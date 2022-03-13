Volodymyr Matselyukh, Mayor of Novoiavorivsk, gives a press conference following air strikes at a nearby military complex. Early this morning, a series of Russian missiles struck the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security at the nearby Yavoriv military complex, killing at least 35 and wounding 134.Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Here are the latest updates on the war in Ukraine:

A Russian air strike killed at least 35 people and injured 134 at a Ukrainian training facility near the Polish border. The base has been a vital link in the flow of foreign fighters and supplies into Ukraine.

Ukraine is working with Israel and Turkey as mediators to finalize a location and framework for peace negotiations with Russia.

Pope Francis decried the killing of children and unarmed civilians in Ukraine on Sunday, calling the attacks “barbaric.”

Nearly 125,000 people have been evacuated via humanitarian corridors from conflict zones in Ukraine, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukrainian servicemen carry rocket-propelled grenades and sniper rifles as they walk towards the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, on March 13.DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP/Getty Images 1 of 13

Military Chaplain Nikolay Medynsky blesses Ukrainian servicemen and their weapons before they go into battle, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 13.THOMAS PETER/Reuters 2 of 13

A building is heavily damaged amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kharkiv, on March 13.STRINGER/Reuters 3 of 13

Sunday mass attendees pray for the Ukrainian service members fighting against the Russian invasion, in the Saints Peter and Paul Garrison Church in Lviv, Ukraine, on March 13.YURIY DYACHYSHYN/AFP/Getty Images 4 of 13

Yuri (right), a bus driver, and his son Ruslan, a doctor, stand in front of a bus damaged by air strikes at a nearby military complex in Novoiavorivsk, Ukraine, on March 13, 2022.Dan Kitwood/Getty Images 5 of 13

Medical staff assist patients arriving at Novoiavorivsk District Hospital on March 13, after a series of Russian missiles struck the nearby Yavoriv military complex.Dan Kitwood/Getty Images 6 of 13

Ambulances are seen traveling to and from the Yavoriv military facility transporting victims who were wounded in the Russian air strike on the base on Sunday.Dan Kitwood/Getty Images 7 of 13

Medical staff assist patients arriving at Novoiavorivsk District Hospital on March 13, after a series of Russian missiles struck the nearby Yavoriv military complex.Dan Kitwood/Getty Images 8 of 13

A man lights a candle at the Mykhailo Golden-Domes Cathedral during a service honouring Ukrainians who've died in the Russian-Ukrainian War, in Kyiv on March 13.SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP/Getty Images 9 of 13

Police officers crack down on protestors during a demonstration against Russian military action in Ukraine, in central Moscow, Russia, on March 13.-/AFP/Getty Images 10 of 13

Refugees fleeing Ukraine rest and are given food by the International Red Cross and other charitable organizations at a border crossing in Vysne Nemecke, Slovakia on March 13.Chris Furlong/Getty Images 11 of 13

An aerial view of refugees queuing for transport at the border crossing at Medyka, Poland, on Sunday March 13.The Associated Press 12 of 13

Refugees fleeing Ukraine rest at a shelter in an elementary school in Przemysl, Poland, on March 13.ALEKSANDRA SZMIGIEL/Reuters 13 of 13

8:34 a.m. ET

Pope Francis pleads for “massacre” in Ukraine to stop

Pope Francis issued his toughest condemnation yet of the invasion of Ukraine, saying on Sunday the “unacceptable armed aggression” must stop.

Speaking to thousands of people in St. Peter’s Square for his Sunday blessing, Francis also said that the killing of children and unarmed civilians was “barbaric” and with “no valid strategic reason”.

He called the besieged city of Mariupol a “martyred city” and again appealed for “truly secure humanitarian corridors” to allow residents to evacuate.

“In the name of God I ask you: stop this massacre!,” the pope said, adding that Ukrainian cities risked “being reduced to cemeteries”.

The pope has not used the word “Russia” in his condemnations of the war since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion on Feb. 24.

But his choice of words, such as “armed aggression” and “no valid strategic reason,” appear aimed at contesting Moscow’s justifications for the invasion.

Russia calls its action a “special military operation”. Last Sunday Francis implicitly rejected that term, saying it could not be considered “just a military operation” but a war that had unleashed “rivers of blood and tears”.

- Reuters

7:57 a.m. ET

Nearly 125,000 evacuated via humanitarian corridors in Ukraine: Zelensky

Nearly 125,000 people have been evacuated via humanitarian corridors from conflict zones in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address on Sunday.

”Today the key task is Mariupol,” he said, adding that a humanitarian supply convoy was now only 80 kilometres away from the besieged port city where more than 400,000 people are trapped.

- Reuters

7:06 a.m. ET

Ukraine is working with Israel and Turkey to set up peace talks with Russia

Ukraine is working with Israel and Turkey as mediators to finalise a location and framework for peace negotiations with Russia, Ukrainian presidential adviser and negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said on Sunday.

“When it is worked out, there will be a meeting. I think it won’t take long for us to get there,” he said on national television.

- Reuters

6:26 a.m. ET

Russian missiles slam into Ukrainian training facility near Polish border, killing at least 35

Medical staff assist patients arriving at Novoiavorivsk District Hospital in Novoiavorivsk, Ukraine.Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Missiles slammed into a base that has previously been used by Canadian troops conducting training in Ukraine, and more recently used as a training site for foreign fighters that have come into the country.

At least 35 people were killed and 134 injured, local authorities said Sunday. Hours later, dozens of ambulances were still moving along the road to the nearby city of Lviv, which had been considered a safe western haven from the devastation of Russian attacks on the north, east and south of Ukraine.

Roughly 30 missiles were fired by Russian aircraft at the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security, which is situated less than 20 kilometres from the border with Poland, a NATO state, local authorities said, reiterating calls for more Western military support, including the enforcement of a no-fly zone. That measure has been rejected by Canada and others to avoid direct conflict between NATO countries and the Russian military.

Though air defences sounded a warning before the strike and shot down some of the incoming barrage, images posted to social media showed considerable damage to the base, including a building on fire.

The base has been a vital link in the flow of foreign fighters and supplies into Ukraine. Hundreds of Canadians have come to Ukraine to join the fight, as part of more than 20,000 overseas volunteers to the country’s developing International Legion.

-Nathan VanderKlippe and Mark MacKinnon