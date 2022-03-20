Russia fired Kalibr cruise missiles from the Caspian Sea and hypersonic Kinzhal missiles from airspace of Crimea to destroy a fuel storage facility used by the Ukrainian military.
France’s finance minister said banning Russian oil and gas imports into the European Union remained an option for Paris, as sanctions continue to hurt Russia’s economy.
8:24 a.m. ET
France mulls energy sanctions against Russia
Sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine are hurting its economy and President Vladimir Putin, France’s finance minister said on Sunday, adding that banning Russian oil and gas imports into the European Union remained an option for Paris.
“They’re hurting the Russian state and they’re hurting Vladimir Putin,” Bruno Le Maire told LCI television in an interview.
“Should we in the immediate stop buying Russian oil, should a little bit further down the line we stop importing Russian gas? The president has never ruled out these options.”
- Reuters
7:51 a.m. ET
Russia announces first use of hypersonic missiles
Russia fired Kalibr cruise missiles from the Caspian Sea and hypersonic Kinzhal (Dagger) missiles from airspace of Crimea, the peninsula Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, to destroy a fuel storage facility used by the Ukrainian military, according to a Russian spokesman.
Russia also hit a Ukrainian military preparation centre where foreign fighters joining Kyiv’s forces were based.
- Reuters
6:43 a.m. ET
Russian assault on Mariupol continues as forces advance
Ukrainian authorities said Sunday that Russia’s military bombed an art school sheltering some 400 people in the embattled port city of Mariupol.
It was the second time in less than a week that city officials reported a public building where residents had taken shelter coming under attack. A bomb hit a Mariupol theatre with more than 1,300 believed to be inside on Wednesday.
There was no immediate word on casualties from the reported strike on the art school, which The Associated Press could not independently verify. Ukrainian officials have not given an update on the search of the theatre since Friday, when they said at least 130 had been rescued.
Mariupol, a strategic port on the Azov Sea, has been under bombardment for at least three weeks and has seen some of the worst horrors of the war in Ukraine. At least 2,300 people have died, some of whom had to be buried in mass graves, and food, water and electricity have run low.