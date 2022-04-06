A photograph taken on April 5, 2022 shows cars damaged after recent shelling in a northern part of Kharkiv. (Photo by Sergey BOBOK / AFP) (Photo by SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images)SERGEY BOBOK/AFP/Getty Images

Here are the latest updates on the war in Ukraine:

Russian forces hit the Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Kharkiv on Wednesday as the West prepared more sanctions against Moscow in response to what have been called war crimes.

About 160,000 residents are still trapped in Mariupol, where evacuation efforts have largely failed amid a near constant military bombardment

Ukrainian President Zelensky appealed for tougher sanctions, warning that Western leaders would be judged harshly if Russia is able to carry on as usual

7:25 a.m. ET

Zelensky says some in West fear economic loss more than war crimes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses on screens via videolink, a joint sitting of both Dail and Seanad Eireann (the Houses of the Oireachtas, Irish Parliament) in the Dail Chamber of Leinster House, in Dublin, Ireland April 6, 2022.MAXWELLS DUBLIN/Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday accused some Western leaders of considering financial losses to be worse than war crimes, saying he could not tolerate indecisiveness on rigid new Russian sanctions.

“When we are hearing new rhetoric about sanctions... I can’t tolerate any indecisiveness after everything that Russian troops have done,” he said in an address to Ireland’s parliament on Wednesday.

“The only thing that we are lacking is the principled approach of some leaders - political leaders, business leaders - who still think that war and war crimes are not something as horrific as financial losses,” he added, speaking through an interpreter.

Western gained some impetus for more sanctions this week after dead civilians shot at close range were found in the town of Bucha following a Russian withdrawal. But Europe has so far stopped short of restrictions on Russian gas imports that countries in the region are heavily reliant on.

Zelensky called on Dublin to convince its European Union partners to introduce “more rigid” measures against Moscow.

-Reuters

6:49 a.m. ET

Relief House in Warsaw giving refugees from Mariupol shelter, and a place to start over

Sofia Rakitskaya, 36, and her son Mark, 13, at the HumanDoc Relief House in Babice Nowe, close to Warsaw which opened last week to shelter families fleeing Mariupol.Anna Liminowicz/The Globe and Mail

At first glance the spacious house on the outskirts of Warsaw looks like the perfect family setting. There’s a large yard with a fish pond, a sprawling deck for barbecuing and a driveway big enough for at least three cars.

Inside, the place hums with activity. On Tuesday, four women chatted casually as they prepared a lunch of borscht and salad while a young girl sat at the table drawing pictures and three boys ran down a hallway laughing.

But the homey atmosphere belies the heartbreak and pain that’s just below the surface. All of the people living here – six mothers, one grandmother and six children – arrived from Mariupol, Ukraine, last week. And now they’re all trying to find their way in a new country while grappling with the death and destruction they’ve left behind. Each one of them spent weeks living underground in shelters, listening to bombs fall on neighourhoods they cherished and wondering how many more friends and family will be killed. Read full story.

-The Globe’s Paul Waldie

6:38 a.m. ET

Russian artillery kills two people at Ukrainian aid distribution point: Donetsk governor

The governor of Ukraine’s Donetsk region said at least two civilians were killed and five wounded on Wednesday when Russian artillery fire struck a humanitarian aid distribution point in the town of Vuhledar.

In an online post, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko shared photos of the alleged attack which showed two women stretched out on the ground, another person with serious wound to the leg and another person with a bloodied leg being helped into a rescue vehicle.

“At the moment it’s known that two people were killed and five were injured. We document all the crimes committed by the Russian Federation on our land,” Kyrylenko wrote.

Russia has denied targeting civilians since invading Ukraine on Feb. 24. Reuters was unable immediately to verify Kyrlyenko’s account of the incident.

-Reuters

6:01 a.m. ET

Russian forces hit Mariupol, thousands still trapped

Local residents cook food in a courtyard in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 5, 2022.ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/Reuters

Russian artillery pounded the Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Kharkiv on Wednesday as the West prepared more sanctions against Moscow in response to civilian killings that Kyiv and its allies have called war crimes.

The besieged southern port of Mariupol has been under almost constant bombardment since the early days of the invasion that began on Feb. 24, trapping tens of thousands of residents without food, water or power.

“The humanitarian situation in the city is worsening,” British military intelligence said on Wednesday.

“Most of the 160,000 remaining residents have no light, communication, medicine, heat or water. Russian forces have prevented humanitarian access, likely to pressure defenders to surrender.”

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said authorities would try to evacuate trapped civilians through 11 humanitarian corridors on Wednesday, though people trying to leave the besieged city of Mariupol would have to use their own vehicles.

Russian forces last week pulled back from positions outside Kyiv and shifted the focus of their assault away from the capital, and Ukraine’s general staff said the northeastern city of Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest, also remained under attack.

Authorities in the eastern region of Luhansk on Wednesday urged residents to get out “while it is safe” from an area that Ukraine also expects to be the target of a new offensive.

-Reuters

5:53 a.m. ET

Zelensky says he cannot tolerate indecisiveness on sanctions

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said he could not tolerate any indecisiveness from Western countries on imposing new sanctions on Russia, in an address to Ireland’s parliament on Wednesday.

“When we are hearing new rhetoric about sanctions... I can’t tolerate any indecisiveness after everything that Russian troops have done,” he told a rare joint sitting of both houses of parliament by video link, calling on Ireland to convince its EU partners to introduce more rigid sanctions.

Speaking via an interpreter, Zelensky said Ukraine civilian infrastructure, including a fuel depot, were hit by Russian missiles overnight and accused Moscow of deliberately provoking a food crisis by using hunger as a “weapon”.

Russia has denied targeting civilians in what it calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine.

-Reuters

5:46 a.m. ET

Pope kisses Ukrainian flag, condemns ‘the massacre of Bucha’

Pope Francis shows a flag that was brought to him from Bucha, Ukraine, during his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall, at the Vatican, Wednesday, April 6, 2022.Alessandra Tarantino/The Associated Press

Pope Francis on Wednesday condemned “the massacre of Bucha” and kissed a Ukrainian flag sent from the town where tied bodies shot at close range littered the streets after Russian troops withdrew and bodies poked out of a mass grave at a church.

The deaths in Bucha, outside Kyiv, have triggered a global outcry and pledges of further sanctions against Moscow from the West.

“Recent news from the war in Ukraine, instead of bringing relief and hope, brought new atrocities, such as the massacre of Bucha,” Francis said at the end of his weekly audience in the Vatican’s auditorium.

“Stop this war! Let the weapons fall silent! Stop sowing death and destruction,” he said, decrying cruelty against civilians, defenceless women and children.

The Kremlin says allegations Russian forces committed war crimes by executing civilians including in Bucha were a “monstrous forgery” aimed at denigrating the Russian army.

Francis said the darkened and stained flag, which had writing and symbols on it was brought to him from Bucha on Tuesday.

-Reuters

5:39 a.m. ET

West plans more sanctions against Russia over killings of Ukrainian civilians

An elderly disabled man sits on a bed as residents of a building, partially destroyed after shelling, live in its basement on the northern outskirts of Kharkiv on April 5, 2022. (Photo by Sergey BOBOK / AFP) (Photo by SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images)SERGEY BOBOK/AFP/Getty Images

Western governments were preparing Wednesday to impose tougher sanctions against Russia, as Ukraine documents and investigates widespread killings of civilians and other alleged war crimes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky kept up demands for war-crimes trials for Russian troops and their leaders while warning they were regrouping for fresh assaults on Ukraine’s east and south. The Ukraine military said Russia was preparing for an offensive in Ukraine’s east, with the aim “to establish complete control over the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.”

Overnight, Russian forces attacked a fuel depot and a factory in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region, the region’s governor Valentyn Reznichenko said on the messaging app Telegram early Wednesday. The number of casualties was unclear. Read full story

-The Associated Press