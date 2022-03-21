Ukranian servicemen search through rubble inside the Retroville shopping mall after a Russian attack in northwest of Kyiv.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images

Here are the latest updates on the war in Ukraine:

Ukrainian officials defiantly rejected a Russian demand that their forces in Mariupol surrender in exchange for safe passage out of the city. At least 2,300 people have died in the siege, with some buried in mass graves.

The Kremlin said on Monday that peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv had yet to yield any major breakthroughs. A Kremlin spokesperson said significant progress had to be made before a possible meeting between the country’s top leaders.

The foreign ministers of Lithuania and Ireland are pushing for the European Union to step up sanctions on Russia’s lucrative energy sector.

Rescuers work on the remains of a building damaged by shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine.STRINGER/Reuters 1 of 23

A view of a building and cars damaged by shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine.STRINGER/Reuters 2 of 23

A crater in the courtyard of an apartment building in Kyiv, Ukraine, after a large explosion from what appears to be a missile strike or aerial bombardment.LYNSEY ADDARIO/The New York Times News Service 3 of 23

The aftermath of a large explosion from what appears to be a missile strike or aerial bombardment on an apartment building in Kyiv, Ukraine.LYNSEY ADDARIO/The New York Times News Service 4 of 23

People who evacuated from the besieged city of Irpin, Ukraine, wait on a bus in Kyiv to continue their journey to safety.IVOR PRICKETT/The New York Times News Service 5 of 23

A man stands inside his apartment after a residential district was damaged by shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine.MARKO DJURICA/Reuters 6 of 23

People react at a residential district that was damaged by shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine.MARKO DJURICA/Reuters 7 of 23

A man walks near destroyed cars in a residential district that was damaged by shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 18, 2022. REUTERS/Marko DjuricaMARKO DJURICA/Reuters 8 of 23

Russian President Vladimir Putin greets people after his speech at the concert marking the eighth anniversary of the referendum on the state status of Crimea and Sevastopol and its reunification with Russia, in Moscow, Russia.Ramil Sitdikov/The Associated Press 9 of 23

A woman collects belongings from her destroyed apartment after shelling in Kyiv.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images 10 of 23

A view of a residential building that was damaged by an intercepted missile in Kyiv.THOMAS PETER/Reuters 11 of 23

A man stands inside a destroyed apartment in a residential area after shelling in Kyiv.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images 12 of 23

An injured woman looks on as she receives medical treatment after shelling in a residential area in Kyiv.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images 13 of 23

A woman cries before starting to clean the site where a bombing damaged residential buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine.Rodrigo Abd/The Associated Press 14 of 23

Ukrainian servicemen are seen through a building window as they carry the remains of a missile after shelling in a residential area in Kyiv.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images 15 of 23

Debris in front of a residential apartment complex that was heavily damaged by a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine.Chris McGrath/Getty Images 16 of 23

Police and military personnel stand in front of a residential apartment complex that was heavily damaged by a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine.Chris McGrath/Getty Images 17 of 23

A view of a residential building that was damaged by an intercepted missile in Kyiv.THOMAS PETER/Reuters 18 of 23

Kyiv's mayor Vitali Klitschko holds people away from a five-storey residential building that partially collapsed after a shelling in Kyiv.SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP/Getty Images 19 of 23

A man knocks out broken glass from the front window of a damaged preschool after a residential apartment complex was hit by a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine.Chris McGrath/Getty Images 20 of 23

A view of a destroyed children's preschool in a residential district of Kyiv after it was hit by shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine.STRINGER/Reuters 21 of 23

Women walks inside a school damaged among other residential buildings following a bombing in Kyiv, Ukraine.Rodrigo Abd/The Associated Press 22 of 23

A paramedic helps a woman injured at the site of a residential district of Kyiv after it was hit by shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine,STRINGER/Reuters 23 of 23

5:14 a.m. ET

EU foreign ministers consider new sanctions on Russia, some push for oil embargo

The foreign ministers of Lithuania and Ireland are pushing for the European Union to step up sanctions on Russia’s lucrative energy sector.

“Looking at the extent of the destruction in Ukraine right now it’s very hard to make the case that we shouldn’t be moving in on the energy sector, particularly oil and coal,” Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Monday as he arrived at a meeting of EU foreign and defence ministers.

“It’s unavoidable we start talking about the energy sector, and we can definitely talk about oil because it is the biggest revenue to Russia’s budget,” Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said.

“We cannot get tired of imposing sanctions, we cannot get tired of bringing assistance and help to Ukraine.”

The Kremlin said on Monday that Europe would be hit hard in the event of an embargo on Russian oil.

- Reuters

5:13 a.m. ET

Peace talks yet to yield breakthrough: Kremlin

The Kremlin said on Monday that peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv had yet to yield any major breakthroughs and called on countries that can exert influence over Ukraine to use their clout to make Kyiv more constructive at the negotiations.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said significant progress in the talks still had to be made for there to be a basis for a possible meeting between President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

- Reuters

5:04 a.m. ET

Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol

Ukrainian officials defiantly rejected a Russian demand that their forces in Mariupol lay down arms and raise white flags in exchange for safe passage out of the besieged strategic port city.

Ukrainian officials rejected the Russian proposal for safe passage out of Mariupol even before Russia’s deadline of 5 a.m. Moscow time for a response came and went.

“There can be no talk of any surrender, laying down of arms,” Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk told the news outlet Ukrainian Pravda. Mariupol Mayor Piotr Andryushchenko also dismissed the offer shortly after it was made, according to the news agency Interfax Ukraine.

Russian Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev had offered two corridors — one heading east toward Russia and the other west to other parts of Ukraine. He did not say what Russia planned if the offer was rejected.

Multiple attempts to evacuate residents from Mariupol and other Ukrainian cities have failed or only partly succeeded, with bombardments continuing as civilians tried to flee. City officials said at least 2,300 people have died in the siege, with some buried in mass graves.

- The Associated Press