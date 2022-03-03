Local volunteers unload aid from Hungary and the Czech Republic from vans at a collection base for food, medicine and clothing in Solomonovo village, Ukraine, west of Chop, near the Ukraine-Hungary border, on March 2, 2022.ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP/Getty Images

3:28 a.m. ET

Huge Russian column still stalled on outskirts of Kyiv

Britain’s Ministry of Defense says that a Russian military column heading for Kyiv has made “little discernible progress” over the past three days and remains over 30 kilometers (19 miles) from the center of the city.

The column has been delayed by Ukrainian resistance, mechanical breakdowns and congestion, the ministry said in its daily intelligence briefing Thursday.

Despite heavy Russian shelling, the cities of Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Mariupol remain in Ukrainian hands, the department said. Some Russian forces have entered the city of Kherson, but the military situation remains unclear, it added.

The ministry also noted that Russia has been forced to admit that 498 of its soldiers have been killed in Ukraine and another 1,597 have been wounded. The actual number of those killed and wounded will almost certainly be considerably higher and will continue to rise, it said.

-The Associated Press

3:12 a.m. ET

EU ministers to discuss preparations for Ukrainian refugees

With close to a million refugees already fleeing Ukraine for the eastern nations of the European Union, the bloc is bracing for the arrival of many more as the Russian invasion continues.

EU Commissioner Ylva Johansson said Thursday ahead of a special meeting of justice and home affairs ministers that “we have to be prepared for millions of refugees to come to the European Union.”

The bloc is already moving toward granting temporary protection to those fleeing war, seeking to give temporary residence permits to refugees and allow them rights to education and work in the 27-nation bloc.

The EU Commission has already promised at least 500 million euros ($560 million) in humanitarian aid for the refugees. Johansson said the bloc will need funding and equipment.

-The Associated Press

3:06 a.m. ET

Hungary’s Orban calls EU unity paramount

Hungary will not veto European Union sanctions against Russia and the unity of the 27-member bloc is paramount given the war in Ukraine, which Hungary condemns unequivocally, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

Orban, who has been strongly criticized by the Hungarian opposition for his friendly ties with Russia, flagged what he called an adjustment in relations because of the war, though adding that should not have an impact on energy deals.

This week, Hungary joined an initiative by eight EU leaders to start membership talks with neighbouring Ukraine, but NATO-member Hungary has rejected the transport of lethal weapons through its territory to its eastern neighbour.

“With regard to sanctions, we will not veto them. We will not block the EU from imposing sanctions on Russia. Now the unity of the EU is paramount,” the nationalist Orban told the news website mandiner.hu in an interview published on Thursday.

-Reuters

2:54 a.m. ET

Support grows in neutral Finland, Sweden for closer ties to NATO

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has profoundly changed Europe’s security outlook, including for Nordic neutrals Finland and Sweden, where support for joining NATO has surged to record levels.

A poll commissioned by Finnish broadcaster YLE this week showed that, for the first time, more than 50% of Finns support joining the Western military alliance. In neighboring Sweden, a similar poll showed those in favor of NATO membership outnumber those against.

The attack on Ukraine prompted both Finland and Sweden to break with their policy of not providing arms to countries at war by sending assault rifles and anti-tank weapons to Kyiv. For Sweden, it’s the first time offering military aid since 1939, when it assisted Finland against the Soviet Union.

Apparently sensing a shift among its Nordic neighbors, the Russian Foreign Ministry last week voiced concern about what it described as efforts by the United States and some of its allies to “drag” Finland and Sweden into NATO and warned that Moscow would be forced to take retaliatory measures if they joined the alliance.

-The Associated Press

2:20 a.m. ET

In about-face, IPC bans Russian, Belarusian athletes

In a stunning reversal, Russian and Belarusian athletes have been banned from the Winter Paralympic Games for their countries’ roles in the war in Ukraine, the International Paralympic Committee said Thursday in Beijing.

The about-face comes less than 24 hours after the IPC on Wednesday announced it would allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete when the Games open on Friday, but only as neutral athletes with colors, flags and other national symbols removed.

The IPC received immediate criticism for its initial decision. It was termed a betrayal that sent the wrong message to Russia’s leadership. The IPC also said it was evident that many athletes would refuse to compete against Russians or Belarusians, creating chaos for the Paralympics and damaging the reputation.

-The Associated Press

1:58 a.m. ET

Kyiv suffers another night of airstrikes

Overnight, Associated Press reporters in Kyiv heard at least one explosion before videos started circulating of apparent strikes on the capital. The targets were not immediately clear.

A statement from the general staff of Ukraine’s armed forces didn’t address the strikes, saying only that Russian forces were “regrouping” and “trying to reach the northern outskirts” of the city.

“The advance on Kyiv has been rather not very organized and now they’re more or less stuck,” said military analyst Pavel Felgenhauer told the AP in Moscow.

In a videotaped address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Ukrainians to keep up the resistance. He vowed that the invaders would have “not one quiet moment” and described Russian soldiers as “confused children who have been used.”

-The Associated Press

1:17 a.m. ET

Russian gas flows via Yamal pipeline to Germany decline sharply

Russian westbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Germany from Poland have declined sharply on Thursday, data from the Gascade pipeline operator showed.

Russian energy supplies have been in spotlight amid Kremlin’s tensions with the West and invasion of Ukraine. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation”.

Russian gas accounts for some 40% in European gas market, while Yamal - Europe pipeline usually accounts for about 15% of Russia’s westbound supply of gas to Europe and Turkey.

According to the data, gas supplies fell to mere 598,712 kilowatt-hours per hour (kWh/h) on Thursday morning from around 17.5 million kWh/h previously at Mallnow metering point.

-Reuters

12:31 a.m. ET

Fitch, Moody’s slash Russia’s sovereign rating to junk

Ratings agencies Fitch and Moody’s downgraded Russia by six notches to “junk” status, saying Western sanctions threw into doubt its ability to service debt and would weaken the economy.

Russia’s financial markets have been thrown into turmoil by sanctions imposed over its invasion of Ukraine, the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two.

The invasion has triggered a flurry of credit rating moves and dire warnings about the impact on Russia’s economy. S&P lowered Russia’s rating to junk status last week.

It also prompted index providers FTSE Russell and MSCI to announce on Wednesday that they will remove Russian equities from all their indexes, after a top MSCI executive earlier this week called Russia’s stock market “uninvestable.”

-Reuters

12:27 a.m. ET

Sanctions complicate Russian COVID-19 vaccine orders

A South Korean pharmaceutical company manufacturing Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine says it’s bracing for business complications as the U.S.-led West escalates sanctions against Russia over the invasion of Ukraine.

Recently expanded U.S. sanctions include targeted measures against the Russian Direct Investment Fund, a sovereign wealth fund run by a close ally of President Vladmir Putin that globally markets the Sputnik vaccines.

Kim Gi-young, an official from Seoul-based GL Rapha, said the sanctions won’t directly impede its production of the shots as the measures aren’t aimed at essential medical supplies.

However, the company is concerned about potential problems rising from the financial side as South Korea joins the United States and many European countries in a move to cut off key Russian banks from global payment systems.

-The Associated Press

12:13 a.m. ET

Hospital in Belarus reports receiving wounded Russian soldiers

A string of seven bus-size Russian military ambulances — their windows blocked with gray shades — pulled up to the back entrance of the main hospital about 30 miles (48 kilometers) from the border with Ukraine on Tuesday evening, ferrying casualties from the front.

The convoy was part of what residents and doctors said has in recent days become a steady flow of Russian soldiers wounded in fierce fighting around Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, where a Russian advance has stalled in the face of strong resistance.

A doctor at the hospital, which is in southern Belarus’s Gomel region, a main staging ground for Russia’s offensive — said injured Russian troops began arriving on Monday. “I hope they don’t jail me for sharing this,” she said.

-The Associated Press

Thursday, March 3, 2022

11:50 p.m. ET

Opinion: The crisis in Ukraine is pulling monetary policy in multiple directions

In finally launching a cycle of interest rate increases, the Bank of Canada all but admitted that the move was overdue. But with the war in Ukraine pulling monetary policy in opposite directions, there’s still a hint of hesitation in the central bank’s words.

The quarter-percentage-point rate hike was both well-telegraphed and widely anticipated, but it was, nevertheless, a pretty momentous occasion.

The Canadian economy has fully recovered from the COVID-19 recession much faster than the bank had anticipated. The combination has made rate hikes both inevitable and essential – not just the single increase announced Wednesday, but, in all likelihood, a series of increases over the next year or more.

But some hesitance remains in Wednesday’s decision. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has thrown a whole set of new and fast-changing variables into the mix.

The conflict already looks like the driver of still more inflation: Uncertainty over the security of oil and natural gas supplies from Russia have sent crude prices skyrocketing more than 20 per cent since last Friday. On the other hand, if supply interruptions and shortages were to occur in Europe, the implication is certainly negative for output, business confidence, consumption and investment – it would be a major drag on global growth.

-David Parkinson

10:34 p.m. ET

Plane carrying Russian nationals grounded in N.W.T., says infrastructure minister

The Northwest Territories’ infrastructure minister says a plane carrying Russian nationals on its way to the High Arctic was grounded Tuesday in Yellowknife.

Diane Archie told the legislature Wednesday that the plane appeared to be on its way to Resolute, Nunavut, with people who were planning to take an overland expedition in a large all-terrain utility vehicle.

Canada closed its airspace to Russian-owned or operated aircraft on Sunday following President Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine.

Archie says federal authorities were informed of the landing and it was being investigated by Transport Canada and the Canada Border Services Agency.

Transport Canada said in a statement late Wednesday that the charter aircraft that landed in Yellowknife was carrying two Russian foreign nationals.

Transport Canada says it will review whether there has been any violation of the recently announced notice prohibiting Russian aircraft that are owned, charted, or certified from operating in Canadian airspace.

-The Canadian Press

10:34 p.m. ET

Big tech’s response to Russia likely to set precedent, experts say

The world’s largest technology companies are taking extraordinary measures amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – far beyond any steps they have made in previous geopolitical conflicts.

Apple has halted the sale of all products in Russia, taking down Apple Pay services and restricting access to Kremlin-controlled news outlets such as RT and Sputnik. The U.S.-based tech giant has also stopped displaying live-traffic features for Apple Maps, after a move by Google parent Alphabet Inc. this week to temporarily disable similar functions on Google Maps.

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) has activated satellite service in Ukraine through its Starlink system to safeguard the country’s broadband internet during the conflict. Microsoft Corp. said it is helping protect Ukraine from cyberattacks, disinformation campaigns and providing the country with humanitarian assistance.

Spotify said on Wednesday it has closed its office in Russia indefinitely and Amazon.com Inc is using its logistics capability to get supplies to those in need and cybersecurity expertise to help governments and companies as part of its support for Ukraine, Chief Executive Andy Jassy said on Twitter on Wednesday.

-Temur Duranni, Reuters

10:04 p.m. ET

As Ukraine’s health care system faces mounting pressure, Canadian medical and humanitarian organizations respond

When Nataliia Haidash’s friend, a nurse, told her she would be returning to help their native Ukraine, Ms. Haidash knew there was little use in arguing.

“She told us she wanted to be a nurse in a Ukrainian hospital because that’s where she’s needed most now,” an emotional Ms. Haidash said in an interview on Wednesday. “We tried to reason with her, we tried to tell her let’s do something here, let’s not rush. But when she decided, she did everything in her power to get the tickets as fast as possible.”

Ms. Haidash and others began soliciting donations and, within 24 hours, they had amassed nearly 50 pounds of medical supplies including gauze, tourniquets and emergency blankets, filling the nurse’s suitcases.

On Monday, the nurse boarded a flight bound for Poland. By Wednesday, she had reached southern Ukraine by bus and connected with local volunteers, Ms. Haidash said.

Other Canadians wanting to get involved are doing so indirectly. After considering going to Ukraine himself, Vish Vadlamani of Delta, B.C., decided that it would be more worthwhile to fund any Canadian with combat or medical experience looking to go, with airline credits from a trip that he had cancelled because of COVID-19.

The offers of help come as Ukraine’s health care system faces mounting pressure a week into Russia’s invasion. Humanitarian access is being impeded, medical supplies are running low and Ukraine’s Ministry of Health has issued an urgent plea for foreign health care workers to help.

-Andrea Woo in Vancouver

9:50 p.m. ET

Canadian fund managers likely facing uphill battle to sell their shares in Russian companies

More than a dozen Canadian fund managers hold shares of Russian companies that have been on Canada’s trading sanctions list since 2015, but money managers may struggle to find buyers as they now seek to eliminate their exposure to the rogue nation.

The asset management divisions of several banks and two of Canada’s largest insurers are among the fund managers that have the Russian stocks in their mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. Independent fund giants AGF Investments, IGM Financial Inc., Fidelity Investments Canada ULC and Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. also hold Russian stocks in their funds.

No ETFs or mutual funds in Canada are made up entirely of Russian stocks, but fund managers still have exposure to the country in their emerging markets funds, particularly those that concentrate on Eastern Europe.

The holdings include stocks in several companies listed in Canada’s Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations, developed in 2015 after Russia invaded Crimea in Ukraine. Managers also hold stock in Russian companies that are not included under the Canadian regulations.

The 2015 regulations prohibited participation in new debt or equity financings of more than a dozen Russian companies, including large banks and energy companies that trade on international stock exchanges: Gazprom; Sberbank of Russia; Novatek; Rosneft Oil Co.; Transneft;, Surgutneftegas; and VTB Bank.

The financing regulations didn’t apply to shares owned before the companies were added to the list, meaning the Canadian investors could keep their stakes after the restrictions were announced.

However, the widespread international condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has made holding those stocks reputationally toxic, even if it is legal.

-Clare O’Hara, David Milstead

8:50 p.m. ET

U.S. preparing further sanctions against Russian oligarchs

The United States is preparing a sanctions package targeting more Russian oligarchs as well as their companies and assets, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Some sanctions could be announced as early as this week, one of the sources told Reuters, adding that details are still being worked out. Washington is also readying sanctions against more officials in Putin’s inner circle, the source said.

Washington has repeatedly warned that it was prepared to impose further costs on wealthy Russians. The U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday launched a task force known as “KleptoCapture” aimed at straining the finances of Russia’s oligarchs.

- Reuters

8:39 p.m. ET

China asked Russia to delay war until after Olympics, U.S. officials say

A Western intelligence report said senior Chinese officials told senior Russian officials in early February not to invade Ukraine before the end of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, according to senior Biden administration officials and a European official.

The report indicates that senior Chinese officials had some level of knowledge about Russia’s war plans or intentions before the invasion started last week. President Vladimir Putin of Russia met with President Xi Jinping of China in Beijing on Feb. 4 before the opening ceremony of the Olympics. Moscow and Beijing issued a 5,000-word statement at the time declaring that their partnership had “no limits,” denouncing NATO enlargement and asserting that they would establish a new global order with true “democracy.”

The intelligence on the exchange between the Chinese and Russian officials was classified. It was collected by a Western intelligence service and considered credible by officials reviewing it. Senior officials in the United States and Allied governments passed it around as they discussed when Putin might attack Ukraine.

-The New York Times

8:31 p.m. ET

Canada announces new round of sanctions on Russian oil executives

On Wednesday night the Canadian government announced it was slapping sanctions on 10 petroleum industry executives with two Russian companies: Gazprom and Rosneft.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly’s statement did not identify the names of the targeted executives. “These measures are intended to put further pressure on Russia’s leadership to cease its violations of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the statement from Ms. Joly’s department said.

-Steven Chase

8:25 p.m. ET

Germany prepares for influx of Ukrainian refugees fleeing Russian invasion

A woman is comforted by a friend after arriving on a train from Ukraine's border at Berlin's main train station on March 2, 2022.AFP Contributor#AFP/AFP/Getty Images

In the northwest Berlin suburb of Reinickendorf, the sprawling, tree-studded grounds of a former hospital have been transformed into an arrival centre for hundreds of Ukrainian refugees who are fleeing escalating attacks by Russia.

By Tuesday, about 800 people had made their way through the gates of the arrival centre. Activity is only expected to increase as more Ukrainians flee their homes, or those who have already arrived in Poland – which is starting to show the strain of welcoming nearly 400,000 refugees – make their way west into Germany.

The European Union is expected to grant those refugees the right to stay and work in member states for up to three years, after a proposal Wednesday to grant automatic temporary protection.

Irina Bondas, a member of the Ukrainian diaspora who lives in Berlin, was pleased with news the EU is considering the emergency proposal, though it worries her to think about a protracted conflict.

“I feel that most of the people fleeing are not thinking about staying here for long right now,” she told The Globe and Mail.

The proposal in front of the EU comes on the heels of various European governments pledging help to resettle displaced Ukrainians. Italy, for example, has allocated €10-million for refugee centres and pledged to increase their capacity by up to 16,000 places.

-Emma Graney in Berlin

8:16 p.m. ET

One million have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion

The UN refugee agency says one million people have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion less than a week ago, an exodus without precedent in this century for its speed.

The tally from UNHCR amounts to more than two per cent of Ukraine’s population on the move in under a week. The World Bank counted the population at 44 million at the end of 2020.

The UN agency has predicted that up to four million people could eventually leave Ukraine but cautioned that even that projection could be revised upward.

On Twitter, the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, wrote: “In just seven days we have witnessed the exodus of one million refugees from Ukraine to neighbouring countries.”

-The Associated Press

7:53 p.m. ET

Pentagon sends troops to Europe, delays missile test

The Pentagon has ordered about 12,000 service members from various U.S. bases to Europe, with a couple of thousand more already stationed abroad shifting to other European countries.

About 3,800 troops from the 1st Armored Brigade of the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division, ordered to deploy quickly and bolster U.S. forces in Europe, boarded a plane bound for Germany Wednesday.

Also Wednesday, Putin’s foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, was quoted warning that a Third World War would be a nuclear conflict. The Pentagon strongly condemned that rhetoric and said it hoped its decision to delay its ICBM test would serve as an example to Moscow.

-Reuters, The Associated Press

7:15 p.m. ET

Oil and natural gas prices climb to new multiyear highs on energy-supply fears

Worries of global shortages as Russia intensifies its invasion of Ukraine prompted traders to drive up the price of oil to new multiyear highs while European prices for natural gas skyrocketed to record levels.

The gains for oil came despite an agreement by members of OPEC+ to boost shipments by another 400,000 barrels a day, in line with previous monthly increases.

West Texas Intermediate crude jumped 7 per cent on Wednesday to settle at US$110.60 a barrel. Global benchmark Brent oil rose nearly 8 per cent to US$112.93, its highest in nine years.

European futures contracts for natural gas soared to record highs on Wednesday amid escalating uncertainty over the availability of supplies from Russia. Prices for the benchmark Dutch contract for delivery in April jumped 43 per cent.

-Jeffrey Jones and Brent Jang

6:53 p.m. ET

Kinross Gold suspending Russian mining operations amid worsening conflict in Ukraine

Kinross Gold Corp. is suspending its mining operations and all development work in Russia’s far east, amid the country’s worsening military incursion into Ukraine.

Last year, Russia accounted for 23 per cent of Kinross’s production, and the Kupol mine complex was its most profitable operation, generating US$443-million in income.

The company said in a statement that it made the decision to suspend operations after considering “the safety and well-being of its more than 2,000 employees, and in recognition of its legal obligations to manage and mitigate the mine’s environmental impact on an ongoing basis.”

Kinross added that it will adhere to all sanctions and legal restrictions “that have, or will be, announced by relevant governments.”

-Niall McGee

6:39 p.m. ET

Russian businessman Roman Abramovich says he has decided to sell Chelsea Football Club

Russian businessman Roman Abramovich said he would sell Chelsea Football Club, 19 years after buying it and setting the team on a path to sporting glory, and promised to donate money from the sale to help victims of the war in Ukraine.

Amid growing calls for Abramovich to be hit by sanctions, the metals magnate said in a statement that a sale was in the best interests of the reigning European and world soccer champions.

Abramovich said he would not ask for loans he has made to the Premier League club – reported to total £1.5-billion ($2.0-billion) – to be repaid to him and the sale would not be fast-tracked.

He has told his aides to set up a charitable foundation which would receive all net proceeds from the sale.

-Reuters

6:32 p.m. ET

Canadian air strike targeting gear appears to be playing supporting role in Ukraine’s fight against Russia

Canadian-made air strike targeting gear appears to be playing an important supporting role in the fight Ukraine is mounting against invading Russian forces.

Kyiv is using Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 military drones to strike back at Moscow’s invasion, with some success. Ukraine’s military says the drones have successfully attacked Russian convoys and blown up tanks and surface-to-air missile systems.

For years, the targeting system inside Bayraktar TB2 drones has been supplied by a Canadian manufacturer: Ontario-based L3Harris Wescam.

-Steven Chase in Ottawa

6:25 p.m. ET

Magna, Couche-Tard among Canadian companies with Russian operations staying put as more multinationals exit

A handful of Canadian companies, such as McCain Foods Ltd. and Canada Goose, are distancing themselves from operations in Russia, but other corporate pillars are continuing, including auto-parts maker Magna International Inc. and convenience-store giant Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Multinational companies are increasingly shunning Russia, forcing Canadian companies into a quick rethink of their commitment to the country. If they stay, they risk being on the wrong side of the moral line their own government has drawn in this conflict. They might also have trouble supporting their Russian operations given the bank controls. But pulling out also comes with cost.

The Aurora, Ont.-based car-parts maker Magna has six manufacturing facilities and roughly 2,500 employees in Russia. The company’s 2020 annual report said it had $120-million in fixed assets in Russia and $345-million in sales from the country, about 1 per cent of the company’s global total.

At one time, Russia was seen as a breakthrough market for Magna. Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska bought US$1.54-billion in shares of the company in 2007 and planned to run it with founder Frank Stronach. Mr. Stronach told shareholders at the time that before the investment, he sought and received a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to get his endorsement of the deal. Mr. Deripaska later sold his shares during the financial crisis in 2008.

CCL Industries Inc. is another Canadian company with operations in Russia. The Toronto-based label maker has five factories in Russia that employ 428 people and manufacture labels for consumer packaging, pharmaceutical and food and beverage companies, some for products within Russia. The company said it brings in $70-million in sales in the country, a small share of its $5.7-billion in annual global revenue.

At Couche-Tard, a similar concern for its Russian-based employees is playing out as it weighs its next move. The Laval, Que.-based company, which controls the Circle K chain, has 38 stores and more than 320 employees in Russia, part of its global footprint of 14,200 outlets.

Toronto-based miner Kinross Gold Corp., which has operated in Russia for more than 25 years, owns the Kupol mine complex in a remote area of Russia’s far east. It is the gold miner’s most profitable operation, bringing in US$442-million in operating earnings in 2021.

-Nicolas Van Praet, Chris Hannay

6:12 p.m. ET

Russia bans payments to foreign investors holding ruble bonds, shares

Foreign investors are effectively stuck with their holdings of Russian stocks and ruble-denominated bonds after the central bank put a temporary halt on payments and major overseas’ settlement systems stopped accepting Russian assets.

Moscow is blocking foreign investors, who hold tens of billions of dollars worth of Russian stocks and bonds, from exiting.

The Bank of Russia said it had banned coupon payments for foreign investors holding ruble-denominated sovereign debt, known as OFZs, and Russian companies were also barred from paying dividends to overseas shareholders. It did not specify how long the curbs, which don’t apply to local investors, would last.

Foreigners held around 3 trillion rubles ($28-billion) worth of OFZs out of a total market of 15.5 trillion rubles, according to central bank data as of February 1.

-Reuters

5:58 p.m. ET

Number of Russian soldiers killed is as high as Ukraine’s president claims, senior Western military source says

A picture shows damages in a building entrance after the shelling by Russian forces of Constitution Square in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-biggest city, on March 2, 2022.AFP Contributor#AFP/AFP/Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s claim that nearly 6,000 Russian soldiers have been killed since the start of the invasion last week is not exaggerated and is sure to rise sharply as the Russian military lays siege to big cities.

That was the assessment of a senior Western intelligence official. “I think the numbers that he is quoting there are probably highly accurate,” the official said, suggesting the figure is no doubt far higher than Russian President Vladimir Putin had expected after only six days of military operations inside Ukraine.

The Globe and Mail is not naming the official because he was not authorized to identify himself publicly, given his sensitive position in the intelligence community.

He put the number of Russian dead, backed up by NATO analysis, at 5,800 as of Tuesday evening. There was no estimate for the number wounded.

On Wednesday, the Russian Defence Ministry said 487 of its servicemen had been killed and just under 1,600 wounded.

Mr. Zelensky cited the 6,000 figure in a televised address on Wednesday, in which he sought to boost Ukrainians’ morale and fighting spirit. “Today, you, Ukrainians, are a symbol of invincibility,” he said. “A symbol that people in any country can become the best people on earth at any moment. Glory to Ukraine!”

-The Globe’s Eric Reguly in Brussels

5:45 p.m. ET

International Criminal Court prosecutor to investigate possible war crimes in Ukraine

The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) confirmed he would immediately open an investigation into possible war crimes committed in Ukraine, following a request to do so by 39 of the court’s member states.

“These referrals enable my office to proceed with opening an investigation into the situation in Ukraine from 21 November 2013 onwards, encompassing any past and present allegations of war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide committed on any part of the territory of Ukraine by any person,” prosecutor Karim Khan said.

-Reuters

5:31 p.m. ET

EU bars seven Russian banks from SWIFT, but spares those in energy

The European Union said it was excluding seven Russian banks from the SWIFT messaging system, but stopped short of including those handling energy payments, in the latest sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Russia’s second-largest bank VTB, Bank Otkritie, Novikombank, Promsvyazbank, Bank Rossiya, Sovcombank and VEB will each be given 10 days to wind-down their SWIFT operations, the EU said in its official journal.

SWIFT is the dominant messaging system underpinning global financial transactions and the EU, the United States, Britain and Canada moved on Saturday to block certain Russian banks from it, but had not said which would be hit.

Removing Russian banks from SWIFT, a measure seen as drastic and unlikely only a week ago, is one of the most powerful tools Western authorities have used to punish Russia for what Moscow describes as a “special operation” in Ukraine.

-Reuters

5:31 p.m. ET

Analysis: War in Ukraine tests delicate balance of Turkey’s relationships with Europe and Russia, NATO and Putin

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s balancing act of backing Ukraine while signalling that Russia remains important to his country is becoming increasingly difficult as he criticizes Vladimir Putin and yet continues to accommodate him.

The two leaders have a tense working relationship long described as a marriage of convenience, but it could be jeopardized by Mr. Erdogan’s support for Kyiv.

Experts in Turkey have described Mr. Erdogan’s approach to Mr. Putin as walking a tightrope: showing full support for Ukraine while trying not to anger a powerful neighbour that could retaliate. The two countries have strong economic ties, with Turkey relying heavily on Russian fuel exports, tourism and trade. At the same time, Russia has long posed a threat, with historic fighting between the countries often resulting in Turkey losing territory.

Many experts have said that if Russia becomes irritated by Turkey’s support for Ukraine, it could retaliate by bombing Idlib in Syria, which would send more Syrian refugees toward Turkey’s southern border.

- Janice Dickson in Istanbul, Turkey

5:14 p.m. ET

World Bank halts all programs in Russia, Belarus with immediate effect

The World Bank said it had stopped all programs in Russia and Belarus with immediate effect, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine and “hostilities against the people of Ukraine.”

In a statement, the multilateral development bank said it had not approved any new loans to or investments in Russia since 2014, the year Russia annexed the Crimea region of Ukraine.

The bank said it had not approved any new lending to Belarus since mid-2020, when the United States imposed sanctions on the country over a disputed presidential election.

-Reuters

4:40 p.m. ET

Museums in Ukraine scrambling to protect historical artifacts amid Russian invasion

When Russian forces invaded Ukraine, staff at Taras Shevchenko National Museum in the country’s capital rushed to move prized collections into hiding. Mykhailo Zubar is among the country’s cultural employees who are fighting to protect the country’s priceless historical artifacts – in his case, in an undisclosed location. But the situation is as challenging as it is risky.

On social media, museum directors have described setting up barbed wire around museum facilities, while other cultural buildings are being used as temporary shelters for displaced residents. Staff are reportedly hiding the artifacts in pre-arranged locations or bringing them across borders when possible.

Timing is crucial. On Monday, Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that just 80 kilometres north of the city, the Ivankiv Museum, which held precious archeological and folk items, had been destroyed. Lost in the blaze were about 25 works, widely considered priceless national treasures, by folk artist Maria Pryimachenko.

The destruction has drawn the attention of international cultural bodies, and has prompted local leaders to warn of what could come next. In a Facebook post, Vlada Litovchenko, director of the Vyshhorod Historical and Cultural Reserve near Kyiv, decried the attack, warning that numerous historical and architectural monuments and archeological sites were “under threat of artillery shelling and uncontrolled movement of heavy military trucks.”

-The Globe’s Irene Galea

4:20 p.m. ET

Russia captures parts of Kherson as troops make strategic gains in southern Ukraine

Russian forces have occupied the centre of Kherson, a strategically important city of 300,000 in southern Ukraine, in a key advance that positions them to move along the economically critical Black Sea coast.

It is the first large city in Ukraine to fall under Russian control, as troops continued to fire rockets, missiles and artillery into other important urban centres on the seventh day of war.

Heavy shelling destroyed buildings and raised death tolls in the Sea of Azov port city of Mariupol and in the eastern city of Kharkiv, where Russian paratroopers landed Wednesday and explosions shattered parts of the city’s police headquarters and a nearby university building. Local officials reported a missile strike on the city hall as well. Russia’s targeting of densely populated areas is reminiscent of the ruthless campaigns it has waged in Syria and Chechnya.

In a video message, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov expressed disbelief at the destruction of a Russian-speaking city, where a quarter of the 1.4 million residents have relatives in Russia. “We never expected this could happen: total destruction, annihilation, genocide against the Ukrainian people – this is unforgivable,” Mr. Terekhov said.

The Globe’s Nathan Vanderklippe and Mark Mackinnon

3:26 p.m. ET

Powerful explosion reported in central Kyiv near rail station

Ukrainian officials have reported a powerful explosion in central Kyiv, between the Southern Railway station and the Ibis hotel, an area near Ukraine’s Defense Ministry.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office told The Associated Press on Wednesday night that it was a missile strike.

Officials said it wasn’t immediately clear how damaging the strike was, whether there were any casualties or where exactly the missile hit.

The Southern Railway station is one of two stations that make up the main passenger rail complex that thousands have used to flee the war over the past week. The two stations are connected by an overhead corridor that crosses over about a dozen tracks.

The stations are about 3 kilometres from Maidan Nezalezhnosti, the square that was the site of huge protests in 2014 and 2004.

The Associated Press

3:20 p.m. ET

Kharkiv resident describes Russian attacks on the city

Kharkiv is Maria Avdeeva's home town and she spoke to The Globe about the damage to the city by Russian attacks, including a devastating strike on the regional administration building. Ms. Avdeeva is from the European Expert Association, a nonpartisan think-tank dealing with Ukraine’s security and foreign policy. The Globe and Mail

3:15 p.m. ET

Netflix pauses all projects, acquisitions in Russia

Netflix Inc has temporarily stopped all future projects and acquisitions in Russia as it assesses the impact of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The streaming giant had four Russian-language series in production and post-production, including “Zato,” a detective drama.

Russia has been facing boycott in the film and TV industry. The Cannes Film Festival issued a statement on Tuesday saying it would ban official Russian delegations from its 2022 festival unless the Ukraine conflict ends.

Earlier this week, Netflix said that in the current circumstances it has no plans to add state-run channels to its Russian service, despite a regulation that would require it to distribute state-backed channels.

Russia is one of the 190 countries where Netflix is available.

Reuters

2:52 p.m. ET

Zelensky: Russia aims to erase Ukraine

Russia is aiming to erase Ukraine, its history and people President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video on Wednesday, the seventh day of the Russian invasion. Reuters

2:35 p.m. ET

U.S. hits Russia and Belarus with new sanctions over Ukraine invasion

The White House has announced additional sanctions against Russia and its ally Belarus, including extending export controls that target Russian oil refining and entities supporting the Russian and Belarusian military.

Among Wednesday’s new measures are sanctions targeting 22 Russia defense entities that make combat aircraft, infantry fighting vehicles, electronic warfare systems, missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicles for Russia’s military.

The U.S. Commerce Department also announced additional export controls on oil and gas extraction equipment that would hurt Russia’s refining capacity over the long term.

The Biden administration, and Western allies, have largely stayed away from hitting the Russian energy sector to avoid causing tremors to the global supply of energy. The White House, however, said in a statement that U.S. and allies “share a strong interest in degrading Russia’s status as a leading energy supplier over time.”

The latest sanctions imposed on Wednesday include the U.S. closing off its air space to all Russian flights. President Joe Biden previewed that he would making the move in his State of the Union address on Tuesday evening.

The Associated Press

2:25 p.m. ET

Ukraine and Russia send mixed messages over plan for peace talks

Russian negotiators expect Ukrainian officials to arrive in Belarus to kick off the next round of peace talks on Thursday morning, Russian news agencies reported, but a Ukrainian presidential aide appeared to cast doubt on this plan.

As Russian forces laid siege to major Ukrainian cities, Moscow’s negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said on Wednesday the Ukrainian delegation to negotiations would be given a security corridor, according to Russian agency TASS.

Meanwhile Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak suggested the exact timing of talks had not yet been determined.

“It is doubtful that without the presence of the other (Ukrainian) side at the negotiating table, negotiations can really take place. So just wait for the real start of the dialogue,” he said on Twitter.

Reuters

1:26 p.m. ET

Russia suffers overwhelming diplomatic defeat at UN General Assembly over its Ukraine invasion

Russia has suffered a major diplomatic defeat at the United Nations, losing a vote at the General Assembly by an overwhelming margin of 141 to five after an emergency debate mobilized a surge of support for a resolution condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Diplomats jumped to their feet and applauded loudly when the vote results were displayed on a screen. Only four countries – North Korea, Syria, Belarus and Eritrea – voted with Russia to oppose the resolution, while 35 abstained.

The resolution demands that Russia immediately halt its invasion and completely withdraw all its forces unconditionally from Ukraine. The resolution “deplores in the strongest terms” the Russian aggression. It also condemns Russia’s decision to increase the readiness of its nuclear forces.

“The message of the General Assembly is loud and clear,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told journalists after the vote on Wednesday. “End hostilities in Ukraine – now. Silence the guns – now. Open the door to dialogue and diplomacy – now.”

The Globe’s Geoffrey York

12:06 p.m. ET

‘I’m scared, but I have hope’: Ukrainian-Canadian returns home to join fight against Russia

18-year-old Yaroslav Hrytsiuk is one of a reported 80,000 Ukrianians returning from abroad to fight the invading forces of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Grade 12 student from Toronto says his plans in Canada are on hold, like acceptance to Ryerson University to study business next year. He hopes to join his father, who is preparing to fight Russians invading their home city of Lviv.

8:32 a.m. ET

Canadian companies with Russian operations stay put as more multinationals exit

As the list of international companies pulling out of Russia grows longer by the day, Canadian corporations doing business there are grappling with difficult decisions on whether to cut ties with the country outright or stick it out and bear the reputational and operational risk that could follow.

Canadian companies with operations in Russia include some of the country’s corporate pillars, including auto parts maker Magna International Inc. and convenience store giant Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Several smaller companies also sell into the country, including Ski-Doo maker BRP Inc. and label manufacturer CCL Industries Inc.

For all of them, the world has changed with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Canada and its G7 allies have all condemned what they call an unprovoked attack and slapped Russia with sanctions, including prohibiting transactions with Russia’s central bank. Western leaders have also moved to cut several of Russia’s largest banks off from the international financial system by excluding them from SWIFT, the messaging network that facilitates most global money transfers.

While Canadian firms contemplate their positions in Russia, multinational companies are increasingly shunning the country. Energy giant Exxon Mobil Corp. said it would exit Russia, while aircraft maker Boeing Co. suspended maintenance and technical support for Russian airlines and rival Airbus SE stopped sending spare parts.

-The Globe’s Nicolas Van Praet and Chris Hannay

8:26 a.m. ET

Mariupol mayor reports mass casualties from non-stop Russian attack

The Ukrainian port city of Mariupol is suffering mass casualties and a water outage as it defends itself from a non-stop onslaught by Russian forces, Mayor Vadym Boichenko said in a live broadcast on Ukrainian TV on Wednesday.

“The enemy occupying forces of the Russian Federation have done everything to block the exit of civilians from the city of half a million people,” he said.

He did not provide an exact casualty figure.

-Reuters

8:22 a.m. ET

Japan ready to take in Ukrainians fleeing Russian invasion, PM Kishida says

Japan is ready to take in Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday, adding that he had made the pledge during a phone conversation with his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki.

The United Nations has estimated that close to 700,000 people have fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries since the invasion began nearly a week ago, in what the UN Refugee Agency says looks set to become Europe’s largest refugee crisis this century. Around half of the refugees are currently in Poland.

“To demonstrate solidarity with the Ukrainian people, we will proceed to accept those who are seeking refuge in a third country,” Kishida said after the call, adding that the initial focus would be on people with relatives or friends in Japan.

-Reuters

7:54 a.m. ET

More than 2,000 Ukrainian civilians killed during Russian invasion: Ukrainian emergency service

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has killed more than 2,000 Ukrainian civilians and destroyed hundreds of structures including transport facilities, hospitals, kindergartens and homes, Ukraine’s emergency service said on Wednesday.

“Children, women and defence forces are losing their lives every hour,” it said in a statement.

7:50 a.m. ET

