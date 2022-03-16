Here are the latest updates on the war in Ukraine:
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address the U.S. Congress virtually on Wednesday. Zelensky has implored allied leaders to “close the sky” to prevent the Russian airstrikes that are devastating his country. President Joe Biden, whose administration has stopped short of providing a no-fly zone, is expected to announce another US$800-million in security assistance to Ukraine. Mr. Biden will also head to Europe to discuss the war with NATO allies.
- Russia’s military forces blasted Kyiv and other major cities Wednesday as they tried to crush a Ukrainian defence that has frustrated their progress nearly three weeks after invading.
- Ukraine and Russia have expressed cautious optimism about peace negotiations. Moscow has not captured any of Ukraine’s biggest cities since it invaded last month. President Zelensky said negotiations now sound “more realistic.”
- Encircled by Russian soldiers, Mariupol is being decimated by blasts as food and water run out, and parents leave their newborns at the hospital. Local officials have tallied more than 2,500 deaths in the siege, but many bodies can’t be counted because of the endless shelling.
6:15 a.m. ET
Mariupol descends into despair
Each airstrike and shell that relentlessly pounds Mariupol — about one a minute at times — drives home the curse of a geography that has put the city squarely in the path of Russia’s domination of Ukraine. The city is now encircled by Russian soldiers, who are slowly squeezing the life out of it, one blast at a time.
Several appeals for humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians went unheeded, until Ukrainian officials said Tuesday that about 4,000 passenger cars carrying civilians had fled Mariupol in a convoy. Airstrikes and shells have hit the maternity hospital, the fire department, homes, a church, a field outside a school. For the estimated hundreds of thousands who remain, there is quite simply nowhere to go.
The surrounding roads are mined and the port blocked. Food is running out, and the Russians have stopped humanitarian attempts to bring it in. Electricity is mostly gone and water is sparse, with residents melting snow to drink. Some parents have even left their newborns at the hospital, perhaps hoping to give them a chance at life in the one place with decent electricity and water.
Local officials have tallied more than 2,500 deaths in the siege, but many bodies can’t be counted because of the endless shelling. They have told families to leave their dead outside in the streets because it’s too dangerous to hold funerals.
- The Associated Press
5:36 a.m. ET
Russia says parts of a compromise deal are close, Ukraine could be like Austria
Russia said on Wednesday that some parts of a possible peace deal with Ukraine were close to being agreed after Kyiv agreed to discuss neutrality,
“Neutral status is now being seriously discussed along, of course, with security guarantees,” Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said told RBC news.
“Now this very thing is being discussed in negotiations - there are absolutely specific formulations which in my view are close to agreement.”
Lavrov cautioned that the negotiations were not easy but that there was “some hope of reaching a compromise.” He said key issues included the security of people in eastern Ukraine, the demilitarization of Ukraine and the rights of Russian-speaking people in Ukraine.
The Kremlin said on Wednesday that a neutral Ukraine with its own army along the lines of Austria or Sweden was being looked at as a possible compromise in talks with Kyiv.
- Reuters
5:15 a.m. ET
Zelensky cautiously optimistic on peace talks
Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky struck a cautiously optimistic note over ongoing peace talks with Russia in a Wednesday video address
“It is difficult, but important, as any war ends with an agreement. The meetings continue, and, I am informed, the positions during the negotiations already sound more realistic.”
Moscow has not captured any of Ukraine’s 10 biggest cities since it invaded last month, seeding hope among Ukrainian officials who say the war could end sooner than expected.
A possible point of compromise may be NATO. Zelensky said earlier Ukraine was prepared to accept security guarantees from the West that stop short of its long-term goal of joining NATO. Russia sees any possibility of Ukraine joining NATO as a threat and has demanded guarantees it will never be a member.
- The Associated Press
5:10 a.m. ET
Russian assault on major cities continues
Russia’s military forces blasted Ukraine’s capital region and other major cities Wednesday as they tried to crush a Ukrainian defence that has frustrated their progress nearly three weeks after invading.
Russia rained shells on areas around Kyiv and within the city, where a 12-story apartment building erupted in flames after being hit by shrapnel.
A senior U.S. defence official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss the Pentagon’s assessment, said the Russians were using long-range fire to hit civilian targets inside Kyiv with increasing frequency but that their ground forces were making little to no progress around the country. The official said Russian troops were still about 15 kilometers from the centre of the capital.
- The Associated Press
12:31 a.m. ET
Zelensky to address U.S. Congress
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address the U.S. Congress virtually on Wednesday.
Nearing the three-week mark in an ever-escalating war, Zelensky has used his campaign to implore allied leaders to “close the sky” to prevent the Russian airstrikes that are devastating his country. President Joe Biden’s administration has stopped short of providing a no-fly zone or the transfer of military jets from neighbouring Poland as the U.S. seeks to avoid a direct confrontation with Russia.
Instead, Biden will deliver his own address following Zelensky’s speech, in which he is expected to announce an additional $800 million in security assistance to Ukraine, according to a White House official familiar with the matter. That would bring the total announced in the last week alone to $1 billion. It includes money for anti-armor and air-defense weapons, according to the official.
Late on Tuesday, the White House announced that Mr. Joe Biden will make his first visit to Europe since Russia invaded to discuss the crisis.
- The Associated Press