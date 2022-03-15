Here are the latest updates on the war in Ukraine:
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to address Parliament this morning at 11:15 a.m. EST, the latest in a series of virtual visits as he pleads for international aid.
Kyiv will impose a 35-hour curfew starting on Tuesday after several apartment blocks were struck by Russian forces based outside the city. Two people were killed in the latest bloodshed.
The leaders of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia plan to travel to Kyiv on Tuesday on a European Union mission to show support for the country.
The Kremlin said that it was too early to make predictions about the possible results of talks between Russia and Ukraine
Will there be a peace deal? Kremlin not giving predictions
“The work is difficult and in the current situation the very fact that they are continuing is probably positive,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “We don’t want to make predictions. We await results.”
Russia bombs Kyiv apartment, killing at least two Ukrainian civilians
Day 20 of Russia’s war against Ukraine began with more civilian deaths as an apartment building on the western side of Kyiv was hit, killing at least two people early Tuesday ahead of fresh ceasefire talks expected later in the day.
A blaze enveloped all 15 floors of the apartment block in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv after it was struck just before dawn. Russian warplanes and artillery also continued to bombard the northern suburbs of the capital, including districts such as Irpin, Bucha and Hostomel that have already seen some of the worst fighting of the war.
Meanwhile, the death toll from a Monday attack on a television tower in the western Ukrainian region of Rivne reportedly rose to 19.
Kyiv to impose 35-hour curfew after increased shelling
A curfew will be imposed on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv from 8 p.m. on Tuesday to 7 a.m. on Thursday after several apartment blocks were struck by Russian forces based outside the city, Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko announced.
Two people were killed in the latest bloodshed, he said.
“It is prohibited to move around the city without special permission, except to go to bomb shelters,” Klitschko said. “The capital is the heart of Ukraine, and it will be defended. Kyiv, which is currently the symbol and forward operating base of Europe’s freedom and security, will not be given up by us.”
Zelensky to give virtual address to Parliament
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to address Parliament this morning at 11:15 a.m. EST.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has intensified in recent days with more than two million people fleeing the country so far and airstrikes hitting the capital of Kyiv.
While visiting Europe last week, Trudeau announced that Canada will send another $50 million of specialized equipment to help Ukraine and slapped new sanctions on Russian oligarchs, government officials and supporters of the country’s leadership.
Canada has also committed $145 million in humanitarian assistance to Ukraine in 2022 and created new immigration measures to help people fleeing the war.
Zelensky is scheduled to speak to members of the U.S. House and Senate on Wednesday.