Refugees walk along a road as they leave the city during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port of Mariupol, Ukraine March 20, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander ErmochenkoALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/Reuters

Here are the latest updates on the war in Ukraine:

Ukrainian forces said they retook Makariv, a strategically important suburb of the Kyiv, early Tuesday, while Russia’s attack on the embattled southern port of Mariupol raged unabated.

Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov, a co-winner of last year’s Nobel Peace Prize, said on Tuesday he would donate his Nobel medal to be auctioned to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees.

Eighteen companies with a presence in Quebec are uniting in response to the war in Ukraine and the resulting refugee crisis. The firms have confirmed that they will sponsor up to 1,000 families affected by the crisis, offering them jobs and means of support.

6:08 a.m. ET

Quebec companies unite to sponsor up to 1,000 Ukrainian families, provide jobs

Eighteen companies with a presence in Quebec are uniting in response to the war in Ukraine and the resulting refugee crisis. The firms have confirmed that they will sponsor up to 1,000 families affected by the crisis, offering them jobs and means of support until the situation stabilizes.

Led by Stingray CEO Eric Boyko, himself of Ukrainian descent, these companies have agreed to welcome up to 80 families each.

“As we watched the conflict unfold and witnessed the forced displacement of millions of Ukrainians, we could not stand by without doing our part,” Mr. Boyko said. “We hope to welcome up to 1,000 Ukrainian families, starting in the coming weeks.”

- The Canadian Press

6:00 a.m. ET

Russian Nobel Peace Prize winner donates medal to fund for Ukrainian refugees

Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov, a co-winner of last year’s Nobel Peace Prize, said on Tuesday he would donate his Nobel medal to be auctioned to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees.

The Novaya Gazeta newspaper, where Muratov is editor-in-chief, in early March said it would remove material on Russia’s military actions in Ukraine from its website because of censorship, in response to threats of criminal prosecution of journalists and citizens who veer from the government’s official line.

- Reuters

5:52 a.m. ET

Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb as Russian bombardment of Mariupol continues

A woman measures a window before covering it with plastic sheets in a building damaged by a bombing the previous day in Kyiv.VADIM GHIRDA/The Associated Press

Ukrainian forces said they retook a strategically important suburb of the capital early Tuesday, while Russia’s attack on the embattled southern port of Mariupol raged unabated, with fleeing civilians describing relentless bombardments and corpses lying in the streets.

Early Tuesday, Ukrainian troops forced Russian forces out of the Kyiv suburb of Makariv after a fierce battle, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said. The regained territory allowed Ukrainian forces to retake control of a key highway and block Russian troops from surrounding Kyiv from the northwest.

But the Defense Ministry said Russian forces battling toward Kyiv were able to partially take other northwest suburbs, Bucha, Hostomel and Irpin.

- The Associated Press