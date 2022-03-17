Ukrainian refugees queue to get one of the 100 daily appointments at the documentation office to apply for temporary protection in Torrevieja, Spain.EVA MANEZ/Reuters

Here are the latest updates on the war in Ukraine:

The Kremlin said on Thursday that Russia was putting ‘colossal energy’ into talks on a possible peace deal with Ukraine that could swiftly stop the Russian military operation there.

Ukrainian authorities struggled to determine the fate of hundreds of civilians who had been sheltering in a theatre smashed by a Russian airstrike in Mariupol. Rubble had buried the entrance to the shelter inside the theatre, and it was not yet known how many people were killed or injured.

Ukrainians were among crowds at the U.S. border with Mexico seeking asylum on Wednesday lining up at the international checkpoint in Tijuana. Several Ukrainians told Reuters that they had been granted a year’s stay in the U.S.

The deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council said the United States had stoked “disgusting” Russophobia in an attempt to force Russia to its knees. He said Russia has the might to put its enemies in its place.

Damaged vehicles and buildings in Kharkiv city center in Ukraine.Pavel Dorogoy/The Associated Press 1 of 33

A volunteer of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces assists a woman to cross the street in Kharkiv, Ukraine.Andrew Marienko/The Associated Press 2 of 33

A damaged military vehicle seen in Kharkiv, Ukraine.Andrew Marienko/The Associated Press 3 of 33

A firefighter works at a site of a fire, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine.STRINGER/Reuters 4 of 33

A foreign fighter walks past an honour guard waiting for the funeral procession of Eduard Niezhenets, who was killed in a rocket attack against a military base in Yavoriv in Lviv, Ukraine.KAI PFAFFENBACH/Reuters 5 of 33

Refugees look out of a bus prior to their departure to Poland after fleeing from northeastern Ukraine outside the main train station in Lviv.KAI PFAFFENBACH/Reuters 6 of 33

Lisa, 21, kisses her daughter Lea, 6 months old, from Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast, while playing at temporary accommodation after fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Rzeszow, Poland.FABRIZIO BENSCH/Reuters 7 of 33

A U.S. Army MIM-104 Patriot, a surface-to-air missile system launcher is pictured at Rzeszow-Jasionka airport, Poland.FABRIZIO BENSCH/Reuters 8 of 33

Workers strengthen a sculpture with special protection, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Lviv, Ukraine.PAVLO PALAMARCHUK/Reuters 9 of 33

A man works on a protecting a sculpture, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Lviv, Ukraine.PAVLO PALAMARCHUK/Reuters 10 of 33

An empty street is pictured during a thirty-five hour curfew in Kyiv, Ukraine.MARKO DJURICA/Reuters 11 of 33

A woman carries a bottle of water on an empty street during a thirty-five hour curfew in Kyiv, Ukraine.MARKO DJURICA/Reuters 12 of 33

Rescuers work at a site of a warehouse storing products burned after shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine.STRINGER/Reuters 13 of 33

Fires burn at a site of a warehouse storing products after being bombed in Kharkiv, Ukraine.STRINGER/Reuters 14 of 33

Rescuers work at a site of a warehouse storing products burned after shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine.STRINGER/Reuters 15 of 33

Boards with portraits of Russian President Vladimir Putin are seen on a street in Simferopol, Crimea, on March 16, 2022. (Photo by STRINGER / AFP) (Photo by STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images)STRINGER/AFP/Getty Images 16 of 33

A resident walks through debris next to a building that was hit by shelling, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine.THOMAS PETER/Reuters 17 of 33

Rescuers work atop an apartment building that was hit by shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine.THOMAS PETER/Reuters 18 of 33

Rescuers work next to an apartment building that was hit by shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine.THOMAS PETER/Reuters 19 of 33

A resident shows a covered window that was damaged following a shelling that hit a nearby building in Kyiv, Ukraine.THOMAS PETER/Reuters 20 of 33

Residents watch rescuers working at an apartment building that was hit by shelling as they stand next to a building damaged by a blast in Kyiv, Ukraine.THOMAS PETER/Reuters 21 of 33

A general view shows an empty street in the early morning of a thirty-five hour curfew in Kyiv, Ukraine.THOMAS PETER/Reuters 22 of 33

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu enter a hall during a meeting in Moscow, Russia.MAXIM SHEMETOV/Reuters 23 of 33

Volunteers with Jewish organization Le Ma'anam dressed as clowns play with children as Ukrainian Jewish refugees who fled the war in their country wait to be flown to Israel in the coming days, in the Moldova's capital Chisinau.GIL COHEN-MAGEN/AFP/Getty Images 24 of 33

Ukraine's biggest national flag flies in Kyiv before dawn on March 16, 2022.GENYA SAVILOV/AFP/Getty Images 25 of 33

Ukrainian Ambassador for NATO Natalia Galibarenko, center, waits for the start of the North Atlantic Council during a meeting of NATO defense ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels.olivier matthys/The Associated Press 26 of 33

An information board with a warning for human trafficking at borders and refugee arrival points is seen, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at Berlin's central station in Germany.ANNEGRET HILSE/Reuters 27 of 33

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky holds a meeting with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa in Kyiv on March 15, 2022.HANDOUT/AFP/Getty Images 28 of 33

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa hold a joint briefing following their meeting in Kyiv on March 15, 2022.HANDOUT/AFP/Getty Images 29 of 33

Nurse Oksana Martynenko feeds a surrogate-born baby inside a special shelter owned by BioTexCom clinic in a residential basement on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine,GLEB GARANICH/Reuters 30 of 33

A woman with her child checks her mobile phone as she waits outside the main shelter and relocation centre in Przemysl, Poland.LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP/Getty Images 31 of 33

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers a virtual address to Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 16, 2022 in Washington, DC..Drew Angerer/AFP/Getty Images 32 of 33

Members of the US Congress watch a video of a building on fire after an attack in Ukraine during a virtual address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on March 16, 2022, at the US Capitol Visitor Center Congressional Auditorium, in Washington, DC.J. SCOTT APPLEWHITE/AFP/Getty Images 33 of 33

6:11 a.m. ET

‘Colossal energy’ being put into peace talks: Kremlin

The Kremlin said on Thursday that Russia was putting ‘colossal energy’ into talks on a possible peace deal with Ukraine that could swiftly stop the Russian military operation there.

“Agreeing such a document, the observance of all its parameters and their implementation could very quickly stop what is happening,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov

- Reuters

5:27 a.m. ET

Ukraine asks Japan for satellite data amid Russian invasion

Ukraine is asking Japan for high-quality satellite imagery to help it fend off Russian troops, according to the Nikkei newspaper.

Japanese governments and private companies operate satellites that have the ability to capture detailed images day and night, and through clouds and other obstructions in the atmosphere.

The Japanese government will carefully consider whether providing such data to Ukraine is politically acceptable or allowed under the current legal framework, the report said.

- Reuters

5:25 a.m. ET

Russia warns U.S.: We have the might to put you in your place

Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world’s pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart.

Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council, said the United States had stoked “disgusting” Russophobia in an attempt to force Russia to its knees.

“It will not work - Russia has the might to put all of our brash enemies in their place,” he said.

- Reuters

5:21 a.m. ET

U.S. grants Ukrainians entry at Mexico border

Ukrainians were among crowds at the U.S. border with Mexico seeking asylum on Wednesday lining up at the international checkpoint in Tijuana.

According to a former U.S. border official who was briefed on the matter, U.S. authorities were granting one-year temporary “humanitarian parole” to Ukrainians. Several Ukrainians told Reuters that they had been granted a year’s stay in the U.S.

The U.S.-Mexico border has been closed to most asylum seekers under a pandemic-era policy known as Title 42. However, a number of Ukrainians have described moving to the front of a line of migrants waiting to make their claims to border officials.

Reuters saw more than two dozen Ukrainians enter the United States earlier this week, while others seeking asylum, including Mexicans, Colombians and Russians, were being turned away at the border.

- Reuters

4:24 a.m. ET

Hundreds feared trapped in Mariupol theatre smashed by Russian airstrike

Ukrainian authorities struggled to determine the fate of hundreds of civilians who had been sheltering in a theatre smashed by a Russian airstrike in the besieged city of Mariupol.

A photo released by Mariupol’s city council showed an entire section of the large, three-storey theatre had collapsed after the strike Wednesday evening. Several hundred people had taken refuge in the building.

Rubble had buried the entrance to the shelter inside the theatre, and it was not yet known how many people were killed or injured, Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk regional administration, said on Telegram.

Russian airstrikes also hit a municipal swimming pool complex in Mariupol where civilians, including women and children, had been sheltering, Kyrylenko said. “Now there are pregnant women and women with children under the rubble there,” he wrote, thought the number of casualties was not immediately known..

The Russian defense ministry denied bombing the theatre or anywhere else in Mariupol on Wednesday.

- The Associated Press