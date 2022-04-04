Soldiers walk amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022.Rodrigo Abd/The Associated Press

Global outrage grew on Monday as reports of bodies bound and shot at close range emerged over the weekend, and Western leaders called for more sanctions against Russia

Deputy mayor of Bucha, a town near Kyiv, said a grave with hundreds of bodies was discovered; the victims appeared to include women and children

Kremlin denies Ukrainian allegations its forces killed civilians near Kyiv, saying photos and videos have been ‘staged’ for Western media

Global outcry at civilian killings near Kyiv

Russia faced a fresh wave of condemnation on Monday after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of civilians in Ukraine. Some Western leaders called for further sanctions in response to the alleged atrocities, even as Moscow continued to press its offensive in the country’s east.

Germany’s defense minister suggested the European Union discuss a ban on Russian gas imports, but more senior officials indicated an immediate boycott was not possible — a sign that leaders could struggle in the short-term to ramp up already severe sanctions on Russia.

Ukrainian officials said bodies of 410 civilians were found in towns around the capital, Kyiv, that were recaptured from Russian forces in recent days. In Bucha, northwest of the capital, Associated Press journalists saw 21 bodies. One group of nine, all in civilian clothes, were scattered around a site that residents said Russian troops used as a base. They appeared to have been shot at close range. At least two had their hands tied behind their backs.

The images of battered bodies lying in the streets or hastily dug graves unleashed a wave of outrage that could signal a turning point in the nearly 6-week-old war. But sanctions have thus far failed to halt the offensive, and rising energy prices along with the tight controls on Russian currency market have blunted their impact, with the ruble rebounding strongly after initially crashing.

Western and Ukrainian leaders have accused Russia of war crimes before, and the International Criminal Court’s prosecutor has opened a probe to investigate the conflict. But the latest reports ratcheted up the condemnation even further, with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and some Western leaders going so far as to accuse Russia of genocide.

Russia’s Defense Ministry rejected the accusations. It said photos and videos of dead bodies “have been stage managed by the Kyiv regime for the Western media.” The ministry said “not a single civilian” in Bucha faced any violent military action.

As atrocities in Bucha stir global horror, some Ukrainian refugees return home to Kyiv region, hopeful worst is over

People react as they gather close to a mass grave in town of Bucha, just northwest of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on April 3, 2022.SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP/Getty Images

As images of brutality in the suburbs of Kyiv stirred global horror and demands for war-crimes investigations, a Russian retreat that has left behind corpses on streets also brought new hope to Ukrainians returning to parts of their country.

The Canadian government on Sunday joined in condemnation of what Human Rights Watch has called “apparent war crimes” in Bucha, a satellite city of the Ukrainian capital. In that small centre and others nearby, now abandoned by Russian forces after weeks of intense fighting, civilians have been found dead, with their hands tied and gunshots to the backs of their heads. Bucha’s mayor told AFP that a recently discovered mass grave contained nearly 300 bodies, including women and a 14-year-old boy. Read full story.

Russia maintains gas deliveries as Europe moots fresh sanctions

Russia maintained gas flows through key pipeline routes into Europe on Monday, despite uncertainty over payment terms and as European leaders called for more sanctions against Moscow after war crimes allegations in Ukraine.

Physical gas flows through the Yamal-Europe pipeline, at Germany’s Mallnow point see-sawed over the weekend and last stood at zero, data from operator Gascade showed.

Nominations, or requests, for Russian gas deliveries via Slovakia’s Velke Kapusany entry point from Ukraine were steady on Monday, as were flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany.

Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom said it was continuing to supply natural gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with requests from European consumers.

However, questions remain over future deliveries in light of the Kremlin’s demand that buyers start paying Gazprom in roubles.

Slovakia’s Prime Minister Eduard Heger confirmed over the weekend that his country will act in unison with the European Union against such payment demands.

Calls for a new round of sanctions to hit Russia’s economy also emerged over the weekend after reports of possible war crimes following the discovery of hundreds of bodies, some bound and shot at close range, around towns near Kyiv after Kremlin forces withdrew.

