Here are the latest updates on the war in Ukraine:
The Kremlin said on Thursday that Russia was putting ‘colossal energy’ into talks on a possible peace deal with Ukraine that could swiftly stop the Russian military operation there.
Ukrainian authorities struggled to determine the fate of hundreds of civilians who had been sheltering in a theatre smashed by a Russian airstrike in Mariupol. Rubble had buried the entrance to the shelter inside the theatre, and it was not yet known how many people were killed or injured.
Ukrainians were among crowds at the U.S. border with Mexico seeking asylum on Wednesday lining up at the international checkpoint in Tijuana. Several Ukrainians told Reuters that they had been granted a year’s stay in the U.S.
The deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council said the United States had stoked “disgusting” Russophobia in an attempt to force Russia to its knees. He said Russia has the might to put its enemies in its place.
6:11 a.m. ET
‘Colossal energy’ being put into peace talks: Kremlin
“Agreeing such a document, the observance of all its parameters and their implementation could very quickly stop what is happening,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov
- Reuters
5:27 a.m. ET
Ukraine asks Japan for satellite data amid Russian invasion
Ukraine is asking Japan for high-quality satellite imagery to help it fend off Russian troops, according to the Nikkei newspaper.
Japanese governments and private companies operate satellites that have the ability to capture detailed images day and night, and through clouds and other obstructions in the atmosphere.
The Japanese government will carefully consider whether providing such data to Ukraine is politically acceptable or allowed under the current legal framework, the report said.
- Reuters
5:25 a.m. ET
Russia warns U.S.: We have the might to put you in your place
Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world’s pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart.
Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council, said the United States had stoked “disgusting” Russophobia in an attempt to force Russia to its knees.
“It will not work - Russia has the might to put all of our brash enemies in their place,” he said.
- Reuters
5:21 a.m. ET
U.S. grants Ukrainians entry at Mexico border
Ukrainians were among crowds at the U.S. border with Mexico seeking asylum on Wednesday lining up at the international checkpoint in Tijuana.
According to a former U.S. border official who was briefed on the matter, U.S. authorities were granting one-year temporary “humanitarian parole” to Ukrainians. Several Ukrainians told Reuters that they had been granted a year’s stay in the U.S.
The U.S.-Mexico border has been closed to most asylum seekers under a pandemic-era policy known as Title 42. However, a number of Ukrainians have described moving to the front of a line of migrants waiting to make their claims to border officials.
Reuters saw more than two dozen Ukrainians enter the United States earlier this week, while others seeking asylum, including Mexicans, Colombians and Russians, were being turned away at the border.
- Reuters
4:24 a.m. ET
Hundreds feared trapped in Mariupol theatre smashed by Russian airstrike
A photo released by Mariupol’s city council showed an entire section of the large, three-storey theatre had collapsed after the strike Wednesday evening. Several hundred people had taken refuge in the building.
Rubble had buried the entrance to the shelter inside the theatre, and it was not yet known how many people were killed or injured, Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk regional administration, said on Telegram.
Russian airstrikes also hit a municipal swimming pool complex in Mariupol where civilians, including women and children, had been sheltering, Kyrylenko said. “Now there are pregnant women and women with children under the rubble there,” he wrote, thought the number of casualties was not immediately known..
The Russian defense ministry denied bombing the theatre or anywhere else in Mariupol on Wednesday.