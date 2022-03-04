An image grab from a live stream at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on March 3, 2022. It appears to show a flare landing in front of a complex of administration buildings to the right prior to an attack by soldiers.Handout

Russia has invaded Ukraine. Here are the latest updates:

Fire has broken out at the Europe’s largest nuclear power plant after it came under attack by Russian forces in an apparent effort to take control of a facility that produces about a fifth of Ukraine’s power.

The Kremlin dismissed speculation that Russian authorities plan to introduce martial law, but some citizens are trying to flee the country fearing conscription.

Canada has slapped a massive tariff on Russian imports, announced a shipment of rocket launchers to Ukraine and unveiled a streamlined immigration process for Ukrainians fleeing Moscow’s military assault.

More than a million people have now fled Ukraine for other parts of Europe, as Russian bombardment pound government buildings, apartments and schools across the country.

Members of the Territorial Defence Forces guard a checkpoint, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, at the Independence Square in central Kyiv, Ukraine.VALENTYN OGIRENKO/Reuters 1 of 36

Anti-tank constructions are seen in Kyiv, Ukraine.GLEB GARANICH/Reuters 2 of 36

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a press conference in Kyiv.SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP/Getty Images 3 of 36

Destroyed Russian military vehicles are seen on a street in the settlement of Borodyanka in the Kyiv region, Ukraine.MAKSIM LEVIN/Reuters 4 of 36

Destroyed Russian military vehicles are seen on a street in the settlement of Borodyanka, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the Kyiv region.MAKSIM LEVIN/Reuters 5 of 36

A Ukrainian APC drives on the road in Sytniaky, Ukraine, west of the capital.Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images 6 of 36

Ukrainian soldiers unload weapons from the trunk of an old car, northeast of Kyiv.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images 7 of 36

Trantin Kirill, zoo director, stands near an aviary with Przewalski's horses in the city zoo in Kyiv, Ukraine.GLEB GARANICH/Reuters 8 of 36

A woman is seen near a Ukraine's railway administration building damaged by recent shelling near a central train station in Kyiv, Ukraine.GLEB GARANICH/Reuters 9 of 36

Ukraine's railway administration building damaged by recent shelling near a central train station in Kyiv, Ukraine.GLEB GARANICH/Reuters 10 of 36

A woman is helped toward an evacuation train from Kyiv to Lviv at Kyiv central train station.GLEB GARANICH/Reuters 11 of 36

Children look out from an evacuation train from Kyiv to Lviv as they say goodbye to their father at Kyiv central train station in central Ukraine.GLEB GARANICH/Reuters 12 of 36

People board an evacuation train from Kyiv to Lviv at Kyiv central train station amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.GLEB GARANICH/Reuters 13 of 36

A man is seen near Ukraine's railway administration building damaged by recent shelling near a central train station in Kyiv, Ukraine.GLEB GARANICH/Reuters 14 of 36

Still image from video shows Russian troops entering Kherson.Reuters 15 of 36

A firefighter walks among damages in a building entrance after the shelling by Russian forces of Constitution Square in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-biggest city.SERGEY BOBOK/AFP/Getty Images 16 of 36

A man walks past sandbags protecting the entrance of a cafe in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, the industrial hub, which sits on the western side of the Dnieper river and divides east and central Ukraine.EMRE CAYLAK/AFP/Getty Images 17 of 36

Volunteers unload stuff received from across the country at a charitable fund centre set up to oversee the distribution of humanitarian supplies to those in need, servicemen and the displaced, in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro.EMRE CAYLAK/AFP/Getty Images 18 of 36

Volunteers unload donated items from across the country at a charitable fund centre set up to oversee the distribution of humanitarian supplies to those in need in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro.EMRE CAYLAK/AFP/Getty Images 19 of 36

A child sits outside a temporary accommodation centre after fleeing Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Korczowa, Poland.YARA NARDI/Reuters 20 of 36

A young girl runs through the station after arriving at the Hungarian border town of Zahony on a train that has come from Ukraine to Hungary.Christopher Furlong/Getty Images 21 of 36

A relative hugs a student (L) evacuated from Ukraine after arriving on a special flight at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.MONEY SHARMA/AFP/Getty Images 22 of 36

A local resident makes anti-tank obstacles to defend his and others cities, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Lviv, Ukraine.PAVLO PALAMARCHUK/Reuters 23 of 36

A resident shows tire puncture spikes nails produced by volunteers to defend their and others cities, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Lviv, Ukraine.PAVLO PALAMARCHUK/Reuters 24 of 36

An aerial view shows a residential building destroyed by shelling in the settlement of Borodyanka in the Kyiv region, Ukraine.MAKSIM LEVIN/Reuters 25 of 36

People wait outside a temporary accommodation centre after fleeing Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Korczowa, Poland.YARA NARDI/Reuters 26 of 36

A destroyed armoured vehicle is seen on a street in the settlement of Borodyanka, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the Kyiv region, Ukraine.MAKSIM LEVIN/Reuters 27 of 36

Local residents are seen in front of partially empty shelves at a supermarket in Kyiv, Ukraine.MYKHAILO MARKIV/Reuters 28 of 36

A worker from a local construction company welds an anti-tank obstacle to be place on roads around Kyiv.CARLOS BARRIA/Reuters 29 of 36

Workers weld anti-tanks obstacles to be placed on roads around Kyiv.CARLOS BARRIA/Reuters 30 of 36

Shipyard of La Ciotat, near Marseille, southern France, shows a yacht, Amore Vero, owned by a company linked to Igor Sechin, chief executive of Russian energy giant Rosneft. The French government on March 3 said it had seized the yacht.NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP/Getty Images 31 of 36

Volunteers unload supplies from a military truck in Kyiv, Ukraine.Pierre Crom/Getty Images 32 of 36

Volunteers store food and supplies donated from western cities in Kyiv, Ukraine.Pierre Crom/Getty Images 33 of 36

Volunteers assemble flak jackets in a warehouse as a part of a shipment to Ukraine, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Prague, Czech Republic.EVA KORINKOVA/Reuters 34 of 36

Supporters of the Fridays for Future movement hold up placards in the colours of Ukraine as they demonstrate against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Berlin.JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP/Getty Images 35 of 36

Dash cam footage shows people emerging through smoke after a blast from a missile strike during Russia's invasion in Chernihiv, Ukraine.SOCIAL MEDIA/Reuters 36 of 36

2:04 a.m. ET

Russia curbs access to BBC Russian service, Radio Liberty

Russia’s communications watchdog has restricted access to the Russian-language websites of the BBC and Radio Liberty for spreading what it cast as false information about the conflict in Ukraine.

Russia’s RIA news agency said access to the websites of BBC Russian service as well as Radio Liberty and the Meduza media outlet were being limited, citing the media watchdog’s official register.

According to an official notice received on March 3, the Russian communications watchdog said Radio Liberty’s Russian service had spread “obviously fake socially significant information about the alleged Russian attack on Ukrainian territory”.

-Reuters

1:38 a.m. ET

Russian invasion looms over China’s annual National People’s Congress

China’s 3,000-member ceremonial parliament will open its annual session Saturday with the government facing a slowing economy and international pressure over its refusal to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

While domestic issues typically dominate the National People’s Congress, the war in Ukraine is highlighting the ideological confrontation between the American-led West and the competing world view of Beijing and Moscow.

Any discussion of the conflict is expected to muted, however, with the focus on boosting growth in the world’s second-largest economy.

-The Associated Press

12:30 a.m. ET

Ukrainians put out fire at nuclear complex

A fire that broke out in a training building near the largest nuclear power plant in Europe during intense fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces has been extinguished, Ukraine’s state emergency service said on Friday.

Earlier, a video feed from the plant verified by Reuters showed shelling and smoke rising near a five-storey building at the plant compound.

The footage shot at night showed one building aflame, and a volley of incoming shells, before a large candescent ball lit up the sky, exploding beside a car park and sending smoke billowing across the compound. It was not immediately clear who was in control of the plant.

-Reuters

Thursday, March 3

11:54 p.m. ET

Resettlement agencies in Canada gear up for influx of Ukrainian arrivals

People who fled Ukraine arrive on the train from Kyiv at the train station in Przemysl, Poland, near the border with Ukraine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022.MACIEK NABRDALIK/The Globe and Mail

As more than a million Ukrainians flee the Russian invasion of their home country, resettlement agencies and associations in Canada are organizing donations, assisting with visa applications and compiling lists of available housing while they gear up for an influx of arrivals.

There are about 1.4 million people of Ukrainian descent living in Canada, one of the largest such populations outside of Ukraine. The community has decades of experience with resettling newcomers, and it has well-established networks for doing so. Agencies say they are being inundated with calls from people wanting to help.

“People are worried about their family and friends, and they are willing to bring, sponsor and help them somehow get out of the war zone” said Iryna Matsiuk, the Saskatoon-based co-chair of the Ukraine Crisis Response Committee, part of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress Saskatchewan Provincial Council.

Already, the Ukrainian Canadian Congress – locally and nationally – has received offers of temporary and permanent housing for those expected to arrive. People have volunteered to buy groceries, donate clothing and furniture, become sponsors for refugees and provide immigration, interpretation and legal services for free, Ms. Matsiuk said. In Saskatoon, businesses in the farming and meat-packing sectors have reached out with offers of employment.

-Tavia Grant

11:46 p.m. ET

Russian cargo jet grounded at Toronto’s Pearson airport

An Antonov cargo plane that carried COVID-19 test kits to Canada has been grounded at Toronto’s Pearson Airport.

The plane, which is owned by a Russian company, has been grounded for most of this week after flight bans imposed by the West disrupted travel for some of the world’s most massive freighter jets.

Since Sunday, Europe, Canada and the United States have issued executive orders saying they are closing their airspace to planes controlled by Russia. The orders affect several Antonov An-124s, a cargo plane known for its unique carrying capabilities since it went into production in the 1980s-era Soviet Union.

Fewer than 60 Antonovs were ever made, and less than half are still in use. Distinctive for their expansive, nose-loading cargo bays, they can carry more than 150,000 kilograms.

Several Antonovs are controlled by the Volga-Dnepr Group, which is based in Ulyanovsk, Russia.

The Volga-Dnepr Antonov that landed in Toronto early on Sunday was ferrying supplies ordered by the Canadian government. “Public Services and Procurement Canada can confirm there were federally purchased rapid antigen tests on board,” departmental spokesperson Michele LaRose said.

It landed at 7 a.m. Later that morning, Transportation Minister Omar Alghabra announced Canadian skies were off-limits to Russia.

-Colin Freeze

11:18 p.m. ET

Trudeau calls for stop to attacks on nuclear plant in Ukraine

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is condemning attacks on a major nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

Trudeau said late Thursday that he had spoken with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about “the horrific attacks at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.”

U.S. President Joe Biden also spoke with Zelenskyy late Thursday about the shelling of the plant in the eastern Ukraine city of Enerhodar.

The White House said Biden joined Zelenskyy in urging Russia to “cease its military activities in the area and allow firefighters and emergency responders to access the site.”

-The Canadian Press

10:42 p.m. ET

Fire breaks out at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant after Russian shelling

A fire has broken out at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant after it was attacked by Russian forces, in an apparent effort to take control of a facility that produces about a fifth of Ukraine’s power.

Oleksandr Shubin, an engineer working inside the plant’s sixth unit, told The Globe and Mail that video feeds showed flames at a training centre at the power plant. Efforts were made to extinguish that fire, but there also appeared to be damage to the walls of power units, he said. The seriousness of that damage cannot be determined until inspections are done. Inside the power plant, he said, colleagues were praying that there would be no direct hit on the station.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said Ukraine’s nuclear regulator reported no increase in radiation levels and the fire “has not affected ‘essential’ equipment.”

Inside the nuclear plant, workers were ordered not to leave, even as the attack left them incredulous at what was happening.

“The worst has happened. They are firing at the nuclear power plant and do not respond to demands to stop,” Mr. Shubin said.

-Nathan VanderKlippe in Bucharest

10:11 p.m. ET

Ukraine nuclear reactors being safely shut down - U.S. energy official

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Thursday the reactors at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station “are protected by robust containment structures and reactors are being safely shut down.”

Granholm said on Twitter she had just spoken with Ukraine’s energy minister about the situation at the plant, where a fire broke out during fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

-Reuters, The Associated Press

9:30 p.m. ET

Camera at burning Ukrainian nuclear power plant appears to show Russian attack

A camera at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine captured footage on Thursday, March 3 that appears to show a coordinated attack by Russian forces, with flares and apparent weapons fire in front of a complex of administration buildings. There are now at least two buildings in the complex on fire. The Globe and Mail

9:00 p.m. ET

Fire at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine after Russian attack, Enerhodar mayor says

Russian forces pressed their attack on a crucial energy-producing city by shelling Europe’s largest nuclear plant, sparking a fire and raising fears that radiation could leak from the damaged power station.

Plant spokesman Andriy Tuz told Ukrainian television that shells were falling directly on the Zaporizhzhia plant in the city of Enerhodar and had set fire to one of the facility’s six reactors. That reactor is under renovation and not operating, but there is nuclear fuel inside, he said.

Tuz said firefighters cannot get near the flames because they are being shot at. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted a plea to the Russians to stop the assault and allow fire teams inside.

“We demand that they stop the heavy weapons fire,” Tuz said in a video statement. “There is a real threat of nuclear danger in the biggest atomic energy station in Europe.”

-The Associated Press

6:57 p.m. ET

U.S. offers Temporary Protected Status to Ukrainians, asks congress for US$10-billion for security, economic and humanitarian help in the region

The Biden administration offered humanitarian relief to Ukrainians in the United States allowing them to remain for up to 18 months under the federal program known as Temporary Protected Status. In order to be eligible for the protection, individuals would have to have been in the U.S. since at least Tuesday.

The program is for people fleeing ongoing armed conflict, environmental disasters, or extraordinary and temporary conditions. As many as 30,000 Ukrainians may benefit, according to the Migration Policy Institute, a non-partisan think tank.

The Biden administration also asked congress for US$10-billion to help protect Ukraine against the Russian invasion, a major addition to budget talks already under way.

The $10 billion to Ukraine would be a rapid escalation of the $1.4 billion provided by the United States since 2021. The acting director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, Shalanda Young, said the money would cover “additional humanitarian, security and economic assistance in Ukraine and the neighboring region in the coming days and weeks.”

-The Associated Press

6:31 p.m. ET

Newfoundland’s largest cod processing plant halts Russian imports, putting workers out of a job

When the cod fishery collapsed in Newfoundland three decades ago, ending a way of life for the island’s fishermen, Bruce Wareham started looking across the ocean – to the cold waters of the Barents Sea, where Russian trawlers were hauling in increasingly large catches every year.

His decision to begin importing frozen Russian cod at a time when no one else was doing it helped save a fish plant and keep hundreds of jobs in Arnold’s Cove, N.L., a community of about 1,000 people on a finger of land jutting out into Placentia Bay.

This week, his son Alberto Wareham cancelled his last order of Russian cod as he watched TV reports about the invasion of Ukraine. It’s no small decision for a fish plant that employs 225 people. About 55 per cent of Icewater Seafoods’ codfish, shipped to buyers around Europe and the U.S., comes from Russia.

While there are no sanctions yet on Russian seafood products, Mr. Wareham was concerned about getting stuck with an order of fish that he would be barred from selling.

“It was the right decision from a humanitarian perspective, but we were also facing increasing business risk,” Mr. Wareham said. “I can’t say this is ending forever, but it’s ending for now. … I was worried if I couldn’t get that fish into Canada, and couldn’t get it back to Europe, what would I do with it?”

-Greg Mercer

6:11 p.m. ET

Magna to idle Russian operations in response to Ukraine invasion

Magna International Inc., the Canadian auto parts giant, says it is idling its Russian operations in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Aurora, Ont.,-based company, with six plants in Russia and about 2,500 employees, said it was deeply concerned by the “very unfortunate situation in Ukraine.”

“Given current conditions, Magna is idling its Russian operations,” Tracy Fuerst, Magna’s vice-president of corporate communications, said in a statement.

-Chris Hannay, Nicolas Van Praet

5:48 p.m. ET

Airlines continue to suspend flights as suppliers sever links with Russia

Flights over Europe As of Thursday, 3:30 p.m. ET 0 200 BELARUS KM BELARUS RUSSIA POLAND Kyiv UKRAINE SLOVAKIA HUNGARY ROMANIA Crimea Black Sea BULGARIA TURKEY MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: FLIGHTRADAR24.COM Flights over Europe As of Thursday, 3:30 p.m. ET 0 200 BELARUS KM BELARUS RUSSIA POLAND Kyiv UKRAINE SLOVAKIA HUNGARY ROMANIA Crimea Black Sea BULGARIA TURKEY MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: FLIGHTRADAR24.COM Flights over Europe As of Thursday, 3:30 p.m. ET 0 200 BELARUS KM BELARUS POLAND RUSSIA Kyiv UKRAINE SLOVAKIA MOLDOVA HUNGARY ROMANIA Crimea the globe and mail, Sources: Reuters, AP, bloomberg via graphic newS Black Sea BULGARIA TURKEY MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: FLIGHTRADAR24.COM

The fallout from the invasion of Ukraine continued to roil the global transport industry as airlines rerouted or suspended flights and suppliers severed links with Russia.

Canada, the United States, Europe and others have imposed economic sanctions on Russia and closed airspace to the country’s airlines as the war on Ukraine enters its second week.

Airplane parts makers and lessors and ticket software companies have cut off Russia in compliance with government sanctions, moves that could quickly cripple the commercial aviation sector there.

Air Canada, which does not fly to Russia or Ukraine, is rerouting planes to the Middle East and India to avoid airspace over the two countries. Flights on its India routes, for example, can require a stop in Dublin for fuel and a crew change.

CAE Inc., a Montreal-based maker of aircraft simulators, has halted service on its pilot training equipment for Russian airlines. Pascale Alpha, a spokeswoman for CAE, said in an interview that CAE has no operations in Russia but has sold simulators there. Ms. Alpha was unable to say how many of the company’s simulators are in Russia, but she said the country’s business is not material to the overall business of CAE. The ban also includes training Russian airline pilots outside the country, Ms. Alpha said.

-Eric Atkins

5:25 p.m. ET

Gazprom resumes westbound gas flows via Yamal pipeline to Germany

Russian energy company Gazprom resumed westbound gas supplies via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Germany from Poland, data from Gascade pipeline operator showed.

Flows have been at 5.9 million kilowatt-hour per hour (kWh/h), while renominations, or preliminary bids, stand at 19.3 million kWh/h until Friday morning.

-Reuters

5:18 p.m. ET

Arctic Council in upheaval over Russia as climate change transforms region

Countries of the Arctic Council said they would boycott future talks in Russia over its Ukraine invasion, throwing international cooperation in the region into upheaval at a time when climate change is opening it up to resource exploitation.

The Arctic Council collaborates on matters that affect the region’s residents. It does not deal with security issues.

Russia, which currently holds the council’s rotating chairmanship, has posed “grave impediments to international cooperation, including in the Arctic,” the council’s other seven member countries said in a statement.

The countries – Finland, Norway, Sweden, Iceland, the United States, Canada and Denmark – said they were suspending their work indefinitely, and would skip planned talks in May in the northern Russian city of Arkhangelsk due to Moscow’s “flagrant violation” of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The boycott raises uncertainty over development plans in the Arctic, which is warming three times as fast as the rest of the world due to climate change.

-Reuters

4:06 p.m. ET

U.S. establishes direct ‘de-confliction line’ with Russia

The Pentagon has established a channel of direct communication with the Russian ministry of defence to avoid unintended conflict related to the war in Ukraine.

A U.S. defence official said the “de-confliction line” was established March 1 “for the purpose of preventing miscalculation, military incidents, and escalation.” The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the communication line has not been announced.

The Associated Press

3:50 p.m. ET

More than 4 million refugees may end up fleeing Ukraine, UN says

More than 4 million refugees may end up fleeing Ukraine due to Russia’s ongoing invasion, the United Nations said.

On Wednesday, the United Nations said that 1 million people have already fled since Russia began invading last week, an exodus without precedent in this century for its speed.

The Associated Press

3:20 p.m. ET

Kyiv braces for onslaught as Russian troops close in

As Russian troops closed in on Ukraine's capital Kyiv on Thursday, a muddy construction site in a local neighborhood was teeming with workers and welders of the KAN real estate developer. Instead of homes and offices, they were making giant, metal anti-tank barricades known as "hedgehogs", and smaller spiked barriers aimed at stopping wheeled vehicles. Olivia Chan reports. Reuters

3:01 p.m. ET

U.S. unveils new wave of sanctions against Russian oligarchs

U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration on Thursday announced new sanctions against Russian oligarchs and others in President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle as Russian forces continue to pummel Ukraine.

Those targeted by the new sanctions include Putin’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, and Alisher Burhanovich Usmanov, one of Russia’s wealthiest individuals and a close ally of Putin. The U.S. State Department also announced it was imposing visa bans on 19 Russian oligarchs and dozens of their family members and close associates.

“These individuals and their family members will be cut off from the U.S. financial system; their assets in the United States will be frozen and their property will be blocked from use,” the White House said in a statement announcing the new penalties.

The Associated Press

2:48 p.m. ET

ICC investigators set off for Ukraine over possible war crimes

Investigators from the International Criminal Court set off for “the Ukraine region” on Thursday to start looking into possible war crimes, the tribunal’s top prosecutor said in an interview.

Karim Khan told Reuters his office would see if there was evidence of war crimes, crimes against humanity and acts of genocide - the offences under the court’s jurisdiction - by all parties in the conflict.

Asked about reports of artillery strikes in Ukraine’s towns and cities, Khan said: “Any side that targets, directly targets, civilians or civilian objects is committing a crime under the Rome Statute and under international humanitarian law,” referring to the statue that created the court.

Hundreds of Russian soldiers and Ukrainian civilians have been killed since President Vladimir Putin sent his troops over the border on Feb. 24.

Russia denies targeting civilians and says its aim is to “disarm” Ukraine and arrest leaders it falsely calls neo-Nazis.

Reuters

2:30 p.m. ET

Russia has fired at least 480 missiles at Ukraine so far, U.S. officials say

U.S. officials say Russia has fired 480 missiles at Ukraine as Russian troops make more progress in the south, but are largely stalled in the north.

The official says about 90 per cent of the Russian combat power that had been arrayed around Ukraine is now in the country.

Specifically, the official said that the majority of the Russian missile launches since the war began – or more than 230 of them – are coming from mobile systems within Ukraine. More than 150 missiles have been fired from within Russia, more than 70 from Belarus and only a very small number from ships in the Black Sea. Ukrainian air defenses are still intact and have been effective against the missiles, the official said.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss military assessments, said Russian progress in the south has been aided by the country’s eight-year presence in Crimea, where Russia has built infrastructure and systems to sustain troops. As a result, the supply lines to troops in the south are much shorter and more effective.

The official said the U.S. has not seen any Russian naval activity or other appreciable moves by Russia to move on Odesa. He said he is not challenging Ukrainian reports of activity there, but that the U.S. can’t independently confirm them. He added, however, that the U.S. believes that Russia’s goal may be to move past Kherson to Mykolayiv in order to set up a base of operations there that they can then use in a move to encircle and take Odesa.

The Associated Press

2:00 p.m. ET

The party’s over for Russia’s oligarchs. The sanctioned ones are losing billions – and their megayachts

Since Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine and the West hit back with sanctions, Russia’s wealthiest men are paying the price – but distancing themselves from the Kremlin carries costs too.

Their wealth is disappearing at what, to them, must be an alarming rate. An analysis by Forbes magazine suggested that 116 Russian billionaires have lost US$126-billion of wealth since Feb. 16, a week before the invasion, partly owing to the stunning collapse of the ruble. It fell 30 per cent against the U.S. dollar on Monday alone, when the Russian central bank doubled interests rates to 20 per cent in an attempt to stabilize the shell-shocked currency.

The wealth destruction is no doubt intensifying by the minute, though hold your pity. Absolutely none of them will turn into paupers, thanks to the miracle of numbered offshore accounts – and no doubt warnings from their intelligence sources that sanctions were inevitable.

The Globe’s Eric Reguly reports

1:35 p.m. ET

Ukraine and Russia agree to create safe corridors for civilians to evacuate

A member of Ukraine’s delegation in talks with Russia says the parties have reached a tentative agreement to organize safe corridors for civilians to evacuate and for humanitarian supplies to be delivered.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky who took part in Thursday’s talks in Belarus near the Polish border, said that Russia and Ukraine reached a preliminary understanding that ceasefires will be observed in areas where the safe corridors are established.

The Associated Press

1:30 p.m. ET

Ukrainian priest to fallen soldiers: ‘They gave their lives for our country and for our people’

Father Serhii Chudinovich recites the prayer he spoke on Wednesday while overseeing the burial of more than 20 civilians who were killed while fighting with the Territorial Defence Forces as Russian forces seized control of Kherson. The Globe and Mail

1:20 p.m. ET

Russians besiege crucial Ukrainian energy hub and seacoast

Russian forces battled for control of a crucial energy-producing city in Ukraine’s south on Thursday and gained ground in their bid to cut off the country from the sea, as Ukrainian leaders called on citizens to rise up and wage guerrilla war against the invaders.

The fighting at Enerhodar, a city on the Dnieper River that accounts for about one-quarter of the country’s power generation, came as the another round of talks between the two sides yielded what Ukraine said was a tentative agreement with Russia to set up safe corridors inside the country for evacuating citizens and delivering humanitarian aid.

The mayor of Enerhodar, the site of the biggest nuclear plant in Europe, said Ukrainian forces were battling Russian troops on the city’s outskirts. Video showed flames and clouds of black smoke rising above the city of over 50,000, with people streaming away from the inferno, past wrecked cars, as sirens wailed.

The Russians have brought their superior firepower to bear in the past few days, launching missile and artillery attacks on civilian areas and making significant gains on the ground in the south as part of an effort to sever the country’s connection to the Black and Azov seas.

Cutting Ukraine’s access to the coastline would deal a crippling blow to the country’s economy and allow Russia to build a land corridor stretching from its border, across Crimea, which has been occupied by Russia since 2014, and all the way west to Romania.

The Associated Press

12:45 p.m. ET

Fearing martial law or conscription, some Russians try to flee abroad

As Russian troops slowly advanced on Ukraine’s capital Kyiv on Thursday, some people back in Moscow were attempting to flee to destinations abroad that have not banned flights from Russia, stomaching soaring prices in the rush to escape.

The Kremlin dismissed speculation that Russian authorities plan to introduce martial law following the invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a “special operation,” or that they will stop men of fighting age leaving Russia, but some did not want to risk staying.

One Russian man, who moved back to Moscow from western Europe around a year ago, said he had bought a flight to Istanbul for the weekend, adding that living in Moscow may no longer be possible.

“I’m afraid that mobilization will be introduced tomorrow and I won’t be able to fly out,” said the 29-year-old, requesting anonymity like others cited in this article.

“In my worst nightmares I couldn’t have dreamt of such hell when I was coming back a year ago.”

- Reuters

12:35 p.m. ET

Ukrainian churches in Canada raising funds for those affected by war

Ukrainian churches and aid groups in Canada are raising funds and collecting donated items to support those fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Darcia Moskaluk-Rutkay, a director at St. Demetrius Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Toronto, says the secretaries at her church are collecting funds before directing them to Ukrainians through an aid organization called the Canada-Ukraine Foundation and the Canadian Red Cross.

She says people of Ukrainian descent in Canada feel a duty to help those who’ve had to leave their homes because of the war.

The Canada-Ukraine Foundation says it had raised $4 million by Monday and delivered $500,000 of that to provide food packages, medicine and shelter.

- The Canadian Press