Women and children who have fled war-town Ukraine walk to board a train following their arrival at the Medyka border crossing on March 10, 2022 in Medyka, Poland.SeanGallup/Getty Images

Here are the latest updates on the war in Ukraine:

The foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine met on Thursday, but the talks yielded no progress as war enters third week and the number of refugees fleeing Ukraine surpasses 2 million

Russia’s airstrike on Mariupol’s maternity hospital has prompted outrage, with U.K. and Ukraine officials calling it a ‘war crime’. Three people were reported dead in the strike.

Ukraine officials say Russian forces are blocking the evacuation of Mariupol

More than 150,000 people have fled Odesa, as the city on the Black Sea prepares for a deadly Russian assault

Chernobyl remains disconnected from Ukraine’s power grid; Ukraine has asked Russia for access to the decommissioned nuclear plant to fix its power line

Ukrainian servicemen stand guard at a check point near the village of Velyka Dymerka, 40 km east of Kyiv.DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP/Getty Images 1 of 15

Refugees from Ukraine arrive from Gdynia in Poland after travelling with a Stena Line ferry to Karlskrona, Sweden.JOHAN NILSSON/AFP/Getty Images 2 of 15

U.S. troops prepare to fire Stinger missiles from their Stryker armored fighting vehicle during Saber Strike military drill in Rutja, Estonia.INTS KALNINS/Reuters 3 of 15

A Ukrainian serviceman takes a shooting position as he looks at approaching vehicles in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.VADIM GHIRDA/The Associated Press 4 of 15

A child looks out a steamy bus window with drawings on it as civilians are evacuated from Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.Vadim Ghirda/The Associated Press 5 of 15

Ukrainian servicemen board a train as they depart in the direction of Kyiv at the central train station in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.ALEKSEY FILIPPOV/AFP/Getty Images 6 of 15

People carry their belongings as they flee, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Odessa, Ukraine.STRINGER/Reuters 7 of 15

People wait outside an immigration office after fleeing from Ukraine to Belgium in Brussels.YVES HERMAN/Reuters 8 of 15

British national newspapers on Thursday, in London, showing the reaction to the report of an airstrike on Mariupol hospital in Ukraine.Alastair Grant/The Associated Press 9 of 15

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and US Vice President Kamala Harris prior to a meeting at the office of the Prime Minister of Poland in Warsaw.SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images 10 of 15

A person walks past the "Slovo" building in Kharkiv, Ukraine.STRINGER/Reuters 11 of 15

Tanks are seen being destroyed on the outskirts of Brovary, Ukraine, in this screengrab from an undated handout video obtained by Reuters on March 10, 2022.AZOV HANDOUT/Reuters 12 of 15

A Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces member hugs a resident who left his home following Russian artillery shelling in Irpin, Ukraine,Oleksandr Ratushniak/The Associated Press 13 of 15

A man rides a bicycle in front of a damaged by shelling apartment building in Mariupol, Ukraine.Evgeniy Maloletka/The Associated Press 14 of 15

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks during a news conference after meeting with his counterparts Russian Sergei Lavrov and Turkish Mevlut Cavusoglu in Antalya, Turkey.MURAD SEZER/Reuters 15 of 15

Russia-Ukraine war live updates from Wednesday, March 9

A woman walks outside a maternity hospital that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022.Evgeniy Maloletka/The Associated Press

8:06 a.m. ET

Ukraine, Britain call Mariupol hospital strike a war crime

A Russian airstrike on a Mariupol maternity hospital that killed three people drew outrage on Thursday, with Ukrainian and British officials branding it a war crime. As efforts to reach a broad cease-fire failed, emergency workers renewed efforts to get vital food and medical supplies into besieged cities, and to get traumatized residents out.

Mariupol’s city council and Ukraine’s president said a child was among the dead in Wednesday’s attack in the southern port. Another 17 people were wounded, including women waiting to give birth, doctors and children buried in the rubble.

Images of pregnant women covered in dust and blood dominated news reports in many countries, and brought a new wave of horror at the 2-week-old war sparked by Russia’s invasion, which has killed thousands of soldiers and civilians, driven more than 2 million people from Ukraine and shaken the foundations of European security.

-The Associated Press

7:41 a.m. ET

Canada’s McCain Foods halts plans for Russia plant

Canadian french-fry giant McCain Foods Ltd. says it is halting construction of its first Russian manufacturing plant and halting sales to the country because of the invasion of Ukraine.

The facility, in the Tula oblast about 200 kilometres south of Moscow, began construction in 2021 and was expected to cost $212-million. McCain suspended construction on Feb. 24, when the Russian invasion of Ukraine first began, and announced Thursday it was abandoning the project.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine has been deeply concerning to all of us at McCain Foods,” Charlie Angelakos, vice-president of global external affairs and sustainability, said in a statement. “Our thoughts continue to be with those affected by this crisis and we have done everything in our power to put the health and safety of our employees at the centre of our response.”

McCain also said it was suspending all shipments of its products into Russia. Read full story.

-The Globe’s Chris Hannay

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks to the media after a trilateral meeting with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Antalya, Turkey, Thursday, March 10, 2022.The Associated Press

7:02 a.m. ET

Nuclear war? Russia’s Lavrov says: I don’t believe so

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday he did not believe the conflict in Ukraine would spiral into a nuclear war but cautioned the United States and Europe that Moscow never again wanted to be dependent on the West.

Russia’s economy is facing the gravest crisis since the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union after the West slapped heavy sanctions on almost the entire Russian financial and corporate system following Moscow’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Asked by a Kremlin correspondent for Russia’s Kommersant newspaper if he thought a nuclear war could be triggered, Lavrov told reporters in Turkey: “I don’t want to believe it, and I do not believe it.”

Lavrov, President Vladimir Putin’s foreign minister since 2004, said the nuclear theme had been thrown into discussions only by the West, which he said kept on returning to nuclear war like Sigmund Freud, the father of psychoanalysis.

“Of course it gives us cause for concern when the West, like Freud, keeps on returning and returning to this topic,” Lavrov said after talks in Antalya, Turkey with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.

-Reuters

6:42 a.m. ET

Ukraine asks Russia for access to fix power line to occupied Chernobyl nuclear plant

The decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear power station, occupied by Russian forces, remained disconnected from Ukraine’s energy grid for a second day on Thursday, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said.

He said the plant was running on back-up diesel generators.

“We have officially requested that the (Russian) occupants give us corridors to fix the power lines to the plant,” he said.

-Reuters

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks during a news conference after meeting with his counterparts Russian Sergei Lavrov and Turkish Mevlut Cavusoglu, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Antalya, Turkey March 10, 2022.MURAD SEZER/Reuters

6:30 a.m. ET

Russia-Ukraine talks yield no progress as war enters third week

Russia’s war in Ukraine entered the third week on Thursday with none of its stated objectives reached, despite thousands of people killed, more than two million made refugees and thousands cowering in besieged cities under relentless bombardment.

The foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine met on Thursday in Turkey, the highest level contact between the two countries since the war began on Feb. 24, but in simultaneous dueling news conferences made clear they had made no progress.

Ukraine’s Dmytro Kuleba said he had secured no promise from Russia’s Sergei Lavrov to halt firing so aid could reach civilians, including Kyiv’s main humanitarian priority - evacuating hundreds of thousands of people trapped in the besieged port of Mariupol.

Lavrov showed no sign of making any concessions, repeating Russian demands that Ukraine be disarmed and accept neutral status. He said Kyiv appeared to want meetings for the sake of meetings, and blamed the West for intensifying the conflict by arming its neighbor.

The city council of Mariupol said the port had come under fresh air strikes on Thursday morning and Ukraine said Russia committed “genocide” by bombing a maternity hospital there on Wednesday. Lavrov said the building was no longer used as a hospital and had been occupied by Ukrainian forces.

-Reuters

6:21 a.m. ET

Russia is deliberately blocking Mariupol evacuation, Ukrainian official says

Russia is deliberately preventing the evacuation of civilians from Mariupol because it has failed to seize the strategic Black Sea port city, Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said on Thursday.

Ukraine said earlier on Thursday that an aid convoy to the city had to turn back because of fighting. Russia has denied targeting civilians in what it calls a “special operation” in Ukraine.

-Reuters

6:16 a.m. ET

Lviv struggling to feed, house displaced Ukrainians fleeing war-torn areas, mayor says

Andriy Sadovyi is a man under pressure. The mayor of Lviv, the cultural capital of western Ukraine, is managing a city bursting at the seams.

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine enters its third week, and Lviv struggles to cope with 200,000 internally displaced people who have fled here from other parts of this war-torn country – with tens of thousands more arriving every day – Mr. Sadovyi wonders where the international community is.

“We are in need of you here,” he said, addressing organizations such as the World Food Programme and the International Organization for Migration, which are not yet fully mobilized in Ukraine despite the fact the invasion had been loudly predicted by Western governments since late last year. “Our refugees are in need of you here. We need mobile facilities, makeshift facilities, for refugees. Food products, water, medications. Immediately. Today. Not tomorrow.” Read full story.

-The Globe’s Mark MacKinnon

Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov in his office in Odesa, Ukraine on Feb. 18, 2022.Brendan Hoffman/The New York Times News Service

6:15 a.m. ET

Odesa mayor braces for Russian war to reach historic Ukrainian city

More than 150,000 people have fled Odesa, as the city on the Black Sea prepares for a deadly Russian assault like those that have shattered other Ukrainian centres.

“We are still in shock at what is happening — that cities are being ruined in the 21st century, that Ukrainian cities are being wiped off the Earth,” Gennadiy Trukhanov, the mayor of Odesa, told The Globe and Mail in an interview.

The city, with its centuries of culture and legacy of architectural grandeur, has remained largely untouched by two weeks of war that have deeply scarred other major Ukrainian centres flailed by Russian bombardments.

In Odesa, there are still moments of quiet, times when “the sun is shining on the city and you are on the road, when for a minute you can forget there is a war,” Mr. Trukhanov said.

Then the air raid sirens, now sounding with greater persistence, shatter the stillness, and “we get back to the reality of a very cruel war,” he said. Read full story.

-The Globe’s Nathan VanderKlippe

6:11 a.m. ET

Inside a frantic race to get Ukrainian corn and wheat to world markets

From the Romanian shores of the Black Sea to the grain silos of the Ukrainian steppe, a great race is under way to find new export routes for millions of tonnes of wheat and corn now trapped by war.

If the farmers, traders, railways and port terminal operators can succeed, they will pour fresh export revenues into the coffers of a country fighting against a Russian invasion, while ensuring a critical stockpile of food reaches consumers instead of rotting in storage.

The stakes could scarcely be higher, with Ukrainians currently blocked from traditional export channels through shuttered domestic ports. Since the onset of hostilities two weeks ago, five cargo vessels have been struck by munitions. One sank. Read full story.

-The Globe’s Nathan VanderKlippe