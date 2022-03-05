A boy rests on bag as people fleeing war-torn Ukraine arrive on a train from Poland shortly after midnight at Hauptbahnhof main railway station on March 05, 2022 in Berlin, Germany.Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Russia has invaded Ukraine. Here are the latest updates:

Biden coming under pressure to ban Russian oil imports, further aid Ukraine.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to Europe for talks with continental leaders about Russia’s brutal war of aggression in Ukraine, and to discuss how the West can counter Kremlin disinformation.

Russian forces continue to surround or partly surround major centres such as Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mariupol and Chernihiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed for Russian citizens to protest against the invasion.

Ukrainian operators remain at the helm of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant but Russian military forces have seized control. A fire near the facility was extinguished early Friday.

Editor-in-Chief David Walmsley shares a letter with Globe readers about our Ukraine coverage.

This general view shows destroyed Russian armored vehicles in the city of Bucha, west of Kyiv.AFP Contributor#AFP/AFP/Getty Images 1 of 29

Refugees crossing the rail tracks as they try to reach trains to Poland at the main train station in Lviv, Ukraine.KAI PFAFFENBACH/Reuters 2 of 29

A woman and a little girl react as she cannot immediately board a train departing to Poland at the main train station in Lviv, Ukraine.KAI PFAFFENBACH/Reuters 3 of 29

People wait at a platform at the station after fleeing Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Przemysl, Poland.YARA NARDI/Reuters 4 of 29

Protestors listen to a speech of Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky screened during a demonstration against Russia's invasion of Ukraine at the Venceslas square in Prague, Czech Republic.MICHAL CIZEK/AFP/Getty Images 5 of 29

Demonstrators hold their phones and watch an address of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the big screen during a rally in support of Ukraine in Tbilisi.VANO SHLAMOV/AFP/Getty Images 6 of 29

People remove personal belongings from a burning house after being shelled in the city of Irpin, outside Kyiv.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images 7 of 29

Yevghen Zbormyrsky, 49, reacts in front of his burning house after being shelled in the city of Irpin, outside Kyiv.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images 8 of 29

This general view shows a Russian tank in the city of Irpin, west of Kyiv.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images 9 of 29

A Ukrainian service member walks near a school building destroyed by shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine.VIACHESLAV RATYNSKYI/Reuters 10 of 29

A woman takes cover from shelling in the city of Bucha, west of Kyiv.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images 11 of 29

Ukrainian troops take cover from shelling in the city of Bucha, west of Kyiev.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images 12 of 29

A view shows buildings, which city officials and locals said were damaged by recent shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine.OLEKSANDR LAPSHYN/Reuters 13 of 29

A view shows a cafe in a building, which city officials and locals said was damaged by recent shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine.OLEKSANDR LAPSHYN/Reuters 14 of 29

Civilians carry their belongings as the evacuate to safety across a contested bridge at the frontline between Bucha and Irpin City in Irpin, Ukraine.Chris McGrath/Getty Images 15 of 29

A member of the Ukrainian military gives instructions to women and children that fled fighting in Bucha and Irpin, before boarding an evacuation train from Irpin City to Kyiv.Chris McGrath/Getty Images 16 of 29

Oleg kisses his wife Yana goodbye through a train platform fence as she waits to board an evacuation train with their eleven month-old son Maksim after fleeing heavy overnight fighting in Bucha and Irpin.Chris McGrath/Getty Images 17 of 29

A girl looks out the train window as an evacuation train departs carrying women and children that fled fighting in Bucha and Irpin from Irpin City to Kyiv.Chris McGrath/Getty Images 18 of 29

People walk past the remains of a missile at a bus terminal, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv.VALENTYN OGIRENKO/Reuters 19 of 29

Ukrainian refugees are tested on the novel coronavirus in a reception centre in Vienna, Austria.BENEDIKT LOEBELL/AFP/Getty Images 20 of 29

A child rides a tricycle as people fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine arrive at the border crossing in Velke Slemence, Slovakia.LUKASZ GLOWALA/Reuters 21 of 29

Firefighters extinguish flames at a warehouse in the village of Chaiky in the Kyiv region.SERHII NUZHNENKO/Reuters 22 of 29

A woman stands next to rescuers amidst the debris of a school building destroyed by shelling in Zhytomyr.VIACHESLAV RATYNSKYI/Reuters 23 of 29

The inside of a school building destroyed by shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Zhytomyr.VIACHESLAV RATYNSKYI/Reuters 24 of 29

People wait to board a bus after fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the border checkpoint in Medyka, Poland.YARA NARDI/Reuters 25 of 29

Two women and a child from war-torn Ukraine arrive in Poland at the Medyka border crossing.SeanGallup/Getty Images 26 of 29

Children in Lviv look out of a train window waiting for the departure to Poland.KAI PFAFFENBACH/Reuters 27 of 29

Refugees sitting in a train prior to their departure to Poland following Russia,s invasion of Ukraine at the main train station in Lviv.KAI PFAFFENBACH/Reuters 28 of 29

A man walks in front of a residential building damaged in yesterday's shelling in the city of Chernihiv.DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP/Getty Images 29 of 29

3:45 a.m. ET

66,224 Ukrainians return to join fight, ministry says

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Saturday that 66,224 Ukrainian men had returned from abroad to join the fight against Russia’s invasion.

“That’s how many men returned from abroad at this moment to defend their country from the horde. These are 12 more combat and motivated brigades! Ukrainians, we are invincible,” Reznikov said in an online post.

- Reuters

3:25 a.m. ET

France works to secure Ukraine nuclear sites

The office of President Emmanuel Macron says France will soon propose concrete measures to ensure the safety and security of Ukraine’s five main nuclear sites.

The safeguards will be drawn up on the basis of International Atomic Energy Agency criteria, a statement from the French presidency said Saturday.

A Russian attack on a nuclear plant sparked a fire on Friday and briefly raised worldwide fears of a catastrophe. The statement said Macron is “extremely concerned about the risks to nuclear safety, security and the implementation of international safeguards resulting from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.”

Macron said Russia “must immediately cease its illegal and dangerous military actions” and allow Ukrainian authorities full control over all nuclear facilities within Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders. He urged Russia to allow “free, regular and unhindered access for facility personnel to ensure their continued safe operation.”

-The Associated Press

2:00 a.m. ET

Russia declares partial ceasefire to allow civilian evacuations

The Russian military will observe a ceasefire in two areas of Ukraine starting Saturday to allow civilians to evacuate, Russian state media reported, but there was no immediate confirmation from Ukraine. It would be the first breakthrough in allowing civilians to escape the war.

The Russian Defense Ministry statement carried by the RIA Novosti and Tass agencies said it has agreed on evacuation routes with Ukrainian forces to allow civilians to leave the strategic port of Mariupol in the southeast and the eastern town of Volnovakha “from 10 a.m. Moscow time.” It was not immediately clear from the vaguely worded statement how long the routes would remain open.

The head of Ukraine’s security council, Oleksiy Danilov, had called on Russia to create humanitarian corridors to allow children, women and the elderly to escape the fighting, calling such corridors “question No. 1.”

-The Associated Press

1:56 a.m. ET

Weakening ruble, uncertain future send Russians out to shop

In bright sunshine, a long queue of shoppers snaked outside an IKEA store near Moscow this week. Similar scenes were repeated across Russia as families rushed to spend their fast-depreciating rubles at the Swedish retailer, which is exiting the crisis-hit country.

Russians are bracing for an uncertain future of spiraling inflation, economic hardship and an even sharper squeeze on imported goods.

The ruble has lost a third of its value this week after unprecedented Western sanctions were imposed to punish Russia for invading Ukraine. The moves froze much of the central bank’s $640-billion in reserves and barred several banks from global payments system SWIFT, leaving the ruble in free-fall.

Cities across Russia were outwardly calm, with little sign of the crisis devastating financial sector and markets. Except for the lines of people looking to stock up on products – mostly high-end items and hardware – before shelves empty or prices climb further.

-Reuters

12:02 a.m. ET

UN council to meet on humanitarian situation

A woman holds a child at the Ukrainian-Slovakian border following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Vysne Nemecke, Slovakia, March 4, 2022.LUKASZ GLOWALA/Reuters

The U.N. Security Council will hold an open meeting Monday on the worsening humanitarian situation in Ukraine as the Russian offensive intensifies.

The United States and Albania requested the meeting, which will hear briefings by U.N. humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths and Catherine Russell, executive director of the U.N. children’s agency UNICEF, diplomats said Friday.

At the request of France and Mexico, the council meeting will be followed by closed consultations on a draft resolution on the humanitarian plight of millions of Ukrainians that the two countries have been spearheading, the diplomats said, speaking on condition of anonymity because negotiations on the meeting have been private.

The United Nations launched an emergency appeal on March 1 for $1.7 billion to respond to soaring humanitarian needs of both people who fled Ukraine and who remain in the country. It immediately received pledges of $1.5 billion, and has urged that the pledges be turned into cash quickly.

The UN estimates that 12 million people staying in Ukraine and four million fleeing to neighboring countries in the coming months will need humanitarian aid.

-The Associated Press

9:45 a.m. ET

The behind-the-scenes story of Canada’s role in how the West took on Putin

Last Saturday afternoon, leaders from Canada and other Western nations, on calls and video conferences, made the decision to take an unprecedented step to isolate Russian banks – a measure the Ukrainian government had been desperately seeking from the international community.

Later that day, Canada and its allies announced that they would move to block access for key Russian banks to the SWIFT international payment system, in escalating sanctions against Moscow for its military assault on Ukraine. They also hit Russia’s central bank and sovereign-wealth funds, effectively freezing their assets and depriving Russian President Vladimir Putin of money he needs to pay for the war in Ukraine.

The Globe takes readers behind the scenes to the discussions and decisions that have helped shaped the West’s response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

- Robert Fife and Steven Chase

9:05 p.m. ET

Pressure builds on Biden to ban Russian oil imports

U.S. President Joe Biden faces growing calls for tougher action on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, with Kyiv requesting more military help and legislators in the U.S. pushing for an oil embargo on Moscow.

But the White House is reluctant to escalate amid fears of triggering a direct war between NATO and nuclear-armed Russia, and causing economic pain in the U.S. at a time of high inflation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky this week appealed to NATO to either impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine or provide Kyiv with fighter jets.

In a video message, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba warned his Western counterparts of the moral consequences of not stepping up military assistance to his country.

“I’m afraid you will have to share responsibility for the lives and suffering of civilian Ukrainians who died because of ruthless Russian pilots who throw bombs on them,” he said.

Efforts to shut down Russian oil and gas imports, meanwhile, are gaining momentum in the U.S. Congress. Democratic Senator Joe Manchin and Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski this week introduced a bipartisan bill to ban imports to the U.S.

-Adrian Morrow

7:30 p.m. ET

BBC halts reporting in Russia after new law, Bloomberg and CBC follow

The BBC said on Friday it had stopped reporting in Russia after parliament passed a law there imposing a jail term of up to 15 years for anyone found to be intentionally spreading “fake” news.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corp. said it had temporarily suspended reporting from the ground in Russia so it could seek clarity on the new law.

Russian officials have said that false information has been spread by Russia’s enemies such as the United States and its Western European allies in an attempt to sow discord among the Russian people.

Lawmakers passed amendments to the criminal code making the spread of “fake” information an offence punishable with fines or jail terms. They also imposed fines for anyone calling for sanctions against Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

The Kremlin did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the BBC move.

BBC Director General Tim Davie said the new legislation appeared to criminalize the process of independent journalism.

“It leaves us no other option than to temporarily suspend the work of all BBC News journalists and their support staff within the Russian Federation while we assess the full implications of this unwelcome development,” he said in a statement.

Reuters

4:55 p.m. ET

Ukrainians fleeing war with Russia share the items they couldn’t leave behind

Natalia Panasiuk rushes to hug her husband Olexander, who works in Poland, after arriving in Przemysl with their 3-year old baby Andrej on Feb. 28, 2022.Anna Liminowicz /The Globe and Mail

More than one million Ukrainians have been forced from their homes since the Russian invasion began. Most had only minutes to pack and even less time to think about what to take.

What do you bring when your world has been upended? Sure, you’ll pack clothing, documents and maybe some food. But what else can you cram into a suitcase, a backpack, a purse, a plastic bag or even a pocket that will remind you of the life you’re leaving behind? What can you hold on to that will keep memories alive?

We asked refugees arriving at the Polish border crossing at Przemysl to show us the things they just couldn’t leave without.

The Globe’s Paul Waldie, with photography by the Globe’s Anna Liminowicz