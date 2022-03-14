A flow of medical gear and equipment, including trauma kits, is reaching Ukraine to prop up a health care system grappling with a shortage of supplies amid Russia’s invasion, the World Health Organization said on Monday.
Supply chains have been severely disrupted, with many distributors knocked out, some stockpiles out of reach because of military operations, supplies of medicine running low, as hospitals struggle to care for the sick and wounded, it said.
WHO was working with partners to alleviate shortages of critical equipment and medication such as oxygen and insulin, surgical supplies, anaesthetics, and transfusion kits, it added.
Items being shipped included oxygen generators, electrical generators, defibrillators, monitors, anesthesia drugs, rehydration salts, gauze and bandages.
- Reuters
6:32 a.m. ET
Financial institutions turn their backs on Russia
Deutsche Bank reversed course and said it would pull out of Russia completely while the London Stock Exchange suspended all its services in the country as Western governments impose sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine.
Deutsche, which had faced stinging criticism from some investors and politicians for its ongoing ties to Russia, said late on Friday that it would wind down its business there.
The surprise move puts the German lender alongside major U.S. banks Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase, which exited Russia after the Feb. 24 invasion, and will add to pressure on rivals to follow in severing ties.
Index provider FTSE Russell said on Monday it would delete four UK-listed, Russia-focused companies including Roman Abramovich’s Evraz after many brokers refused to trade their shares.
- Reuters
6:00 a.m. ET
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sent grain prices soaring
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has roiled commodity markets and set the stage for the worst food crisis in decades, one that risks not just sharply higher prices at grocery stores but the spread of social unrest around the globe.
Russia and Ukraine make up a quarter of global wheat exports, and are near the top of the production list when it comes to other agricultural goods such as barley, corn, potatoes, sunflowers and sugar beets.
Food shipments from the two countries have already ground to a halt, sending shock waves through commodity markets. Wheat futures in Chicago were up by 70 per cent this year at the start of last week before tumbling.
Beijing denies Russian request for military equipment
China has strongly denied U.S. claims Russia requested military equipment to support its war in Ukraine, as representatives of Beijing and Washington meet in Italy.
Officials in the United States briefed multiple media outlets anonymously Sunday that Moscow had sought military equipment from China since the beginning of the invasion, sparking concern Beijing might undermine Western efforts to aid Ukraine.
Asked about the claims Monday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters, “the U.S. side has been spreading malicious disinformation against China on the Ukraine issue with sinister intentions.”
China typically purchases weapons from Russia, not the other way around, but Moscow has struggled in its invasion of Ukraine amid fierce resistance and may be seeking to backfill some of its losses as Western countries provide weapons and other supplies to Kyiv.
Talks to resume as Russia continues assault on Kyiv
Russia’s military forces kept up their punishing campaign to capture Ukraine’s capital as residents of other besieged cities held out hope Monday that renewed diplomatic talks might open the way for more civilians to evacuate or emergency supplies to reach them.
A day after expanding the war in Ukraine with an airstrike on a military base close to the Polish border, fighting continued on the outskirts of Kyiv. Ukrainian officials said Russian forces fired artillery on suburbs of the capital, a major political and strategic target for an invasion in its 19th day.
Air raid alerts sounded in cities and towns all around the country overnight, from near the Russian border in the east to the Carpathian Mountains in the west. A town councilor for Brovary, east of Kyiv, was killed in fighting there, officials said. Two people died after artillery hit a nine-storey apartment building in a northern district of the city, according to Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s Interior Ministry.
Shells also fell on the Kyiv suburbs of Irpin, Bucha and Hostomel, which have seen some of the worst fighting in Russia’s stalled attempt to take the capital, regional administration chief Oleksiy Kuleba said on Ukrainian television.
A fourth round of talks is expected Monday between Ukrainian and Russian officials to discuss getting food, water, medicine and other desperately needed supplies to cities and towns under fire, among other issues, Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said. The surrounded southern city of Mariupol, where the war has produced some of the greatest human suffering, remains cutoff despite earlier talks on creating aid or evacuation convoys.
-The Associated Press
4:34 a.m. ET
World faces food crisis due to Ukraine war: Russian billionaire
A global food crisis looms unless the war in Ukraine is stopped because fertilizer prices are soaring so fast that many farmers can no longer afford soil nutrients, Russian fertilizer and coal billionaire Andrei Melnichenko said on Monday.
Several of Russia’s richest businessmen have publicly called for peace since President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion on Feb. 24, including Mikhail Fridman, Pyotr Aven and Oleg Deripaska.
The United States and its European allies have cast Putin’s invasion as an imperial-style land grab that has so far been poorly executed because Moscow underestimated Ukrainian resistance and Western resolve to punish Russia.
The West has sanctioned Russian businessmen, including European Union sanctions on Melnichenko, frozen state assets and cut off much of the Russian corporate sector from the global economy in an attempt to force Putin to change course.
“The events in Ukraine are truly tragic. We urgently need peace,” Melnichenko, 50, who is Russian but was born in Belarus and has a Ukrainian mother, told Reuters in a statement emailed by his spokesman.