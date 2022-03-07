People cross an improvised path under a destroyed bridge while fleeing the town of Irpin, Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022. In Irpin, near Kyiv, a sea of people on foot and even in wheelbarrows trudged over the remains of a destroyed bridge to cross a river and leave the city.Oleksandr Ratushniak/The Associated Press

Russia has invaded Ukraine. Here are the latest updates:

Editor-in-Chief David Walmsley shares a letter with Globe readers about our Ukraine coverage.

A man carries a woman as they cross an improvised path while fleeing the town of Irpin, Ukraine on Sunday, March 6.Oleksandr Ratushniak/The Associated Press 1 of 61

A man walks by a building damaged by recent shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 6.OLEKSANDR LAPSHYN/Reuters 2 of 61

People walk under a destroyed bridge as they flee the town of Irpin, which was hit by heavy shelling on Sunday.Oleksandr Ratushniak/The Associated Press 3 of 61

A destroyed car is seen in front of a house damaged by shelling in the village of Marhalivka in the Kyiv region of Ukraine March 6.OLEG PEREVERZEV/Reuters 4 of 61

A man observes buildings destroyed in Russian artillery shelling, in the village of Horenka close to Kyiv on Sunday, March 6.Efrem Lukatsky/The Associated Press 5 of 61

The burnt out remains of a building destroyed by Russian army shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Sunday.SERGEI BOBOK/AFP/Getty Images 6 of 61

People are seen amidst the debris of a house destroyed by Russian shelling in the village of Marhalivka, in the Kyiv region, on March 6.OLEG PEREVERZEV/Reuters 7 of 61

People shelter in the basement of a building with some belongings and food, after Russian troops shelled the city of Kharkiv, in the east of the country on March 6.SERGEI BOBOK/AFP/Getty Images 8 of 61

Members of the non-profit organization New Acropolis weave netting for military use on March 6, 2022 in Lviv, Ukraine.Dan Kitwood/Getty Images 9 of 61

A woman and her son, 22 months, from the Luhansk region, are given shelter at the Lviv Puppet theatre on March 6.Dan Kitwood/Getty Images 10 of 61

Volunteers at the Frankivsk administration building in Lviv, Ukraine provide food, information and assistance with accommodation and onward travel to those fleeing Ukraine on March 6.Dan Kitwood/Getty Images 11 of 61

Ukrainian heavyweight boxing world champion Wladimir Klitschko visits a checkpoint in Kyiv, Ukraine on Sunday.Efrem Lukatsky/The Associated Press 12 of 61

Civilians and aid organizations help refugees after they arrive to the Western Railway Station after crossing the border at Zahony-Csap as they flee Ukraine on March 6.Janos Kummer/Getty Images 13 of 61

Volunteers prepare humanitarian aid for refugees at the Maria Zankovetska National Academic Drama Theater, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Lviv, Ukraine March 6, 2022. REUTERS/Pavlo PalamarchukPAVLO PALAMARCHUK/Reuters 14 of 61

People fleeing the conflict in Ukraine arrive at the Hungarian-Ukrainian border crossing near Beregsurany, Hungary, on March 6.ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP/Getty Images 15 of 61

Ukrainian refugees from Western Ukraine walk across a bridge near the Zosin-Ustyluh border crossing into Poland on Sunday.DANIEL LEAL/AFP/Getty Images 16 of 61

A service member of pro-Russian troops drives an armoured vehicle in the separatist-controlled village of Bugas in the Donetsk region of Ukraine on March 6.ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/Reuters 17 of 61

A tank with the symbol "Z" painted on its side is seen in the separatist-controlled village of Bugas in the Donetsk region of Ukraine on March 6.ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/Reuters 18 of 61

Service members of pro-Russian troops in uniforms without insignia ride in the back of a truck in the separatist-controlled village of Bugas, Ukraine on March 6.ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/Reuters 19 of 61

Local residents receive humanitarian aid in the separatist-controlled village of Bugas, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine on March 6.ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/Reuters 20 of 61

A service member of pro-Russian troops in a uniform without insignia drives an armoured vehicle in the separatist-controlled village of Bugas, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine March 6.ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/Reuters 21 of 61

An Ukrainian serviceman searches a civilian in a village, east of the town of Brovary on March 6.DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP/Getty Images 22 of 61

Volunteers prepare food for local residents and members of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces at a field kitchen in Kyiv on March 6.VALENTYN OGIRENKO/Reuters 23 of 61

Armed Ukrainian servicemen inspect a car at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Kyiv on March 6.GENYA SAVILOV/AFP/Getty Images 24 of 61

Evhen, a Ukrainian serviceman who was wounded in his shoulder during shelling in Irpin, receives medical help prior being transferred to the hospital on March 6 in Kyiv, Ukraine.Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images 25 of 61

A large crowd of people fleeing Ukraine wait for a train to Poland at the Lviv railway station on March 6.YURIY DYACHYSHYN/AFP/Getty Images 26 of 61

Buildings in Irpin burn after being bombarded by Russian shelling on Sunday, March 6.Emilio Morenatti/The Associated Press 27 of 61

A Ukrainian servicemen patrols a military checkpoint on an evacuation route in Irpin, Ukraine on Sunday.Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images 28 of 61

Ex-military man Dennis Kohut, who is working as a firefighter, trains volunteers to fight with the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces in Lviv, Ukraine, on March 6.KAI PFAFFENBACH/Reuters 29 of 61

Volunteers train to fight with the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces at the warrior house, in Lviv on Sunday.KAI PFAFFENBACH/Reuters 30 of 61

An Ukrainian serviceman looks through binoculars towards the town of Stoyanka at a checkpoint on the connecting road to Kyiv on March 6.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images 31 of 61

An injured Ukrainian serviceman receives medical help on March 6 in Kyiv, Ukraine.Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images 32 of 61

Indian volunteers prepare food for refugees fleeing Ukraine outside a temporary accommodation and transport hub at a former shopping mall in Przemysl, Poland, on March 6.FABRIZIO BENSCH/Reuters 33 of 61

A volunteer prepares Molotov cocktails in an auto repair shop in Kyiv on March 6.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images 34 of 61

Members of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces attend a wedding of their comrades Lesia Ivashchenko and Valerii Fylymonov at a checkpoint in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 6.MYKOLA TYMCHENKO/Reuters 35 of 61

Pedestrians cross a destroyed bridge as they evacuate the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, on March 6.DAPHNE ROUSSEAU/AFP/Getty Images 36 of 61

A volunteer stands inside an auto repair shop as he reconditions machine guns that were taken from the Russian army, in Kyiv on March 6.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images 37 of 61

A house is on fire after heavy Russian shelling on the only escape route used by locals to leave the town of Irpin, near Kyiv on March 6.CARLOS BARRIA/Reuters 38 of 61

A woman who was just evacuated from Irpin prays for the people left behind in the city on March 6 in Kyiv,Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images 39 of 61

A man says goodbye to his relatives as they leave on an evacuation train to Lviv, at Kyiv central train station on Sunday.GLEB GARANICH/Reuters 40 of 61

Ukrainian servicemen patrol a bridge on the road that connects Stoyanka with Kyiv, on March 6.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images 41 of 61

Ukrainian servicemen help an elderly woman as she tries to flee in the town of Irpin in Ukraine, on Sunday, March 6.Andriy Dubchak/The Associated Press 42 of 61

Local residents run for cover as they try to escape from the town of Irpin, after heavy shelling by Russian troops on March 6.CARLOS BARRIA/Reuters 43 of 61

A local resident reacts as a house is on fire after heavy shelling in the town of Irpin, 24km from Kyiv, while Russian troops advance toward the capital on Sunday.CARLOS BARRIA/Reuters 44 of 61

Local residents look for cover as they escape from the town of Irpin, Ukraine, after heavy shelling forced them to flee on March 6.CARLOS BARRIA/Reuters 45 of 61

Local residents flee the town of Irpin, after heavy shelling from Russian troops advancing through the area towards the capital of Kyiv on March 6.CARLOS BARRIA/Reuters 46 of 61

A woman fleeing Ukraine is helped into a wheelchair upon arriving at a temporary accommodation centre in Korczowa, Poland, on March 6.YARA NARDI/Reuters 47 of 61

People gather for a Sunday service at the Saint's Peter and Paul Garrison Church in Lviv on March 6. Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have passed through Lviv on their way to Poland.Dan Kitwood/Getty Images 48 of 61

A member of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces stands guard next to anti-tank structures blocking the streets to the center of Kyiv on March 6.SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP/Getty Images 49 of 61

Members of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces Lesia Ivashchenko and Valerii Fylymonov exchange rings at their wedding during Ukraine-Russia conflict, at a checkpoint in Kyiv, Ukraine March 6.MYKOLA TYMCHENKO/Reuters 50 of 61

People arrive by ferry after fleeing from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the Isaccea-Orlivka border crossing, Romania, March 6, 2022. REUTERS/Stoyan NenovSTOYAN NENOV/Reuters 51 of 61

Wounded dogs that have been evacuated from Ukraine are treated for injuries at the Ada Foundation animal clinic in Przemysl, Poland on March 6.Omar Marques/Getty Images 52 of 61

Jakub (right) and a vet assistant hold a cat that was evacuated from Ukraine at the Ada Foundation animal clinic on March 6, in Przemysl, Poland.Omar Marques/Getty Images 53 of 61

Refugees from Ukraine rest at a temporary shelter in the main train station of Krakow on March 6.LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP/Getty Images 54 of 61

Polish police manage a crowd of refugees as they wait to board a bus, at a temporary accommodation centre in Korczowa, Poland, on March 6.YARA NARDI/Reuters 55 of 61

Romani refugees from Ukraine rest at a temporary shelter in Krakow on March 6 as they wait to be relocated to other temporary accommodations in Poland or abroad.LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP/Getty Images 56 of 61

Refugees from Ukraine rest at a temporary shelter in the main train station of Krakow on March 6. The number of people fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine has topped 1.5 million.LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP/Getty Images 57 of 61

People arrive by ferry after fleeing from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the Isaccea-Orlivka border crossing, Romania, March 6, 2022. REUTERS/Stoyan NenovSTOYAN NENOV/Reuters 58 of 61

Refugees, mostly women with children, wait to board a bus after arriving at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland on Sunday, March 6.Visar Kryeziu/The Associated Press 59 of 61

Tents are set up in preparation for the arrival of refugees from Ukraine in Hall 27 of the exhibition grounds in Hanover, Germany, on Sunday March 6.Lino Mirgeler/The Associated Press 60 of 61

Refugees wait for the departure of their train after fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the train station in Lviv, Ukraine, on March 6.KAI PFAFFENBACH/Reuters 61 of 61

1:15 a.m. ET

Russia again says it will open humanitarian corridors to Ukrainian cities

Russia’s military will hold fire and open humanitarian corridors in several Ukrainian cities on Monday, the Defence Ministry said, after fighting halted weekend evacuation efforts and civilian casualties from Russia’s invasion mounted.

The corridors will opened at 10 a.m. Moscow time from the capital Kyiv as well as the cities of Kharkiv and Sumy and are being set up at the personal request of French President Emmanuel Macron, the ministry said.

Those who leave Kyiv will then be airlifted to Russia, the ministry said, adding it would use drones to monitor the evacuation.

“Attempts by the Ukrainian side to deceive Russia and the whole civilized world … are useless this time,” the ministry said.

Russia’s invasion has been condemned around the world, sent more than 1.5 million Ukrainians fleeing abroad, and triggered sweeping Western-led sanctions aimed at crippling the Russian economy.

Russian forces are converging on Kyiv, a city of 3 million, but have faced stiff resistance and have suffered heavy losses, according to Ukrainian authorities.

-Reuters

12:00 a.m. ET

U.S. Congress seeks to restrict trade with Russia

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House is exploring legislation to further isolate Russia from the global economy, including banning the import of its oil and energy products into the U.S.

Amid rising gasoline prices in the U.S., the Biden administration has yet to call for an oil import ban on Russia.

In a letter to Democrats released Sunday night, Pelosi says the legislation under consideration would also repeal normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus and begin the process of denying Russia access to the World Trade Organization.

Pelosi says the House would also empower the Biden administration to raise tariffs on Russian imports.

Congress intends to approve the Biden administration’s request for $10 billion in humanitarian, military and economic support for Ukraine, Pelosi said, as part of omnibus government funding legislation this week.

-The Associated Press

1:18 p.m. ET

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak faces disciplinary action for displaying support for Ukraine invasion

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) said it will open disciplinary proceedings against Russian artistic gymnast Ivan Kuliak for his “shocking behaviour” in displaying a symbol of support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine during an event.

The 20-year-old finished third in the parallel bars final at the Apparatus World Cup in Doha over the weekend and displayed the letter “Z” on the front of his outfit as he stood on the podium next to Ukrainian rival Illia Kovtun, who won the gold.

Russian forces have used the letter Z as an identifying symbol on their vehicles in Ukraine following Moscow’s invasion of its neighbour. Some supporters of the invasion have also been displaying the symbol.

-Reuters

9:13 p.m. ET

Canadians find novel ways to help Ukraine, including booking lodgings they’ll never stay in

When Olivera White was searching for an Airbnb rental in Ukraine, she wasn’t concerned with the number of bedrooms or bathrooms. The Ontario woman wanted the apartment to appear modest – as if the owner didn’t have a ton of money. Mostly, she wanted confirmation that the host was alive.

This is because Ms. White has no intention of staying at any of the three Airbnb units she and her husband booked in recent days near the capital city of Kyiv. Instead, they’re part of a global movement of people who are turning to the short-term lodging platform as a means of directly supporting Ukrainians under siege by Russian forces.

In just 48 hours last week, more than 61,000 nights were reserved in Ukraine through Airbnb, for a total gross booking value of almost $2-million. Nearly 3,000 nights were paid for by Canadian guests, an Airbnb spokeswoman said in an e-mail over the weekend.

- Kathryn Blaze Baum and Salmaan Farooqui

8:08 p.m. ET

International Court of Justice to hear Ukraine case seeking halt to Russian invasion

Ukraine will ask an international court for an order halting Russia’s military invasion, saying Russia has falsely accused it of genocide to justify an illegal war, in a hearing Monday and Tuesday in the Hague.

A request for an injunction made to the International Court of Justice, the principal legal body of the United Nations, takes precedence over all other cases, enabling Ukraine to receive a prompt hearing.

Ukraine brought its case under the UN’s 1948 Genocide Convention, which contains a provision for settling disputes at the ICJ over how the convention is interpreted and applied. Ukraine alleges Russia is misusing the convention – the world’s response to the mass murder of Jews and others during the Second World War – by claiming it as a pretext for its own attacks, which Ukraine describes in its legal filings as genocidal themselves.

A lawyer for Ukraine says the case is important, even if Russia refuses to comply with court orders, because it reinforces the legal basis for sanctions and other actions intended to isolate Russia.

-Sean Fine

4:57 p.m. ET

In Odesa, opera singers and perfumers seek to defend city from Russian destruction

Members of the Odessa National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater sing the Ukrainian national anthem while volunteers fill sandbags for use in defensive positions in the city preparing for a Russian attack. President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that Russia is preparing to bombard Odesa. The Globe and Mail

Odesa, the city whose grand edifices on the Black Sea stand as a cosmopolitan testament to Viennese, Italian and Russian architects, has largely been spared from the aerial bombardments and artillery attacks that have turned streets in other Ukrainian cities to rubble.

But on Sunday, the lengthy wail of air raid sirens was followed by an announcement from the military that it had shot down a Russian aircraft near the city – and, then, a grim warning from president Volodymyr Zelensky.

“They are preparing to bombard Odesa,” Mr. Zelensky said. Such an act, he warned, would constitute not just a war crime, but a crime against history. Odesa has long been revered by Russians, built on land seized from the Turks by Catherine the Great, with cobblestone streets once frequented by Alexander Pushkin and sweeping beaches that have long drawn legions of Russian tourists.

Before troops under Russian President Vladimir Putin began a campaign that has destroyed Ukrainian cities like Kharkiv and Mariupol once considered more inclined toward Moscow, few believed it was possible for the invading forces to desecrate Odesa. Mr. Putin, they believed, would not dare sully what was once a jewel of the Russian empire.

Now, such an outcome is taken as a given.

-Nathan VanderKlippe in Bucharest, Romania

Russia-Ukraine live updates: Here’s what happened on Sunday, March 6