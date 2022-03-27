First responders work at a site of fuel storage facilities hit by cruise missiles, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Lviv, Ukraine in this still image taken from a video released March 27, 2022.STATE EMERGENCY SERVICES OF UKRA/Reuters

Here are the latest updates on the war in Ukraine:

8:55 a.m. ET

Russia may try to split country, Ukraine military intelligence chief says

Ukraine’s military intelligence chief says that Russia could try to break Ukraine in two.

Kyrylo Budanov said in remarks released by the Defense Ministry on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has realized “he can’t swallow the entire country” and would likely try to split the country under “the Korean scenario.” That’s a reference to the decades-old division between North and South Korea.

Budanov said that “the occupiers will try to pull the occupied territories into a single quasi-state structure and pit it against independent Ukraine.” He pointed to Russian attempts to set up parallel government structures in occupied cities and to bar people from using the Ukrainian currency, the hryvnia.

Budanov predicted that Ukrainian resistance will grow into a “total” guerrilla warfare, derailing Russia’s attempts.

– The Associated Press

8:45 a.m. ET

Macron cool on Biden’s comments about Putin, focuses on de-escalation

French President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he speaks to the media after European Union leaders' summit, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium, March 25, 2022.JOHANNA GERON/Reuters

French President Emmanuel Macron has distanced himself from U.S. President Joe Biden’s comment that Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power.” He is urging efforts to de-escalate tensions.

Macron, who has spoken several times to the Russian president in so-far unsuccessful peace-making efforts, is due to speak again with Putin Sunday or Monday.

“We should be factual and … do everything so that the situation doesn’t get out of control,” Macron said Sunday on France-3 television, when asked about Biden’s remark.

Macron said: “I wouldn’t use those terms, because I continue to speak to President Putin, because what we want to do collectively is that we want to stop the war Russia launched in Ukraine, without waging war and without an escalation.”

He stressed that the U.S. remains an important ally, saying, “We share many common values, but those who live next to Russia are the Europeans.”

Macron said he will talk with Putin about a proposed humanitarian corridor for the besieged city of Mariupol, also discussed with Turkey and Greece.

– The Associated Press

8:35 a.m. ET

U.S. not seeking Russian regime change despite Biden’s harsh comments, Blinken says

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a news conference with Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid at Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem, March 27, 2022.POOL/The Associated Press

Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the U.S. is not trying to topple Russian President Vladimir Putin, despite its harsh condemnations of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Blinken spoke a day after President Joe Biden said of Putin during a speech in Warsaw: “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power.

”At a news conference in Jerusalem, Blinken said Biden’s point was that “Putin cannot be empowered to wage war or engage in aggression against Ukraine or anyone else.”

He said the U.S. has repeatedly said that “we do not have a strategy of regime change in Russia, or anywhere else for that matter.”

”In this case, as in any case, it’s up to the people of the country in question. It’s up to the Russian people,” Blinken said.

– The Associated Press

8:10 a.m. ET

Zelensky pleads for fighter jets and tanks to defend Ukraine from Russian invasion

Members of Congress give Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky a standing ovation before he speaks in a virtual address to Congress in the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center Congressional Auditorium in Washington, on March 16, 2022.Sarahbeth Maney/The Associated Press

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused the West of lacking courage as his country fights to stave off Russia’s invasion, making an exasperated plea for fighter jets and tanks to sustain a defence in a conflict that has ground into a war of attrition.

Speaking after U.S. President Joe Biden met with senior Ukrainian officials in Poland on Saturday, Zelensky lashed out at the West’s “ping-pong about who and how should hand over jets and other defensive weapons to us” while Russian missile attacks kill and trap civilians.

“I’ve talked to the defenders of Mariupol today. I’m in constant contact with them. Their determination, heroism and firmness are astonishing,” Zelensky said in a video address early Sunday, referring to the besieged southern city that has suffered some of the war’s greatest deprivations and horrors. “If only those who have been thinking for 31 days on how to hand over dozens of jets and tanks had 1 per cent of their courage.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, now in its 32nd day, has stalled in many areas, its aim to quickly encircle the capital, Kyiv, and force its surrender faltering in the face of staunch Ukrainian resistance – bolstered by weapons from the U.S. and other Western allies.

However, Western military aid has, so far, not included fighter jets. A proposal to transfer Polish planes to Ukraine via the United States was scrapped amid NATO concerns about getting drawn into a military conflict with Russia.

– The Associated Press