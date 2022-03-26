Ukrainian service members inspect destroyed Russian military vehicles, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, near the town of Trostianets, in the Sumy region, Ukraine March 25, 2022.UKRAINIAN GROUND FORCES/Reuters

Here are the latest updates on the war in Ukraine:

Russian forces have taken control of a town where workers at the defunct Chernobyl nuclear plant live, the governor of Kyiv region said on Saturday, and fighting was reported in the streets of the besieged southern port of Mariupol.

U.S. President Joe Biden will argue in a speech in Poland on Saturday that the “free world” opposes Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and that there is unity among major economies on the need to stop Vladimir Putin.

8:35 a.m. ET

Biden to call on ‘free world’ to stand against Putin in Poland speech

U.S. President Joe Biden, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrive at Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, near Rzeszow, Poland, March 25, 2022.Patryk Ogorzalek/AGENCJA WYBORCZ/Reuters

U.S. President Joe Biden will argue in a speech in Poland on Saturday that the “free world” opposes Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and that there is unity among major economies on the need to stop Vladimir Putin, the White House said.

Biden will also meet Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov on Saturday in Warsaw in his first face-to-face meeting with top Ukrainian officials since the start of the war.

Biden has held three days of emergency meetings with allies in the G7, Europe and NATO, and visited with U.S. troops in Poland on Friday. He was also set to meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda on Saturday.

Putin’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, which Russia calls a “special operation,” has tested Biden’s promise when he took office last year to confront autocrats including the Russian president and China’s leader Xi Jinping.

The White House said that in his speech later on Saturday Biden “will deliver remarks on the united efforts of the free world to support the people of Ukraine, hold Russia accountable for its brutal war, and defend a future that is rooted in democratic principles.”

– Reuters

8:00 a.m. ET

Russian forces take Chernobyl workers’ town; fighting in centre of Mariupol as Moscow shifts goals

A general view shows the New Safe Confinement structure over the old sarcophagus covering the damaged fourth reactor at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Chernobyl, Ukraine Nov. 22, 2018.GLEB GARANICH/Reuters

Russian forces have taken control of a town where workers at the defunct Chernobyl nuclear plant live, the governor of Kyiv region said on Saturday, and fighting was reported in the streets of the besieged southern port of Mariupol.

After more than four weeks of conflict, Russia has failed to seize any major Ukrainian city and on Friday Moscow signalled it was scaling back its military ambitions to focus on territory claimed by Russian-backed separatists in the east.

However, intense fighting was reported in a number of places on Saturday, suggesting there would be no swift let-up in the conflict, which has killed thousands of people, sent some 3.7 million abroad and driven more than half of Ukraine’s children from their homes, according to the United Nations.

Russian troops seized the town of Slavutych, which is close to the border with Belarus and is where workers at the Chernobyl plant live, the governor of Kyiv region, Oleksandr Pavlyuk, said.

He added that the soldiers had occupied the hospital and kidnapped the mayor. Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

– Reuters