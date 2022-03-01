In Kharkiv, Ukraine, a destroyed Ukrainian armoured personnel carrier vehicle is seen in front of a school which, according to local residents, was on fire after shelling on Feb. 28, 2022.VITALIY GNIDYI/Reuters

Russia has invaded Ukraine. Here are the latest updates:

Kyiv’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, issued a statement advising residents to spend the night from Monday to Tuesday in basements or bomb shelters as satellite imagery shows a Russian military convoy north of the capital stretching for about 64 kilometres.

Ukraine’s second-largest city Kharkiv was “massively fired upon” by rockets, killing at least 11 civilians. Ukrainian forces continue to hold Kyiv and Kharkiv, while a Russian news agency reports Russian forces have seized two southeastern city centres, Berdyansk and Enerhodar.

Western governments have struck Russia with an unprecedented barrage of sanctions, isolating the world’s 11th-largest economy from the global financial system. As a result, Russia is increasingly reliant on China – one of only a few countries willing and able to help.

Canada will send anti-tank weapons to Ukraine, and is prepared to take refugees from the country if necessary.

Ceasefire talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials ended at the Belarusian border, with a second round said to be upcoming in the next few days.

It has been six days since Putin launched the Russian assault. Here are The Globe’s compendiums of chronological maps and important photographs, and a continuing explainer about why and how the invasion began.

To learn what you can do for Ukrainians, consult our how-to-help guide. For more updates, visit our list of Globe foreign correspondents and other journalists to follow on Twitter.





A charred armoured vehicle is seen on a street in the town of Bucha in the Kyiv region, Ukraine.MAKSIM LEVIN/Reuters 1 of 33

New members of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces train with newly received weapons in Kyiv.GLEB GARANICH/Reuters 2 of 33

A member of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces stands inside a supermarket in the town of Bucha in the Kyiv region, Ukraine.MAKSIM LEVIN/Reuters 3 of 33

A view shows a destroyed bridge near the town of Bucha in the Kyiv region, Ukraine.MAKSIM LEVIN/Reuters 4 of 33

A man hugs his wife before she boards an evacuation train at Kyiv central train station.DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP/Getty Images 5 of 33

People take part in a basic military training session in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine.yulyadahl/Getty Images 6 of 33

A serviceman of pro-Russian militia walks inside a house that was damaged by recent shelling, in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine.ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/Reuters 7 of 33

A serviceman of pro-Russian militia stands next to a house that caught fire after recent shelling, in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine.ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/Reuters 8 of 33

Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.N. Sergiy Kyslytsya speaks during the 11th emergency special session of the 193-member U.N. General Assembly on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City.CARLO ALLEGRI/Reuters 9 of 33

Russian Ambassador to the U.N. Vasily Nebenzya walks to the podium during the 11th emergency special session of the 193-member U.N. General Assembly on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.CARLO ALLEGRI/Reuters 10 of 33

People wait for Coronavirus and passport checks after crossing the border at Zahony-Csap as they flee Ukraine in Mandok, Hungary.Janos Kummer/Getty Images 11 of 33

People wait for Coronavirus and passport checks on a bus after crossing the border at Zahony-Csap as they flee Ukraine in Mandok, Hungary.Janos Kummer/Getty Images 12 of 33

A refugee child fleeing from Ukraine gestures when waiting for transport at Nyugati station.MARTON MONUS/Reuters 13 of 33

New members of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces clean newly received weapons in Kyiv.GLEB GARANICH/Reuters 14 of 33

People wait on a platform after arriving with a Ukrainian train transporting hundreds of people fleeing from the Russian invasion, at the train station in Przemysl, Poland, February 28, 2022. REUTERS/Kai PfaffenbachKAI PFAFFENBACH/Reuters 15 of 33

A man looks at a Ukrainian armoured personnel carrier destroyed during a fight near the centre of Kharkiv.SERGEY BOBOK/AFP/Getty Images 16 of 33

A woman fleeing Russian invasion of Ukraine hugs a child at a temporary camp in Przemysl, Poland.YARA NARDI/Reuters 17 of 33

Temporary shelter at the school to accept people as they flee Ukraine in Zahony, Hungary.Janos Kummer/Getty Images 18 of 33

People are seen near cars, which locals said were burned during recent shelling, in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk.ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/Reuters 19 of 33

Ukrainian service members at a check point in the city of Zhytomyr.VIACHESLAV RATYNSKYI/Reuters 20 of 33

Firefighters stand next to a residential building, which locals said was damaged by recent shelling, in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk.ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/Reuters 21 of 33

Police officers check people from a suspicious car they stopped, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues in Kyiv.UMIT BEKTAS/Reuters 22 of 33

A woman in Kyiv looks at empty shelves of bread after the curfew was lifted as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues.CARLOS BARRIA/Reuters 23 of 33

Mothers tend to their babies that are under medical treatment in the bomb shelter of the paediatric ward of a hospital in Kyiv.Chris McGrath/Getty Images 24 of 33

Mothers tend to their babies that are under medical treatment in the bomb shelter of the paediatric ward of a hospital in Kyiv.Chris McGrath/Getty Images 25 of 33

A child suffering from cancer rests on a sofa in the bomb shelter of the oncology ward at a hospital in Kyiv.Chris McGrath/Getty Images 26 of 33

People fleeing Ukraine board trains after crossing the border at Zahony-Csap in Zahony, Hungary.Janos Kummer/Getty Images 27 of 33

Snow covered shoes donated for those fleeing the Russian invasion in Ukraine sit on the ground at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland.BRYAN WOOLSTON/Reuters 28 of 33

A woman reacts after welcoming people fleeing from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the border crossing in Siret, Romania, February 28, 2022. REUTERS/Stoyan NenovSTOYAN NENOV/Reuters 29 of 33

People, fleeing Russian invasion of Ukraine, pause around a bonfire after arriving at the Polish border town of Hrebenne, Poland.AGENCJA WYBORCZA.PL/Reuters 30 of 33

A woman fleeing Russian invasion of Ukraine holds a baby as she sits in a vehicle at a temporary camp in Przemysl, Poland.YARA NARDI/Reuters 31 of 33

Smoke rises over a long queue of people trying to flee Ukraine after the Russian invasion, on the Ukrainian side of the border checkpoint in Medyka, Poland.KAI PFAFFENBACH/Reuters 32 of 33

Local residents prepare Molotov cocktails to defend the city, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Uzhhorod, Ukraine.SERHII HUDAK/Reuters 33 of 33

2:00 a.m. ET

Taiwan sends medical supplies to help Ukraine

TAIPEI — Taiwan says it sent 27 tons worth of medical supplies to Ukraine via a flight to Germany late Monday.

Foreign affairs ministry spokesperson Joanne Ou told reporters Tuesday that Taiwan was happy to assist as “a responsible member of the international community, and a member of the democratic camp.”

Taiwan has strongly condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and had said it would impose economic sanctions against Russia. It has yet to reveal what those sanctions were, but the island is a dominant manufacturer of semiconductor chips, which are crucial to tech products ranging from smartphones to cars.

-AP

1:40 a.m. ET

Around 350,000 refugees have entered Poland from Ukraine, says deputy minister

WARSAW - Around 350,000 people have entered Poland from Ukraine since Russia invaded the country, a Polish deputy interior minister said on Tuesday.

“Over the last 24 hours 100,000 people crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border,” Maciej Wasik told public broadcaster Polskie Radio 1. “In total, since Thursday, there have already been 350,000 refugees.”

-Reuters

10:07 p.m. ET

The Globe’s Mark MacKinnon in Ukraine: ‘The shocking becomes normal in a war zone’

The Globe’s correspondent Mark MacKinnon, who has been covering Kyiv for nearly two decades, shares his experience of having to flee Kyiv as fighter jets screamed overhead and artillery erupted close by.

Monday morning began with hope. For the first time in days it had been possible to have a near-decent night’s sleep at our safe house on the edge of Kyiv. There had been “only” four explosions during the night, my colleagues informed me, and I had slept through three of them. It’s amazing how fast the shocking becomes normal in a war zone. — Mark MacKinnon

9:49 p.m. ET

Global powers look to calm energy markets

Western countries and OPEC members are preparing to hammer out ways of taming oil prices, which have surged past US$100 a barrel.

So far, the United States and the European Union have avoided restricting imports of Russia’s oil, even though such sanctions are seen as the most effective measure against the Russian economy. Doing so could trigger a painful spike in global oil prices and fuel runaway inflation around the world. Canada announced a ban on Russia’s oil shipments today, but the move is symbolic, because this country has not bought any Russian crude for the past two years.

Today Shell PLC became the latest major oil company to announce plans to jettison billions of dollars worth of Russian energy interests, including its joint venture with Gazprom, which it values at US$3-billion. BP Plc said on the weekend it will drop its 19.75-per-cent share of Russian oil company Rosneft.

The potential for Russian oil and gas sanctions will colour talks on Tuesday when the International Energy Agency holds an emergency meeting to discuss the impact of the Ukraine invasion on global supplies, and how the agency’s members can help stabilize markets.

- Emma Graney, Jeffrey Jones and Adam Radwanski

9:37 p.m. ET

VIDEO: Ukraine asks for immediate EU membership as Russia bombards Kharkiv

Russian artillery bombarded residential districts of Ukraine's second largest city Kharkiv on Monday as Moscow's invading forces met stiff resistance from Ukrainians on a fifth day of conflict. Also on Monday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a plea for immediate membership of the European Union. Reuters

8:55 p.m. ET

Kyiv mayor advises residents to seek bomb shelters overnight as satellite images shows Russian convoy north of capital

Maxar satellite image taken on Feb. 28, 2022 shows part of a military convoy southeast of Ivankiv, Ukraine.-/AFP/Getty Images

Satellite images taken on Monday show a Russian military convoy north of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv that stretches for about 64 kilometres, substantially longer than the 27 kilometres reported earlier in the day, a U.S. private company said.

Maxar Technologies also said additional ground forces deployments and ground attack helicopter units were seen in southern Belarus, less than 32 kilometres north of the Ukraine border.

Kyiv’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, issued a statement advising residents to spend the night from Monday to Tuesday in basements or bomb shelters, if possible. “Tonight will again be difficult,” he wrote.

- The New York Times, Reuters