A resident stands at the entrance of his building, damaged after bombing in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 18, 2022. Russian forces pressed their assault on Ukrainian cities Friday, with new missile strikes and shelling on the edges of the capital Kyiv and the western city of Lviv.Felipe Dana/The Associated Press

Here are the latest updates on the war in Ukraine:

Russian shelling continues to hit the Ukraine capital of Kyiv and the outskirts of Lviv, as world leaders pushed for an investigation of the Kremlin’s repeated attacks on civilian targets, including schools, hospitals and residential areas.

U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to tell Chinese President Xi Jinping, in a phone call scheduled for 9 a.m. ET on Friday, that Beijing will pay a price if it supports Russia’s military operations in Ukraine.

The World Health Organization has verified 43 attacks on Ukrainian hospitals and health facilities with 12 people killed and 34 injured, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the U.N. Security Council.

More than 1.5 million children have fled Ukraine into neighbouring countries – many unaccompanied or separated from family members – raising fears that some could be abused or exploited, aid groups warn.

Ukrainian firefighters extinguish a blaze at a warehouse after a bombing in Kyiv, Ukraine.VADIM GHIRDA/The Associated Press 1 of 36

Firefighters extinguish a blaze at a warehouse after a bombing in Kyiv, Ukraine.VADIM GHIRDA/The Associated Press 2 of 36

People walk outside a block of flats, which was heavily damaged during Ukraine-Russia war in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine.ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/Reuters 3 of 36

People pull a cart with belongings near a wholesale and retail warehouse in Mariupol, Ukraine.ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/Reuters 4 of 36

Evacuees fleeing Ukraine-Russia war sit in the body of a cargo vehicle while waiting in a line to leave the besieged southern port city of Mariupol.ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/Reuters 5 of 36

Local residents, who seek refuge in the basement of a building during Ukraine-Russia conflict, are seen in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine.ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/Reuters 6 of 36

Evacuees fleeing the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine.ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/Reuters 7 of 36

A view shows a line of cars near blocks of flats destroyed during Ukraine-Russia war, as evacuees leave the besieged port city of Mariupol, Ukraine.ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/Reuters 8 of 36

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows burning buildings in a residential area in northeast Chernihiv, Ukraine on March 16, 2022.The Associated Press 9 of 36

Police officer looks through the window of a damaged flat in a residential building which was hit by the debris from a downed rocket in Kyiv.FADEL SENNA/AFP/Getty Images 10 of 36

Medical staff sit in a hospital basement, used as a bomb shelter, during an air raid alarm in Brovary, north of Kyiv, Ukraine.Felipe Dana/The Associated Press 11 of 36

A man injured in a bombing lies on a stretcher at a hospital hallway during an air raid alarm in Brovary, north of Kyiv, Ukraine.Felipe Dana/The Associated Press 12 of 36

A boy waves after he crossed the border from Ukraine to Poland with his mother by bus at a border checkpoint in Kroscienko, Poland.FABRIZIO BENSCH/Reuters 13 of 36

Igor, a 40 year-old Ukranian soldier embraces his wife in front of his military basement in the center of Odesa.BULENT KILIC/AFP/Getty Images 14 of 36

A couple of Ukrainian soldiers walks hand in hand amongst the destruction in Kyiv.SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP/Getty Images 15 of 36

People walk by a building damaged by shelling amid Russian invasion of Ukraine in Kyiv.SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP/Getty Images 16 of 36

A man walks by a destroyed window amid Russian invasion of Ukraine in Kyiv.SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP/Getty Images 17 of 36

A man carries empty pizza boxes from a cafe amid Russian invasion of Ukraine in Kyiv.SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP/Getty Images 18 of 36

People put up plastic sheets to cover the broken windows of their apartments after parts of a Russian missile, shot down by Ukrainian air defence, landed on an apartment block, according to authorities, in Kyiv, Ukraine.VADIM GHIRDA/The Associated Press 19 of 36

An elderly woman walks near barriers placed on a street in downtown Odesa, Ukraine.NACHO DOCE/Reuters 20 of 36

Ukrainian service members patrol in front of barriers placed on a street in downtown Odesa, Ukraine.NACHO DOCE/Reuters 21 of 36

People clear debris outside a medical centre damaged after parts of a Russian missile, shot down by Ukrainian air defence, landed on a nearby apartment block, according to authorities, in Kyiv, Ukraine.VADIM GHIRDA/The Associated Press 22 of 36

A resident carries his dog near a residential building which was hit by the debris from a downed rocket in Kyiv.FADEL SENNA/AFP/Getty Images 23 of 36

An aerial view shows firemen working in the rubble of a residential building which was hit by the debris from a downed rocket in Kyiv.FADEL SENNA/AFP/Getty Images 24 of 36

Aerial view shows firemen working in the rubble of a residential building which was hit by the debris from a downed rocket in Kyiv.FADEL SENNA/AFP/Getty Images 25 of 36

A fireman inspects the damage in a residential building which was hit by the debris from a downed rocket in Kyiv.FADEL SENNA/AFP/Getty Images 26 of 36

A member of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces walks near a residential building which was hit by the debris from a downed rocket in Kyiv.FADEL SENNA/AFP/Getty Images 27 of 36

A resident opens a suitcase in a damaged flat in a residential building which was hit by the debris from a downed rocket in Kyiv.FADEL SENNA/AFP/Getty Images 28 of 36

Members of the German parliament Bundestag give Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a standing ovation after his speech in a virtual address at the Reichstag Building in Berlin, Germany.Markus Schreiber/The Associated Press 29 of 36

Injuried resident stands by a residential building which was hit by the debris from a downed rocket in Kyiv.FADEL SENNA/AFP/Getty Images 30 of 36

People who fled the war in Ukraine wait at the train station in Przemysl, Poland.Petros Giannakouris/The Associated Press 31 of 36

A woman uses her mobile phone as she sits inside a bus after she crossed the border from Ukraine to Poland at the border checkpoint in Medyka.ZOHRA BENSEMRA/Reuters 32 of 36

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and the United Arab Emirates' Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan attend a news conference following their talks in Moscow, Russia.EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/Reuters 33 of 36

U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin with Defence Minister Anita Anand at NATO headquarters in Brussels.YVES HERMAN/AFP/Getty Images 34 of 36

A man collects debris outside a damaged housing block after it was hit by debris from a downed rocket in Kyiv.GENYA SAVILOV/AFP/Getty Images 35 of 36

People react in front of a damaged housing block after it was hit by debris from a downed rocket in Kyiv.GENYA SAVILOV/AFP/Getty Images 36 of 36

Russia-Ukraine war live updates from Wednesday, March 18

7:15 a.m. ET

Russia loses bid to freeze FIFA ban on soccer teams ahead of World Cup qualifying playoffs

Russia’s request to freeze a FIFA ban on its soccer teams ahead of next week’s World Cup qualifying playoffs was denied Friday.

FIFA said the Court of Arbitration for Sport dismissed the Russian soccer federation’s bid for an urgent interim ruling to freeze the ban pending a full appeal, which could come within weeks.

The CAS decision means Russia will not be able to play Poland in World Cup qualifying on Thursday.

The latest ruling follows a similar CAS refusal on Tuesday to freeze UEFA’s ban on Russian national and club teams in European soccer.

Russian athletes have been banned from competing in multiple sports because of the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Belarusian athletes have also been banned because their country has been an ally of Russia.

-The Associated Press

6:59 a.m. ET

Ukraine says 130 people have been rescued so far from bombed Mariupol theatre

A satellite image shows a closer view of Mariupol Drama Theatre before bombing, as a word "children" in Russian is written in large white letters on the pavement in front of and behind the building, in Mariupol, Ukraine, March 14, 2022.MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES/Reuters

Ukrainian human rights ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova on Friday said 130 people had been rescued so far from the rubble of a theatre hit by an air strike on Wednesday in the besieged eastern city of Mariupol.

In a televised address, Denisova said rescue work was ongoing at the site, where many people were sheltering underground before the building was hit, according to the Ukrainian authorities.

-Reuters

6:54 a.m. ET

Oil prices extend gains as Russia-Ukraine talks stall

Oil prices extended their gains on Friday at the end of a third volatile week of trade after slim progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine raised the spectre prolonged disruption to oil supply.

Brent crude futures rose $1.14, or 1 per cent, to $107.78 a barrel at 1003 GMT, after surging nearly 9 per cent on Thursday in the largest percentage gain since mid-2020.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed $1.24, or 1.2 per cent, to $104.22 a barrel, adding to an 8 per cent jump on Thursday.

Both benchmark contracts were set to end the week down more than 4 per cent, after having traded in a $16 range. Prices have dropped from 14-year highs hit nearly two weeks ago.

The volatility has scared players out of the oil market, which in turn is likely to exacerbate price swings.

-Reuters

6:48 a.m. ET

Missile strikes hit Ukrainian capital, outskirts of Lviv as Russian forces press assault

Firefighters are on scene at a site damaged by Russian shelling in a residential district of Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 18.STRINGER/Reuters

Russian forces pressed their assault on Ukrainian cities Friday, with new missile strikes and shelling on the capital Kyiv and the outskirts of the western city of Lviv, as world leaders pushed for an investigation of the Kremlin’s repeated attacks on civilian targets, including schools, hospitals and residential areas.

The early morning barrage of missiles on the outskirts of Lviv were the closest strike yet to the centre of the city, which has become a crossroads for people fleeing from other parts of Ukraine and for others entering to deliver aid or fight.

Black smoke billowed for hours after the explosions, which hit a facility for repairing military aircraft near the city’s international airport, only six kilometres (four miles) from the centre. One person was wounded, the regional governor, Maksym Kozytskyy, said.

The missiles were launched from the Black Sea, but the Ukrainian air force’s western command said it had shot down two of six missile in the volley. A bus repair facility was also damaged, Lviv’s mayor Andriy Sadovyi said.

Early morning barrages also hit a residential building in the Podil neighbourhood of Kyiv, killing at least one person, according to emergency services, who said 98 people were evacuated from the building. Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said 19 were wounded in the shelling.

-The Associated Press

6:13 a.m. ET

Ukraine foreign minister says he discussed further Russian sanctions with EU’s Borrell

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Friday said he had spoken with the European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell about a further package of sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine.

“We discussed the preparation of the 5th EU sanctions package on Russia. Pressure will keep mounting as long as it is needed to stop Russian barbarism. We also discussed protection and help for Ukrainians who fled from Russian bombs to the EU,” he said on Twitter.

-Reuters

6:10 a.m. ET

WHO verifies 43 attacks on Ukraine hospitals and health facilities

The U.N. health chief decried the devastating consequences of war on the Ukrainian people who are facing severe disruption to services and medication and stressed that “the life-saving medicine we need right now is peace.”

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the U.N. Security Council Thursday that WHO has verified 43 attacks on hospitals and health facilities with 12 people killed and 34 injured.

In a virtual briefing, Tedros said “the disruption to services and supplies is posing an extreme risk to people with cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes, HIV and TB, which are among the leading causes of mortality in Ukraine.”

The WHO chief said displacement and overcrowding caused by people fleeing fighting are likely to increase the risks of diseases such as COVID-19, measles, pneumonia and polio.

In addition, more than 35,000 mental health patients in Ukrainian psychiatric hospitals and long-term care facilities face severe shortages of medicine, food, health and blankets, he said.

So far, WHO has sent about 100 metric tons (110 tons) of medical supplies — enough for 4,500 trauma patients and 450,000 primary health care patients for a month — to Ukraine along with other equipment. Tedros said the agency is preparing a further 108 metric tons (119 tons) for delivery.

Tedros urged donors to support the immense and escalating humanitarian needs in Ukraine and fully fund the U.N.’s $1.1 billion humanitarian appeal.

-The Associated Press

6:10 a.m. ET

Norway PM calls for increased military budget

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre wants an extra allocation of 3.5 billion kroner ($400 million) for 2022 to strengthen NATO member Norway’s Armed Forces and civil preparedness.

Gahr Støre told Norway’s parliament that the money will be used to “strengthen our ability to prevent, deter and deal with digital attacks.”

“These are necessary measures because we are facing a more unpredictable and aggressive Russian regime,” Gahr Støre said, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin “has raised the alert of his nuclear weapons forces. It contributes to more uncertainty in an already tense situation.”

He said Norway “is NATO’s eyes in the north.”

In a speech to the Scandinavian country’s parliament about Ukraine, Gahr Støre said Norway was gearing up “to handle an extraordinary situation with up to 100,000 refugees.”

“We do not know how long the war will last, or how many will come here. But in any case, it will put us to a historical test,” he said.

-The Associated Press

6:08 a.m. ET

Pope calls Ukraine war a ‘perverse abuse of power’ for partisan interests

Pope Francis on Friday called the war in Ukraine a “perverse abuse of power” waged for partisan interests which has condemned defenceless people to brutal violence.

Since the war began, the pope has not used the word “Russia” in his condemnations but has used phrases such as “unacceptable armed aggression” to get his point across.

His latest condemnation came in a message to a Catholic Church conference in Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia.

-Reuters

5:57 a.m. ET

Poland to propose Ukraine peacekeeping mission at NATO summit, says PM

Poland will formally submit a proposal for a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine at the next NATO summit, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday.

Poland’s ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski announced the idea of a peacekeeping mission during a trip to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Tuesday.

-Reuters

5:00 a.m. ET

Ukrainian refugee children at risk of being exploited, aid groups warn

A mother and son are among the Ukrainian refugees who crossed into Slovakia via the Vysne Nemecke border crossing.Dorota Holubová/The Globe and Mail

At the largest border crossing between Slovakia and Ukraine, Vysne Nemecke, there are many children bundled in snowsuits, trying to keep warm in their mother’s arms or holding a familiar hand. But while most children and teens are with a relative, humanitarian workers are particularly concerned about those who are on their own.

Hundreds of the children fleeing Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion are unaccompanied or have become separated from family members, raising fears among aid organizations that some could be abused or exploited.

The most well-known case is that of Hassan Al-Khalaf, an 11-year-old boy who travelled more than 1,000 kilometres from Zaporizhzhia in southeastern Ukraine, safely reaching Slovakia on his own. He arrived earlier this month and local police posted details of his story on their Facebook page calling him a “hero.” His widowed mother couldn’t leave his grandmother alone, so she sent Hassan off on the long journey to Slovakia, where his older brother studies.

More than 1.5 million children have fled Ukraine into neighbouring countries. Some families have been sending their children across the border on their own or have asked a friend to accompany them. Read full story.

-Janice Dickson

4:37 a.m. ET

Norway prepares for up to 100,000 Ukraine refugees this year, PM says

Norway believes the country will receive around 30,000 Ukrainian refugees this year but is preparing for a situation in which up to 100,000 may arrive as more people flee the Russian invasion, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told parliament on Friday.

Some 3.2 million people have fled Ukraine in the last three weeks, almost all to Poland and other neighboring countries, United Nations data shows. Around 2,000 have so far arrived in Norway.

-Reuters

12:07 a.m. ET

Biden and Xi set to clash over Putin’s war in Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to tell Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday that Beijing will pay a price if it supports Russia’s military operations in Ukraine, a warning that comes at a time of deepening conflict between the nations.

Biden and Xi will speak by phone, scheduled for 9 a.m. ET, and Washington has already threatened lower-level Chinese government officials privately and publicly that greater support for Russia risks isolation for Beijing.

The conversation between Biden and Xi, their first since November, will be loaded with tension.

Biden “will make clear that China will bear responsibility for any actions it takes to support Russia’s aggression, and we will not hesitate to impose costs,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

“We’re concerned that they’re considering directly assisting Russia with military equipment to use in Ukraine,” he said.

China has denied such plans.

Washington is also concerned that China could help Russia circumvent economic sanctions imposed by Western nations.

-Reuters