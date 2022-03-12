Smoke from nearby shelling rises as a wreath of flowers sits at a cemetery in Vasylkiv south west of Kyiv, on March 12, 2022.VADIM GHIRDA/The Associated Press

Here are the latest updates on the war in Ukraine:

Air-raid sirens blared across most Ukrainian cities on Saturday morning, urging people to seek shelters, while Russian forces encircled several of them and fought with Ukrainian defence forces near the capital, Kyiv.

An adviser to the mayor of Mariupol says the real number of deaths in the coastal city likely far exceeds the official estimate of 1,500, and remaining residents have grown desperate for food and water.

Russia’s space agency is appealing to NASA and other international agencies to lift sanctions that could threaten the International Space Station. Four NASA astronauts, two Russian cosmonauts and one European astronaut are currently on the space station.

6:49 a.m. ET

Russian forces encircling cities in Ukraine as fighting intensifies in outskirts of Kyiv, U.K. says

Fighting raged northwest of Kyiv on Saturday, with the bulk of Russian ground forces 25 kilometres from the centre of the Ukrainian capital, while several other cities were encircled and under heavy shelling, the U.K. defence ministry said.

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said she hoped that several humanitarian corridors would open on Saturday for thousands of residents in the bombarded cities, including from the besieged port city of Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia.

Air-raid sirens blared across most Ukrainian cities on Saturday morning urging people to seek shelters, local media reported, after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the war had reached a “strategic turning point”.

Russian forces appeared to be regrouping, possibly for a fresh offensive which could target the capital Kyiv in a few days, Britain’s defence ministry said on Friday. In a Saturday update, it said fighting northwest of the capital continued and the cities of Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy and Mariupol remained encircled under heavy Russian shelling.

– Reuters

Russia-Ukraine war live updates from Friday, March 11

6:27 a.m. ET

Mosque sheltering 80 people shelled by Russia

Russian forces pounding the port city of Mariupol shelled a mosque sheltering more than 80 people, including children, the Ukrainian government said Saturday as fighting also raged on the outskirts of the capital, Kyiv.

There was no immediate word of casualties from the shelling of the mosque. Mariupol has seen some of the greatest misery from Russia’s war in Ukraine as unceasing barrages have thwarted repeated attempts to bring in food and water and to evacuate trapped civilians.

The Ukrainian Embassy in Turkey said that a group of 86 Turkish nationals, including 34 children, were among the people who had sought safety in the mosque of Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent and his wife Roksolana.

Elsewhere, air raid sirens rang out across the capital region and artillery barrages sent residents scurrying for shelter. Fighting erupted in multiple areas around Kyiv.

Russia’s slow, grinding apparent attempt to encircle the city and the bombardment of other population centres with artillery and air strikes mirror tactics that Russian forces have previously used in other campaigns, notably in Syria and Chechnya, to crush armed resistance.

– The Associated Press

6:26 a.m. ET

Sanctions threaten International Space Station, Russia’s space agency says

Russia’s space agency has sent NASA and other international partners a letter demanding an end to sanctions, saying they could threaten the International Space Station.

In a tweet Saturday, the head of Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, said the letter appealed to the space agencies of the United States, Canada and Europe to keep the space station operational.

He illustrated the appeal with a map showing the flight path of the ISS – and a potential fall zone that straddles much of the world but barely touches upon Russia.

Four NASA astronauts, two Russian cosmonauts and one European astronaut are currently on the space station.

– The Associated Press

11:56 p.m. ET, March 11, 2022

Official says Mariupol ‘on the edge of total desperation’

A man walks with a bicycle in a street damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, on March 10, 2022.Evgeniy Maloletka/The Associated Press

More than 1,500 people have been reported dead by municipal authorities in Mariupol, the Sea of Azov city that Russian forces have held under siege for nearly two weeks – but an adviser to the city’s mayor says the real number is likely far greater.

“We now estimate that number of people killed has reached 10,000. And if the Russians keep shelling, we may see more than 20,000 people killed because of the Russian attacks,” Petr Andryushchenko said in an interview.

Cut off from water and electricity, desperation has grown so acute, he said, that some have taken to drinking water from heating radiators.

Read the full story.

– Nathan VanderKlippe in Lviv