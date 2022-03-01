Russia has invaded Ukraine. Here are the latest updates:
Kyiv’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, issued a statement advising residents to spend the night from Monday to Tuesday in basements or bomb shelters as satellite imagery shows a Russian military convoy north of the capital stretching for about 64 kilometres.
Ukraine’s second-largest city Kharkiv was “massively fired upon” by rockets, killing at least 11 civilians. Ukrainian forces continue to hold Kyiv and Kharkiv, while a Russian news agency reports Russian forces have seized two southeastern city centres, Berdyansk and Enerhodar.
2:00 a.m. ET
Taiwan sends medical supplies to help Ukraine
TAIPEI — Taiwan says it sent 27 tons worth of medical supplies to Ukraine via a flight to Germany late Monday.
Foreign affairs ministry spokesperson Joanne Ou told reporters Tuesday that Taiwan was happy to assist as “a responsible member of the international community, and a member of the democratic camp.”
Taiwan has strongly condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and had said it would impose economic sanctions against Russia. It has yet to reveal what those sanctions were, but the island is a dominant manufacturer of semiconductor chips, which are crucial to tech products ranging from smartphones to cars.
1:40 a.m. ET
Around 350,000 refugees have entered Poland from Ukraine, says deputy minister
WARSAW - Around 350,000 people have entered Poland from Ukraine since Russia invaded the country, a Polish deputy interior minister said on Tuesday.
“Over the last 24 hours 100,000 people crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border,” Maciej Wasik told public broadcaster Polskie Radio 1. “In total, since Thursday, there have already been 350,000 refugees.”
10:07 p.m. ET
The Globe’s Mark MacKinnon in Ukraine: ‘The shocking becomes normal in a war zone’
Monday morning began with hope. For the first time in days it had been possible to have a near-decent night’s sleep at our safe house on the edge of Kyiv. There had been “only” four explosions during the night, my colleagues informed me, and I had slept through three of them. It’s amazing how fast the shocking becomes normal in a war zone.
So far, the United States and the European Union have avoided restricting imports of Russia’s oil, even though such sanctions areseen as the most effective measure against the Russian economy. Doing so could trigger a painful spike in global oil prices and fuel runaway inflation around the world. Canada announced a ban on Russia’s oil shipments today, but the move is symbolic, because this country has not bought any Russian crude for the past two years.
Today Shell PLC became the latest major oil company to announce plans to jettison billions of dollars worth of Russian energy interests, including its joint venture with Gazprom, which it values at US$3-billion. BP Plc said on the weekend it will drop its 19.75-per-cent share of Russian oil company Rosneft.
The potential for Russian oil and gas sanctions will colour talks on Tuesday when the International Energy Agency holds an emergency meeting to discuss the impact of the Ukraine invasion on global supplies, and how the agency’s members can help stabilize markets.
Russian artillery bombarded residential districts of Ukraine's second largest city Kharkiv on Monday as Moscow's invading forces met stiff resistance from Ukrainians on a fifth day of conflict. Also on Monday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a plea for immediate membership of the European Union.
8:55 p.m. ET
Kyiv mayor advises residents to seek bomb shelters overnight as satellite images shows Russian convoy north of capital
Satellite images taken on Monday show a Russian military convoy north of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv that stretches for about 64 kilometres, substantially longer than the 27 kilometres reported earlier in the day, a U.S. private company said.
Maxar Technologies also said additional ground forces deployments and ground attack helicopter units were seen in southern Belarus, less than 32 kilometres north of the Ukraine border.
Kyiv’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, issued a statement advising residents to spend the night from Monday to Tuesday in basements or bomb shelters, if possible. “Tonight will again be difficult,” he wrote.