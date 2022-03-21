Here are the latest updates on the war in Ukraine:
Ukrainian officials defiantly rejected a Russian demand that their forces in Mariupol surrender in exchange for safe passage out of the city. At least 2,300 people have died in the siege, with some buried in mass graves.
The Kremlin said on Monday that peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv had yet to yield any major breakthroughs. A Kremlin spokesperson said significant progress had to be made before a possible meeting between the country’s top leaders.
The foreign ministers of Lithuania and Ireland are pushing for the European Union to step up sanctions on Russia’s lucrative energy sector.
MURAT YUKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: GRAPHIC NEWS
5:14 a.m. ET
EU foreign ministers consider new sanctions on Russia, some push for oil embargo
“Looking at the extent of the destruction in Ukraine right now it’s very hard to make the case that we shouldn’t be moving in on the energy sector, particularly oil and coal,” Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Monday as he arrived at a meeting of EU foreign and defence ministers.
“It’s unavoidable we start talking about the energy sector, and we can definitely talk about oil because it is the biggest revenue to Russia’s budget,” Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said.
“We cannot get tired of imposing sanctions, we cannot get tired of bringing assistance and help to Ukraine.”
The Kremlin said on Monday that Europe would be hit hard in the event of an embargo on Russian oil.
- Reuters
5:13 a.m. ET
Peace talks yet to yield breakthrough: Kremlin
The Kremlin said on Monday that peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv had yet to yield any major breakthroughs and called on countries that can exert influence over Ukraine to use their clout to make Kyiv more constructive at the negotiations.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said significant progress in the talks still had to be made for there to be a basis for a possible meeting between President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.
- Reuters
5:04 a.m. ET
Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol
Ukrainian officials defiantly rejected a Russian demand that their forces in Mariupol lay down arms and raise white flags in exchange for safe passage out of the besieged strategic port city.
Ukrainian officials rejected the Russian proposal for safe passage out of Mariupol even before Russia’s deadline of 5 a.m. Moscow time for a response came and went.
“There can be no talk of any surrender, laying down of arms,” Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk told the news outlet Ukrainian Pravda. Mariupol Mayor Piotr Andryushchenko also dismissed the offer shortly after it was made, according to the news agency Interfax Ukraine.
Russian Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev had offered two corridors — one heading east toward Russia and the other west to other parts of Ukraine. He did not say what Russia planned if the offer was rejected.
Multiple attempts to evacuate residents from Mariupol and other Ukrainian cities have failed or only partly succeeded, with bombardments continuing as civilians tried to flee. City officials said at least 2,300 people have died in the siege, with some buried in mass graves.