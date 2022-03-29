A security officer stands guard at the Dolmabahçe Palace ahead of talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations, in Istanbul, Tuesday, March 29, 2022.Emrah Gurel/The Associated Press

Here are the latest updates on the war in Ukraine:

The first face-to-face peace talks are under way in Turkey, where Ukraine is seeking security guarantees and a ceasefire

Ukrainian President Zelensky addressed the Danish parliament, where he urged Europe to toughen its stance on trade with Russia

A Russian rocket hit the regional administration building in the southern Ukrainian port city of Mykolaiv on Tuesday, killing at least three people and wounding 22

7:19 a.m. ET

Zelensky tells Danish parliament Russia sanctions must be tightened

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks in a video broadcast to members of the Danish Parliament at Christiansborg Castle in Copenhagen on March 29, 2022.MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN/AFP/Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told the Danish parliament on Tuesday that Europe must tighten sanctions on Russia, including by blocking trade, stopping buying oil and closing ports to Russian ships.

Speaking via video link, Zelensky reiterated that some 100,000 people were still trapped in Ukraine’s southern city of Mariupol, which is encircled by Russian forces and under bombardment.

-Reuters

7:15 a.m. ET

Kremlin says Abramovich acting as go-between in Ukraine talks

Billionaire Roman Abramovich is not an official member of the Russian team negotiating with Ukraine, but is present at the talks in Turkey to “enable certain contacts” between the two sides, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

Abramovich who is sanctioned by the West over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine due to his ties with President Vladimir Putin, was present on Tuesday at the first direct peace talks in more than two weeks in Istanbul.

“Roman Abramovich is involved in enabling certain contacts between the Russian and Ukrainian sides,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a conference call.

“He is not an official member of the delegation... but nevertheless he is also present today in Istanbul from our side,” he said.

The Kremlin, which has said Abramovich also played an early role in peace talks, dismissed reports that he had been poisoned, saying they were untrue and part of an “information war”.

According to the Wall Street Journal and the investigative outlet Bellingcat, which cited people familiar with the matter, Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators suffered symptoms of suspected poisoning earlier this month after a meeting in Kyiv.

-Reuters

7 a.m. ET

Three killed in Ukraine’s Mykolaiv city as rocket blasts hole in regional HQ

This photograph taken on March 29, 2022 shows the destroyed government building after being hit by Russian rockets in Mykolaiv.BULENT KILIC/AFP/Getty Images

A Russian rocket hit the regional administration building in the southern Ukrainian port city of Mykolaiv on Tuesday, killing at least three people and wounding 22, local authorities said.

Eighteen of the wounded were pulled from the rubble by rescue workers, who continue to work at the scene, the emergencies service said in an online post

An image shared by local governor Vitaliy Kim showed a large hole in the side of the building. On Tuesday, Reuters witnesses saw the destruction from a distance and ambulances and fire engines heading to the scene. The area was cordoned off.

“They destroyed half of the building, got into my office,” Kim said.

Russian forces have attacked Ukraine’s southern ports including Kherson, Odesa, Mykolaiv and Mariupol as they try to cut Ukraine off from the Black Sea and establish a land corridor from Russia to Crimea, the peninsula Russia seized in 2014.

-Reuters

6:35 a.m. ET

UN nuclear watchdog chief in Ukraine to talk safety support

The chief of the UN atomic watchdog, Rafael Grossi, is in Ukraine to discuss "the safety and security" of the countrys nuclear sites, the agency said on March 29, 2022, in his first visit after Russia seized several facilities, including Chernobyl during its more than month-long invasion.JOE KLAMAR/AFP/Getty Images

The UN nuclear watchdog’s director-general arrived in Ukraine on Tuesday for talks with senior government officials on delivering “urgent technical assistance” to ensure the safety of the country’s nuclear facilities, the agency said.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said Rafael Mariano Grossi’s aim is to “to initiate prompt safety and security support” for Ukraine’s nuclear sites. That will include sending IAEA experts to “prioritized facilities,” which it didn’t identify, and sending “vital safety and security supplies” including monitoring and emergency equipment.

It said that Grossi will travel to one of Ukraine’s nuclear power plants this week, but didn’t say which one. Ukraine has 15 nuclear reactors at four active power plants, and also is home to the decommissioned Chernobyl plant, the site of the 1986 nuclear disaster. Russian forces have taken control of Chernobyl and of the largest active power plant, at Zaporizhzhia.

-The Associated Press

6 a.m. ET

U.K. concerned about poisoning allegations

Britain’s Foreign Office says it is concerned about reports that Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich may have been poisoned as he participated in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

The investigative news outlet Bellingcat reported Monday that Abramovich and two Ukrainian delegates suffered symptoms of nerve agent poisoning after attending peace talks on March 3. Abramovich, whose exact role in the talks hasn’t been confirmed, has now recovered.

The Foreign Office said in a statement Tuesday that “the allegations are very concerning.”

A Bellingcat investigator said the dosage wasn’t lethal and the “most plausible” explanation for the alleged attack is that it was a warning to Abramovich and any other wealthy Russians who might seek to intervene in the negotiations.

“He volunteered to play this role of (an) honest broker, but other oligarchs had declared certain independence from the Kremlin position and criticize the war,” Christo Grozev told Times Radio. “So it could well be seen as a warning sign to them to not join the ranks of those who dissent, and to not be too much of an honest broker.”

Abramovich, owner of London soccer club Chelsea, had his British assets frozen by the U.K. government earlier this month as authorities targeted wealthy Russians with close ties to the Kremlin. Those sanctions also cover Chelsea, limiting ticket sales and spending by the club.

-The Associated Press

5:54 a.m ET

Kremlin says ‘economic war’ against Russia means foreign firms must pay roubles for gas

The Kremlin on Tuesday said foreign companies need to understand that the “economic war” against Russia has changed the situation, meaning they need to buy roubles and pay for gas in the Russian currency, as Moscow seeks to shield itself from sanctions.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov reiterated that Russia would not export its gas for free and said Russia was drawing up ways to make gas payments simple, clear and practical, with all options due to be worked out by March 31.

“Companies should take into account the changing conditions and the absolute change in the situation that arose with the economic war against Russia,” Peskov told reporters.

-Reuters

5:47 a.m. ET

‘No handshake’ as Ukraine, Russia delegations meet for peace talks in Turkey

Turkish security members stand guard as members of Russian and Ukrainian delegations arrive at the Dolmabahçe Palace ahead of their talks, in Istanbul, Tuesday, March 29, 2022.Emrah Gurel/The Associated Press

Air raid sirens sounded across Ukraine before dawn on Tuesday as Ukrainian and Russian negotiators met in Turkey for the first face-to-face talks in nearly three weeks, with Kyiv seeking a ceasefire without compromising on territory or sovereignty

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan welcomed delegations from both sides saying that “stopping this tragedy” was up to them.

Ukrainian television reported the talks had begun with “a cold welcome” and no handshake between the delegations.

Ukraine and the United States hold little hope of an immediate breakthrough. But the resumption of face-to-face talks is an important first step towards a ceasefire in a Russian invasion that is stalled on most fronts but inflicting horrible suffering on civilians trapped in besieged cities.

More than a month into the war, the biggest attack on a European nation since World War Two, more than 3.8 million people have fled abroad, thousands have been killed and injured, and Russia’s economy has been pummelled by sanctions. Read full story

-Reuters