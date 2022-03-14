A woman walks past a burning apartment building after shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine.Evgeniy Maloletka/The Associated Press

Here are the latest updates on the war in Ukraine:

A fourth round of talks is expected Monday between Ukrainian and Russian officials to discuss getting food, water, medicine and other desperately needed supplies to cities and towns under fire.

China has strongly denied U.S. claims Russia requested military equipment to support its war in Ukraine, as representatives of Beijing and Washington meet in Italy.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has roiled commodity markets and set the stage for the worst food crisis in decades.

A growing list of financial institutions are severing ties with Russia, including Deutsche Bank.

A member of the Ukrainian forces takes a position on the frontline of the conflict in the north Kyiv region, on March 13.GLEB GARANICH/Reuters 1 of 41

A couple from the Ukrainian military embrace as they are married by Territorial Defense unit chaplain and combat paramedic, Yevhen, at a hospital in Brovary, Ukraine on March 13.Chris McGrath/Getty Images 2 of 41

A Ukrainian service member stands at a position on the front line in the north Kyiv region on March 13.GLEB GARANICH/Reuters 3 of 41

A man wounded in this morning's air strikes at a nearby military complex is assisted by medical staff outside Novoiavorivsk District Hospital on March 13.Dan Kitwood/Getty Images 4 of 41

A view of destroyed apartments damaged by shelling, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Sunday, March 13.Andrew Marienko/The Associated Press 5 of 41

A Ukrainian firefighter walks inside a large food products storage facility the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, which was destroyed by an airstrike on Sunday, March 13.VADIM GHIRDA/The Associated Press 6 of 41

A woman and her dogs sit outside a building which was heavily damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the separatist-controlled town of Volnovakha in the Donetsk region of Ukraine on March 13.STRINGER/Reuters 7 of 41

A service member of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic in the town of Volnovakha, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, on March 13.STRINGER/Reuters 8 of 41

People cross a destroyed bridge as they evacuate from the town of Irpin, outside Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 13.MARKO DJURICA/Reuters 9 of 41

Hospital staff and Territorial Defense unit paramedics take communion during a church service conducted by Yevhen, a chaplain and combat paramedic, at a hospital in Brovary, Ukraine on March 13.Chris McGrath/Getty Images 10 of 41

An elderly woman shelters from Russian shelling in a basement in Irpin, Ukraine, on Sunday, March 13.Felipe Dana/The Associated Press 11 of 41

Ukrainian servicemen aim their weapons from a position under a destroyed bridge in the city of Irpin, Ukraine on March 13.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images 12 of 41

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits an injured Ukrainian serviceman at a military hospital, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 13.UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SER/Reuters 13 of 41

Kate, who fled Ukraine amid the Russian invasion, reads a story to her 16 month daughter Dianna in a refugee center in Korczowa, Poland, on Sunday, March 13.Petros Giannakouris/The Associated Press 14 of 41

A woman carrying a child enters a bus for refugees fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Lviv, Ukraine, on March 13.PAVLO PALAMARCHUK/Reuters 15 of 41

A Ukrainian serviceman gestures to evacuees fleeing the city of Irpin on March 13.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images 16 of 41

Ukrainian servicemen evacuate an elderly woman on a stretcher from the city of Irpin on March 13.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images 17 of 41

A destroyed apartment in a building damaged by shelling, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Sunday, March 13.Andrew Marienko/The Associated Press 18 of 41

An Israeli doctor from from the non-profit organisation "LeMaanam" (which provides healthcare for Holocaust Survivors) treats an elderly woman lying at a hangar complex, where Ukrainian-Jewish refugees who fled the war in their country are taking refuge, in Moldova's capital Chisinau on March 13.GIL COHEN-MAGEN/AFP/Getty Images 19 of 41

A destroyed car in front of a building damaged by shelling, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Sunday, March 13.Andrew Marienko/The Associated Press 20 of 41

Evacuees walk on a makshift pathway to cross a river under destroyed bridge as they flee the city of Irpin, in northwest of Kyiv, on March 13.DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP/Getty Images 21 of 41

Irina Moprezova, 54, stands in front of a house that was damaged in an aerial bombing in the city of Irpin, Ukraine, on March 13.DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP/Getty Images 22 of 41

A Ukrainian serviceman walks on a makshift pathway to cross a river next under a destroyed bridge in the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, on March 13.DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP/Getty Images 23 of 41

A volunteer pulls a trolley of food hanging on a rope over a destroyed bridge near the city of Irpin, Urkraine, on March 13.DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP/Getty Images 24 of 41

A woman sit with her belongings in a subway station Kyiv residents use as a bomb shelter, while a train passes by in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sunday, March 13.Efrem Lukatsky/The Associated Press 25 of 41

Hanna Kovalova, 29, from Odessa, plays with her daughter Elisaveta, 4, at a high school-turned refugee center in Przemysl, Poland, on March 13.LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP/Getty Images 26 of 41

Residents walk among anti-tank obstacles on a street in Odesa on March 13.BULENT KILIC/AFP/Getty Images 27 of 41

Ukrainian soldiers take cover from incoming artillery fire in Irpin, near Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sunday, March 13.Felipe Dana/The Associated Press 28 of 41

Ukrainian servicemen carry rocket-propelled grenades and sniper rifles as they walk towards the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, on March 13.DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP/Getty Images 29 of 41

Military Chaplain Nikolay Medynsky blesses Ukrainian servicemen and their weapons before they go into battle, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 13.THOMAS PETER/Reuters 30 of 41

A building is heavily damaged amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kharkiv, on March 13.STRINGER/Reuters 31 of 41

Sunday mass attendees pray for the Ukrainian service members fighting against the Russian invasion, in the Saints Peter and Paul Garrison Church in Lviv, Ukraine, on March 13.YURIY DYACHYSHYN/AFP/Getty Images 32 of 41

Yuri (right), a bus driver, and his son Ruslan, a doctor, stand in front of a bus damaged by air strikes at a nearby military complex in Novoiavorivsk, Ukraine, on March 13, 2022.Dan Kitwood/Getty Images 33 of 41

Medical staff assist patients arriving at Novoiavorivsk District Hospital on March 13, after a series of Russian missiles struck the nearby Yavoriv military complex.Dan Kitwood/Getty Images 34 of 41

Ambulances are seen traveling to and from the Yavoriv military facility transporting victims who were wounded in the Russian air strike on the base on Sunday.Dan Kitwood/Getty Images 35 of 41

Medical staff assist patients arriving at Novoiavorivsk District Hospital on March 13, after a series of Russian missiles struck the nearby Yavoriv military complex.Dan Kitwood/Getty Images 36 of 41

A man lights a candle at the Mykhailo Golden-Domes Cathedral during a service honouring Ukrainians who've died in the Russian-Ukrainian War, in Kyiv on March 13.SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP/Getty Images 37 of 41

Police officers crack down on protestors during a demonstration against Russian military action in Ukraine, in central Moscow, Russia, on March 13.-/AFP/Getty Images 38 of 41

Refugees fleeing Ukraine rest and are given food by the International Red Cross and other charitable organizations at a border crossing in Vysne Nemecke, Slovakia on March 13.Chris Furlong/Getty Images 39 of 41

An aerial view of refugees queuing for transport at the border crossing at Medyka, Poland, on Sunday March 13.The Associated Press 40 of 41

Refugees fleeing Ukraine rest at a shelter in an elementary school in Przemysl, Poland, on March 13.ALEKSANDRA SZMIGIEL/Reuters 41 of 41

6:49 a.m. ET

Oxygen, insulin reaching Ukraine amid supply shortage

A flow of medical gear and equipment, including trauma kits, is reaching Ukraine to prop up a health care system grappling with a shortage of supplies amid Russia’s invasion, the World Health Organization said on Monday.

Supply chains have been severely disrupted, with many distributors knocked out, some stockpiles out of reach because of military operations, supplies of medicine running low, as hospitals struggle to care for the sick and wounded, it said.

WHO was working with partners to alleviate shortages of critical equipment and medication such as oxygen and insulin, surgical supplies, anaesthetics, and transfusion kits, it added.

Items being shipped included oxygen generators, electrical generators, defibrillators, monitors, anesthesia drugs, rehydration salts, gauze and bandages.

- Reuters

6:32 a.m. ET

Financial institutions turn their backs on Russia

Deutsche Bank reversed course and said it would pull out of Russia completely while the London Stock Exchange suspended all its services in the country as Western governments impose sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine.

Deutsche, which had faced stinging criticism from some investors and politicians for its ongoing ties to Russia, said late on Friday that it would wind down its business there.

The surprise move puts the German lender alongside major U.S. banks Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase, which exited Russia after the Feb. 24 invasion, and will add to pressure on rivals to follow in severing ties.

Index provider FTSE Russell said on Monday it would delete four UK-listed, Russia-focused companies including Roman Abramovich’s Evraz after many brokers refused to trade their shares.

- Reuters

6:00 a.m. ET

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sent grain prices soaring

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has roiled commodity markets and set the stage for the worst food crisis in decades, one that risks not just sharply higher prices at grocery stores but the spread of social unrest around the globe.

Russia and Ukraine make up a quarter of global wheat exports, and are near the top of the production list when it comes to other agricultural goods such as barley, corn, potatoes, sunflowers and sugar beets.

Food shipments from the two countries have already ground to a halt, sending shock waves through commodity markets. Wheat futures in Chicago were up by 70 per cent this year at the start of last week before tumbling.

- Jason Kirby

5:49 a.m. ET

Beijing denies Russian request for military equipment

China has strongly denied U.S. claims Russia requested military equipment to support its war in Ukraine, as representatives of Beijing and Washington meet in Italy.

Officials in the United States briefed multiple media outlets anonymously Sunday that Moscow had sought military equipment from China since the beginning of the invasion, sparking concern Beijing might undermine Western efforts to aid Ukraine.

Asked about the claims Monday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters, “the U.S. side has been spreading malicious disinformation against China on the Ukraine issue with sinister intentions.”

China typically purchases weapons from Russia, not the other way around, but Moscow has struggled in its invasion of Ukraine amid fierce resistance and may be seeking to backfill some of its losses as Western countries provide weapons and other supplies to Kyiv.

- James Griffiths

5:03 a.m. ET

Talks to resume as Russia continues assault on Kyiv

A Ukrainian firefighter stands outside a destroyed building after it was hit by artillery shelling in Kyiv.Felipe Dana/The Associated Press

Russia’s military forces kept up their punishing campaign to capture Ukraine’s capital as residents of other besieged cities held out hope Monday that renewed diplomatic talks might open the way for more civilians to evacuate or emergency supplies to reach them.

A day after expanding the war in Ukraine with an airstrike on a military base close to the Polish border, fighting continued on the outskirts of Kyiv. Ukrainian officials said Russian forces fired artillery on suburbs of the capital, a major political and strategic target for an invasion in its 19th day.

Air raid alerts sounded in cities and towns all around the country overnight, from near the Russian border in the east to the Carpathian Mountains in the west. A town councilor for Brovary, east of Kyiv, was killed in fighting there, officials said. Two people died after artillery hit a nine-storey apartment building in a northern district of the city, according to Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s Interior Ministry.

Shells also fell on the Kyiv suburbs of Irpin, Bucha and Hostomel, which have seen some of the worst fighting in Russia’s stalled attempt to take the capital, regional administration chief Oleksiy Kuleba said on Ukrainian television.

A fourth round of talks is expected Monday between Ukrainian and Russian officials to discuss getting food, water, medicine and other desperately needed supplies to cities and towns under fire, among other issues, Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said. The surrounded southern city of Mariupol, where the war has produced some of the greatest human suffering, remains cutoff despite earlier talks on creating aid or evacuation convoys.

- The Associated Press

4:34 a.m. ET

World faces food crisis due to Ukraine war: Russian billionaire

A global food crisis looms unless the war in Ukraine is stopped because fertilizer prices are soaring so fast that many farmers can no longer afford soil nutrients, Russian fertilizer and coal billionaire Andrei Melnichenko said on Monday.

Several of Russia’s richest businessmen have publicly called for peace since President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion on Feb. 24, including Mikhail Fridman, Pyotr Aven and Oleg Deripaska.

The United States and its European allies have cast Putin’s invasion as an imperial-style land grab that has so far been poorly executed because Moscow underestimated Ukrainian resistance and Western resolve to punish Russia.

The West has sanctioned Russian businessmen, including European Union sanctions on Melnichenko, frozen state assets and cut off much of the Russian corporate sector from the global economy in an attempt to force Putin to change course.

“The events in Ukraine are truly tragic. We urgently need peace,” Melnichenko, 50, who is Russian but was born in Belarus and has a Ukrainian mother, told Reuters in a statement emailed by his spokesman.

- Reuters