A rescuer works at a site of a food warehouse damaged by shelling, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Brovary, Kyiv region, Ukraine in this handout picture released March 30, 2022.STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAI/Reuters

Here are the latest updates on the war in Ukraine:

Reports of shelling around Kyiv and Chernihiv continued on Wednesday, a day after Russia vowed to de-escalate its military operation in those regions

Germany triggered an emergency plan to manage gas supplies as it prepares for Moscow to cut it off amid its roubles payment demand

More than 4 million refugees have fled Ukraine, UN agency says

Ukraine’s food crisis is the worst it’s been since WWII, the UN food chief warned

5:57 a.m. ET

Germany girds for gas rationing in rouble standoff with Russia

Robert Habeck, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection, holds a press conference at his ministry on energy security in Germany in Berlin Germany, Wednesday, March 30, 2022.Kay Nietfeld/The Associated Press

Germany triggered an emergency plan to manage gas supplies in Europe’s largest economy on Wednesday, an unprecedented move that could see the government ration power if there is a disruption or halt in gas supplies from Russia.

The announcement is the clearest sign yet that the European Union is preparing for Moscow to cut supplies to the region after President Vladimir Putin demanded that Europe and the United States pay for gas exports in roubles.

That demand, which has been rejected by G7 nations, is in retaliation for the West imposing crippling sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Moscow has not said when the currency change will take effect but it is expected to unveil its plans for rouble payments on Thursday. Russia’s top lawmaker warned on Wednesday that oil, grain, metals, fertiliser, coal and timber exports could also soon be priced the same way.

With a potential crunch looming, Germany’s Economy Minister Robert Habeck activated the ‘early warning phase’ of an existing gas emergency plan meaning that a crisis team from the economics ministry, the regulator and the private sector will monitor imports and storage.

-Reuters

5:42 a.m. ET

Ukraine says Russian shelling continues on many fronts despite promise to scale back

Ukrainian officials reported shelling around the capital Kyiv and the northern region of Chernihiv on Wednesday, despite a promise by Moscow to scale down military operations there.

Russian forces were also shelling nearly all cities along the front line separating Ukrainian government-controlled territory from areas held by Russian-backed separatists in the eastern Donetsk region, the regional governor said, and heavy fighting was reported in the southern port city of Mariupol.

Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said Russia was transferring forces from northern Ukraine to eastern areas to try to encircle Ukrainian troops there. Read full story.

-Reuters

5:28 a.m. ET

4 million refugees have now fled Ukraine, UN agency says

A small girl looks at her stuffed bear toy as she walks with others fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.Sergei Grits/The Associated Press

The UN refugee agency said Wednesday more than 4 million refugees have now fled Ukraine since Russia launched its war in the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.

The new figure was posted on an UNHCR website. More than 2.3 million have arrived in Poland, but many have traveled onward to other countries or back into Ukraine.

Aid workers say the numbers have eased in recent days as many people await developments in the war. An estimated 6.5 million people have also been displaced from their homes within the country.

More than 608,000 have entered Romania, over 387,000 have gone to Moldova, and about 364,000 have entered Hungary since the war began on Feb. 24, based on counts provided by governments.

From the onset of the war, UNHCR had projected that about 4 million people might flee Ukraine —though it has repeatedly said that it has been reassessing its forecasts.

“Refugees from Ukraine are now 4 million, five weeks after the start of the Russian attack,” UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi tweeted as he crossed the border into Ukraine.

-The Associated Press