A firefighter crawls out of a destroyed car at a residential apartment building after it was hit by a Russian attack in the early hours of the morning in the Sviatoshynskyi District in Kyiv.Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Here are the latest updates on the war in Ukraine:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to address Parliament this morning at 11:15 a.m. EST, the latest in a series of virtual visits as he pleads for international aid.

Kyiv will impose a 35-hour curfew starting on Tuesday after several apartment blocks were struck by Russian forces based outside the city. Two people were killed in the latest bloodshed.

The leaders of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia plan to travel to Kyiv on Tuesday on a European Union mission to show support for the country.

The Kremlin said that it was too early to make predictions about the possible results of talks between Russia and Ukraine

A damaged kindergarten school is seen, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine.STRINGER/Reuters 1 of 30

The interior of a damaged kindergarten classroom in Kharkiv.STRINGER/Reuters 2 of 30

A damaged kindergarten class in Kharkiv, Ukraine.STRINGER/Reuters 3 of 30

A burned down car is seen near a damaged building in Kharkiv, Ukraine.STRINGER/Reuters 4 of 30

Anti-aircraft missiles in the sky a few kilometres from Kyiv, Ukraine.FADEL SENNA/AFP/Getty Images 5 of 30

A resident stands on her balcony after her building was damaged by shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine.THOMAS PETER/Reuters 6 of 30

A building damaged by air strike in central Kharkiv, Ukraine.STRINGER/Reuters 7 of 30

A police officer guards an area around a building destroyed in Kyiv, Ukraine.GLEB GARANICH/Reuters 8 of 30

Rescuers work next to a building damaged by air strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in central Kharkiv.STRINGER/Reuters 9 of 30

A resident stands on a balcony after his building was damaged by shelling in Kyiv.THOMAS PETER/Reuters 10 of 30

A man stands on the balcony of an apartment building after it was shelled in Kyiv.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images 11 of 30

A firefighter rescues a dog after an apartment building was shelled in Kyiv.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images 12 of 30

A police officer ties tape to secure area near a building destroyed by shelling as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine.GLEB GARANICH/Reuters 13 of 30

People and medics help a wounded resident of a house destroyed by shelling as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine.GLEB GARANICH/Reuters 14 of 30

An armed police officer stands at the site where a shell exploded and damaged a residential building in Kyiv, Ukraine.THOMAS PETER/Reuters 15 of 30

A firefighter stands in the shattered window of an apartment building after it was shelled in Kyiv.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images 16 of 30

A man reacts near a house and vehicles destroyed by shelling as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine.GLEB GARANICH/Reuters 17 of 30

A child's toy hangs from the metal bars of a window in a destroyed apartment block after it was shelled in Kyiv.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images 18 of 30

A man passes by a building destroyed by shelling as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv.GLEB GARANICH/Reuters 19 of 30

A firefighter walks along a rescue ladder placed into the window frame of a smouldering apartment building after it was shelled in Kyiv.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images 20 of 30

A resident of a house damaged by shelling looks out of a broken window as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine.GLEB GARANICH/Reuters 21 of 30

A crane removes a ruined car from in front of a destroyed apartment building after it was shelled in Kyiv.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images 22 of 30

A man holds his dead cat in a blanket as he stands outside a destroyed apartment building after it was shelled in Kyiv.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images 23 of 30

Ukrainian setrvicemen are seen by the residential house which got hit in Obolon district of Kyiv, Ukraine.Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images 24 of 30

Tetyana, a resident of the shelled house in 20 Bohatyrska Street, photographed with her belongings as she leaves her home in Kyiv, Ukraine.Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images 25 of 30

A man photographs the destructions at 20 Bohatyrska street in Kyiv, Ukraine.Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images 26 of 30

An injured man sits inside an ambulance stationed outside a destroyed apartment building following shelling in Kyiv.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images 27 of 30

A woman reacts as she stands outside destroyed apartment blocks following shelling in Kyiv.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images 28 of 30

A local woman cries as she is evacuated, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the town of Brovary outside Kyiv, Ukraine.MARKO DJURICA/Reuters 29 of 30

A policeman looks at the covered dead body of a resident on the site of a Russian bombing attack in Kyiv, Ukraine.Efrem Lukatsky/The Associated Press 30 of 30

6:06 a.m. ET

Will there be a peace deal? Kremlin not giving predictions

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that it was too early to make predictions about the possible results of talks between Russia and Ukraine.

“The work is difficult and in the current situation the very fact that they are continuing is probably positive,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “We don’t want to make predictions. We await results.”

- Reuters

5:41 a.m. ET

Russia bombs Kyiv apartment, killing at least two Ukrainian civilians

Day 20 of Russia’s war against Ukraine began with more civilian deaths as an apartment building on the western side of Kyiv was hit, killing at least two people early Tuesday ahead of fresh ceasefire talks expected later in the day.

A blaze enveloped all 15 floors of the apartment block in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv after it was struck just before dawn. Russian warplanes and artillery also continued to bombard the northern suburbs of the capital, including districts such as Irpin, Bucha and Hostomel that have already seen some of the worst fighting of the war.

Meanwhile, the death toll from a Monday attack on a television tower in the western Ukrainian region of Rivne reportedly rose to 19.

- Mark MacKinnon

5:40 a.m. ET

Kyiv to impose 35-hour curfew after increased shelling

A curfew will be imposed on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv from 8 p.m. on Tuesday to 7 a.m. on Thursday after several apartment blocks were struck by Russian forces based outside the city, Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko announced.

Two people were killed in the latest bloodshed, he said.

“It is prohibited to move around the city without special permission, except to go to bomb shelters,” Klitschko said. “The capital is the heart of Ukraine, and it will be defended. Kyiv, which is currently the symbol and forward operating base of Europe’s freedom and security, will not be given up by us.”

- Reuters

4:08 a.m. ET

Zelensky to give virtual address to Parliament

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to address Parliament this morning at 11:15 a.m. EST.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has intensified in recent days with more than two million people fleeing the country so far and airstrikes hitting the capital of Kyiv.

While visiting Europe last week, Trudeau announced that Canada will send another $50 million of specialized equipment to help Ukraine and slapped new sanctions on Russian oligarchs, government officials and supporters of the country’s leadership.

Canada has also committed $145 million in humanitarian assistance to Ukraine in 2022 and created new immigration measures to help people fleeing the war.

Zelensky is scheduled to speak to members of the U.S. House and Senate on Wednesday.

- The Canadian Press