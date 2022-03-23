Cars and buildings are seen on fire after shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Mykolaiv.STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAI/Reuters

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will address the European Parliament in Brussels later today on his second visit to the continent this month. Mr. Trudeau will join U.S. President Joe Biden and other NATO leaders on Thursday to co-ordinate the military alliance’s response to Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of seizing 15 rescue workers and drivers from a humanitarian convoy trying to get desperately needed food and other supplies into Mariupol.

The Kremlin on Wednesday accused the United States of putting pressure on other countries regarding Russia’s membership in the G20 major economies. China defended Moscow, calling it an important member of the G20.

As sanctions bite Russia, fertilizer shortage imperils world food supply

Sky-high fertilizer prices have farmers worldwide scaling back its use and reducing the amount of land they’re planting. Fallout from the Ukraine-Russia conflict that has some agricultural industry veterans warning of food shortages.

Western sanctions on Russia, a major exporter of potash, ammonia, urea and other soil nutrients, have disrupted shipments of those key inputs around the globe. Fertilizer is key to keeping corn, soy, rice and wheat yields high. Growers are scrambling to adjust.

The pivot can be seen in agricultural powerhouse Brazil, where some farmers are applying less fertilizer to their corn, and some federal legislators are pushing to open protected indigenous lands for the mining of potash. In Canada, one canola farmer has already stockpiled fertilizer for the 2023 season in anticipation of even higher prices ahead.

Kremlin accuses U.S. of pressuring other countries over Russia’s G20 membership

The Kremlin on Wednesday accused the United States of putting pressure on other countries regarding Russia’s membership in the G20 major economies, but said some powers were sticking to their sovereign points of view.

The United States and its Western allies are assessing whether Russia should remain within the G20.

China, which has not condemned Russia’s invasion and criticized Western sanctions, defended Moscow on Wednesday, calling Russia an “important member” of the G20.

Zelensky accuses Russians of seizing aid workers entering besieged Mariupol

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows burning and destroyed apartment buildings in Mariupol.The Associated Press

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of seizing 15 rescue workers and drivers from a humanitarian convoy trying to get desperately needed food and other supplies into Mariupol.

Mariupol has been the worst hit city since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The southern port city is completely surrounded by Russian forces, where hundreds of thousands of people have been sheltering since the war’s early days, under constant bombardment and with no access to food, water or heat.

New satellite photographs from commercial firm Maxar released overnight showed massive destruction of what was once a city of 400,000 people, with columns of smoke rising from residential apartment buildings in flames.

Mr. Zelensky estimated that 100,000 civilians remained in Mariupol. Those made it out described a shattered city.

“They bombed us for the past 20 days,” said 39-year-old Viktoria Totsen, who fled into Poland. “During the last five days, the planes were flying over us every five seconds and dropped bombs everywhere — on residential buildings, kindergartens, art schools, everywhere.”

Trudeau, Biden head to Europe for NATO meeting

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses the European Parliament in Brussels later today on his second visit to the continent this month.

Trudeau will join U.S. President Joe Biden and other NATO leaders on Thursday to co-ordinate the military alliance’s response to Russia’s attack on Ukraine and will meet with fellow G7 leaders before returning to Canada on Friday.

Prior to leaving Ottawa on Tuesday, Trudeau spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about “further international assistance ahead of the upcoming NATO and G7 meetings,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

“Both leaders called on Russia to stop targeting civilians, to withdraw its military forces from Ukraine, and to engage in diplomacy with Ukraine.”

This will be Biden’s first trip abroad since Russia invaded Ukraine, an offensive now stalled with Ukrainian cities under bombardment and the besieged port of Mariupol in flames.

