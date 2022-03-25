Farmer Valerie Puzakovi, 56, left, poses for a picture with his wife Svitalna, a few block from their home in Yasnogorodk, a rural town where the Ukrainian army stopped the advance of the Russian army, outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 25, 2022.Rodrigo Abd/The Associated Press

Here are the latest updates on the war in Ukraine:

Ukrainian troops are recapturing towns east of the capital Kyiv as Russian forces who had been trying to seize the city fall back on their overextended supply lines.

U.S. President Joe Biden is headed to Poland in his final stop in Europe this week to discuss U.S. commitment to protect the key NATO member and thank Poles for their generous welcome to refugees fleeing Russia’s invasion.

The U.S. says it will work to supply 15 billion cubic metres of liquefied natural gas to the European Union this year to help wean it off Russian gas.

About 300 people died in a Russian airstrike last week on a theater being used as a bomb shelter in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol, the city’s government said Friday.

7:47 a.m. ET

Ukraine hopes to agree humanitarian corridor for Chernihiv, says deputy PM

Ukraine hopes to agree a humanitarian corridor to help people evacuate from Chernihiv on Saturday after local authorities reported the northern city was in effect cut off by Russian forces, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

Speaking on television on Friday, Vereshchuk said negotiations with Russia on creating humanitarian corridors were challenging, with Russia wanting civilians to evacuate to Russian-controlled territory.

Both sides accuse the other of thwarting efforts to help civilians in front-line areas in Ukraine.

- Reuters

7:23 a.m. ET

U.S., EU strike LNG deal as Europe seeks to cut Russian gas

The United States will work to supply 15 billion cubic metres (bcm) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the European Union this year to help wean it off Russian gas supplies, the transatlantic partners said on Friday.

The EU is aiming to cut its dependency on Russian gas by two-thirds this year and end all Russian fossil fuel imports by 2027 due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russia supplies around 40% of Europe’s gas needs.

Concerns over security of supply were reinforced this week after Russia ordered the switch of gas contract payments to rubles, raising the risk of a supply squeeze and even higher prices.

U.S. LNG plants are producing at full capacity and analysts say most of any additional U.S. gas sent to Europe would have to come from exports that would have gone elsewhere and already high European gas prices would have to rise further to attract those cargoes to the 27-nation bloc.

“It normally takes two to three years to build a new production facility, so this deal may be more about the re-direction of existing supplies than new capacity,” said Alex Froley, gas and LNG analyst at ICIS.

- Reuters

7:05 a.m. ET

India and China for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, Indian foreign minister says

India and China agreed on the importance of an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Friday after holding talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

Both Asian giant consider Russia a friend and have rejected Western calls for condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russia calls it action a “special military operation”.

- Reuters

6:58 a.m. ET

Lavrov: Russia is facing ‘total war’ from West

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says Russia is facing total war declared by the West.

Lavrov said at a meeting on Friday that “a real hybrid war, total war was declared on us.” He said the goal was “to destroy, break, annihilate, strangle the Russian economy, and Russia on the whole.”

During the first month of what Russia describes as a “special military operation” in Ukraine, the West imposed tough measures targeting Russia’s economy and financial system as well as President Vladimir Putin and Russian oligarchs. Despite that, Lavrov said Russia was not isolated.

“We have many friends, allies, partners in the world, a huge number of associations in which Russia is working with countries of all continents, and we will continue to do so,” Lavrov said. He added that the vast majority of states won’t join the Western sanctions policy against Russia.

- The Associated Press

6:51 a.m. ET

UN rights office says evidence growing of Mariupol mass graves

The head of the U.N. human rights team in Ukraine said on Friday that monitors had received increasing information on mass graves in the encircled city of Mariupol, Ukraine, including one that appeared to hold 200 bodies.

“We have got increasing information on mass graves that are there,” Matilda Bogner told journalists by video link from Ukraine, saying some of the evidence came from satellite images.

Bogner said that civilian deaths in Ukraine exceeded 1,035, adding that the U.N. team was probing what appeared to be indiscriminate attacks by both sides in the conflict.

- Reuters

6:22 a.m. ET

Officials: 300 dead in airstrike on theater in Mariupol

About 300 people died in a Russian airstrike last week on a theater being used as a bomb shelter in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol, the city’s government said Friday, citing eyewitnesses.

When the theater was struck March 16, an enormous inscription reading “CHILDREN” was posted outside in Russian, intended to be visible from the skies above.

It was not immediately clear whether emergency workers had finished excavating the site or how the eyewitnesses arrived at the horrific death toll. Soon after the airstrike, Ludmyla Denisova, the Ukrainian Parliament’s human rights commissioner, said more than 1,300 people had been sheltering in the building.

- The Associated Press

6:20 a.m. ET

Biden to visit Poland, a complex ally on Ukraine’s doorstep

Refugees with children walk along a platform after fleeing the war from neighboring Ukraine at a railway station in Przemysl, Poland, on Friday, March 25, 2022.Sergei Grits/The Associated Press

President Joe Biden’s visit to Poland as his final stop in Europe this week offers a chance to underscore the U.S. commitment to protect a key NATO member on Ukraine’s doorstep, and thank Poles for their generous welcome to refugees fleeing Russia’s invasion.

But Poland is also a complicated ally whose populist leaders are accused by some European partners of riding roughshod over democratic norms, and many liberal Poles will be seeking a sign that the U.S. remembers its role in promoting democracy.

The two-day visit starting Friday follows a trio of emergency war summits in Brussels. It brings Biden to a country that has accepted the lion’s share of the more than 3.5 million Ukrainians who have fled the month-old war. More than 2.2 million have entered Poland and many propose to stay there.

- The Associated Press

5:57 a.m. ET

Ukrainian forces advance east of Kyiv as Russians fall back

Ukrainian troops are recapturing towns east of the capital Kyiv and Russian forces who had been trying to seize the city are falling back on their overextended supply lines, Britain said on Friday.

U.S. President Joe Biden, meanwhile, was due to visit Poland for a first-hand look at the refugee crisis in which nearly a quarter of Ukraine’s 44 million people have been uprooted and more than 3.6 million have fled to neighbouring states since the Russian invasion on Feb. 24.

A month into their assault, Russian troops have failed to capture a major Ukrainian city. An offensive that Western countries believe was aimed at swiftly toppling President Volodymyr Zelensky’s government has been halted at the gates of Kyiv.

Battlelines there have been frozen for weeks with Russian columns threatening Kyiv from the northwest and the east. But in an intelligence update on Friday, Britain described a Ukrainian counter-offensive that had pushed the Russians far back.

“Ukrainian counter-attacks, and Russian forces falling back on overextended supply lines, has allowed Ukraine to reoccupy towns and defensive positions up to 35 km east of Kyiv,” the update said.

- Reuters

5:17 a.m. ET

Ukrainian city of Chernihiv cut off by Russian forces, regional governor says

The northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv has in effect been cut off by Russian forces, the regional governor said on Friday.

“The city has been conditionally, operationally surrounded by the enemy,” Governor Viacheslav Chaus said on national television, adding that the city was under fire from artillery and warplanes.

-Reuters

4:33 a.m. ET

Ukraine makes new effort to evacuate Mariupol civilians

Ukraine hopes some civilians who have been trapped in the besieged city of Mariupol will be able to leave in private cars on Friday, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

Repeated attempts to arrange safe passage out of the southern port city, which is surrounded by Russian forces, have failed.

Mariupol, which is normally home to about 400,000 people, has been under heavy bombardment for weeks. Civilians trapped there have been sheltering in basements with little food, power or running water.

Those who manage to leave Mariupol will find buses awaiting in the nearby city of Berdiansk which will take them to the city of Zaporizhzhia, Vereshchuk said.

“We will do everything in our power so that buses filled with Mariupol residents reach Zaporizhzhia today,” she said.

- Reuters