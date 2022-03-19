Local residents carry water and supplies from a food warehouse on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine, on March 18, 2022.Alexei Alexandrov/The Associated Press

Here are the latest updates on the war in Ukraine:

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk announced Saturday that 10 humanitarian corridors have been agreed on with Russia.

Hundreds of foreign-owned aircraft have been reregistered in Russia and, in the case of two Canadian owned Dash 8s at least, are considered by their owners to be seized.

The Prosecutor General’s office in Ukraine says a total of 112 children have died in the country since the start of the Russian invasion. The office says more than 140 children have been wounded since Feb. 24.

Russia-Ukraine updates: Here’s what happened yesterday

7:31 a.m. ET

Russia agrees to open 10 humanitarian corridors: Ukrainian deputy PM

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk announced Saturday that 10 humanitarian corridors have been agreed on with the Russians.

They include a corridor from the besieged port city of Mariupol, several in the Kyiv region and several in the Luhansk region.

She also announced plans to deliver humanitarian aid to the city of Kherson, which is currently under control of the Russian forces.

In his nightly video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian forces are blockading the largest cities with the goal of creating such miserable conditions that Ukrainians will co-operate. He said the Russians are preventing supplies from reaching surrounded cities in central and southeastern Ukraine.

Satellite images on Friday from Maxar Technologies showed a long line of cars leaving Mariupol as people tried to evacuate. Zelenskyy said more than 9,000 people were able to leave the city in the past day.

– The Associated Press

6:15 a.m. ET

March 19, 5:00 a.m. ET

Canadian aviation company caught in Russia’s confiscation of hundreds of foreign-owned jets

A Dash 8 turboprop regional airliner is one of hundreds of foreign aircraft that have been reregistered in Russia, which industry observers say is a move by Russian President Vladimir Putin to seize billions of dollars in aircraft.

“We are treating it as a loss and we’ve informed our insurance company to that effect,” said Bruce Nysetvold, senior legal counsel at Avmax Aircraft Leasing Inc., which leases about 100 aircraft to operators in Europe, Africa, South America, the United States, Canada and elsewhere. Aurora Airline, a subsidiary of Russian government-owned Aeroflot, leases two Dash 8s from Avmax.

Russia’s seizure of about 500 passenger aircraft worth as much as US$12-billion followed sanctions applied by Western countries to punish Mr. Putin for his Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

– Eric Atkins

March 18, 11:22 p.m. ET

Ukraine ‘temporarily’ loses access to Sea of Azov, defence ministry says

Ukraine’s defence ministry said late on Friday it lost access to the Sea of Azov “temporarily” as invading Russian forces were tightening their grip around the Sea’s major port of Mariupol.

“The occupiers have partially succeeded in the Donetsk operational district, temporarily depriving Ukraine of access to the Sea of Azov,” Ukraine’s defence ministry said in a statement.

The ministry did not specify in its statement whether Ukraine’s forces have regained access to the Sea.

Russia said on Friday its forces were “tightening the noose” around Mariupol, where an estimated 80 per cent of the city’s homes had been damaged while some 1,000 people may still be trapped in makeshift bomb shelters beneath a destroyed theatre.

Mariupol, with its strategic location on the coast of the Sea of Azov, has been a target since the start of the war on Feb. 24 when Russian President Vladimir Putin launched what he called a “special military operation.”

The city lies on the route between the Russian-annexed peninsula of Crimea to the west, and the Donetsk region to the east, which is partially controlled by pro-Russian separatists.

– Reuters

March 18, 10:19 p.m. ET

Zelensky says it is time for meaningful security talks with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday called for comprehensive peace talks with Moscow, saying Russia would otherwise need generations to recover from losses suffered during the war.

Zelensky said Ukraine had always offered solutions for peace and wanted meaningful and honest negotiations on peace and security, without delay.

“I want everyone to hear me now, especially in Moscow. The time has come for a meeting, it is time to talk,” he said in a video address released in the early hours of Saturday.

“The time has come to restore territorial integrity and justice for Ukraine. Otherwise, Russia’s losses will be such that it will take you several generations to recover.”

– Reuters