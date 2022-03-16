People take cover from shelling inside an entryway to an apartment building in Mariupol.Evgeniy Maloletka/The Associated Press

Here are the latest updates on the war in Ukraine:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address the U.S. Congress virtually on Wednesday. Zelensky has implored allied leaders to “close the sky” to prevent the Russian airstrikes that are devastating his country. President Joe Biden, whose administration has stopped short of providing a no-fly zone, is expected to announce another US$800-million in security assistance to Ukraine. Mr. Biden will also head to Europe to discuss the war with NATO allies.

Russia’s military forces blasted Kyiv and other major cities Wednesday as they tried to crush a Ukrainian defence that has frustrated their progress nearly three weeks after invading.

Ukraine and Russia have expressed cautious optimism about peace negotiations. Moscow has not captured any of Ukraine’s biggest cities since it invaded last month. President Zelensky said negotiations now sound “more realistic.”

Encircled by Russian soldiers, Mariupol is being decimated by blasts as food and water run out, and parents leave their newborns at the hospital. Local officials have tallied more than 2,500 deaths in the siege, but many bodies can’t be counted because of the endless shelling.

A Ukrainain flag flies in front of The Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa.DAVE CHAN/AFP/Getty Images 1 of 31

Canadian parliamentarians and guests give Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a standing ovation as he addresses the Canadian parliament in Ottawa.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press 2 of 31

A Ukrainian serviceman stands guard at a military check point in the centre of Kyiv.FADEL SENNA/AFP/Getty Images 3 of 31

Relatives and friends attend a funeral ceremony for four of the Ukrainian military servicemen, who were killed during an airstrike in a military base in Yarokiv, in a church in Lviv, Ukraine.Bernat Armangue/The Associated Press 4 of 31

Ukrainian servicemen stand guard at a military check point in the center of Kyiv.FADEL SENNA/AFP/Getty Images 5 of 31

A resident reacts after being rescued from her apartment by firefighters at a residential apartment building after it was hit by a Russian attack in the early hours of the morning in Kyiv, Ukraine.Chris McGrath/Getty Images 6 of 31

Firefighters work to put out a fire in a residential apartment building in Kyiv, Ukraine.MARKO DJURICA/Reuters 7 of 31

A woman is escorted up the stairs as people fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine gather at a train station before departing to Poland, in Lviv, Ukraine.PAVLO PALAMARCHUK/Reuters 8 of 31

A woman cleans debris from her apartment inside a residential building after it was hit by shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine.MARKO DJURICA/Reuters 9 of 31

Ukrainian servicemen inspect the area in front of a residential apartment building in Kyiv, Ukraine.MARKO DJURICA/Reuters 10 of 31

A woman reacts after being evacuated from a burning apartment building in Kyiv.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images 11 of 31

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in an apartment building in Kyiv.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images 12 of 31

Evacuated resident is comforted by a rescue staff outside a burning apartment building in Kyiv on March 15, 2022, after strikes on residential areas killed at least two people, Ukraine emergency services said.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images 13 of 31

Residents are evacuated from a burning apartment building in Kyiv.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images 14 of 31

A woman is evacuated from a burning apartment building in Kyiv.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images 15 of 31

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses a meeting of the leaders of the the Joint Expeditionary Force , a coalition of 10 states focused on security in northern Europe, at Lancaster House, in London.JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images 16 of 31

A child hugs his mother in a temporary shelter in a gym of a high school in Przemysl, near the Ukrainian-Polish border.LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP/Getty Images 17 of 31

Firefighters extinguish a fire in an apartment building in Kyiv.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images 18 of 31

Firemen rest outside a burning apartment building in Kyiv ,after strikes on residential areas killed at least two people, Ukraine emergency services said.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images 19 of 31

A mother tends to her 2-months old daughter in a temporary shelter in a gym of a high school in Przemysl, near the Ukrainian-Polish border.LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP/Getty Images 20 of 31

Armed police officers walk past the Artem factory after it was hit by shelling as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv.THOMAS PETER/Reuters 21 of 31

Firefighters work to put out a fire in a residential apartment building after it was hit by shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine.THOMAS PETER/Reuters 22 of 31

Firefighters extinguish a fire in a 16-storey residential building in Kyiv.SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP/Getty Images 23 of 31

A woman stands in a balcony next to a residential building that was hit by shelling as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv.THOMAS PETER/Reuters 24 of 31

A woman reacts after she was rescued from a residential apartment building that was hit by shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine.THOMAS PETER/Reuters 25 of 31

A woman inspects debris inside a private house damaged by shelling in the Osokorky district in southeastern Kyiv.GENYA SAVILOV/AFP/Getty Images 26 of 31

A man takes pictures of the remains of a missile in the yard of a private house hit by shelling in the Osokorky district in southeastern Kyiv.GENYA SAVILOV/AFP/Getty Images 27 of 31

Neighbours examine the remains of a missile in the yard of a private house hit by shelling in the Osokorky district in southeastern Kyiv.GENYA SAVILOV/AFP/Getty Images 28 of 31

A nurse pulls a sheet over a window to block the sun while a wounded Ukrainian soldier lies down on a hospital bed in Mykolaiv, Ukraine.NACHO DOCE/Reuters 29 of 31

Ukrainian service members walk past a bus turned into an ambulance in Mykolaiv, Ukraine.NACHO DOCE/Reuters 30 of 31

Aleina and her husband hug their new-born Snizhana after giving birth in the maternity ward as sirens warn of air raids in Mykolaiv.BULENT KILIC/AFP/Getty Images 31 of 31

6:15 a.m. ET

Mariupol descends into despair

Each airstrike and shell that relentlessly pounds Mariupol — about one a minute at times — drives home the curse of a geography that has put the city squarely in the path of Russia’s domination of Ukraine. The city is now encircled by Russian soldiers, who are slowly squeezing the life out of it, one blast at a time.

Several appeals for humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians went unheeded, until Ukrainian officials said Tuesday that about 4,000 passenger cars carrying civilians had fled Mariupol in a convoy. Airstrikes and shells have hit the maternity hospital, the fire department, homes, a church, a field outside a school. For the estimated hundreds of thousands who remain, there is quite simply nowhere to go.

The surrounding roads are mined and the port blocked. Food is running out, and the Russians have stopped humanitarian attempts to bring it in. Electricity is mostly gone and water is sparse, with residents melting snow to drink. Some parents have even left their newborns at the hospital, perhaps hoping to give them a chance at life in the one place with decent electricity and water.

Local officials have tallied more than 2,500 deaths in the siege, but many bodies can’t be counted because of the endless shelling. They have told families to leave their dead outside in the streets because it’s too dangerous to hold funerals.

- The Associated Press

5:36 a.m. ET

Russia says parts of a compromise deal are close, Ukraine could be like Austria

Russia said on Wednesday that some parts of a possible peace deal with Ukraine were close to being agreed after Kyiv agreed to discuss neutrality,

“Neutral status is now being seriously discussed along, of course, with security guarantees,” Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said told RBC news.

“Now this very thing is being discussed in negotiations - there are absolutely specific formulations which in my view are close to agreement.”

Lavrov cautioned that the negotiations were not easy but that there was “some hope of reaching a compromise.” He said key issues included the security of people in eastern Ukraine, the demilitarization of Ukraine and the rights of Russian-speaking people in Ukraine.

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that a neutral Ukraine with its own army along the lines of Austria or Sweden was being looked at as a possible compromise in talks with Kyiv.

- Reuters

5:15 a.m. ET

Zelensky cautiously optimistic on peace talks

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky struck a cautiously optimistic note over ongoing peace talks with Russia in a Wednesday video address

“It is difficult, but important, as any war ends with an agreement. The meetings continue, and, I am informed, the positions during the negotiations already sound more realistic.”

Moscow has not captured any of Ukraine’s 10 biggest cities since it invaded last month, seeding hope among Ukrainian officials who say the war could end sooner than expected.

A possible point of compromise may be NATO. Zelensky said earlier Ukraine was prepared to accept security guarantees from the West that stop short of its long-term goal of joining NATO. Russia sees any possibility of Ukraine joining NATO as a threat and has demanded guarantees it will never be a member.

- The Associated Press

5:10 a.m. ET

Russian assault on major cities continues

Russia’s military forces blasted Ukraine’s capital region and other major cities Wednesday as they tried to crush a Ukrainian defence that has frustrated their progress nearly three weeks after invading.

Russia rained shells on areas around Kyiv and within the city, where a 12-story apartment building erupted in flames after being hit by shrapnel.

A senior U.S. defence official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss the Pentagon’s assessment, said the Russians were using long-range fire to hit civilian targets inside Kyiv with increasing frequency but that their ground forces were making little to no progress around the country. The official said Russian troops were still about 15 kilometers from the centre of the capital.

- The Associated Press

12:31 a.m. ET

Zelensky to address U.S. Congress

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address the U.S. Congress virtually on Wednesday.

Nearing the three-week mark in an ever-escalating war, Zelensky has used his campaign to implore allied leaders to “close the sky” to prevent the Russian airstrikes that are devastating his country. President Joe Biden’s administration has stopped short of providing a no-fly zone or the transfer of military jets from neighbouring Poland as the U.S. seeks to avoid a direct confrontation with Russia.

Instead, Biden will deliver his own address following Zelensky’s speech, in which he is expected to announce an additional $800 million in security assistance to Ukraine, according to a White House official familiar with the matter. That would bring the total announced in the last week alone to $1 billion. It includes money for anti-armor and air-defense weapons, according to the official.

Late on Tuesday, the White House announced that Mr. Joe Biden will make his first visit to Europe since Russia invaded to discuss the crisis.

- The Associated Press