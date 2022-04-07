A man looks on as a house is burning following a shelling in Severodonetsk, Donbass region, on April 6, 2022, as Ukraine tells residents in the country's east to evacuate "now" or "risk death" ahead of a feared Russian onslaught on the Donbas region, which Moscow has declared its top prize.FADEL SENNA/AFP/Getty Images

Ukraine is appealing to the West for more weapons ahead of an expected battle in the east; residents in the Donbas region were urged to evacuate immediately

The mayor of Mariupol says 100,000 citizens still need to be evacuated from the besieged city

The head of the United Nations refugee agency is warning that the world is heading toward a displacement of 100 million people as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has forced people to flee at an alarming rate.

Ukraine tries to evacuate civilians as Russian forces pound east and south

A young girl with her dog arrives at a centre for the internally displaced persons in Zaporizhzhia, some 200 kilometres (124 miles) northwest of Mariupol on April 6, 2022.BULENT KILIC/AFP/Getty Images

Ukraine was trying to evacuate as many trapped civilians as possible on Thursday as Russian forces pounded cities and towns in the east and south of the country.

Deputy Prime Minister Irena Vereshchuk announced agreement with Russia on opening 10 safe corridors, mostly in southern and eastern Ukraine, but said residents trying to leave the besieged city of Mariupol would have to use their own vehicles.

Multiple attempts to agree safe passage for buses to take supplies to Mariupol and bring out civilians have failed since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, with each side blaming the other.

Ukrainian officials say Russia has been regrouping for a new offensive in the east and south, and want civilians to leave those areas while they still can.

“Evacuate! The chances of saving yourself and your family from Russian death are dwindling every day,” said Serhiy Gaidai, the governor of the Luhansk region, adding that Russian troops had not made any significant breakthroughs.

Local officials reported heavy Russian shelling and rocket fire in the southern region of Kherson in the last few days. Ukrainian Presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovycvh said Russian air attacks were now focused mainly on areas of eastern Ukraine, and that Mariupol was holding out.

Zelensky says Russia must be brought to justice

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday called on the West to “bring Russia to justice,” saying Moscow’s actions were directed not only against Ukraine but also Europe.

“Once and for all, we can teach Russia and any other potential aggressors that those who choose war always lose... those who blackmail Europe with economic and energy crisis always lose,” Zelensky said in an address to Greek lawmakers, speaking through an interpreter.

He reiterated calls that the democratic world reject Russian oil and completely block Russian banks from the international finance system.

“Let us be honest, since the very beginning Russia’s actions were directed not only against Ukraine but also Europe,” he said.

Kremlin says it will decide on Putin’s G20 participation based on how events unfold

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on the country's agricultural and fish industries via a video link at a residence outside Moscow, Russia April 5, 2022.SPUTNIK/Reuters

The Kremlin said on Thursday that it would make a decision on whether Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a G20 summit later this year in Indonesia based on how events evolve.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov was responding to a question about calls by some leaders of G20 countries to exclude Putin from the summit over his decision to send tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine.

“We will clarify this, after all Indonesia is the organiser,” said Peskov.

Russia’s ambassador to Indonesia said last month that Putin intended to travel to the Indonesian resort island of Bali for the G20 summit in November despite opposition from Western countries in the group.

Ukraine seeks arms from NATO as Russia regroups to attack east

Residents run near a burning house following a shelling Severodonetsk, Donbass region, on April 6, 2022, as Ukraine tells residents in the country's east to evacuate "now" or "risk death" ahead of a feared Russian onslaught on the Donbas region, which Moscow has declared its top prize.AFP Contributor#AFP/AFP/Getty Images

Ukraine was bracing to battle for control of its industrial east and appealing for more help from the West after Russian forces withdrew from the shattered outskirts of Kyiv to regroup.

Authorities were urging people to immediately evacuate from the Donbas region before Russia intensifies its offensive. In Brussels, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged NATO to provide more weapons for his war-torn country to help prevent further atrocities like those reported in the city of Bucha.

“My agenda is very simple: It’s weapons, weapons and weapons,” Kuleba said as he arrived at NATO headquarters Thursday for talks with the military organization’s foreign ministers about Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s invasion.

“We know how to fight. We know how to win. But without sustainable and sufficient supplies requested by Ukraine, these wins will be accompanied by enormous sacrifices,” Kuleba said. “The more weapons we get and the sooner they arrive in Ukraine, the more human lives will be saved.” Read full story.

