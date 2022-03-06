Families make their way from the main train terminal on Saturday, March 05, 2022 in Lviv, Ukraine. Around 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine following Russia's large-scale assault on the country, with hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians passing through Lviv on their way to Poland.Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Russia has invaded Ukraine. Here are the latest updates:

Top Zelensky aide says Russia starting to realize the real price of its war in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a “desperate plea” to U.S. lawmakers for more planes to help in its fight against Russia’s invasion. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin says any declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine would be considered by Moscow a “participation in the armed conflict.”

Authorities in Crimea have claimed that people in Kherson – a Ukrainian city now under Russian control – are requesting political unification. The reports have raised worry Moscow is creating a pretext for further annexation of Ukrainian territory.

In Istanbul’s Beyoglu neighbourhood, demonstrators – including Ukrainians living in the city and Russians who fled their country recently – protested together against Russia’s war.

The refugee shelter in Mlyny is among the largest in Poland accommodating the influx of refugees from Ukraine. On Saturday, March 5 it housed around 3,000 people.Anna Liminowicz/The Globe and Mail 1 of 42

On Saturday the refugee shelter in Mlyny already appeared to be reaching its limit, even as more refugees arrived on March 5.Anna Liminowicz/The Globe and Mail 2 of 42

The Mlyny refugee centre, which saw a large influx of people in Saturday, is located in a vacant shopping mall that’s been renamed Kyiv Hall.Anna Liminowicz/The Globe and Mail 3 of 42

The refugee shelter in Mlyny is among the largest in Poland. On Saturday it was housing around 3,000 people.Anna Liminowicz/The Globe and Mail 4 of 42

The Polish military has provided dozens of soldiers to work alongside volunteers at the refugee shelter in Mlyny, co-ordinating transportation and lodging for refugees.Anna Liminowicz/The Globe and Mail 5 of 42

Larissa Gerasymenko, who recently arrived to the Mlyny refugee centre from Kyiv, speaks to U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on March 5. “Everything that’s going right now is not acceptable,” she told him.Anna Liminowicz/The Globe and Mail 6 of 42

A volunteer welds an anti-vehicle obstacle to use against Russian forces in Lviv, Ukraine, March 5.PAVLO PALAMARCHUK/Reuters 7 of 42

Ukrainian forces gear up to encounter Russian forces in Sytniaky, Ukraine on March 5.Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images 8 of 42

An interior view shows a sports centre destroyed by shelling during Ukraine-Russia conflict in Kharkiv, Ukraine on March 5.OLEKSANDR LAPSHYN/Reuters 9 of 42

Buildings are destroyed following recent shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on March 5.OLEKSANDR LAPSHYN/Reuters 10 of 42

People stack sandbags while erecting a checkpoint during Ukraine-Russia conflict in Independence Square in central Kyiv on March 5.SERHII NUZHNENKO/Reuters 11 of 42

Ukrainian servicemen take a break from comabt at their military redoubt in Sytniaky, Ukraine on March 5.Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images 12 of 42

A destroyed Russian vehicle lies on a road in Sytniaky, Ukraine on March 5.Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images 13 of 42

Evacuees fleeing Ukraine-Russia conflict cross a destroyed bridge in the town of Irpin in the Kyiv region, Ukraine on March 5.MIKHAIL PALINCHAK/Reuters 14 of 42

Remains of the Russian combat aircraft are seen in a residential area in Chernihiv, Ukraine, on March 5.UKRAINE STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE/Reuters 15 of 42

A billboard on the outskirts of Kyiv reads "NATO close the sky" on March 5.GENYA SAVILOV/AFP/Getty Images 16 of 42

Ihor Mazhayev, 54, had his destroyed house by a Russian strike on March 5, 2022 in Markhalivka, Ukraine. Ihor lost his wife as a result of a shelling.Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images 17 of 42

Houses in a residential area of Markhalivka, Ukraine were destroyed by Russian shelling on March 5. Regional police said six people died, including a child, and four were wounded in the Russian airstrike.Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images 18 of 42

A local resident look on at the damage caused by Russian shelling in Markhalivka, Ukraine on March 5.Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images 19 of 42

Ukrainian servicemen carry an injured person across a destroyed bridge as they evacuate the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, during heavy shelling and bombing on March 5, 2022.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images 20 of 42

Volunteers in Lviv load humanitarian aid to send to Kyiv on March 5.PAVLO PALAMARCHUK/Reuters 21 of 42

Statues are wrapped up around Lviv Town Hall on March 5. Volunteers are in the process of covering and wrapping statues and windows on many of the historically important buildings, for fear of damage by Russian shelling.Dan Kitwood/Getty Images 22 of 42

A woman is assisted as people cross a destroyed bridge to evacuate the city of Irpin, which has been hit by heavy shelling and bombing on March 5.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images 23 of 42

People fleeing Russian invasion of Ukraine change trains at Euroterminal in Slawkow, Poland, to be transferred to temporary accommodation centers around the country, on March 5.Grzegorz Celejewski/AGENCJA WYBO/Reuters 24 of 42

People cross a destroyed bridge as they evacuate the city of Irpin, Ukraine, during heavy shelling and bombing on March 5.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images 25 of 42

Residents climb into the back of a truck to evacuate the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, during heavy shelling and bombing on March 5.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images 26 of 42

A child evacuates the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, during heavy shelling and bombing on March 5, 2022.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images 27 of 42

A Ukrainian serviceman carries a child while escorting people across a destroyed bridge as they evacuate the city of Irpin on March 5.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images 28 of 42

Stained glass windows of the 'Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary' in Lviv are boarded up on March 5. Volunteers are in the process of covering and wrapping statues and windows on many of the historically important buildings, for fear of damage by Russian shelling.Dan Kitwood/Getty Images 29 of 42

Families wait at the main bus and train terminal in Lviv on March 5. They hope to join more than a million people that have fled Ukraine following Russia's large-scale assault on the country.Dan Kitwood/Getty Images 30 of 42

This handout released by the State Emergency Service of shows what is believed to be the wreckage of a Russian military aircraft on the outskirts of Chernihiv, on March 5.HANDOUT/AFP/Getty Images 31 of 42

Patients of Kyiv's central children's hospital wait with belongings prior to evacuation from the hospital to Poland and Germany, on March 5.SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP/Getty Images 32 of 42

A woman carries her dog as she evacuates the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, during heavy shelling and bombing on March 5.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images 33 of 42

A girl looks out from the window of a train taking refugees to Poland, at Lviv train station, on March 5.DANIEL LEAL/AFP/Getty Images 34 of 42

Evacuees board a train to Poland, at the Lviv train station, western Ukraine, on March 5.DANIEL LEAL/AFP/Getty Images 35 of 42

A little patient sits on a medical bench in the basement of Kyiv's central children's hospital, prior the patients' and their families' evacuation from the hospital to Poland and Germany, on March 5.SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP/Getty Images 36 of 42

Parents and their children, patients of Kyiv's central children's hospital, prepare to be evacuated from the hospital to Poland and Germany, on March 5.SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP/Getty Images 37 of 42

Residents help eachother evacuate the city of Irpin, during heavy shelling and bombing on March 5, 2022.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images 38 of 42

Debris are scattered around the site where an airstrike damaged several house in Bila Tserkva, Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine on March 5.KYIV OBLAST POLICE/Reuters 39 of 42

Police and State Emergency Service (SES) officers work at the scene where several houses have been damaged by an explosion, following an air strike in Bila Tserkva, Ukraine, on March 5.KYIV OBLAST POLICE/Reuters 40 of 42

Children carry bags of belongings as they evacuate the city of Irpin, which has been damaged by heavy shelling and bombing on March 5.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images 41 of 42

An armed serviceman stands guard as children and their parents carry their belongings to buses as they evacuate Kyiv's central children's hospital, on March 5.SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP/Getty Images 42 of 42

3:21 a.m. ET

Mariupol to try evacuating civilians again

The city council of Ukraine’s Mariupol said an evacuation of some of 400,000 residents trapped by encircling Russian forces would start at 12:00 p.m. local time (1000 GMT) on Sunday under a temporary ceasefire that will last till 9:00 p.m..

A similar plan had to be abandoned on Saturday after the ceasefire was not fully observed, with both sides trading blame.

-Reuters

3:11 a.m. ET

Blinken visits Moldova to reassure, pledge support

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Moldova pledging America’s support to the small Western-leaning former Soviet republic that is coping with an influx of refugees from Ukraine and warily watching Russia’s intensifying war with its neighbor.

Blinken was meeting on Sunday with senior Moldovan officials who are appealing for international assistance in dealing with more than 120,000 refugees from Ukraine that it is now hosting while also seeking security reassurances against potential Russian aggression. More than 230,000 people have fled into Moldova from Ukraine since the war began 11 days ago.

Blinken said Moldova’s welcoming of refugees is an inspiration to the world.

“We admire the generosity of hospitality, the willingness to be such good friends to people who are in distress, and, indeed, I want to do everything we can to help you deal with the burden that this has imposed,” he said.

Russia already has troops in the country of 2.6 million that are stationed in the disputed territory of Transnistria and are being closely watched as Russian President Vladimir Putin presses ahead with the invasion of Ukraine. Although it has no plans to try to become a member of NATO, Moldova formally applied to join the European Union just three days ago in a fast-track bid to bolster its ties with the West.

-The Associated Press

3:01 a.m. ET

UK defence ministry likens Russian tactics to those used in Chechnya, Syria

British military officials on Sunday compared Russia’s tactics in Ukraine to those used in Chechnya and Syria, where cities were bombarded and heavily damaged after Russian forces faced unexpected resistance from their defenders.

The strength of Ukrainian resistance continues to surprise Russian forces and they have responded by targeting populated areas, including the cities of Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Mariupol, Britain’s Ministry of Defense said in its daily intelligence briefing.

“This is likely to represent an effort to break Ukrainian morale,” the ministry said in a statement. “Russia has used similar tactics in Chechnya in 1999 and Syria in 2016, employing both air and ground-based munitions.”

Russia’s advance has been slowed by attacks on its supply lines, the ministry said. As a result, there is a “realistic possibility” that Russia is now trying to disguise fuel trucks to reduce losses.

-The Associated Press

2:53 a.m. ET

Watching Ukraine, Bosnians remember the trauma of Sarajevo and their war

A Sarajevo youngster stares out of the window of a shell-shattered building in the file photo from July 17, 1995. Eighteen children were killed and 47 wounded in the city in the previous month.Rikard Larma/The Associated Press

News reports from Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities under unrelenting bombardment by the Russian Army have been triggering painful memories among the survivors of the 1990s siege of the Bosnian capital, Sarajevo.

And yet, many have been spending hours on end glued to their TV screens since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine late last month.

“Not so long ago, we were them,” said Amra Muftic who survived the 1992-95 siege, watching news reports showing civilians taking refuge from Russian rocket attacks, shelling and gunfire in basements and metro stations.

“If our experience is anything to go by — and I have a gut feeling that it is — things are about to get much worse,” for them, she added.

Bosnian Serb forces laid siege to Sarajevo in the early 1990s, during the bloody break-up of Yugoslavia. Some 350,000 people were trapped, for 46 months, in their multiethnic city, subjected to daily shelling and sniper attacks and cut off from regular access to electricity, food, water, medicine, and the outside world.

More than 11,000 people were killed during the siege, including over 1,000 children. Countless others were wounded.

“We know how they feel. We survived the longest siege in modern history” said Elma Vukotic, an anesthesiologist, as she and her fellow healthcare workers stood earlier this week outside their Sarajevo hospital, clad in their medical robes and holding balloons in the blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flat — and, coincidentally, also the Bosnian one. Vukotic said their spontaneous show of solidarity was the least they could do for their Ukrainian colleagues.

-The Associated Press

1:25 a.m. ET

Russia claims Ukraine had been building nuclear ‘dirty bomb’

Russian media cited an unnamed source on Sunday as saying that Ukraine was close to building a plutonium-based “dirty bomb” nuclear weapon, although the source cited no evidence.

The TASS, RIA and Interfax news agencies quoted “a representative of a competent body” in Russia on Sunday as saying Ukraine was developing nuclear weapons at the destroyed Chernobyl nuclear power plant that was shut down in 2000.

Ukraine’s government has said it had no plans to rejoin the nuclear club, having given up its nuclear arms in 1994 following the break-up of the Soviet Union.

Shortly before the invasion, Putin said in a grievance-filled speech that Ukraine was using Soviet know-how to create its own nuclear weapons, and that this was tantamount to preparation for an attack on Russia.

He cited no evidence for his claim.

-Reuters

11:43 p.m.

Ukrainian paramedic remembered for bravery

Ukrainian paramedics use a national flag to cover the grave of their colleague Valentyna Pushych in a cemetery in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022.Efrem Lukatsky/The Associated Press

A Ukrainian paramedic who was shot while on her way to evacuate injured people from the outskirts of Kyiv was buried in the country’s capital on Saturday.

Valentyna Pushych was known locally as “Romashka,” which means “Daisy.” A friend described her as a “daredevil,” who was never afraid to “get under bullets.’

She was always “running to the most dangerous places” to rescue to the injured, Nataliia Voronkova said.

Pushych used to be a well-paid worker at a transport and logistic company. But in 2016, she joined the army as a paramedic in response to the separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Several women, including some dressed in camouflage jackets, cried as her body lay in a casket at a service. A portrait of Pushych was on a wall nearby.

At the cemetery, red roses were placed on Pushych’s body. After she was buried, the dirt was covered with the flag of Ukraine.

-The Associated Press

10:24 p.m. ET

China tells U.S. don’t ‘add fuel to the flames’ in Ukraine

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that China opposes any moves that “add fuel to the flames” in Ukraine.

Blinken says the world is watching to see which nations stand up for the principles of freedom and sovereignty.

The two spoke by phone on Saturday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

Wang called for negotiations to resolve the immediate crisis, as well as talks on creating a balanced European security mechanism. Wang says the U.S. and Europe should pay attention to the negative impact of NATO’s eastward expansion on Russia’s security.

The U.S. State Department says Blinken underscored that the world is acting in unison in response to Russian aggression and ensuring that Moscow will pay a high price.

China has broken with the U.S., Europe and others that have imposed sanctions on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine. China says that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations should be respected, but that sanctions create new issues and disrupt the process of political settlement.

-The Associated Press

10:00 p.m. ET

Nearly 1.5 million Ukrainians have fled since start of war

The number of Ukrainian refugees was expected to reach 1.5 million on Sunday as Russia continued its attack 11 days after invading Ukraine and Kyiv pressed for further Western action, including more sanctions and weapons.

Moscow and Kyiv traded blame over a failed ceasefire plan that would have let civilians flee Mariupol and Volnovakha, two southern cities besieged by Russian forces. Another round of talks was tentatively planned for Monday as Ukrainians who could escape spilled into neighbouring Poland, Romania, Slovakia and elsewhere.

-Reuters

8:50 p.m. ET

Putin warns Ukraine could lose statehood

Russian President Vladimir Putin continued to pin the blame for the war against Ukraine on the Ukrainian leadership and on Saturday warned that Ukrainian statehood is in jeopardy.

Speaking at a meeting with female pilots, Putin said that if Ukraine’s leaders “continue to do what they are doing, they are calling into question the future of Ukrainian statehood.”

“If this happens, it will be entirely on their conscience,” Putin added.

Ten days after Russian troops invaded Ukraine, Ukrainian forces continued to resist, managing to keep control of key cities in central and southeastern Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday.

In a video address to the nation Saturday night, Zelensky urged Ukrainians in cities taken over by the Russian forces to fight back.

“It is a special kind of heroism — to protest when your city is occupied,” Zelensky said. “Ukrainians in all of our cities that the enemy has entered — go on the offensive! You should take to the streets! You should fight!”

Thousands of Ukrainians in cities held by Russian forces took to the streets on Saturday. Some climbed Russia’s military vehicles and waved Ukraine’s yellow and blue flag.

In Kherson, a city of 300,000 in southern Ukraine, the Russian military were reported to fire warning shots to disperse the crowd, but the protesters were unfazed.

“Every meter of our Ukrainian land, recaptured by protest and humiliation of the occupants, is a step to the victory of all Ukraine,” Zelensky said.

-The Associated Press

