37 of 46

A child looks out of a bus window after fleeing from Ukraine because of the Russian invasion as they arrive with a bus at the village of Moszcany near the border checkpoint at Korczowa, Poland.KAI PFAFFENBACH/Reuters 38 of 46

People react as the European Parliament President Roberta Metsola addresses a special session to debate its response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium.YVES HERMAN/Reuters 39 of 46

European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell as he delivers a remote speech, during the 49th session of the UN Human Rights Council at the European headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.SALVATORE DI NOLFI/AFP/Getty Images 40 of 46

Kosovo artist Alkent Pozhegu works on the final touches of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's portrait made with grain and seed, in Gjakova, Kosovo.ARMEND NIMANI/AFP/Getty Images 41 of 46

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Polish President Andrzej Duda chat with military personnel during their visit at Lask Air Base, Poland.Marcin Stepien/AGENCJA WYBORCZA/Reuters 42 of 46

An armed man stands at a road block in downtown Kyiv.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images 43 of 46

Civilians cross a river on a blown up bridge on Kyiv's northern front.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images 44 of 46

An Ukrainian soldier guards a blown up bridge on Kyiv's northern front.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images 45 of 46

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appears on a screen as he speaks in a video conference during a special plenary session of the European Parliament focused on the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the EU headquarters in Brussels.JOHN THYS/AFP/Getty Images 46 of 46

12:42 a.m. ET

Svitolina of Ukraine beats Potapova of Russia in WTA event

MEXICO CITY — Elina Svitolina put on the yellow and blue colors of Ukraine and beat Anastasia Potapova of Russia 6-2, 6-1 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Monterrey Open, deciding she could do more for her country by playing than boycotting the match.

Top-seeded Svitolina earlier said she wouldn’t play against Potapova in Mexico or against any Russian or Belarusian opponents until the International Tennis Federation and the men’s and women’s tennis tours barred competitors from those countries using any national symbols, flags or anthems.

The tennis governing bodies issued a statement Tuesday confirming that Russian and Belarusian players will still be allowed to compete at the top level, but without national flags.

“Today it was a very special match for me,” the 27-year-old Svitolina said. “I was focused. I was on a mission for my country.” she said.

Svitolina is a two-time Grand Slam semifinalist with 16 career tour-level singles titles who has been ranked as high as No. 3 and is currently No. 15.

“All the prize money that I’m going to earn is going to be for the Ukrainian army,” said Svitolina, who won this tournament in 2020. The Monterrey Open has $31,000 in prize money for the champion.

-AP

12:30 a.m. ET

Twitter to comply with EU sanctions on Russian state media

Twitter will comply with the European Union’s sanctions on Russian state-affiliated media RT and Sputnik when the EU order takes effect, the social network said on Tuesday.

“The European Union (EU) sanctions will likely legally require us to withhold certain content in EU member states,” a Twitter spokesperson said in an e-mailed statement to Reuters.

“We intend to comply with the order when it goes into effect.”

Outside the EU, Twitter said it would continue to focus on reducing the visibility of content from these outlets as well as labelling it.

Facebook owner Meta, Alphabet Inc’s Google, YouTube and TikTok have said they are blocking access to RT and Sputnik in the EU. On Tuesday, Meta said it was globally demoting posts from Russian state media.

-Reuters

12:10 a.m. ET

UN Assembly to vote Wednesday on resolution demanding Russia stop war

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Country after country, from Europe’s economic powerhouse to a tiny Pacific island nation, have lined up to lash out at Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and urge support for a U.N. resolution demanding an immediate halt to Moscow’s offensive and withdrawal of all Russian troops.

Russian President Vladimir Putin did have a few supporters Tuesday at the U.N. General Assembly’s emergency session, including Cuba and North Korea. And there were countries that took no position on the draft resolution, such as Surinam and South Africa, which urged compromise and diplomacy to find a lasting resolution to the crisis.

The 193-member General Assembly scheduled a vote on the resolution for Wednesday afternoon after hearing 120 speeches. Unlike Security Council resolutions, General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding but they do have clout in reflecting international opinion.

The final 10 speakers Wednesday morning include a late addition, Russian ally Belarus. Its representative will address the world body just before the United States and is virtually certain to support Moscow’s invasion. The draft resolution “deplores the involvement of Belarus in this unlawful use of force against Ukraine” and calls for it to comply with its international obligations.

As of late Tuesday, the resolution had 94 co-sponsors, including several surprises to U.N. diplomats — Afghanistan, where the Taliban ousted the elected government last August, and Myanmar, where the military overthrew the elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, 2021.

-AP

10:51 p.m. ET

Analysis: In first State of the Union address, Biden captures the moment telling Putin ‘freedom will always triumph over tyranny’

The annual State of the Union Address is an American set-piece, a sturdy tradition required by the Constitution, and beginning with the 20th century, 87 of these messages have been delivered in person and most of them have concentrated on domestic affairs.

Not this one.

Not in a Capitol sealed off by a fence. Not in a capital warily watching the Russian invasion of Ukraine and shuddering as Vladimir Putin has his nuclear forces on alert.

“The world is clearly choosing the side of peace and security,” Joe Biden said, telling Ukrainians, represented in the hall by Oksana Markarova, Kyiv’s ambassador to Washington, “We stand with you.”

The principal elements of the speech were addressed as much to Mr. Putin as to the audience in the chamber and at home across the country.

“The free world is holding him accountable,” Mr. Biden said, adding that the Russian president was “more isolated from the world than he has ever been.”

-David Shribman

10:01 p.m. ET

Asian shares slip, oil surges again as Russia sanctions bite

Asian stocks came under renewed pressure and oil prices jumped after rising worries about the impact of aggressive sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine sank shares in Europe and on Wall Street.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes closed about 1.6% lower, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped nearly 1.8%.

Global sanctions against Russia have prompted a string of major companies to announce suspensions to or exits from their businesses in the country.

Exxon Mobil said on Tuesday that it will exit Russia operations, including oil production fields, following similar decisions by British oil giants BP PLC and Shell, and Norway’s Equinor ASA.

Exxon’s announcement comes as the price of oil continues to surge above $100 per barrel. On Wednesday morning, global benchmark Brent crude jumped 2.6% to $107.69 per barrel, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 3% o $106.50.

-Reuters

9:56 p.m. ET

Putin will pay ‘over the long run’ for Ukraine invasion, Biden says in State of the Union address

U.S. President Joe Biden led a standing ovation for the embattled Ukrainian people on Tuesday in a State of the Union speech that assailed Russian President Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine. Reuters

U.S. President Joe Biden led a standing ovation for the embattled Ukrainian people in a State of the Union speech that he rewrote to assail Russian President Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine.

He launched heavy criticism of Putin in his remarks, saying the Russian leader had badly miscalculated Ukraine.

“He thought he could roll into Ukraine and the world would roll over. Instead he met a wall of strength he never imagined. He met the Ukrainian people,” he said. “From President Zelenskiy to every Ukrainian, their fearlessness, their courage, their determination, inspires the world.”

Biden said Putin ignored efforts to prevent war, and announced the United States will ban Russian flights from American airspace.

The annual speech to Congress gave Biden a platform to highlight his agenda, reassure fretful Americans and seek to boost his sluggish poll numbers amid dire warnings his fellow Democrats could face losses in November congressional elections.

-Reuters